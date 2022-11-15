Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
Burgers
American

Clio Roadhouse

1,424 Reviews

$$

2183 W Vienna Rd

Clio, MI 48420

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Boneless Wings
Build Your Own
Hangover Burger

Roadhouse Specialty Burgers

All burgers come as listed and are served with your choice of side (premium sides are an additional charge).

2 A.M. Burger

$12.99

1/2 lb USDA prime patty topped with crispy hash browns, bacon, fried egg and American cheese served on a brioche bun

Bacon Burger

$12.99

1/2 lb beef patty topped with bacon, American cheese, tomato, red onion, lettuce, and mayonnaise. Served on a brioche bun.

Bourbon Bacon Burger

$12.99

1/2lb USDA prime patty topped with bacon, sautéed mushrooms, onion, tomato and cheddar cheese with bourbon sauce served on a pretzel roll

Chipotle Burger

$12.99

1/2 lb USDA prime patty topped with avocado, lettuce, tomato, chipotle mayo and pepper jack cheese served on an onion bun

Hangover Burger

$12.99

1/2 lb beef patty topped with BBQ, bacon, fried egg, cheddar cheese and pepper jack cheese on a pretzel bun. Served with a side of creamy garlic parmesan sauce.

I-75 Burger

$12.99

1/2 lb beef patty topped with Swiss cheese and green olives on a brioche bun

Landfill Burger

$15.99

TWO 1/2 lb USDA prime patties (one pound of beef) topped with bacon, philly steak, tomato, lettuce, red onion, grilled mushroom and green pepper, muenster, cheddar and Swiss cheese topped with chipotle mayo and served on an onion bun

M-57 Burger

$12.99

1/2 lb beef patty topped with ham, a hand battered onion ring, fried egg, BBQ sauce, cheddar cheese and Swiss cheese on a brioche bun

Portabella Swiss Burger

$12.99

1/2 lb beef patty topped with Swiss cheese, grilled onion and grilled portobello mushrooms on an onion bun.

Regular Burger

$12.99

1/2 lb USDA prime patty topped with bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, mustard, mayo, ketchup and cheddar cheese on a brioche bun

Build Your Own Burger

$12.49

Create your own masterpiece! The build your own burger includes your choice of: 1 cheese, 2 sauces and 4 basic toppings. Additional items and premium toppings are an additional charge.

Appetizers

Beer Battered Bacon

$8.99

Fried Pickles

$6.99

Pretzel Sticks

$7.99

Bosco Sticks

$7.99

4 Bosco Sticks deep fried and topped with parmesan cheese

Portabella Mushroom Fries

$7.99

Macho Nacho

$12.99

Not So Macho Nacho

$8.99

Onion Rings

$5.49

Mozzarella Sticks

$5.99

Chicken Tenders

$10.49

Broccoli Bites

$6.49Out of stock

Fried Cauliflower

$6.00

Specialty Pizzas & Stromboli’s

The Ultimate

$14.99

Mega Meat

$14.99

Gluten Free Personal

$9.00

Build Your Own

$12.99

Loaded Fries

Cheesy Fries

$4.99

Pulled Pork Fries

$7.99

Buffalo Chicken Fries

$7.99

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.00

Roadhouse Wings

Boneless Wings

$12.99

Traditional Wings

$13.99

Specialty Sandwiches

BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich

$10.99

Grilled Chicken Club Sandwich

$11.99

Cuban Sandwich

$11.99

Roadie Steak & Cheese Sandwich

$11.99

Roadhouse Dip Sandwich

$11.99

Deluxe B.E.L.T. Sandwich

$10.49

Salads & Wraps

Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap

$11.99

SALAD Chicken Bacon Ranch

$10.99

Chef Salad

$10.99

Michigan Cherry

$8.99

Chicken Caesar

$10.49

Roadhouse Salad

$6.99

Side Salad

$3.49

Desserts

Oh-No-Oreo

$5.00

Ice Cream

$1.00

Kids Menu

Kids Burger

$5.49

Kids Beef Nacho

$4.95

Kids Grilled Cheese

$4.95

Kids Chicken Fingers

$5.49

Kids Fish 'n Chips

$5.49

Kids Mac 'n Cheese

$4.95

Kids Pizza

$4.95

Entrees

smothered chicken

$13.49

Fish

$13.99

hot ground beef sandwich

$13.49

Sides

Side French Fries

$3.00

Side Sweet Potato Fries

$5.00

Side Potato Chips

$2.50

Side Cole Slaw

$3.00

Side Mashed Potatoes

$3.00

Side Baked Potato

$3.00

Side Steamed Veggies

$3.00

Side Mac n Cheese

$4.00

Chips And Salsa

$2.50

Turkey Patty

$3.50
Attributes and Amenities
check markSports
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

35+ TV's to catch all of your favorite games on PLUS arcade games, pool tables and a dart board to stay entertained for your entire visit! Don't forget Happy Hour from 2-4 all week long (excludes weekends and holidays).

Website

Location

2183 W Vienna Rd, Clio, MI 48420

Directions

