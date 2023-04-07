Ninja steakhouse and sushi 1256 North High Street
1256 North High Street
Hillsboro, OH 45133
Appetizers
From Kitchen
Spring Rolls
Deep fried vegetable spring rolls
Crab Rangoon
Deep fried dumpling with crab meat, mirepoix and cream cheese
Edamame
Steamed soy beans seasoned with salt
Gyoza
Deep fried pork dumplings
Vegetable Tempura App
Tempura battered and deep fried vegetables
Shrimp Tempura App
Tempura battered and 2 deep fried shrimp and vegetables
From Sushi Bar
Soup & Salad
House Salad
Fresh Lettuce With Salad Dressing
Clear Soup
House Made Clear Chicken Broth With Fried Onions, Sliced Mushroom & Green Onion
Miso Soup
Miso Base Soup With Tofu, Green Onions & Dried Seaweed
Seaweed Salad
Bed of lettuce with seaweed salad, eel sauce, and sesame seed
Kani Salad
Bed of lettuce, cucumber and crabstick mixed with spicy mayo, tobiko, & crunchy
Hibachi Menu
Singles
Combos
Chicken & Shrimp
Chicken & Salmon
Chicken & Scallops
*NY Steak & Chicken
*NY Steak & Shrimp
*NY Strip Steak & Scallops
*NY Steak and Salmon
*NY Strip Steak & Lobster Tail
*Filet Mignon & Chicken
*Filet Mignon & Scallops
*Filet Mignon & Shrimp
*Filet Mignon & Salmon
*Filet Mignon & Lobster Tail
Shrimp & Scallops
Shrimp & Lobster Tail
Scallops & Lobster Tail
*Geisha
Steak, Chicken & Shrimp
*Samurai
Fillet Mignon, Chicken & Shrimp
*Ninja Specials
Fillet Mignon, Lobster Tail & Shrimp
Seafood Deluxe
Shrimp, Scallops & Lobster Tail
Kids Menu
Sides
Sushi Rolls
Raw Rolls
*Salmon Roll
*Spicy Salmon Roll
*Crispy Spicy Salmon Roll
*Tuna Roll
*Spicy Tuna Roll
*Philadelphia Roll
Salmon, Cream Cheese & Cucumber
*Alaska Roll
Salmon, Avocado & Cucumber
*Yellowtail Roll
Yellowtail with scallions Roll
*Out of Control Roll
Tuna, Salmon & Avocado, Topped with Tobiko
*Ninja Roll
Tuna, Salmon, Yellowtail & Avocado
*Hillsboro Roll
Fried shrimp, crabstick, avocado, with tuna on top, scallion, spicy mayo and tobiko.
*Cowboy Roll
Fried Shrimp, Cream Cheese, Avocado Topped With Seared Steak, Spicy Mayo & Eel Sauce
Non-Raw Rolls
California Roll
Crab, avocado, and cucumber
Spicy California Roll
Crab, avocado, and cucumber topped with spicy mayo & sriracha
Shrimp Tempura Roll
Fried shrimp, cucumber, avocado, and eel sauce
Boston Roll
Cucumber, cream cheese, asparagus, and Fried shrimp
Sweet Potato Roll
Fried Sweet Potato
Vegetable Roll
Cucumber, avocado and asparagus, topped with seaweed salad
Eel Roll
Baked eel with cucumber
Spider Roll
Fried Soft shell crab, cucumber, avocado, topped with spicy mayo & eel sauce
Eel Dragon Roll
Eel, cucumber, crab, topped with avocado & eel sauce
Black Dragon Roll
Deep fried tuna, crabstick topped with baked eel, avocado and eel sauce
Bikini Roll
Eel, avocado, cucumber topped with baked White fish, spicy mayo, eel sauce, scallion and tobiko
Special Rolls
*Ninja Special Roll
Deep Fried With Salmon, Crabstick, Asparagus, Cream cheese topped with Baked Crab, Spicy Mayo, Eel Sauce & Crunchy
*Yumyum Roll
Deep fried sushi with red tuna, cream cheese and avocado topped with spicy mayo and tobiko.
*Rainbow Roll
Crab, cucumber, avocado, topped with assorted fish.
*New York Roll
Salmon, cucumber, cream cheese, topped with spicy tuna, spicy mayo and crunchy
*Ichiban Roll
Deep Fried With Fried Shrimp, Spicy tuna, Avocado & Cream cheese Topped with Spicy Mayo, Eel Sauce & Tobiko
*American Dream Roll
Fried Shrimp, spicy crab, topped with salmon, spicy mayo and scallion
*Volcano Roll
Cucumber, avocado, crabstick topped with baked crab, Chopped Tuna, Spicy mayo, eel sauce and tobiko.
California Special Roll
Deep fried California roll topped with baked crab, Spicy Mayo, Eel Sauce and crunchy
Las Vegas Roll
Deep fried sushi with crab, cucumber, avocado, and cream cheese, topped with spicy mayo, eel sauce, crab & crunchy
Crunchy Roll
Deep fried With spicy crab and avocado, topped with crab, spicy mayo, eel sauce and crunchy potato
Dynamite Roll
Deep Fried With Fried Shrimp, cream cheese, and cucumber topped with baked crab, spicy mayo, eel sauce & tobiko
Sweet Heart Roll
Fried salmon, cream cheese, avocado, and cucumber topped with toasted salmon, spicy mayo, tobiko, and crunchy
Ocean Crab Roll
Fried Shrimp and cucumber topped with spicy crab, spicy mayo, and eel sauce
Summer Roll
Fried Shrimp , Avocado , Cream Cheese, Lettuce, Spicy Mayo, Sweet Chilli Wrapped In Soy Paper
Dinner Entrees
Tempura Entrées
Vegetable Tempura
Tempura battered and deep fried vegetables
Chicken Tempura
Tempura battered, deep fried chicken and vegetables
Shrimp Tempura
Tempura battered, deep fried shrimp and vegetables
Ninja Chicken Katsu
Deep Fried Chicken breast with broccoli and white rice topped with House made Sweet Sour Sauce
Teriyaki Entrées
Sushi Entrées
Maki A
Tuna roll, salmon roll, and California roll.
Maki B
Spicy tuna roll, spicy salmon roll, and eel roll
Maki C
American dream roll, Shrimp tempura roll, and California roll
Sushi Deluxe
Chef's choice of 9 pieces of Nigiri and Tuna roll
Sashimi Deluxe
Chef's choice of 15 pieces of sashimi
Poke Bowl
Diced tuna, salmon, cream cheese, and avocado on top of seasoned rice
Sushi & Sashimi Combo
5 pieces of nigiri, 7 pieces of sashimi, and California roll.
Sushi & Sashimi Combo 2
8 pieces of Nigiri, 14 pieces of Sashimi, Philadelphia roll and Shrimp tempura roll
Bento Box
Nigiri & Sashimi A La Carte
Nigiri and Sashimi a La Carte
Beverages
Non-alcohol
Soda Drink
Pepsi, Diet Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Diet Mountain Dew, Dr. Pepper, Sierra Mist, Pink Lemonade. One free refill.
Bubble Tea
Mango, Strawberry, Taro, Thai Tea, Pina Colada, or Peach
Smoothie
Mango, Strawberry
Juice
Apple Juice, Orange Juice, Pineapple Juice, or Cranberry Juice. One free refill.
Cinderella
Orange Juice, Pineapple Juice, Sweet n Sour, Grenadine, Soda
Shirley Temple
Sierra Mist, Grenadine
Arnold Palmer
1/2 Sweet Tea, 1/2 Lemonade
Sweetheart Sunrise
Orange Juice, Sierra Mist, Grenadine
Cuddle on the Beach
Cranberry Juice, Orange Juice, Peach Nectar
Virgin Strawberry Daiquiri
Strawberry Mix & Sugar Topped Whipped Cream
Virgin Piña Colada
Pina Colada Mix & Sugar Topped Whipped Cream
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
1256 North High Street, Hillsboro, OH 45133