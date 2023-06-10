Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
Italian

Nino's Family Restaurant

82 Reviews

$$

1705 Columbus Ave

Bay City, MI 48708

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Popular Items

18 Inch Cheese Pizza

$18.00

BYO Italian Specialty

Lasagna

$20.00

Layers of pasta, ground beef, three types of cheeses and baked.

FOOD

Antipasti (Appetizer)

Bruschetta

$10.00

Garlic toast with fresh tomatoes, extra virgin olive oil, garlic and spices.

Calamari Rings

$12.00

Lightly seasoned, breaded and fried in our trans fat free oils, side of sauce.

Caprese

$10.50

Fresh mozzarella, and tomato slices, covered in extra virgin olive oil and basil.

Caprese w/Anchovies

$11.00Out of stock

Fresh mozzarella, and tomato slices, covered in extra virgin olive oil and basil with anchovies added for the taste of the sea.

Fresh Stuffed Mushrooms

$13.00

Deliciously stuffed with our blend of cheeses, garlic and spices then baked.

Garlic Bread

Deliciously hot buttered with garlic sauced - made from our fresh baked bread.

Garlic Pizza Crust

$10.00

A 10" pizza crust with a fragrant mixture of Ron's Garlic sauce (extra virgin olive, garlic and spices). Available with meat or meatless sauce.

Hand Breaded Mushrooms

$9.00

Mozzarella Sticks

$9.00

Sticks of creamy mozzarella lightly breaded, fried using trans free oil.

Mushrooms Valdostana

$13.00

Sliced mushrooms, sautéed in wine, butter and onion sauce. Topped with our three cheese blend then baked.

Mussels

$14.00

Mussels with tomato and garlic sauce.

Spinach & Artichoke Dips

$10.00

Insalate (Salads)

Antipasto Lg

$14.00

Romaine and Iceberg lettuce with ham, cheese, tomatoes, olives. Available meatless with fresh mushrooms. Pepperoncini on request.

Antipasto Sm

$10.00

Romaine and Iceberg lettuce with ham, cheese, tomatoes, olives. Available meatless with fresh mushrooms. Pepperoncini on request.

Fiorentina

$13.00

Fresh spinach, grilled chicken, black olives, sun dried tomatoes and Parmesan cheese, served with raspberry vinaigrette.

Salad Alia Liliana

$14.00

Organic mixed greens, red onion, tomato, artichokes, fresh mushrooms and mozzarella.

House Salad

$7.00

Romaine and Iceberg Lettuce with tomatoes, green olives and pepperoncini.

Side Salad

$3.00

Specialita' Al Forno

Beef Cannelloni

$20.00

Tubular pasta stuffed with seasoned ground beef cooked in meat sauce then covered with cheeses and oven baked.

Broccoli & Ricotta Manicotti

$20.00

Stuffed with seasoned broccoli and ricotta cheese cooked in a rich meat or meatless sauce, smothered in cheese and baked.

Manicotti

$20.00

Stuffed with tasty ricotta cheese, cooked in a rich meat or meatless sauce, covered with cheese and baked.

Cannelloni Manicotti Combination

$21.00

One each: beef, ricotta cheese and veal spinach cannelloni's.

Seafood Cannelloni

$21.00

Shrimp, Scallops and Lobster filled Cannelloni in a creamy Alfredo sauce covered with cheese and baked.

Veal & Spinach Cannelloni

$20.00

Tubular pasta stuffed with seasoned ground veal and spinach, cooked in meat sauce covered with cheese and baked.

Egg Plant Parmigana

$20.00

Tender slices of eggplant cooked in a meat or meatless sauce then covered with cheese and baked with a side of spaghetti.

Lasagna

$20.00

Layers of pasta, ground beef, three types of cheeses and baked.

Oven Baked Spaghetti

$20.00

Baked in a meat or meatless sauce. Topped with our special blend of cheeses. Served with or without mushrooms.

Baked Ravioli

$20.00

Pasta stuffed with beef, covered with our blend of cheeses and baked

Specialita Della Casa

Carbonara

$20.00

Spaghetti with a white sauce, ham, bacon and Parmesan cheese. A house favorite.

Fettuccine Alfredo With Broccoli

$19.00

A blend of heavy crème, garlic and Parmesan cheese, with or without broccoli.

Garden Pasta Alla Caprese

$20.00

Curly pasta with fresh mozzarella, extra virgin olive oil, fresh basil and tomatoes.

Linquine With Mussels

$20.00

Choice of Pomodoro or Butter Sauce.

Mostaccioli Alla Liliana

$19.00

Meatless in a pesto sauce with mushrooms and tomatoes.

Pasta Of The Month

Portobello Ravioli

$20.00

With sun dried tomato sauce.

Ravioli Marco

$20.00

A spinach and cheese filled ravioli with a tasty sun dried tomato sauce.

Ravioli Vanessa

$20.00

A spinach cheese filled ravioli with a minty garlic and fresh tomato condiment.

Spaghetti

$20.00

Spaghetti served with two meatballs and your choice of meat sauce, garlic and extra virgin olive oil or mushroom sauce.

The Sicilian

$20.00

Tender ravioli filled with Italian sausage, broccoli, ricotta, mozzarella and sweet red peppers in a wild mushroom pesto sauce.

BYO Italian Specialty

BYO Italian Specialty

Bambini (Children)

Applesauce

$4.00

Bambini 10" Pizza

$10.00

A 10" pizza crust with cheese.

Meatball In Sauce With Garlic Bread

$5.00

Meatball in sauce with one piece of Garlic Bread.

Bambini Ravioli

$7.50

Beef ravioli and sauce with one piece of Garlic Bread.

Bambini Spaghetti

$8.00

With sauce and one piece of Garlic Bread.

Chicken Breast & Broccoli

$9.00

Grilled chicken breast and broccoli.

Bistecche

Pepper Steak

$19.00

Sirloin steak simmered in a tomato & fresh vegetable sauce with mushrooms, onions, green peppers and pepperoncini.

Filet Mignon

$28.00

8 oz in Filet Mignon brushed with Italian herbs and garlic, served with your choice of sauteed mushrooms or onions. -With fresh vegetables and one side.

Pesce

Linguine with Clam Sauce

$20.00

Shrimp Scampi

$21.00

Blush Seafood Fettucine

$25.00

Sautéed scallops & shrimp accompanied with a blush sauce over fettucine.

Italian Style Rainbow Trout

$25.00

Rainbow Trout simmered in a seasoned wine garlic sauce with mushrooms. Served with seasoned Broccoli.

Pollame

Chicken Parmigiana

$18.00

Tender chicken breast deep fried and then baked in our rich tomato sauce topped with three types of cheese on a bed of spaghetti.

Chicken Valdostana

$18.00

Tender, fresh chicken breast simmered in a wine sauce and then baked in a three cheeses. Topped with onions, mushrooms and ham.

Vitello

Veal Marsala

$21.00

Lean and tender veal cutlet sautéed with mushrooms, and finished with a splash of Marsala wine.

Veal Parmigiana

$21.00

Tender veal portion baked in rich tomato sauce, topped with our special three cheese blend and baked on a bed of spaghetti with choice of sauce and bread.

Veal Valdostana

$21.00

Fresh lean and tender veal deep fried and then simmered in a mushroom, garlic and pepperoncini sauce.

Panini

Nino Sandwich

$14.00

Our signature 8 oz. steak sandwich served on toasted center cut garlic bread with mozzarella cheese, bacon, mushrooms, onions & sauce.

Real Pizza Sandwich

$13.00

A 10" pizza folded with mozzarella cheese, ham, pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms and sauce.

Steak Sandwich

$10.00

8 oz. ground steak served on crusted Italian bread with sauce.

Grilled Cheese

$7.00

On Italian bread.

Hamburger

$7.50

¼ Pound

Veggie Burger

$10.00

Baked with lettuce, tomato and mayo with Italian fries.

Colleen's Italian Burger

$12.00

8 oz of Fresh Ground Chuck with Italian spices and topped with marinated tomato and fresh mozzarella cheese.

Villie Flatbread Sandwich

$16.00

Pizza

Traditional hand tossed pizza made from scratch daily on premise. Topped with quality meats and vegetables. 100% Real Cheese

10" Cheese Pizza

$10.00

10 Inch EBA

$16.40

12 Inch Cheese Pizza

$10.65

12 Inch EBA

$18.85

14 Inch Cheese Pizza

$13.75

14 Inch EBA

$23.15

16 Inch Cheese Pizza

$16.00

16 Inch EBA

$27.00

18 Inch Cheese Pizza

$18.00

18 Inch EBA

$30.20

Zuppe

Lentil Soup

Rich Italian favorite in a low-carb version without the pasta.

Minestrone

Our classic Italian soup with vegetables and ditali pasta in a rich tomato broth.

Pasta E Fagioli

Out of stock

Traditional bean and ditali pasta combination in a rich spicy broth.

Soup Of The Day

Zuppa Tuscana

No Soup

Salads

Patate

French Fries

$4.00

Fried in our trans fat free oils.

Italian Fries

$4.00

French fries tossed with our own special Italian seasonings.

Roasted Redskin Patato

$4.00

Dessert

Tiramisu

$8.00

Limoncello Cheesecake

$8.00

Cannoli

$4.95

1 Scoop Ice Cream

$4.00

Tortoni Amaretto

$8.00

Chocolate Sundae

$8.00

Vanilla Sundae

$7.00

Spumoni

$7.00

Sambuca Cafe

$8.75

Dinner Special

Weekly Special

$23.00

Fishermen's Stew

$27.00

Seafood Ravioli

$25.00

N/A BEVERAGES

Cappuccino

$4.75

Coffee

$3.00

Espresso

$4.00

Hot Chocolate

$3.00Out of stock

Iced Tea

$3.00

Juice

$3.00

Kiddy Cocktail

$4.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Milk

$3.00Out of stock

Soft Drink

$3.00

Soft Drinks Pitchers

$10.00

Tea

$3.00

Water

DRINKS

Beer

6 Pack Bud

$12.00

6 Pack Miller 64

$10.75

6 Pack Lite

$10.75

Blue Moon

$5.00

Sam Adams

$5.00

Bud Light

$4.00

Budweiser

$4.00

Michelob Light

$4.00

Michelob Ultra

$4.00

Miller

$5.00

MIller Lite

$4.00

Miller 64

$5.00Out of stock

Busch Light

$4.00

Budweiser Select

$4.00

O'Douls

$6.00

Coors Light

$4.00

Corona

$6.00

Grolsch

$8.25

Guinness

$6.00

Heineken

$6.00Out of stock

Heineken Light

$6.00

Moretti

$6.00

Peroni

$6.00

Killians Bottle

$6.00

Drink Specials

Float

$7.50Out of stock

WHITE WINES

Whites and Rose by The Bottle (Copy)

Cusumano Insolia

$31.00

Asti Santini

$20.00

Ferrari Brut

$20.00

Ferrari Rose

$24.00

Cook's Spumante

$24.00

Sparkling and Moscato (Copy)

La Marca Prosecco

$31.00

La Marca Prosecco Gls

$9.75

M&R Asti

$31.00

M&R Asti Gls

$9.75

Valdivieso Brut

$31.00

Art of Earth - Prosecco Frizzante

$26.00

Andrea' Champagne

$20.00

Corvo Moscato

$28.00

Planeta La Segreta Bianco

$38.00

Chardonnay

Nespolino Trebbiano Chardonnay

$33.00

Pinot Grigio

Masi Masianco

$28.00

I Feudi Di Romans Pinot Grigio

$33.00

Placido Pinot Grigio

$26.00

Grillo

Tonnino Grillo

$29.00

Masciarelli Rosato

$27.00

Planets passito

$49.00Out of stock

Fattori Soave Danieli

$36.00

RED WINES

Merlot

Planeta Merlot

$58.00

Cusumano Merlot

$36.00

Barone Fini Merlot

$31.00Out of stock

Syrah

Cusumano Syrah

$31.00

Sallier De La Tour Syrah

$31.00

Nero D'Avola

Cusumano Nero D'Avola B

$36.00

Cusumano Nero D'Avola Gls

$9.75

Colosi Nero D' Avola

$34.00

Sangiovose Blend

Bonfi Col di Sasso

$31.00

Banfi Rosso di Montalcino

$46.00

Malbec

Matane Primitivo

$31.00

Other

Planeta Burdese

$79.00

Planeta Santa Cecilia

$69.00

Banfi Rosso Di Montalcino

$58.00Out of stock

Corteforte Amarone Terre Di San Zeno

$99.00

De La Costa Sangria

$28.00

Taliano Barlo

$74.00

Barbera

Michele Chiarlo Barbera D'Asti

$33.00Out of stock

San Silvestro Piemonte Barbera "Ottone 1"

$31.00

Pinot Noir

Frappato, Duca Di Salaparuta (Bottle)

$24.00

Chianti

Chianti Wicker

$31.00

Wine Specials

Red

Nespolino Sangoviese

$25.00Out of stock

Amore Assolute

$25.00Out of stock

Fuedo Zirtari

$20.00Out of stock

Via Rosa

$20.00Out of stock

Col D'orca Rosso Montalcino

$20.00

Tola Nero d'Avola - Black Label

$25.00Out of stock

Masi Compofiorin

$20.00

Luna di Lund, Pinot Bianca Sauvigan

$20.00

Bolla Valpolicella

$20.00

Bottega Vinaia, Logrein

$20.00

Luna di Luna - Sangioves Merlot

$20.00

Valdivieso Cabernet Sanvignon

$20.00

Rubrato Aglianco Feudi di San

$20.00

BrugnV90

$20.00

Colosi Nero d'Avola

$20.00

Canaletto Nero d'Avola Merlot

$20.00

Tor Calvano, Vino Noble di Montpuiciano

$20.00

Allegrini Palazzo Bella Torre

$20.00

Sasseo Primitivo

$20.00

White

Nespolino Trebbiano Chardonnay

$25.00

Famoso Rubicone IGT

$25.00

Starbourough Savignon Blanc

$20.00

Monferrato

$20.00Out of stock

Starborough Glass

$7.25

Monferrato G

$7.25

Aragosta Vermentino Di Sardegna

$20.00

Aragosta G

$7.25

Fantini Farnese-Trebbiano D'Abruzzo

$20.00Out of stock

La Cala 2016 - Vermentino Di Sardegna

$20.00Out of stock

Mesa Vermentino Di Sardegna POC

$20.00

Summer Peck - Orange Mymosa

$20.00Out of stock

Vento Nero Di Troia Negrogmaro

$20.00Out of stock

Monferrato - Chiaretto

$20.00

Pacific Rim Sweet Reisling

$20.00

Canei Vino Italiano

$20.00

Cook's California Champagre Brut

$20.00

Ferrari Brut Trentdoc

$20.00

Nino Franco Rustico - Prosecco

$20.00

Art of Earth - Prosecco Frizzante

$20.00

Good Harbor Unoaked Chardonnay

$20.00

Nvy Berries

$20.00

Nespolino Trebbiano Chardonnay 2018

$20.00Out of stock

Canaleto Pinot Grigo Cuvee

$20.00Out of stock

Famoso Rubicone IGT

$20.00

Enza Prosecco

$20.00

Johan Klauss 2017 Piesporter

$20.00Out of stock

Bolla Rose

$20.00

Cribari Marsala

$20.00

Caposaldo Sweet Mascoto

$20.00Out of stock

Luna di Luna Chardonnay/Perogrecio

$20.00Out of stock

Luna di Luna - Parking Chardonnay/Perogrecio

$20.00Out of stock

Feudo Maccari Rose

$24.00

Champagne

Andrea' Champagne

$15.00

Large Groups/Catering

Banquet Catering

Dinner to include softdrinks

Banquet Catering - One Entre

$17.00

Offsite Catering and serving not included in base price. Additional fees will be calculated depending upon event requirements.

Banquet Catering - Two Entre

$19.00

Offsite Catering and serving not included in base price. Additional fees will be calculated depending upon event requirements.

Banquet Catering - Three Entre

$23.00

Offsite Catering and serving not included in base price. Additional fees will be calculated depending upon event requirements.

Large Groups

Fettuccine Alfredo

$30.00

Chicken Marsala

$30.00

Carbonara

$30.00

Beef Cannelloni

$30.00

Wine Tasting Dinner

Valentine Day's Wine Dinner

Valentine Day's Wine Dinner

$69.00

Spring In Italy Wine Dinner

Spring In Italy Wine Dinner

$79.00

Italian Fall Wine Dinner

Wine Tasting Dinner

$69.00

Feast of 7 Fishes

Feast of the Seven Fishes

$89.00

Wine Tasting Deposit

Wine Tasting Deposit

$10.00

Deposit Refund

-$10.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

1705 Columbus Ave, Bay City, MI 48708

Directions

Gallery
Nino's Family Restaurant image
Banner pic
Nino's Family Restaurant image
Nino's Family Restaurant image

Similar restaurants in your area

Patty Flemings Irish Pub
orange starNo Reviews
6540 State St Saginaw, MI 48603
View restaurantnext
Coty's Landing
orange star4.5 • 858
777 Midland Rd Saginaw, MI 48638
View restaurantnext
Clio Roadhouse
orange star4.0 • 1,424
2183 W Vienna Rd Clio, MI 48420
View restaurantnext
Paddy's Green Hut
orange star4.0 • 2
1301 Columbus Ave Bay City, MI 48708
View restaurantnext
Decker's Lounge LLC - 402 E. Ellsworth Street
orange starNo Reviews
402 E. Ellsworth Street Midland, MI 48640
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Bay City

Tavern 101
orange star4.4 • 1,137
101 Center Ave Bay City, MI 48708
View restaurantnext
Old City Hall Restaurant
orange star4.3 • 1,129
814 Saginaw St Bay City, MI 48708
View restaurantnext
Barney's Bar & Grill - 800 Michigan Ave
orange star4.5 • 205
800 Michigan Ave Bay City, MI 48708
View restaurantnext
Paddy's Green Hut
orange star4.0 • 2
1301 Columbus Ave Bay City, MI 48708
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Bay City
Saginaw
review star
Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)
Saginaw
review star
Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)
Midland
review star
Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)
Midland
review star
Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)
Flint
review star
Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
Davison
review star
No reviews yet
Lapeer
review star
Avg 3.9 (8 restaurants)
Grand Blanc
review star
Avg 4 (10 restaurants)
Fenton
review star
Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston