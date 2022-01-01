Clio restaurants you'll love
GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Clio Roadhouse
2183 W Vienna Rd, Clio
|Bosco Sticks
|$7.99
4 Bosco Sticks deep fried and topped with parmesan cheese
|Build Your Own Burger
|$12.49
Create your own masterpiece! The build your own burger includes your choice of:
1 cheese, 2 sauces and 4 basic toppings. Additional items and premium toppings are an additional charge.
|Bacon Burger
|$12.99
1/2 lb beef patty topped with bacon, American cheese, tomato, red onion, lettuce, and mayonnaise. Served on a brioche bun.
11/11 Burgers & Fries
4323 W vienna Rd, Clio
|Double Cheeseburger
|$8.99
Double 1/3lb Chuck Patties , Double American Cheese, Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion
|Grilled Onion Burger
|$7.39
1/3lb Chuck Patty, American Cheese, Grilled Onions, Bacon, Mayo, Lettuce, and Tomato. NO raw onion topping.
|Classic Cheeseburger
|$6.49
1/3lb Chuck Patty , American Cheese, Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion
CoCoMo BT - Clio
425 West Vienna Road Suite 4, Clio