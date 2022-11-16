- Home
- /
- Sykesville
- /
- Serra Brothers Restaurant & Bar - 2021 Liberty Rd # A
Serra Brothers Restaurant & Bar 2021 Liberty Rd # A
No reviews yet
2021 Liberty Rd # A
Sykesville, MD 21784
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Appetizers
AHI TUNA
Sesame seed encrusted seared rare, topped with teriyaki and thai chili sauce, finished with scallions and a crispy wonton garnish
BOOM BOOM NEW
BUFFALO CHICKEN DIP
Our original recipe served with tortilla chips
CALAMARI
1/2 lb of fried golden brown calamari rings with fried banana peppers, served with a choice of marinara or thai chili sauce
CHEESE FRIES
Our golden fries topped with melted provolone, mozzarella, and cheddar.
CHICKEN TENDERS WITH FRIES
2/3 Lb. of white chicken breast fried to golden perfection.
CRAB DIP
Our original recipe served with tortilla chips
FRENCH FRIES LG.
Fried golden brown enough to share
GARLIC BREAD
Garlic bread toasted golden brown
GARLIC BREAD WITH CHEESE
Garlic bread toasted golden brown with melted mozzarella cheese
JALAPEÑO POPPERS
Cream cheese filled jalapeños fried golden
LOADED NACHOS
Choice of chicken, chili, or beef with tomatoes, onions, jalapeños, black olives, green peppers, cheddar and mozzarella cheese. Served with a side of salsa and sour cream
MOZZARELLA TRIANGLES
Three homemade mozzarella triangles served with marinara sauce.
ONION RINGS LG.
Fried golden brown enough to share
Side of Gravy
SWEET CORN NUGGETS
ZUCCHINI WEDGES
1⁄2 Lb. of fried zucchini served with ranch.
Soup & Salad
GARDEN SALAD
Field greens with tomato, onion, cucumber, and carrot.
CAESAR SALAD
Fresh romaine with croutons and parmesan cheese
GREEK SALAD
Field greens with tomato, onion, cucumber, carrot, feta cheese, black olives, and banana peppers.
ITALIAN CHEF
Field greens with tomato, onion, cucumber, carrot, provolone, salami, capicola, and banana peppers.
AMERICAN CHEF
FILET STEAK SALAD
Filet cut steak, field greens with tomato, onion, cucumber, carrot, and roasted red peppers.
BUFFALO CHICKEN SALAD
Field greens with tomato, onion, cucumber, carrot, grilled chicken, bleu cheese crumbles, hot sauce, and roasted red peppers.
CAESAR FILET STEAK SALAD
Filet cut steak, fresh romaine with croutons and parmesan cheese
GRILLED CHICKEN GARDEN SALAD
Grilled chicken served with field greens, tomato, onion, cucumber, and carrot.
GRILLED CHICKEN CAESAR SALAD
Grilled chicken served with fresh romaine, croutons, and parmesan cheese
GRILLED CHICKEN GREEK SALAD
Grilled chicken served with field greens, tomato, onion, cucumber, carrot, feta cheese, black olives, and banana peppers
VEGGIE & CRAB SOUP
Maryland style crab soup
CHILI
Beef bean chili, served with cheese and onion
CREAM OF CRAB
HALF & HALF
Wings
Sandwiches
CHICKEN SALAD
House made all white meat chicken with lettuce and tomato.
B.L.T.
Piled high with crispy bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo
GRILLED CHEESE
Melted american cheese on grilled white bread
GRILLED REUBEN
Corned beef, sauerkraut, and thousand island on grilled rye bread
CORNBEEF
TURKEY & CHEESE
HAM & CHEESE
AMERICAN CLUB
Turkey, ham, lettuce, tomato, mayo, bacon, and american cheese
GODFATHER CLUB
Capicola, salami, mortadella, prosciuttini, roasted red peppers, golden italian dressing, lettuce, tomato, bacon, and provolone cheese
TURKEY CLUB
HAM CLUB
CHICKEN CLUB
BUFFALO CHICKEN PANINI
Grilled chicken, bleu cheese crumbles, and hot sauce
VEGETARIAN PANINI
Fresh mozzarella cheese, tomato, basil, and olive oil
ITALIAN PANINI
Capicola, salami, mortadella, prosciuttini, provolone cheese, tomato, onion, roasted red peppers, and olive oil
REUBEN PANINI
Capicola, salami, mortadella, prosciuttini, provolone cheese, tomato, onion, roasted red peppers, and olive oil
CHICKEN PARM PANINI
CRAB DIP PANINI
AMERICAN PANINI
Subs & Wraps
ITALIAN COLD CUT
Capicola, salami, mortadella, prosciuttini, lettuce, tomato, raw onion, oil, vinegar, Italian seasoning, and provolone cheese
ITALIAN STEAK & CHEESE
PHILLY STEAK & CHEESE
Sautéed mushrooms, onions, and green peppers with lettuce, tomato, mayo, and provolone cheese
STEAK & CHEESE
CHICKEN CHEESE STEAK
Sautéed mushrooms, onions, and green peppers with lettuce, tomato, mayo, and provolone cheese
CHEESEBURGER
Choice of american, provolone, swiss, pepper jack, or cheddar. Lettuce, tomato, raw onion, and mayo
MEATBALL PARMIGIANA
Marinara sauce and melted provolone cheese
CHICKEN PARMIGIANA SUB
Breaded chicken with marinara sauce and provolone cheese
CHICKEN SALAD
House made all white chicken salad served with lettuce and tomato
GRILLED CHICKEN
Choice of american, provolone, swiss, or cheddar. Lettuce, tomato, raw onion, and mayo
AMERICAN COLD CUT
Ham, turkey, lettuce, tomato, raw onion, mayo and american cheese
HONEY TURKEY&SWISS
Lettuce, tomato, onion, swiss cheese and honey mustard
BUFFALO CHICKEN
Hot sauce, breaded chicken breast, bleu cheese dressing, lettuce, and tomato
CHICKEN CAESAR
Grilled chicken breast, romaine, caesar dressing, and parmesan cheese
CHICKEN BACON RANCH
HAM & CHEESE
TURKEY & CHEESE
PHILLY FILET
Burgers & Chicken
PLAIN JANE
Lettuce, tomato, raw onion, and mayo with choice of american, provolone, swiss, or cheddar. Available blackened
WESTERN LASSO
Bacon, cheddar cheese, onion rings, and honey BBQ sauce
BACON, EGG & CHEESE
Choice of american, provolone, swiss, or cheddar
MUSHROOM SWISS
Sautéed mushrooms and melted swiss
BLACK & BLEU
Blackened seasoning, fried onions, and bleu cheese crumbles
SANTA FE
Cheddar and mozzarella, bacon, ranch, lettuce, and tomato.
THE CHESAPEAKE
Crab dip, bacon, old bay, and melted cheddar cheese
THE SERRA SPECIAL
Spicy Honey sauce, old bay, bacon, shoestring onions, and melted swiss cheese
THE NASHVILLE HOT
Smothered in Nashville Hot sauce topped with a Memphis style coleslaw and pickles
Entrees
CHICKEN PARMIGIANA DINNER
Breaded chicken over spaghetti with melted cheese and marinara sauce served with garlic bread
BAKED ZITI
Mixed with marinara sauce and t opped with melted cheese served with garlic bread
SPAGHETTI
Topped with marinara sauce served with garlic bread
FETTUCCINE ALFREDO
SHRIMP ALFREDO
Breaded chicken or grilled chicken and alfredo sauce over fettuccine served with garlic bread
FILET ALFREDO
CHICKEN ALFREDO
CHEESE RAVIOLI
Eight ravioli stuffed with ricotta cheese topped with marinara sauce and melted mozzarella cheese. Served with garlic bread
FISH & CHIPS
Three breaded cod filets and french fries with a choice of tartar or cocktail sauce
FRIED SHRIMP BASKET
Breaded shrimp served with french fries and cocktail sauce
QUESADILLAS
Green peppers, onions, tomatoes, and cheese. Salsa and sour cream served on the side
CHICKEN QUESADILLAS
Grilled chicken, green peppers, onions, tomatoes, and cheese. Salsa and sour cream served on the side
FILET STEAK QUESADILLAS
Filet cut steak, green peppers, onions, tomatoes, and cheese. Salsa and sour cream served on the side
SHRIMP TACOS
CHICKEN TACOS
STEAK TACOS
AHI TUNA TACOS
SEAFOOD LASANA
Pizza
PERSONAL PIZZA
8” thin crust pizza
12" HAND TOSSED CHEESE PIZZA
12" TORTILLA PIZZA
12" WHITE PIZZA
12" VEGGIE PIZZA
12" MEGA MEAT PIZZA
12" MARGARITA PIZZA
12" THE WORKS PIZZA
12" BUFFALO CHICKEN PIZZA
12" BBQ CHICKEN PIZZA
12” CRAB DIP PIZZA
16" HAND TOSSED CHEESE PIZZA
Just Cheese
16" WHITE PIZZA
Garlic butter sauce
16" VEGGIE PIZZA
Black olives, tomato, onion, green peppers, sweet peppers, and mushrooms
16" MEGA MEAT PIZZA
Pepperoni, salami, ground beef, ham, italian sausage, and bacon
16" MARGARITA PIZZA
Fresh mozzarella, tomato, and fresh basil leaves
16" THE WORKS PIZZA
Every topping listed under the “toppings” section
16" BUFFALO CHICKEN PIZZA
Hot sauce, onions, grilled white meat chicken, bleu cheese crumbles, and garlic crust
16" BBQ CHICKEN PIZZA
BBQ sauce, onions, grilled white meat chicken, and garlic crust.
18" HAND TOSSED CHEESE PIZZA
Just Cheese
18" WHITE PIZZA
Garlic butter sauce
18" VEGGIE PIZZA
Black olives, tomato, onion, green peppers, sweet peppers, and mushrooms
18" MEGA MEAT PIZZA
Pepperoni, salami, ground beef, ham, italian sausage, and bacon
18" MARGARITA PIZZA
Fresh mozzarella, tomato, and fresh basil leaves
18" THE WORKS PIZZA
Every topping listed under the “toppings” section
18" BUFFALO CHICKEN PIZZA
Hot sauce, onions, grilled white meat chicken, bleu cheese crumbles, and garlic crust
18" BBQ CHICKEN PIZZA
BBQ sauce, onions, grilled white meat chicken, and garlic crust
Drinks/chips
Desserts
Sides
Appetizers 1/2 OFF
AHI TUNA
Sesame seed encrusted seared rare, topped with teriyaki and thai chili sauce, finished with scallions and a crispy wonton garnish
BOOM BOOM SHRIMP
Breaded shrimp tossed in our signature boom boom sauce
BUFFALO CHICKEN DIP
Our original recipe served with tortilla chips
CALAMARI
1/2 lb of fried golden brown calamari rings with fried banana peppers, served with a choice of marinara or thai chili sauce
CHEESE FRIES
Our golden fries topped with melted provolone, mozzarella, and cheddar.
CHICKEN TENDERS WITH FRIES
2/3 Lb. of white chicken breast fried to golden perfection.
CRAB DIP
Our original recipe served with tortilla chips
FRENCH FRIES LG.
Fried golden brown enough to share
GARLIC BREAD
Garlic bread toasted golden brown
GARLIC BREAD WITH CHEESE
Garlic bread toasted golden brown with melted mozzarella cheese
JALAPEÑO POPPERS
Cream cheese filled jalapeños fried golden
LOADED NACHOS
Choice of chicken, chili, or beef with tomatoes, onions, jalapeños, black olives, green peppers, cheddar and mozzarella cheese. Served with a side of salsa and sour cream
MOZZARELLA TRIANGLES
Three homemade mozzarella triangles served with marinara sauce.
ONION RINGS LG.
Fried golden brown enough to share
Side of Gravy
SWEET CORN NUGGETS
ZUCCHINI WEDGES
1⁄2 Lb. of fried zucchini served with ranch.
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy your favorite local pizza and wings.
2021 Liberty Rd # A, Sykesville, MD 21784