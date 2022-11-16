Restaurant header imageView gallery

Serra Brothers Restaurant & Bar 2021 Liberty Rd # A

review star

No reviews yet

2021 Liberty Rd # A

Sykesville, MD 21784

Order Again

Appetizers

AHI TUNA

$12.99

Sesame seed encrusted seared rare, topped with teriyaki and thai chili sauce, finished with scallions and a crispy wonton garnish

BOOM BOOM NEW

$12.99

BUFFALO CHICKEN DIP

$13.99

Our original recipe served with tortilla chips

CALAMARI

$12.99

1/2 lb of fried golden brown calamari rings with fried banana peppers, served with a choice of marinara or thai chili sauce

CHEESE FRIES

$9.99

Our golden fries topped with melted provolone, mozzarella, and cheddar.

CHICKEN TENDERS WITH FRIES

$12.99

2/3 Lb. of white chicken breast fried to golden perfection.

CRAB DIP

$13.99

Our original recipe served with tortilla chips

FRENCH FRIES LG.

$5.99

Fried golden brown enough to share

GARLIC BREAD

$4.99

Garlic bread toasted golden brown

GARLIC BREAD WITH CHEESE

$5.99

Garlic bread toasted golden brown with melted mozzarella cheese

JALAPEÑO POPPERS

$6.99Out of stock

Cream cheese filled jalapeños fried golden

LOADED NACHOS

$12.99

Choice of chicken, chili, or beef with tomatoes, onions, jalapeños, black olives, green peppers, cheddar and mozzarella cheese. Served with a side of salsa and sour cream

MOZZARELLA TRIANGLES

$7.99

Three homemade mozzarella triangles served with marinara sauce.

ONION RINGS LG.

$6.49

Fried golden brown enough to share

Side of Gravy

$0.75

SWEET CORN NUGGETS

$6.99

ZUCCHINI WEDGES

$6.99

1⁄2 Lb. of fried zucchini served with ranch.

Soup & Salad

GARDEN SALAD

$7.99

Field greens with tomato, onion, cucumber, and carrot.

CAESAR SALAD

$8.99

Fresh romaine with croutons and parmesan cheese

GREEK SALAD

$11.99

Field greens with tomato, onion, cucumber, carrot, feta cheese, black olives, and banana peppers.

ITALIAN CHEF

$11.99

Field greens with tomato, onion, cucumber, carrot, provolone, salami, capicola, and banana peppers.

AMERICAN CHEF

$11.99

FILET STEAK SALAD

$14.99

Filet cut steak, field greens with tomato, onion, cucumber, carrot, and roasted red peppers.

BUFFALO CHICKEN SALAD

$13.99

Field greens with tomato, onion, cucumber, carrot, grilled chicken, bleu cheese crumbles, hot sauce, and roasted red peppers.

CAESAR FILET STEAK SALAD

$15.99

Filet cut steak, fresh romaine with croutons and parmesan cheese

GRILLED CHICKEN GARDEN SALAD

$11.99

Grilled chicken served with field greens, tomato, onion, cucumber, and carrot.

GRILLED CHICKEN CAESAR SALAD

$12.99

Grilled chicken served with fresh romaine, croutons, and parmesan cheese

GRILLED CHICKEN GREEK SALAD

$15.99

Grilled chicken served with field greens, tomato, onion, cucumber, carrot, feta cheese, black olives, and banana peppers

VEGGIE & CRAB SOUP

$6.99+

Maryland style crab soup

CHILI

$6.99+

Beef bean chili, served with cheese and onion

CREAM OF CRAB

$7.99+

HALF & HALF

$7.99+

Wings

Wings

$12.49+

All of our wings are fried crispy; served with ranch or bleu cheese and celery

Boneless Wings

$9.99

All of our wings are fried crispy; served with ranch or bleu cheese and celery

Sandwiches

CHICKEN SALAD

$9.99

House made all white meat chicken with lettuce and tomato.

B.L.T.

$9.99

Piled high with crispy bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo

GRILLED CHEESE

$9.99

Melted american cheese on grilled white bread

GRILLED REUBEN

$12.99

Corned beef, sauerkraut, and thousand island on grilled rye bread

CORNBEEF

$11.99

TURKEY & CHEESE

$9.99

HAM & CHEESE

$9.99

AMERICAN CLUB

$11.99

Turkey, ham, lettuce, tomato, mayo, bacon, and american cheese

GODFATHER CLUB

$11.99

Capicola, salami, mortadella, prosciuttini, roasted red peppers, golden italian dressing, lettuce, tomato, bacon, and provolone cheese

TURKEY CLUB

$11.99

HAM CLUB

$11.99

CHICKEN CLUB

$11.99

BUFFALO CHICKEN PANINI

$10.99

Grilled chicken, bleu cheese crumbles, and hot sauce

VEGETARIAN PANINI

$10.99

Fresh mozzarella cheese, tomato, basil, and olive oil

ITALIAN PANINI

$11.99

Capicola, salami, mortadella, prosciuttini, provolone cheese, tomato, onion, roasted red peppers, and olive oil

REUBEN PANINI

$11.99

Capicola, salami, mortadella, prosciuttini, provolone cheese, tomato, onion, roasted red peppers, and olive oil

CHICKEN PARM PANINI

$11.99

CRAB DIP PANINI

$11.99

AMERICAN PANINI

$11.99

Subs & Wraps

ITALIAN COLD CUT

$11.99

Capicola, salami, mortadella, prosciuttini, lettuce, tomato, raw onion, oil, vinegar, Italian seasoning, and provolone cheese

ITALIAN STEAK & CHEESE

$13.99

PHILLY STEAK & CHEESE

$12.99

Sautéed mushrooms, onions, and green peppers with lettuce, tomato, mayo, and provolone cheese

STEAK & CHEESE

$11.99

CHICKEN CHEESE STEAK

$11.99

Sautéed mushrooms, onions, and green peppers with lettuce, tomato, mayo, and provolone cheese

CHEESEBURGER

$11.99

Choice of american, provolone, swiss, pepper jack, or cheddar. Lettuce, tomato, raw onion, and mayo

MEATBALL PARMIGIANA

$11.99

Marinara sauce and melted provolone cheese

CHICKEN PARMIGIANA SUB

$11.99

Breaded chicken with marinara sauce and provolone cheese

CHICKEN SALAD

$11.99

House made all white chicken salad served with lettuce and tomato

GRILLED CHICKEN

$11.99

Choice of american, provolone, swiss, or cheddar. Lettuce, tomato, raw onion, and mayo

AMERICAN COLD CUT

$11.99

Ham, turkey, lettuce, tomato, raw onion, mayo and american cheese

HONEY TURKEY&SWISS

$11.99

Lettuce, tomato, onion, swiss cheese and honey mustard

BUFFALO CHICKEN

$11.99

Hot sauce, breaded chicken breast, bleu cheese dressing, lettuce, and tomato

CHICKEN CAESAR

$11.99

Grilled chicken breast, romaine, caesar dressing, and parmesan cheese

CHICKEN BACON RANCH

$11.99

HAM & CHEESE

$10.99

TURKEY & CHEESE

$10.99

PHILLY FILET

$16.99

Burgers & Chicken

PLAIN JANE

$10.99

Lettuce, tomato, raw onion, and mayo with choice of american, provolone, swiss, or cheddar. Available blackened

WESTERN LASSO

$12.99

Bacon, cheddar cheese, onion rings, and honey BBQ sauce

BACON, EGG & CHEESE

$12.99

Choice of american, provolone, swiss, or cheddar

MUSHROOM SWISS

$11.99

Sautéed mushrooms and melted swiss

BLACK & BLEU

$11.99

Blackened seasoning, fried onions, and bleu cheese crumbles

SANTA FE

$11.99

Cheddar and mozzarella, bacon, ranch, lettuce, and tomato.

THE CHESAPEAKE

$13.99

Crab dip, bacon, old bay, and melted cheddar cheese

THE SERRA SPECIAL

$12.99

Spicy Honey sauce, old bay, bacon, shoestring onions, and melted swiss cheese

THE NASHVILLE HOT

$12.99

Smothered in Nashville Hot sauce topped with a Memphis style coleslaw and pickles

Entrees

CHICKEN PARMIGIANA DINNER

$12.99

Breaded chicken over spaghetti with melted cheese and marinara sauce served with garlic bread

BAKED ZITI

$11.99

Mixed with marinara sauce and t opped with melted cheese served with garlic bread

SPAGHETTI

$9.99

Topped with marinara sauce served with garlic bread

FETTUCCINE ALFREDO

$10.99

SHRIMP ALFREDO

$13.99

Breaded chicken or grilled chicken and alfredo sauce over fettuccine served with garlic bread

FILET ALFREDO

$19.99

CHICKEN ALFREDO

$13.99

CHEESE RAVIOLI

$11.99

Eight ravioli stuffed with ricotta cheese topped with marinara sauce and melted mozzarella cheese. Served with garlic bread

FISH & CHIPS

$10.99

Three breaded cod filets and french fries with a choice of tartar or cocktail sauce

FRIED SHRIMP BASKET

$10.99

Breaded shrimp served with french fries and cocktail sauce

QUESADILLAS

$9.99

Green peppers, onions, tomatoes, and cheese. Salsa and sour cream served on the side

CHICKEN QUESADILLAS

$12.99

Grilled chicken, green peppers, onions, tomatoes, and cheese. Salsa and sour cream served on the side

FILET STEAK QUESADILLAS

$14.99

Filet cut steak, green peppers, onions, tomatoes, and cheese. Salsa and sour cream served on the side

SHRIMP TACOS

$12.99

CHICKEN TACOS

$11.99

STEAK TACOS

$14.99

AHI TUNA TACOS

$17.99

SEAFOOD LASANA

$15.99

Pizza

PERSONAL PIZZA

$7.99

8” thin crust pizza

12" HAND TOSSED CHEESE PIZZA

$11.99

12" TORTILLA PIZZA

$10.99

12" WHITE PIZZA

$11.99

12" VEGGIE PIZZA

$14.99

12" MEGA MEAT PIZZA

$15.99

12" MARGARITA PIZZA

$15.99

12" THE WORKS PIZZA

$16.99

12" BUFFALO CHICKEN PIZZA

$15.99

12" BBQ CHICKEN PIZZA

$15.99

12” CRAB DIP PIZZA

$15.99

16" HAND TOSSED CHEESE PIZZA

$14.99

Just Cheese

16" WHITE PIZZA

$14.99

Garlic butter sauce

16" VEGGIE PIZZA

$18.99

Black olives, tomato, onion, green peppers, sweet peppers, and mushrooms

16" MEGA MEAT PIZZA

$19.99

Pepperoni, salami, ground beef, ham, italian sausage, and bacon

16" MARGARITA PIZZA

$19.99

Fresh mozzarella, tomato, and fresh basil leaves

16" THE WORKS PIZZA

$20.99

Every topping listed under the “toppings” section

16" BUFFALO CHICKEN PIZZA

$19.99

Hot sauce, onions, grilled white meat chicken, bleu cheese crumbles, and garlic crust

16" BBQ CHICKEN PIZZA

$19.99

BBQ sauce, onions, grilled white meat chicken, and garlic crust.

18" HAND TOSSED CHEESE PIZZA

$17.99

Just Cheese

18" WHITE PIZZA

$17.99

Garlic butter sauce

18" VEGGIE PIZZA

$20.99

Black olives, tomato, onion, green peppers, sweet peppers, and mushrooms

18" MEGA MEAT PIZZA

$21.99

Pepperoni, salami, ground beef, ham, italian sausage, and bacon

18" MARGARITA PIZZA

$21.99

Fresh mozzarella, tomato, and fresh basil leaves

18" THE WORKS PIZZA

$22.99

Every topping listed under the “toppings” section

18" BUFFALO CHICKEN PIZZA

$21.99

Hot sauce, onions, grilled white meat chicken, bleu cheese crumbles, and garlic crust

18" BBQ CHICKEN PIZZA

$21.99

BBQ sauce, onions, grilled white meat chicken, and garlic crust

Drinks/chips

Med

$1.99

Large

$2.25

2 Liters

$2.99

Dine in Drink

$2.25

Coffee

$1.99

Decaf

$1.99

Chips

$2.29

Sm Chips

$1.00

Kids Menu

Kids Tenders

$5.99

Kid’s Spaghetti

$5.99

Kids Pizza

$5.99

Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.99

Desserts

Chocolate Molten

$5.99

Peanut Butter Cake

$5.99

Cheese Cake

$5.99

Cannoli

$4.00

Open Desert

$5.99

Snickerdoodle 12 Pack

$4.50

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.65

Oatmeal Raisin

$2.65

Sides

SIDE FRIES

$3.00

SIDE ONION RINGS

$4.00

SIDE TOTS

$4.00

SIDE COLESLAW

$3.00

SIDE CORN BREAD

$2.50

SIDE STEAM BROCCOLI

$4.00

Appetizers 1/2 OFF

AHI TUNA

$12.99

Sesame seed encrusted seared rare, topped with teriyaki and thai chili sauce, finished with scallions and a crispy wonton garnish

BOOM BOOM SHRIMP

$5.00

Breaded shrimp tossed in our signature boom boom sauce

BUFFALO CHICKEN DIP

$7.00

Our original recipe served with tortilla chips

CALAMARI

$6.50

1/2 lb of fried golden brown calamari rings with fried banana peppers, served with a choice of marinara or thai chili sauce

CHEESE FRIES

$4.00

Our golden fries topped with melted provolone, mozzarella, and cheddar.

CHICKEN TENDERS WITH FRIES

$6.50

2/3 Lb. of white chicken breast fried to golden perfection.

CRAB DIP

$7.00

Our original recipe served with tortilla chips

FRENCH FRIES LG.

$3.00

Fried golden brown enough to share

GARLIC BREAD

$2.50

Garlic bread toasted golden brown

GARLIC BREAD WITH CHEESE

$3.00

Garlic bread toasted golden brown with melted mozzarella cheese

JALAPEÑO POPPERS

$3.50

Cream cheese filled jalapeños fried golden

LOADED NACHOS

$6.50

Choice of chicken, chili, or beef with tomatoes, onions, jalapeños, black olives, green peppers, cheddar and mozzarella cheese. Served with a side of salsa and sour cream

MOZZARELLA TRIANGLES

$4.00

Three homemade mozzarella triangles served with marinara sauce.

ONION RINGS LG.

$3.25

Fried golden brown enough to share

Side of Gravy

$0.75

SWEET CORN NUGGETS

$3.50

ZUCCHINI WEDGES

$3.50

1⁄2 Lb. of fried zucchini served with ranch.

Food

CRAB CAKE PLATTER

$23.99

CRAB BALLS

$14.99

HARVEST SALAD

$13.99

10 Oz NY STRIP

$28.99

Drink

Fall Red Sangria

$7.00

Apple Cider Mule

$7.00

Apple Pie

$7.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy your favorite local pizza and wings.

2021 Liberty Rd # A, Sykesville, MD 21784

