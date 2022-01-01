Nia's Pizzeria
41 Kings Plaza
Oley, PA 19547
Cold Sandwiches
The Italian
Ham, Capicola, Salami, Provolone Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, and Balsamic Vinaigrette
Ham & Cheese
Ham, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Mayo, and your choice of American or Provolone Cheese
Turkey & Cheese
Turkey, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Mayo, and your choice of American or Provolone Cheese
Tuna & Cheese
Tuna, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Mayo, and your choice of American or Provolone Cheese
Cheese Hoagie
American and Provolone Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, and Balsamic Vinaigrette
Hot Sandwiches
Vegetarian Delight
Onions, Broccoli, Spinach, Mushrooms, Tomatoes, Green Peppers, Black Olives, Provolone Cheese, and Balsamic Vinaigrette
Gizmo
Burger, Ham, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Mayo, and American Cheese
Chicken Tender Sandwich
Chicken Tenders, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Mayo, and your choice of American or Provolone Cheese
Buffalo Chicken Tender Sandwich
Buffalo Style Chicken Tenders, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Mayo, and your choice of American or Provolone Cheese
Fried Fish Fillet
Battered Fried Haddock, Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, and your choice of Mayo or Tartar Sauce
Meatball Parmesan
Meatballs and Marinara Sauce Toasted with Mozzarella and Provolone Cheese
Grilled Italian Sausage
Sweet Italian Sausage with Green Peppers, Onions, and Marinara Sauce
Chicken Parmesan
Fried Chicken Patties with Marinara Sauce Toasted with Mozzarella and Provolone Cheese
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Marinated Grilled Chicken with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Mayo, and your choice of American or Provolone Cheese
Sausage Parmesan
Grilled Italian Sausage and Marinara Sauce Toasted with Mozzarella & Provolone Cheese
Buffalo Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Grilled Chicken Tossed in Buffalo Sauce, with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, and Mayo
Cheesesteak
Cheese Steak
Chopped Steak with Marinara Sauce, Fried Onions, and American Cheese
Chicken Cheese Steak
Chopped Chicken Steak with Marinara Sauce, Fried Onions, and American Cheese
California Cheesesteak
Chopped Steak, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Mayo, and American Cheese
California Chicken Cheesesteak
Chopped Chicken Steak, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Mayo, and American Cheese
Buffalo Chicken Cheese Steak
Chopped Chicken Steak, Fried Onions, Mild Buffalo Sauce, and American Cheese
Ranch Chicken Cheese Steak
Chopped Chicken Steak, Fried Onions, Ranch Dressing, and American Cheese
Chicken Bacon Ranch Cheese Steak
Chopped Chicken Steak, Bacon, Ranch Dressing, and American Cheese
Carvers
Club Sandwiches
Ham Club
Ham on a Double Decker Club on White Toast with Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo, and American Cheese
Turkey Club
Turkey on a Double Decker Club on White Toast with Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo, and American Cheese
Tuna Club
Tuna on a Double Decker Club on White Toast with Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo, and American Cheese
Burgers
Hamburger
6oz Hand Crafted Burger on a Round Roll
Cheese Burger
6oz Hand Crafted Burger and American Cheese on a Round Roll
Pizza Burger
6oz Hand Crafted Burger, Marinara Sauce, and Mozzarella Cheese on a Round Roll
Hot Mess
6oz Hand Crafted Burger, Chili, Cheddar Cheese Sauce, and Bacon on a Round Roll
Mushroom Provolone
6oz Hand Crafted Burger, Mushrooms, and Provolone Cheese on a Round Roll
California Cheeseburger
6oz Hand Crafted Burger, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Mayo, and your choice of American or Provolone Cheese on a Round Roll
Bacon Cheeseburger
6oz Hand Crafted Burger, Bacon, and your choice of Provolone, American, or Cheddar Cheese on a Round Roll
Daily Specials
Children's Menu
Appetizers
Garlic Knots
Four Garlic Knots with a side of Marinara Sauce
Garlic Bread
10" Garlic Bread with a side of Marinara Sauce
Garlic Cheese Bread
10" Garlic Bread Toasted with Mozzarella Cheese with a side of Marinara Sauce
Pierogies
6 Pierogies With a Side of Boom Boom Sauce or Sour Cream
Chicken Tendies
4 Chicken Tenders with your choice of Dipping Sauce
Shrimp Cocktail
6 Shrimp with Cocktail Sauce
Nachos
Steak, Chicken, or Burger with Salsa, Black Olives, Lettuce, Mozzarella Cheese, and Cheddar Cheese Sauce
Mozzarella Sticks
5 Mozzarella Sticks With a side of Marinara Sauce
Breaded Mushrooms
12 Breaded Mushrooms With a Side of Marinara Sauce
Jalapeno Poppers
5 Jalapeno Poppers with a side of Ranch
Onion Rings
Generous Portion of Onion Rings With a Side of Marinara
Corn Fritters
12 Corn Fritters With a Side of Honey
Wings
Soups
Salads
House Salad
Romaine and Iceberg Lettuce, Mozzarella Cheese, Tomatoes, Onions, and Homemade Croutons
Caesar Salad
Romaine Lettuce, Mozzarella Cheese, Parmesan Cheese, and Homemade Croutons Tossed with Caesar Dressing
Grilled Chicken Salad
Grilled Chicken over Our Large House Salad
Grill Chicken Caesar
Grilled Chicken over Our Large Caesar Salad
Chicken Tender Salad
Our Breaded Chicken Julienned over Our Large House Salad
Buffalo Tender Salad
Our Breaded Chicken Tossed in Buffalo Sauce Julienned over Our Large House Salad
Cheesesteak Salad
Chicken or Steak with Fried Onions and Cheese over Our Large House Salad
Taco Salad
Large House Salad with Tortilla Chips, Salsa, Black Olives, Cheddar Cheese Sauce, and Your Choice of Seasoned Chicken, Steak, or Ground Beef
Antipasta
Large House Salad with Capicola, Salami, Black Olives, and Provolone Cheese
Chef Salad
Large House Salad with Ham and Turkey
Tuna Salad
Generous Portion of Tuna over Our Large House Salad
Nia's Pasta Dinners
Nia's Featured Dinners
Neapolitan Pizza
Pizza by the Slice
Sicilian Pizza
Cheese Sicilian
Tomato Pie Sicilian
Supreme Sicilian
Meat Lovers Sicilian
Hawaiian Sicilian
Taco Sicilian
Bacon Cheese Burger Sicilian
Italian Grinder Sicilian
Chicken Bacon Ranch Sicilian
Cheesesteak Sicilian
Buffalo Chicken Sicilian
BBQ Chicken Sicilian
SW Chicken Sicilian
Veggie Lovers Sicilian
White Pie Sicilian
White Vegetable Lovers Sicilian
Southwest Pizza Sicilian
Nia's Specialty Sicilian
Sicilian 1/2 White Specialty
Sicilian 1/2 Specialty
Garden Veggie Sicilian
Specialty Pizzas
16" Supreme
16" Meat Lovers
16" Hawaiian
16" Taco
16" Bacon Cheese Burger
16" Italian Grinder
16" Chicken Bacon Ranch
16" Cheesesteak
16" Buffalo Chicken
16" BBQ Chicken
16" SW Chicken
16" Veggie Lovers
16" 1\2 Specialty
16" Nias Specialty
16' Garden Veggie Ranch
16" Grill Chicken Alfredo
16" Roman Grinder
16" Cowboy
16" 3 Cheese Cheesesteak
16" 5 Pepper Pepperoni
16" Pickle Pizza
16" Grilled Cheese
20" Supreme Pizza
20" Meat Lovers
20" Hawaiian
20" Taco
20" Bacon Cheese Burger
20" Italian Grinder
20" Chicken Bacon Ranch
20" Cheesesteak
20" Buffalo Chicken
20" BBQ Chicken
20" Veggie Lover's
20" 1/2 Specialty
20' Garden Veggie
20" Roman Grinder
20" Southwest Pizza
20" Grill Chicken
20" Nia's Specialty
20" Cowboy
20" Cowboy
20" Pickle Pizza
20" 5 Pepper Pepperoni
20" Roman Grinder
20" Grilled Cheese
White Pizza
Strombolis
Gluten Free
Daily Specials
Pizza Specials
