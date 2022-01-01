Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Clio restaurants you'll love

Clio restaurants
Clio's top cuisines

American
American
Bars & lounges
Bars & Lounges
Burgers
Burgers
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Must-try Clio restaurants

Clio Roadhouse image

GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Clio Roadhouse

2183 W Vienna Rd, Clio

Avg 4 (1424 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Bosco Sticks$7.99
4 Bosco Sticks deep fried and topped with parmesan cheese
Build Your Own Burger$12.49
Create your own masterpiece! The build your own burger includes your choice of:
1 cheese, 2 sauces and 4 basic toppings. Additional items and premium toppings are an additional charge.
Bacon Burger$12.99
1/2 lb beef patty topped with bacon, American cheese, tomato, red onion, lettuce, and mayonnaise. Served on a brioche bun.
More about Clio Roadhouse
11/11 Burgers & Fries

4323 W vienna Rd, Clio

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Double Cheeseburger$8.99
Double 1/3lb Chuck Patties , Double American Cheese, Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion
Grilled Onion Burger$7.39
1/3lb Chuck Patty, American Cheese, Grilled Onions, Bacon, Mayo, Lettuce, and Tomato. NO raw onion topping.
Classic Cheeseburger$6.49
1/3lb Chuck Patty , American Cheese, Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion
More about 11/11 Burgers & Fries
CoCoMo BT - Clio

425 West Vienna Road Suite 4, Clio

No reviews yet
More about CoCoMo BT - Clio

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Clio

Chicken Tenders

Mac And Cheese

Chicken Sandwiches

Grilled Chicken Sandwiches

Grilled Chicken

