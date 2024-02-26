Sassafras Kitchen & Coffee Bar
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 10:15 am, 10:30 am - 2:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 10:15 am, 10:30 am - 2:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 10:15 am, 10:30 am - 2:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 10:15 am, 10:30 am - 2:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 10:15 am, 10:30 am - 2:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 10:15 am, 10:30 am - 2:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 10:15 am, 10:30 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info
Sassafras Kitchen is a sister owned eatery that features bold coffee, classic cocktails and upscale comfort food. Our gathering space combines the convenience of a quick-service café with the amenities and enjoyment of a full-service restaurant.
Location
135 North High Street, Hillsboro, OH 45133
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
The Porch Carry Out & Grill (New) - 421 N West ST
No Reviews
421 N West ST Hillsboro, OH 45133
View restaurant
Ninja steakhouse and sushi - 1256 North High Street
No Reviews
1256 North High Street Hillsboro, OH 45133
View restaurant