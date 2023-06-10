- Home
Nino's Family Restaurant
82 Reviews
$$
1705 Columbus Ave
Bay City, MI 48708
FOOD
Antipasti (Appetizer)
Bruschetta
Garlic toast with fresh tomatoes, extra virgin olive oil, garlic and spices.
Calamari Rings
Lightly seasoned, breaded and fried in our trans fat free oils, side of sauce.
Caprese
Fresh mozzarella, and tomato slices, covered in extra virgin olive oil and basil.
Caprese w/Anchovies
Fresh mozzarella, and tomato slices, covered in extra virgin olive oil and basil with anchovies added for the taste of the sea.
Fresh Stuffed Mushrooms
Deliciously stuffed with our blend of cheeses, garlic and spices then baked.
Garlic Bread
Deliciously hot buttered with garlic sauced - made from our fresh baked bread.
Garlic Pizza Crust
A 10" pizza crust with a fragrant mixture of Ron's Garlic sauce (extra virgin olive, garlic and spices). Available with meat or meatless sauce.
Hand Breaded Mushrooms
Mozzarella Sticks
Sticks of creamy mozzarella lightly breaded, fried using trans free oil.
Mushrooms Valdostana
Sliced mushrooms, sautéed in wine, butter and onion sauce. Topped with our three cheese blend then baked.
Mussels
Mussels with tomato and garlic sauce.
Spinach & Artichoke Dips
Insalate (Salads)
Antipasto Lg
Romaine and Iceberg lettuce with ham, cheese, tomatoes, olives. Available meatless with fresh mushrooms. Pepperoncini on request.
Antipasto Sm
Romaine and Iceberg lettuce with ham, cheese, tomatoes, olives. Available meatless with fresh mushrooms. Pepperoncini on request.
Fiorentina
Fresh spinach, grilled chicken, black olives, sun dried tomatoes and Parmesan cheese, served with raspberry vinaigrette.
Salad Alia Liliana
Organic mixed greens, red onion, tomato, artichokes, fresh mushrooms and mozzarella.
House Salad
Romaine and Iceberg Lettuce with tomatoes, green olives and pepperoncini.
Side Salad
Specialita' Al Forno
Beef Cannelloni
Tubular pasta stuffed with seasoned ground beef cooked in meat sauce then covered with cheeses and oven baked.
Broccoli & Ricotta Manicotti
Stuffed with seasoned broccoli and ricotta cheese cooked in a rich meat or meatless sauce, smothered in cheese and baked.
Manicotti
Stuffed with tasty ricotta cheese, cooked in a rich meat or meatless sauce, covered with cheese and baked.
Cannelloni Manicotti Combination
One each: beef, ricotta cheese and veal spinach cannelloni's.
Seafood Cannelloni
Shrimp, Scallops and Lobster filled Cannelloni in a creamy Alfredo sauce covered with cheese and baked.
Veal & Spinach Cannelloni
Tubular pasta stuffed with seasoned ground veal and spinach, cooked in meat sauce covered with cheese and baked.
Egg Plant Parmigana
Tender slices of eggplant cooked in a meat or meatless sauce then covered with cheese and baked with a side of spaghetti.
Lasagna
Layers of pasta, ground beef, three types of cheeses and baked.
Oven Baked Spaghetti
Baked in a meat or meatless sauce. Topped with our special blend of cheeses. Served with or without mushrooms.
Baked Ravioli
Pasta stuffed with beef, covered with our blend of cheeses and baked
Specialita Della Casa
Carbonara
Spaghetti with a white sauce, ham, bacon and Parmesan cheese. A house favorite.
Fettuccine Alfredo With Broccoli
A blend of heavy crème, garlic and Parmesan cheese, with or without broccoli.
Garden Pasta Alla Caprese
Curly pasta with fresh mozzarella, extra virgin olive oil, fresh basil and tomatoes.
Linquine With Mussels
Choice of Pomodoro or Butter Sauce.
Mostaccioli Alla Liliana
Meatless in a pesto sauce with mushrooms and tomatoes.
Pasta Of The Month
Portobello Ravioli
With sun dried tomato sauce.
Ravioli Marco
A spinach and cheese filled ravioli with a tasty sun dried tomato sauce.
Ravioli Vanessa
A spinach cheese filled ravioli with a minty garlic and fresh tomato condiment.
Spaghetti
Spaghetti served with two meatballs and your choice of meat sauce, garlic and extra virgin olive oil or mushroom sauce.
The Sicilian
Tender ravioli filled with Italian sausage, broccoli, ricotta, mozzarella and sweet red peppers in a wild mushroom pesto sauce.
BYO Italian Specialty
Bambini (Children)
Applesauce
Bambini 10" Pizza
A 10" pizza crust with cheese.
Meatball In Sauce With Garlic Bread
Meatball in sauce with one piece of Garlic Bread.
Bambini Ravioli
Beef ravioli and sauce with one piece of Garlic Bread.
Bambini Spaghetti
With sauce and one piece of Garlic Bread.
Chicken Breast & Broccoli
Grilled chicken breast and broccoli.
Bistecche
Pepper Steak
Sirloin steak simmered in a tomato & fresh vegetable sauce with mushrooms, onions, green peppers and pepperoncini.
Filet Mignon
8 oz in Filet Mignon brushed with Italian herbs and garlic, served with your choice of sauteed mushrooms or onions. -With fresh vegetables and one side.
Pesce
Pollame
Chicken Parmigiana
Tender chicken breast deep fried and then baked in our rich tomato sauce topped with three types of cheese on a bed of spaghetti.
Chicken Valdostana
Tender, fresh chicken breast simmered in a wine sauce and then baked in a three cheeses. Topped with onions, mushrooms and ham.
Vitello
Veal Marsala
Lean and tender veal cutlet sautéed with mushrooms, and finished with a splash of Marsala wine.
Veal Parmigiana
Tender veal portion baked in rich tomato sauce, topped with our special three cheese blend and baked on a bed of spaghetti with choice of sauce and bread.
Veal Valdostana
Fresh lean and tender veal deep fried and then simmered in a mushroom, garlic and pepperoncini sauce.
Panini
Nino Sandwich
Our signature 8 oz. steak sandwich served on toasted center cut garlic bread with mozzarella cheese, bacon, mushrooms, onions & sauce.
Real Pizza Sandwich
A 10" pizza folded with mozzarella cheese, ham, pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms and sauce.
Steak Sandwich
8 oz. ground steak served on crusted Italian bread with sauce.
Grilled Cheese
On Italian bread.
Hamburger
¼ Pound
Veggie Burger
Baked with lettuce, tomato and mayo with Italian fries.
Colleen's Italian Burger
8 oz of Fresh Ground Chuck with Italian spices and topped with marinated tomato and fresh mozzarella cheese.
Villie Flatbread Sandwich
Pizza
Zuppe
Lentil Soup
Rich Italian favorite in a low-carb version without the pasta.
Minestrone
Our classic Italian soup with vegetables and ditali pasta in a rich tomato broth.
Pasta E Fagioli
Traditional bean and ditali pasta combination in a rich spicy broth.
Soup Of The Day
Zuppa Tuscana
No Soup
Salads
Patate
Dessert
DRINKS
Beer
6 Pack Bud
6 Pack Miller 64
6 Pack Lite
Blue Moon
Sam Adams
Bud Light
Budweiser
Michelob Light
Michelob Ultra
Miller
MIller Lite
Miller 64
Busch Light
Budweiser Select
O'Douls
Coors Light
Corona
Grolsch
Guinness
Heineken
Heineken Light
Moretti
Peroni
Killians Bottle
Drink Specials
WHITE WINES
Whites and Rose by The Bottle (Copy)
Sparkling and Moscato (Copy)
Chardonnay
Grillo
RED WINES
Sangiovose Blend
Malbec
Other
Barbera
Chianti
Wine Specials
Red
Nespolino Sangoviese
Amore Assolute
Fuedo Zirtari
Via Rosa
Col D'orca Rosso Montalcino
Tola Nero d'Avola - Black Label
Masi Compofiorin
Luna di Lund, Pinot Bianca Sauvigan
Bolla Valpolicella
Bottega Vinaia, Logrein
Luna di Luna - Sangioves Merlot
Valdivieso Cabernet Sanvignon
Rubrato Aglianco Feudi di San
BrugnV90
Colosi Nero d'Avola
Canaletto Nero d'Avola Merlot
Tor Calvano, Vino Noble di Montpuiciano
Allegrini Palazzo Bella Torre
Sasseo Primitivo
White
Nespolino Trebbiano Chardonnay
Famoso Rubicone IGT
Starbourough Savignon Blanc
Monferrato
Starborough Glass
Monferrato G
Aragosta Vermentino Di Sardegna
Aragosta G
Fantini Farnese-Trebbiano D'Abruzzo
La Cala 2016 - Vermentino Di Sardegna
Mesa Vermentino Di Sardegna POC
Summer Peck - Orange Mymosa
Vento Nero Di Troia Negrogmaro
Monferrato - Chiaretto
Pacific Rim Sweet Reisling
Canei Vino Italiano
Cook's California Champagre Brut
Ferrari Brut Trentdoc
Nino Franco Rustico - Prosecco
Art of Earth - Prosecco Frizzante
Good Harbor Unoaked Chardonnay
Nvy Berries
Nespolino Trebbiano Chardonnay 2018
Canaleto Pinot Grigo Cuvee
Famoso Rubicone IGT
Enza Prosecco
Johan Klauss 2017 Piesporter
Bolla Rose
Cribari Marsala
Caposaldo Sweet Mascoto
Luna di Luna Chardonnay/Perogrecio
Luna di Luna - Parking Chardonnay/Perogrecio
Feudo Maccari Rose
Champagne
Large Groups/Catering
Banquet Catering
Banquet Catering - One Entre
Offsite Catering and serving not included in base price. Additional fees will be calculated depending upon event requirements.
Banquet Catering - Two Entre
Offsite Catering and serving not included in base price. Additional fees will be calculated depending upon event requirements.
Banquet Catering - Three Entre
Offsite Catering and serving not included in base price. Additional fees will be calculated depending upon event requirements.
Wine Tasting Dinner
Valentine Day's Wine Dinner
Spring In Italy Wine Dinner
Italian Fall Wine Dinner
Feast of 7 Fishes
Wine Tasting Deposit
|Sunday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
1705 Columbus Ave, Bay City, MI 48708