Italian
Pizza
Sandwiches

Nia's Pizzeria

No reviews yet

41 Kings Plaza

Oley, PA 19547

Cold Sandwiches

The Italian

$6.99

Ham, Capicola, Salami, Provolone Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, and Balsamic Vinaigrette

Ham & Cheese

$6.99

Ham, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Mayo, and your choice of American or Provolone Cheese

Turkey & Cheese

$6.99

Turkey, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Mayo, and your choice of American or Provolone Cheese

Tuna & Cheese

$6.99

Tuna, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Mayo, and your choice of American or Provolone Cheese

Cheese Hoagie

$5.99

American and Provolone Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, and Balsamic Vinaigrette

Hot Sandwiches

Vegetarian Delight

$6.99

Onions, Broccoli, Spinach, Mushrooms, Tomatoes, Green Peppers, Black Olives, Provolone Cheese, and Balsamic Vinaigrette

Gizmo

$8.99

Burger, Ham, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Mayo, and American Cheese

Chicken Tender Sandwich

$7.50

Chicken Tenders, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Mayo, and your choice of American or Provolone Cheese

Buffalo Chicken Tender Sandwich

$7.50

Buffalo Style Chicken Tenders, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Mayo, and your choice of American or Provolone Cheese

Fried Fish Fillet

$9.99

Battered Fried Haddock, Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, and your choice of Mayo or Tartar Sauce

Meatball Parmesan

$8.99

Meatballs and Marinara Sauce Toasted with Mozzarella and Provolone Cheese

Grilled Italian Sausage

$7.50

Sweet Italian Sausage with Green Peppers, Onions, and Marinara Sauce

Chicken Parmesan

$8.99

Fried Chicken Patties with Marinara Sauce Toasted with Mozzarella and Provolone Cheese

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$7.50

Marinated Grilled Chicken with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Mayo, and your choice of American or Provolone Cheese

Sausage Parmesan

$7.50

Grilled Italian Sausage and Marinara Sauce Toasted with Mozzarella & Provolone Cheese

Buffalo Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$7.50

Grilled Chicken Tossed in Buffalo Sauce, with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, and Mayo

Cheesesteak

Cheese Steak

$8.99

Chopped Steak with Marinara Sauce, Fried Onions, and American Cheese

Chicken Cheese Steak

$8.99

Chopped Chicken Steak with Marinara Sauce, Fried Onions, and American Cheese

California Cheesesteak

$9.25

Chopped Steak, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Mayo, and American Cheese

California Chicken Cheesesteak

$9.25

Chopped Chicken Steak, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Mayo, and American Cheese

Buffalo Chicken Cheese Steak

$8.99

Chopped Chicken Steak, Fried Onions, Mild Buffalo Sauce, and American Cheese

Ranch Chicken Cheese Steak

$8.99

Chopped Chicken Steak, Fried Onions, Ranch Dressing, and American Cheese

Chicken Bacon Ranch Cheese Steak

$8.99

Chopped Chicken Steak, Bacon, Ranch Dressing, and American Cheese

Carvers

Hot Ham & Cheese Carver

$7.00

Grilled Ham on a Round Roll with your choice of American, Provolone, Cheddar, or Mozzarella Cheese

Hot Turkey & Cheese Carver

$7.00

Grilled Turkey on a Round Roll with your choice of American, Provolone, Cheddar, or Mozzarella Cheese

Club Sandwiches

Ham Club

$8.50

Ham on a Double Decker Club on White Toast with Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo, and American Cheese

Turkey Club

$8.50

Turkey on a Double Decker Club on White Toast with Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo, and American Cheese

Tuna Club

$8.50

Tuna on a Double Decker Club on White Toast with Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo, and American Cheese

Burgers

Hamburger

$5.50

6oz Hand Crafted Burger on a Round Roll

Cheese Burger

$6.50

6oz Hand Crafted Burger and American Cheese on a Round Roll

Pizza Burger

$6.99

6oz Hand Crafted Burger, Marinara Sauce, and Mozzarella Cheese on a Round Roll

Hot Mess

$7.99

6oz Hand Crafted Burger, Chili, Cheddar Cheese Sauce, and Bacon on a Round Roll

Mushroom Provolone

$6.99

6oz Hand Crafted Burger, Mushrooms, and Provolone Cheese on a Round Roll

California Cheeseburger

$6.99

6oz Hand Crafted Burger, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Mayo, and your choice of American or Provolone Cheese on a Round Roll

Bacon Cheeseburger

$7.50

6oz Hand Crafted Burger, Bacon, and your choice of Provolone, American, or Cheddar Cheese on a Round Roll

Daily Specials

Specialty Sandwich with Fountain Drink

$6.99

Cheesesteak Shortie Combo

$7.99

2 Cheese Slices & Fountain Drink

$4.95

Stuffed Slice & Fountain Drink

$5.95

2 Specialty Slices & Fountain Drink

$6.25

Children's Menu

Spaghetti & Meatball

$4.75

Chicken Tendies & Fries

$4.75

2 Chicken Tenders and Fresh Cut Fries

Grilled Cheese & Fries

$4.75

Grilled American Cheese on White Bread and Fresh Cut Fries

Corn Dog & Fries

$4.75

Corn Dog and Fresh Cut Fries

Appetizers

Garlic Knots

$2.25

Four Garlic Knots with a side of Marinara Sauce

Garlic Bread

$3.00

10" Garlic Bread with a side of Marinara Sauce

Garlic Cheese Bread

$3.75

10" Garlic Bread Toasted with Mozzarella Cheese with a side of Marinara Sauce

Pierogies

$4.25

6 Pierogies With a Side of Boom Boom Sauce or Sour Cream

Chicken Tendies

$6.75

4 Chicken Tenders with your choice of Dipping Sauce

Shrimp Cocktail

$6.99

6 Shrimp with Cocktail Sauce

Nachos

$7.50

Steak, Chicken, or Burger with Salsa, Black Olives, Lettuce, Mozzarella Cheese, and Cheddar Cheese Sauce

Mozzarella Sticks

$5.50

5 Mozzarella Sticks With a side of Marinara Sauce

Breaded Mushrooms

$5.50

12 Breaded Mushrooms With a Side of Marinara Sauce

Jalapeno Poppers

$5.99

5 Jalapeno Poppers with a side of Ranch

Onion Rings

$5.99

Generous Portion of Onion Rings With a Side of Marinara

Corn Fritters

$5.50

12 Corn Fritters With a Side of Honey

Wings

12 Wings

$11.00

Fries

Fresh Cut French Fries

$2.99

Old Bay Boom Boom Fries

$3.50

Cheese Fries

$4.25

Loaded Fries

$6.50

Soups

Cup of Soup

$3.50

Bowl of Soup

$4.75

Quart Of Soup

$11.00

Cup Of Chili

$3.50

Bowl Of Chili

$4.75

Quart Of Chili

$11.00

Salads

House Salad

$4.25+

Romaine and Iceberg Lettuce, Mozzarella Cheese, Tomatoes, Onions, and Homemade Croutons

Caesar Salad

$4.25+

Romaine Lettuce, Mozzarella Cheese, Parmesan Cheese, and Homemade Croutons Tossed with Caesar Dressing

Grilled Chicken Salad

$9.75

Grilled Chicken over Our Large House Salad

Grill Chicken Caesar

$9.75

Grilled Chicken over Our Large Caesar Salad

Chicken Tender Salad

$9.75

Our Breaded Chicken Julienned over Our Large House Salad

Buffalo Tender Salad

$9.75

Our Breaded Chicken Tossed in Buffalo Sauce Julienned over Our Large House Salad

Cheesesteak Salad

$10.25

Chicken or Steak with Fried Onions and Cheese over Our Large House Salad

Taco Salad

$10.75

Large House Salad with Tortilla Chips, Salsa, Black Olives, Cheddar Cheese Sauce, and Your Choice of Seasoned Chicken, Steak, or Ground Beef

Antipasta

$10.75

Large House Salad with Capicola, Salami, Black Olives, and Provolone Cheese

Chef Salad

$10.75

Large House Salad with Ham and Turkey

Tuna Salad

$9.75

Generous Portion of Tuna over Our Large House Salad

Nia's Pasta Dinners

Pasta

$9.50

Baked Ziti

$10.50

Cheese Ravioli

$11.00

Nia's Featured Dinners

Cajun Chicken Alfredo

$12.99

Slightly Spicy Alfredo with Grilled Chicken on a bed of Penne

Chicken Parmesan

$13.99

Lightly Breaded Chicken with Marinara Sauce over Spaghetti

Shrimp Scampi

$13.99

8 Shrimp Sauteed with a Garlic Wine Sauce over Linguine

Neapolitan Pizza

Large Cheese 16"

$11.50

New Yorker 20"

$14.50

School/Church Large Pie

$9.00

School/Church Large Specialty

$14.00

School/Church NY Pie

$11.00

School/Church NY Specialty

$16.00

Pizza by the Slice

Slice Cheese

$1.95

Specialty Slice

$2.95

Sicilian Pizza

Cheese Sicilian

$14.99

Tomato Pie Sicilian

$13.99

Supreme Sicilian

$21.50

Meat Lovers Sicilian

$21.50

Hawaiian Sicilian

$19.50

Taco Sicilian

$20.50

Bacon Cheese Burger Sicilian

$20.50

Italian Grinder Sicilian

$20.50

Chicken Bacon Ranch Sicilian

$20.50

Cheesesteak Sicilian

$20.50

Buffalo Chicken Sicilian

$20.50

BBQ Chicken Sicilian

$19.50

SW Chicken Sicilian

$20.50

Veggie Lovers Sicilian

$20.50

White Pie Sicilian

$14.40

White Vegetable Lovers Sicilian

$20.50

Southwest Pizza Sicilian

$20.50

Nia's Specialty Sicilian

$20.50

Sicilian 1/2 White Specialty

$17.50

Sicilian 1/2 Specialty

$17.50

Garden Veggie Sicilian

$20.50

Specialty Pizzas

16" Supreme

$18.99

16" Meat Lovers

$18.99

16" Hawaiian

$15.99

16" Taco

$17.99

16" Bacon Cheese Burger

$17.99

16" Italian Grinder

$18.99

16" Chicken Bacon Ranch

$17.99

16" Cheesesteak

$17.99

16" Buffalo Chicken

$17.99

16" BBQ Chicken

$16.99

16" SW Chicken

$17.99

16" Veggie Lovers

$17.99

16" 1\2 Specialty

$11.50

16" Nias Specialty

$17.99

16' Garden Veggie Ranch

$17.99

16" Grill Chicken Alfredo

$18.99

16" Roman Grinder

$18.99

16" Cowboy

$18.99

16" 3 Cheese Cheesesteak

$18.99

16" 5 Pepper Pepperoni

$18.99

16" Pickle Pizza

$15.50

16" Grilled Cheese

$13.75

20" Supreme Pizza

$21.50

20" Meat Lovers

$21.50

20" Hawaiian

$19.50

20" Taco

$20.50

20" Bacon Cheese Burger

$20.50

20" Italian Grinder

$21.50

20" Chicken Bacon Ranch

$20.50

20" Cheesesteak

$20.50

20" Buffalo Chicken

$20.50

20" BBQ Chicken

$19.50

20" Veggie Lover's

$20.50

20" 1/2 Specialty

$14.50

20' Garden Veggie

$20.50

20" Roman Grinder

$20.50

20" Southwest Pizza

$20.50

20" Grill Chicken

$18.50

20" Nia's Specialty

$20.50

20" Cowboy

$21.50

20" Cowboy

$21.50

20" Pickle Pizza

$18.50

20" 5 Pepper Pepperoni

$20.50

20" Roman Grinder

$18.99

20" Grilled Cheese

$17.50

White Pizza

16" White Pie

$11.50

16" Vegetable Lovers

$17.99

16" Southwest Pizza

$17.99

16" Nia's Specialty

$17.99

16" 1/2 White Specialty

$10.75

20" White Pie

$14.50

20" White Vegetable Lovers

$20.50

20" Southwest Pizza

$20.50

20" Nia's Specialty

$20.50

20" 1/2 White Specialty

$13.50

Strombolis

Specialty Stromboli

$9.50+

Gluten Free

Gluten Free

$10.75

Gluten Free Specialty

$14.75

Pizza Specials

2 Lg Cheese COUPON

$17.99

2 Lg 1 Topping COUPON

$19.99

Super Bowl Special

$34.99

Valentine Special

$14.99

Beverages

2 Liter Pepsi Products

$3.25

Bottled Water

$1.00

Icy Tea

$1.50

Icy Lemonade

$1.50

Milk

$1.50

Chocolate Milk

$1.50

Diet Icy Tea

$1.50

Gatorade

$3.00

Monster Energy Drink

$3.00

Pepsi Can

$1.00

Diet Pepsi Can

$1.00

Root Beer Can

$1.00

Sierra Mist Can

$1.00

Mountain Dew Can

$1.00

Dr. Pepper Can

$1.00

Can Soda

$1.00

Chips

Small Red Chip

$0.60

Small Blue Chip

$0.60

Small Bbq Chip

$0.60

Large Red Chip

$2.59

Large Blue Chip

$2.59

Large Bbq Chip

$2.59

Pepperoni Rosi

$0.75

Chicken Breast

$4.95

Single Knot

$0.50

Side Fry

$1.50

BLT

$4.95

Small Salad Tray

$17.00

Large Salad Tray

$30.00

Dough Ball

$2.00

Hoagie Tray

$30.50

Meatball

$1.00

2 Meatballs w/ chs & sauce

$2.75

Grilled Cheese

$3.25

Boli Pocket

$3.95

Roll with Butter

$1.50
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Location

41 Kings Plaza, Oley, PA 19547

Directions

