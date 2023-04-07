Ninja steakhouse and sushi 1256 North High Street

  • Home
Appetizers

From Kitchen

Spring Rolls

$6.00

Deep fried vegetable spring rolls

Crab Rangoon

$6.00

Deep fried dumpling with crab meat, mirepoix and cream cheese

Edamame

$4.99

Steamed soy beans seasoned with salt

Gyoza

$6.00

Deep fried pork dumplings

Vegetable Tempura App

$5.00

Tempura battered and deep fried vegetables

Shrimp Tempura App

$7.00

Tempura battered and 2 deep fried shrimp and vegetables

From Sushi Bar

Beef Tataki

$10.00

Bed of lettuce with sliced seared NY steak With ponzu sauce.

Sushi Sampler

$7.50

4 pieces Nigiri ( Rice Topped Fish)

Red Tuna Tataki

$12.00

Bed Of lettuce With Seared Sesame Crusted Medium Rare Red Tuna with ponzu sauce.

Sashimi Sampler

$10.00

6 pieces of fresh assorted fish.

Soup & Salad

House Salad

$2.50

Fresh Lettuce With Salad Dressing

Clear Soup

$1.50

House Made Clear Chicken Broth With Fried Onions, Sliced Mushroom & Green Onion

Miso Soup

$1.50

Miso Base Soup With Tofu, Green Onions & Dried Seaweed

Seaweed Salad

$4.75

Bed of lettuce with seaweed salad, eel sauce, and sesame seed

Kani Salad

$6.25

Bed of lettuce, cucumber and crabstick mixed with spicy mayo, tobiko, & crunchy

Hibachi Menu

Singles

Hibachi Vegetables

$9.99

Hibachi Chicken

$13.99

*Hibachi New York Strip Steak

$14.99

*Hibachi Filet Mignon

$16.99

Hibachi Salmon

$14.99

Hibachi Shrimp

$14.99

Hibachi Scallops

$16.99

Combos

Chicken & Shrimp

$17.99

Chicken & Salmon

$18.99

Chicken & Scallops

$18.99

*NY Steak & Chicken

$17.99

*NY Steak & Shrimp

$18.99

*NY Strip Steak & Scallops

$18.99

*NY Steak and Salmon

$18.99

*NY Strip Steak & Lobster Tail

$24.99

*Filet Mignon & Chicken

$19.99

*Filet Mignon & Scallops

$20.99

*Filet Mignon & Shrimp

$20.99

*Filet Mignon & Salmon

$20.99

*Filet Mignon & Lobster Tail

$26.99

Shrimp & Scallops

$18.99

Shrimp & Lobster Tail

$23.99

Scallops & Lobster Tail

$24.99

*Geisha

$23.00

Steak, Chicken & Shrimp

*Samurai

$25.00

Fillet Mignon, Chicken & Shrimp

*Ninja Specials

$30.00

Fillet Mignon, Lobster Tail & Shrimp

Seafood Deluxe

$30.00

Shrimp, Scallops & Lobster Tail

Kids Menu

Kid's Hibachi Chicken

$9.99

*Kid's Hibachi Steak

$10.99

Kid's Hibachi Shrimp

$9.99

*Kid's Hibachi Filet Mignon

$12.99

Chicken Nuggets With French Fries

$6.00

No veggies

Sides

Side Fried Rice

$3.50

Side Noodles

$3.50

Side White Rice

$2.50

Side Vegetables

$4.50

Side Scallops

$8.99

Side Chicken

$5.99

Side Salmon

$7.50

Side NY Strip Steak

$8.50

Side Lobster

$13.99

Side Shrimp

$8.50

Side Filet Mignon

$9.50

Side French Fries

$3.50

Sushi Rolls

Raw Rolls

*Salmon Roll

$5.50

*Spicy Salmon Roll

$5.50

*Crispy Spicy Salmon Roll

$6.50

*Tuna Roll

$5.50

*Spicy Tuna Roll

$5.50

*Philadelphia Roll

$5.50

Salmon, Cream Cheese & Cucumber

*Alaska Roll

$5.50

Salmon, Avocado & Cucumber

*Yellowtail Roll

$5.50

Yellowtail with scallions Roll

*Out of Control Roll

$6.50

Tuna, Salmon & Avocado, Topped with Tobiko

*Ninja Roll

$7.00

Tuna, Salmon, Yellowtail & Avocado

*Hillsboro Roll

$10.00

Fried shrimp, crabstick, avocado, with tuna on top, scallion, spicy mayo and tobiko.

*Cowboy Roll

$14.99

Fried Shrimp, Cream Cheese, Avocado Topped With Seared Steak, Spicy Mayo & Eel Sauce

Non-Raw Rolls

California Roll

$5.50

Crab, avocado, and cucumber

Spicy California Roll

$6.50

Crab, avocado, and cucumber topped with spicy mayo & sriracha

Shrimp Tempura Roll

$6.50

Fried shrimp, cucumber, avocado, and eel sauce

Boston Roll

$6.50

Cucumber, cream cheese, asparagus, and Fried shrimp

Sweet Potato Roll

$5.00

Fried Sweet Potato

Vegetable Roll

$5.00

Cucumber, avocado and asparagus, topped with seaweed salad

Eel Roll

$5.50

Baked eel with cucumber

Spider Roll

$10.00

Fried Soft shell crab, cucumber, avocado, topped with spicy mayo & eel sauce

Eel Dragon Roll

$10.50

Eel, cucumber, crab, topped with avocado & eel sauce

Black Dragon Roll

$10.50

Deep fried tuna, crabstick topped with baked eel, avocado and eel sauce

Bikini Roll

$10.00

Eel, avocado, cucumber topped with baked White fish, spicy mayo, eel sauce, scallion and tobiko

Special Rolls

*Ninja Special Roll

$11.00

Deep Fried With Salmon, Crabstick, Asparagus, Cream cheese topped with Baked Crab, Spicy Mayo, Eel Sauce & Crunchy

*Yumyum Roll

$10.00

Deep fried sushi with red tuna, cream cheese and avocado topped with spicy mayo and tobiko.

*Rainbow Roll

$12.00

Crab, cucumber, avocado, topped with assorted fish.

*New York Roll

$13.00

Salmon, cucumber, cream cheese, topped with spicy tuna, spicy mayo and crunchy

*Ichiban Roll

$14.00

Deep Fried With Fried Shrimp, Spicy tuna, Avocado & Cream cheese Topped with Spicy Mayo, Eel Sauce & Tobiko

*American Dream Roll

$13.00

Fried Shrimp, spicy crab, topped with salmon, spicy mayo and scallion

*Volcano Roll

$14.00

Cucumber, avocado, crabstick topped with baked crab, Chopped Tuna, Spicy mayo, eel sauce and tobiko.

California Special Roll

$10.00

Deep fried California roll topped with baked crab, Spicy Mayo, Eel Sauce and crunchy

Las Vegas Roll

$12.00

Deep fried sushi with crab, cucumber, avocado, and cream cheese, topped with spicy mayo, eel sauce, crab & crunchy

Crunchy Roll

$12.00

Deep fried With spicy crab and avocado, topped with crab, spicy mayo, eel sauce and crunchy potato

Dynamite Roll

$9.00+

Deep Fried With Fried Shrimp, cream cheese, and cucumber topped with baked crab, spicy mayo, eel sauce & tobiko

Sweet Heart Roll

$16.00

Fried salmon, cream cheese, avocado, and cucumber topped with toasted salmon, spicy mayo, tobiko, and crunchy

Ocean Crab Roll

$12.00

Fried Shrimp and cucumber topped with spicy crab, spicy mayo, and eel sauce

Summer Roll

$13.00

Fried Shrimp , Avocado , Cream Cheese, Lettuce, Spicy Mayo, Sweet Chilli Wrapped In Soy Paper

Dinner Entrees

Tempura Entrées

Vegetable Tempura

$8.99

Tempura battered and deep fried vegetables

Chicken Tempura

$10.99

Tempura battered, deep fried chicken and vegetables

Shrimp Tempura

$13.99

Tempura battered, deep fried shrimp and vegetables

Ninja Chicken Katsu

$10.99

Deep Fried Chicken breast with broccoli and white rice topped with House made Sweet Sour Sauce

Teriyaki Entrées

Vegetable Teriyaki

$8.99

Chicken Teriyaki

$10.99

Steak Teriyaki

$13.99

Scallop Teriyaki

$14.99

Shrimp Teriyaki

$13.99

Salmon Teriyaki

$13.99

Sushi Entrées

Maki A

$16.00

Tuna roll, salmon roll, and California roll.

Maki B

$18.00

Spicy tuna roll, spicy salmon roll, and eel roll

Maki C

$24.00

American dream roll, Shrimp tempura roll, and California roll

Sushi Deluxe

$23.00

Chef's choice of 9 pieces of Nigiri and Tuna roll

Sashimi Deluxe

$23.00

Chef's choice of 15 pieces of sashimi

Poke Bowl

$11.00

Diced tuna, salmon, cream cheese, and avocado on top of seasoned rice

Sushi & Sashimi Combo

$25.00

5 pieces of nigiri, 7 pieces of sashimi, and California roll.

Sushi & Sashimi Combo 2

$40.00

8 pieces of Nigiri, 14 pieces of Sashimi, Philadelphia roll and Shrimp tempura roll

Bento Box

Chicken Bento Box

$10.99

Steak Bento Box

$13.99

Scallops Bento Box

$14.99

Shrimp Bento Box

$13.99

Salmon Bento Box

$13.99

Nigiri & Sashimi A La Carte

Nigiri and Sashimi a La Carte

*Tuna

$5.75+

*Salmon

$5.25+

*Red Snapper

$4.50+

*Yellowtail

$5.75+

*Tobiko

$5.25+

Crabstick

$3.75+

Toasted Salmon

$5.50+

Shrimp

$4.95+

Baked Eel

$5.25+

Scallop

$5.75+

Beverages

Non-alcohol

Soda Drink

$2.85

Pepsi, Diet Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Diet Mountain Dew, Dr. Pepper, Sierra Mist, Pink Lemonade. One free refill.

Bubble Tea

$5.50+

Mango, Strawberry, Taro, Thai Tea, Pina Colada, or Peach

Smoothie

$6.00

Mango, Strawberry

Juice

$2.85

Apple Juice, Orange Juice, Pineapple Juice, or Cranberry Juice. One free refill.

Cinderella

$3.00

Orange Juice, Pineapple Juice, Sweet n Sour, Grenadine, Soda

Shirley Temple

$3.00

Sierra Mist, Grenadine

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

1/2 Sweet Tea, 1/2 Lemonade

Sweetheart Sunrise

$3.00

Orange Juice, Sierra Mist, Grenadine

Cuddle on the Beach

$3.50

Cranberry Juice, Orange Juice, Peach Nectar

Virgin Strawberry Daiquiri

$5.00

Strawberry Mix & Sugar Topped Whipped Cream

Virgin Piña Colada

$5.00

Pina Colada Mix & Sugar Topped Whipped Cream

Dessert

Fried Ice Cream

$6.00

Fried Cheese Cake

$6.50

Sauces

Yum-yum

$1.50+

Ginger Dressing

$1.50+

Teriyaki Sauce

$1.50+

Sweet Chilli

$1.50+

Tempura Sauce

$1.50+

Spicy Mayo

$1.50

Eel Sauce

$1.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
