Little Joe's

Popular Items

Stromboli
Chicken Finger Dinner
Mozzarella Sticks

Appetizers

4 Pretzel Sticks

4 Pretzel Sticks

$8.00

4 warm pretzel sticks sprinkled with kosher salt & served with your choice of our housemade ranch or beer cheese sauce

6 Pretzel Sticks

6 Pretzel Sticks

$10.00

6 warm pretzel sticks sprinkled with kosher salt & served with your choice of our housemade ranch or beer cheese sauce

Breadsticks

Breadsticks

$6.00

Warm sticks of bread brushed with butter, then sprinkled with Italian seasoning and Parmesan cheese.

Cheesy Pizza Bread

Cheesy Pizza Bread

$8.00

Smothered with garlic butter and mozzarella cheese over our freshly baked bread

Chicken Fingers Appetizer

Chicken Fingers Appetizer

$9.00

6 deep fried boneless lightly breaded chicken tenders

Chips & Guacamole

Chips & Guacamole

$6.00

Our housemade tortilla chips served with a side of guacamole

Chips & Joe's Sauce

Chips & Joe's Sauce

$6.00

Our housemade tortilla chips served with a side of our special sauce topped with colby jack cheese

Chips & Salsa

Chips & Salsa

$4.00

Our housemade tortilla chips served with our housemade salsa. Add guacamole for an additional $2.75!

Mozzarella Sticks

Mozzarella Sticks

$8.00

Deep fried cheese sticks, served with our own marinara sauce or housemade ranch

Potskin Wedges

Potskin Wedges

$8.00

Skins topped with colby-jack cheese and bacon bits

BBQ Pulled Pork Skins

BBQ Pulled Pork Skins

$11.00

Skins topped with colby-jack cheese and BBQ pulled pork

Spinach & Artichoke Dip

Spinach & Artichoke Dip

$10.00

Spinach, artichokes, sour cream, bacon & blended cheeses. Served with tortilla chips

Large Breaded Wings

Large Breaded Wings

$14.00

Deep fried, served spicy hot or plain - you decide! Served with celery & bleu cheese

Soups / Salads

Chili Bowl

Chili Bowl

$5.00
Ultimate Chili

Ultimate Chili

$7.00

Our chili topped with grated cheese, onions, tortilla chips & sour cream

French Onion Gratinée

French Onion Gratinée

$6.00

A steaming bowl of our very best onion soup smothered with imported Swiss cheese and croutons

Soup of the Day

Soup of the Day

$4.00

Please call to inquire what today's soup of the day is!

"Soup"er Combo (Chili)

"Soup"er Combo (Chili)

$10.00

Chili paired with our super side salad (bacon, egg, cheese, tomato, and crouton)

"Soup"er Combo (French Onion)

"Soup"er Combo (French Onion)

$11.00

French onion soup paired with our super side salad (bacon, egg, cheese, tomato, and crouton)

"Soup"er Combo (Soup of the Day)

"Soup"er Combo (Soup of the Day)

$9.00

Soup of the day paired with our super side salad (bacon, egg, cheese, tomato, and crouton)

Antipasto

Antipasto

$13.00

Mixed greens topped with salami, ham, pepperoni, mozzarella & provolone cheeses, black olives, green olives, onions, tomatoes, & pepperonicini

BBQ Chicken Salad

BBQ Chicken Salad

$11.00

Mixed greens, grilled chicken, Applewood bacon, colby-jack cheese, cucumbers, and red onion.

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$10.00

Romaine blend, grilled chicken, fresh parmesan, and crunchy croutons

Cobb Salad

Cobb Salad

$12.00

Chicken, Applewood bacon, eggs, cucumber, bleu cheese, avocado, tomato, and red onion.

Couscous Salad

Couscous Salad

$11.00

Chicken, applewood bacon, feta, cucumbers, red onion, tomato basil couscous over a bed of romaine

Side Caesar Salad

Side Caesar Salad

$4.00

Side salad made with romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese, and croutons tossed in Caesar dressing

Side House Salad

Side House Salad

$3.00

Side salad with mixed greens topped with cucumbers, tomato, and croutons

Spring Summer Salad

Spring Summer Salad

$12.00

Spring mix, grilled chicken, bleu cheese, dried cherries, walnuts, & red onion

Super Side Caesar

$6.00

Our "soup"er combo Caesar minus the soup!

Super Side Salad

Super Side Salad

$5.00

Our "soup"er combo salad minus the soup! (bacon, egg, cheese, tomato, and crouton)

Taco Salad

Taco Salad

$11.00

Fresh greens with, colby jack cheese, onions, black olives, tomatoes, and black bean corn salsa. Served with salsa, sour cream, and homemade tortilla chips

Supper Anytime

2 Piece Fish & Chips

2 Piece Fish & Chips

$12.00

A Little Joe's favorite - Icelandic cod dipped in our housemade beer batter

3 Piece Fish & Chips

3 Piece Fish & Chips

$13.00

A Little Joe's favorite - Icelandic cod dipped in our housemade beer batter

Chicken Finger Dinner

Chicken Finger Dinner

$11.00

Boneless chicken tenders lightly breaded, deep fried and served with fries

North Atlantic Cod

North Atlantic Cod

$13.00

10 ounces of premium cod broiled to perfection

Sandwiches

B.L.T.

$10.00

Bacon, lettuce, tomato & mayo on white bread

Bobcat Burger

Bobcat Burger

$10.00

Our special half-pound ground sirloin served with your choice of toppings on a brioche bun

Chick-Joe-Le

Chick-Joe-Le

$9.00

Breaded chicken breast, sliced pickles, and Dijon horsey sauce on a toasted brioche bun

Fish Sandwich

Fish Sandwich

$12.00

6 ounces of fried cod topped with lettuce, tomato, & red onion on a brioche bun. Served with a side of tartar sauce.

French Onion Dip Burger

French Onion Dip Burger

$12.00

Our special half-pound ground sirloin, sauteed onions, mushrooms, applewood bacon, swiss cheese, and horsey mayo on a brioche bun. Served with a cup of onion soup for dipping

Garden Burger

Garden Burger

$10.00

A "natural" favorite thanks to our delicious patty of select veggies, grains, and other natural ingredients served with your choice of toppings on a brioche bun

High Street Garden Burger

$12.00

Our "natural" favorite topped with avocado, colby jack, shredded lettuce, tomato, and chipotle ranch on a toasted brioche bun

French Onion Garden Burger

French Onion Garden Burger

$12.00

A "natural" favorite thanks to our delicious patty of select veggies, grains, and other natural ingredients, sauteed onions, mushrooms, applewood bacon, swiss cheese, and horsey mayo on a brioche bun. Served with a cup of onion soup for dipping

Garden Patty Melt

Garden Patty Melt

$11.00

A "natural" favorite thanks to our delicious patty of select veggies, grains, and other natural ingredients topped with sauteed onions, Swiss cheese served on rye bread

Grilled Cheese American

Grilled Cheese American

$6.25

Adult size traditional grilled cheese on Great Harvest bread

Grilled Cheese Supreme

Grilled Cheese Supreme

$9.00

American & Swiss cheeses, tomatoes, and applewood bacon grilled on Great Harvest white or whole wheat bread

High Street Burger

High Street Burger

$12.00

Our special half pound ground sirloin, avocado, colby jack, shredded lettuce, tomato, and chipotle ranch on a toasted brioche bun

Impossible Burger

$11.50

The Impossible burger with your choice of toppings on a brioche bun

Impossible High Street Burger

Impossible High Street Burger

$13.50

Impossible burger topped with avocado, colby jack, shredded lettuce, tomato, and chipotle ranch on a toasted brioche bun

Impossible French Onion Dip Burger

Impossible French Onion Dip Burger

$13.50

Impossible burger topped with sauteed onions, mushrooms, applewood bacon, swiss cheese, and horsey mayo on a brioche bun. Served with a cup of onion soup for dipping

Impossible Patty Melt

Impossible Patty Melt

$12.50

Our half pound ground sirloin topped with sauteed onions, Swiss cheese served on rye bread

Patty Melt

Patty Melt

$11.00

Our half pound ground sirloin topped with sauteed onions, Swiss cheese served on rye bread

Pulled Pork Sandwich

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$9.00

Slow roasted pulled pork in Sweet Baby Ray's BBQ sauce, topped with sliced pickles on a brioche bun. Served with a side of coleslaw

Classic Reuben

Classic Reuben

$11.00

Thinly sliced corned beef, sauerkraut, and melted imported Swiss topped with thousand island dressed on Great Harvest rye

Roma Special

Roma Special

$11.00

Ham, salami, pepperoni, onion, black olives, mozzarella & provolone cheeses, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on our housemade bread

Salmon B.L.T.

Salmon B.L.T.

$12.00

Salmon, applewood bacon, lettuce, tomato, avocado, and dill mayonnaise on Great Harvest bread

Turkey Club Wrap

Turkey Club Wrap

$10.00

Shaved turkey breast, applewood bacon, tomato, lettuce, American cheese, and chipotle ranch.

Turkey Reuben

Turkey Reuben

$11.00

Shaved turkey breast, coleslaw, honey mustard, and imported Swiss cheese on Great Harvest rye bread

Mexican

Fajitas

$11.00Out of stock

Your choice of grilled chicken or marinated steak sautéed with green peppers and onions, served with flour tortillas, lettuce, cheese, and tomatoes. *Get both meats for a upcharge!

Mini Burrito

Mini Burrito

$9.00

Your choice of meat with refried beans and lettuce wrapped in a flour tortilla. Covered with our special sauce, Colby-jack cheese, topped with onions, tomatoes, and black olives

Nachos Supreme

Nachos Supreme

$10.00

Our special blend of cheese and chips topped with onions, green peppers, and tomatoes. Upgrade to add some protein!! Served with salsa and sour cream.

Cheese Quesadilla

Cheese Quesadilla

$8.00

Colby jack cheese between 2 grilled flour tortillas. Served with Spanish rice, lettuce & tomatoes on the side.

Quesadilla

Quesadilla

$9.00

Onion, green pepper, jalapenos, and colby jack cheese between 2 grilled flour tortillas. Served with Spanish rice, lettuce & tomatoes on the side.

Wet Burrito

Wet Burrito

$11.00

Your choice of meat with refried beans and lettuce wrapped in a flour tortilla. Covered with our special sauce, Colby-jack cheese, topped with onions, tomatoes, and black olives

Pasta

Baked Spaghetti

Baked Spaghetti

$11.00

Spaghetti topped with our own marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese

Blackened Chicken Pasta

Blackened Chicken Pasta

$12.00

Tender strips of seasoned, blackened chicken in Alfredo sauce

Chicken Alfredo

Chicken Alfredo

$12.00

Tender strips of chicken in Alfredo sauce

Classic Spaghetti

Classic Spaghetti

$9.00

Spaghetti topped with our own marinara sauce

Fettuccine Alfredo

Fettuccine Alfredo

$10.00

Traditional fettuccine alfredo

Joe Mamas Pasta

Joe Mamas Pasta

$13.00

Chicken, Italian sausage, green peppers, banana peppers, onion, red pepper flakes, garlic & olive oil

Classic Lasagna

Classic Lasagna

$13.00

Our own housemade recipe, layered noodles, meat and a blend of ricotta and mozzarella throughout. Topped with spaghetti sauce and melted mozzarella cheese

Mac & 4 Cheese

Mac & 4 Cheese

$11.00

Macaroni and your choice of ham or applewood bacon, smothered in mozzarella, provolone, and colby-jack cheeses topped with bread crumbs

Pizzas/Stromboli

Stromboli

Stromboli

$14.00

Four items backed in our "from scratch" pizza crust to golden brown and served with a side of spaghetti sauce. Additional items $1.20

Kids Cheese Pizza

$4.00

Additional or double items add $0.50

Small Cheese Pizza

$8.00

Additional or double items add $1.20

Medium Cheese Pizza

Medium Cheese Pizza

$12.00

Additional or double items add $1.70

Large Cheese Pizza

Large Cheese Pizza

$14.00

Additional or double items add $1.95

Small Margherita Pizza

Small Margherita Pizza

$12.00

Marinara sauce, olive oil, tomatoes, garlic, mozzarella, basil & parmesan. Please no substitutions.

Medium Margherita Pizza

Medium Margherita Pizza

$16.00

Marinara sauce, olive oil, tomatoes, garlic, mozzarella, basil & parmesan. Please no substitutions.

Large Margherita Pizza

Large Margherita Pizza

$18.00

Marinara sauce, olive oil, tomatoes, garlic, mozzarella, basil & parmesan. Please no substitutions.

Small Spinach & Feta Pizza

$12.00

Spinach, mushroom, red onion, tomatoes, feta, mozzarella & provolone cheese, and garlic sauce. Please no substitutions.

Medium Spinach & Feta Pizza

$16.00

Spinach, mushroom, red onion, tomatoes, feta, mozzarella & provolone cheese, and garlic sauce. Please no substitutions.

Large Spinach & Feta Pizza

Large Spinach & Feta Pizza

$18.00

Spinach, mushroom, red onion, tomatoes, feta, mozzarella & provolone cheese, and garlic sauce. Please no substitutions.

Small Super Pizza

Small Super Pizza

$13.00

Mushrooms, green peppers, onions, green olives plus your choice of two meats. Please no substitutions.

Medium Super Pizza

Medium Super Pizza

$18.00

Mushrooms, green peppers, onions, green olives plus your choice of two meats. Please no substitutions.

Large Super Pizza

Large Super Pizza

$20.00

Mushrooms, green peppers, onions, green olives plus your choice of two meats. Please no substitutions.

Tacos

Served in a soft flour tortilla

Beef Taco

$4.00

Ground beef, colby jack cheese, lettuce, and tomato *individual taco*

Fish Taco

Fish Taco

$5.00

Beer-battered cod, shredded cabbage, cilantro and pico de gallo and topped with our housemade chipotle ranch *individual taco*

Pulled Pork Taco

$5.00

Pulled pork, Sweet Baby Ray's BBQ, coleslaw and pickle chips *individual taco*

Southwest Chicken Taco

$5.00

Grilled chicken, corn & black bean salsa, lettuce, cilantro, pico, & chipotle ranch *individual taco*

Veggie Taco

Veggie Taco

$4.00

Black bean & corn salsa, avocado, colby jack cheese, lettuce, cilantro, pico & chipotle ranch *individual taco*

Kids

Apple Sauce

$1.00

Kids Baked Spaghetti

$4.80

Spaghetti topped with our own marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese

Kids Bobcat Jr Burger

$4.75

Quarter pound ground sirloin served with your choice of toppings and french fries

Kids Butter Noodles

$4.00

Spaghetti noodles served with butter

Kids Cheese Pizza

$4.00

Additional or double items add $0.50

Kids Chicken And Potato

$4.00

Grilled chicken breast with choice of fries or baked potato* *after 4pm

Kids Chicken Fingers

$4.00

3 chicken fingers with your choice of dipping sauce. Served with fries.

Kids Grilled Cheese

$4.00

Served with french fries

Kids Mac & Cheese

$4.00

Served with a breadstick

Kids Mozzarella Sticks

$4.00

Deep fried cheese sticks

Kids Plain Noodles

$3.00

Spaghetti noodles served with no sauce or butter

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

$4.00

Colby jack cheese between 2 grilled flour tortillas.

Kids Chicken Quesadilla

$4.00

Grilled chicken and colby jack cheese between 2 grilled flour tortillas.

Kids Spaghetti with Alfredo Sauce

$4.50

Spaghetti noodles topped with Alfredo sauce

Kids Spaghetti with Marinara Sauce

$4.00

Spaghetti topped with marinara sauce

Kids Spaghetti with Meat Sauce

$4.50

Spaghetti topped with meat sauce

Desserts

Hot Fudge Sundae

Hot Fudge Sundae

$5.25

Premium vanilla ice cream topped with hot fudge and whipped cream

Kids Sundae

$3.00

A scoop of creamy vanilla ice cream topped with your choice of Oreo, Nutter Butter cookie crumbles, or M&Ms

Ooey Gooey Brownie

Ooey Gooey Brownie

$6.00

Our house made brownie filled with chocolate chips and M&Ms topped with premium vanilla ice cream and drizzled with chocolate syrup and whipped cream

Peanut Butter Pie

$6.00

Premium ice cream and crumbled Nutter Butter cookies in a graham cracker crust topped with chocolate sauce and whipped cream

Baileys Thin Mint Pie

Baileys Thin Mint Pie

$7.00Out of stock

Premium vanilla ice cream & crushed Thin Mint cookies in a chocolate crust topped with chocolate syrup & whipped cream *21 and up

Lucious Lemon Pie

Lucious Lemon Pie

$7.00

Premium ice cream, lemon pudding and crumbled lemon creme cookies in a graham cracker crust topped with whipped cream

PB Brownie Pie

$7.00Out of stock

Premium ice cream and crumbled Nutter Butter cookies and our Ooey Gooey brownie bits in a graham cracker crust topped with chocolate sauce and whipped cream

Blueberry Cobbler White Chocolate Cheesecake

Blueberry Cobbler White Chocolate Cheesecake

$7.00

Blueberry Cobbler White Chocolate Cheesecake: Vanilla bean cream cake and swirls of berry compote meet white chocolate cheesecake finished with whipping cream and chocolate shavings

Pumpkin Oreo Ice Cream Pie

Pumpkin Oreo Ice Cream Pie

$7.00Out of stock

Premium vanilla ice cream mixed with pumpkin, cream cheese frosting, and pumpkin Oreo cookies in a graham cracker crust.

Sides

1 Hard Boiled Egg

$1.00

1 Piece of Fried 3oz Cod

$3.25

2oz Side of Dressing

$0.25

2oz Side of Pico de Gallo

$1.50

4oz Side of Dressing

$0.75

1 Breadstick

$1.00

Side of Guacamole

$2.50

1 Pretzel Stick

$2.00

Side of Alfredo Sauce

$2.00

Side of Avocado

$2.00

Bistro Sauce

$1.25

Side of Burrito Sauce

$1.50

4oz Beer Cheese Sauce

$1.50

Chicken Breast

$4.00

Side of Coleslaw

$2.39

16oz Cup of Dressing

$4.50

Extra Salsa

$0.25

Extra Sour Cream

$0.25

Extra Salsa & Sour Cream

$0.50

Extra Tartar Sauce

$0.25

Side Garden Burger Patty

$3.00

Pickle Spear

$0.25

Side of Pizza Sauce

$2.00

Side of Refried Beans

$2.25

Side of Steamed Broccoli

$2.00

Side Of Celery

$1.00

Side Of Corn Chips

$2.00

Side of French Fries

$2.69

2oz Side of Jalapenos

$0.75

Side of Macaroni & Cheese

$3.00

Side of Spaghetti Sauce

$2.00

Side of Meat Sauce

$2.00

Side of Meatballs

$2.25

Side of Onion Rings

$3.79

Side of Potato Chips

$2.50

Side of Sweet Potato Fries

$3.69

Side of Spanish Rice

$2.59

Side Salmon Filet

$5.00

Draft & Bottled Beer

Bell's 2 Hearted Ale

$20.15+

Citrusy & piney IPA with 100% Centennial hops.

Alaskan Amber

$19.40+

Richly malty and long on the palate, with just enough hop backing to make this beautiful amber colored beer notably well-balanced.

Founder's All Day IPA

$19.40+

Naturally brewed with a complex array of malts, grains and hops. Balanced for optimal aromatics and a clean finish.

Austin Brothers Blonde Ale

$19.40+

A clean, crisp, and refreshing session beer. Lemon notes hit the nose. Delivers a smooth mouthfeel and very light hint of hop bitterness comes through in the finish.

Wolverine State Big House Brown

$20.15+

Sierra Rose Blackberry Cider

$21.15+

Blue Moon Belgian White

$19.40+

Brewed with oats for creaminess and spiced with the perfect combination of orange peel for subtle sweetness.

Bud Light

$13.55+

Bud Light is brewed with a malt and hops ratio different from Budweiser for a distinctively crisp taste with fewer calories.

Guinness Irish Stout

$21.65+

Rich and creamy. Distinctively black. Velvety in its finish. This iconic beer is defined by harmony.

JK Scrumpy Cider

$20.15+

Lightly tart, smooth finish. Great cider made in Flushing, MI!

Old Nation M-43

$26.15+

Citrus and Tropical notes of Pineapple, Mango and Grapefruit come through in the huge, yet surprisingly delicate aroma. The flavor backs these aromas with a soft, pillowy mouthfeel.

Miller Lite

$13.55+

The Miller Lite recipe uses a unique blend of choice Saaz and Pacific Northwest hops and a significant amount of caramel malt. Continues to be purposefully brewed for more taste, aroma and golden color than other light beers, with just 96 calories.

Pabst Blue Ribbon (PBR)

$6.75+

Selected as America’s Best in 1893.

Blake’s Peach Party Cider

$0.00+

Griffin Claw Screamin' Pumpkin Ale

$21.65+

Stella Artois

$21.65+

Premium European lager of noble traditions that is still brewed using natural ingredients in the same processes of mixing and fermentation used in the old days.

Frankenmuth The Hef

$19.40+

Short’s SOUR Parade

$26.15+

Citrus and Tropical notes of Pineapple, Mango and Grapefruit come through in the huge, yet surprisingly delicate aroma. The flavor backs these aromas with a soft, pillowy mouthfeel.

New Belgium Voodoo Juice Force

$1.00+

Founder's Breakfast Stout Bottle

$6.15

Oats, bitter chocolate, cinnamon, & coffee

Budweiser Bottle

$3.90

Bud Light Bottle

$3.90

Bud Light Lime Bottle

$3.90

Bud ZERO Bottle

$3.40

Founder's Dirty Bastard Bottle

$6.15

Scotch Ale

Coors Light Bottle

$3.90

Heineken Bottle

$4.15

Labatt Blue Bottle

$3.90

Labatt Light Bottle

$3.90

Michelob Ultra Bottle

$3.90

Miller Lite Bottle

$3.90

Founders Rubaeus

$6.15

Evil Genius #Adulting 12oz Can

$6.15

Guava IPA

OddSide Ales Bean Flicker 12oz Can

$5.65

An extremely smooth coffee blonde

Short's Bellaire Brown 12oz CAN

Short's Bellaire Brown 12oz CAN

$6.15

Short's Chuggasus 12oz Can

$7.00

Blueberries, raspberries, strawberries & blackberries

Long Drink Cranberry

$6.15

North Peak Diabolical IPA 12oz Can

$5.65

Finnish Long Drink Original

$6.15

High Noon Grapefruit Seltzer Can

$6.15

Short's Local's Light 12oz Can

$3.90

High Noon LIME Seltzer Can

$6.15

Bell’s No, Yeah 12oz Can

$6.15

Easy drinking golden ale

Old Nation Low Orbit

$7.50

Rochester Mills Milkshake Stout 16oz Can

$7.00
Rochester Mills Rochester Red 16oz Can

Rochester Mills Rochester Red 16oz Can

$7.00

Short's Autumn IPA 12oz Can

$6.15

Short's Soft Parade 12oz Can

$6.15

Blueberries, raspberries, strawberries & blackberries

Evil Genius Stacy's Mom 12oz Can

$6.15

Citra IPA

Truly Black Cherry 12oz Can

$5.15

Truly Strawberry Lemonade 12oz Can

$5.15

White Claw Mango Hard Seltzer 12oz Can

$5.15

Ace Berry Rose Cider Bottle

$6.15

Ace Pineapple Cider 12oz Bottle

$6.15

Blue Gold Cider 16oz Can

$7.15

Raspberry Zero Cider 16oz Can

$7.15

Ciderboys Strawberry Magic Cider 12oz Bottle

$6.15

Starcut Toucana Cider 12oz Can

$6.65

Guava cider

Wines By The Bottle

Bonanza Cabernet Sauvignon

$35.00+
Meiomi Pinor Noir

Meiomi Pinor Noir

$39.00+

Caymus Cabernet Bottle

$124.00
13 Celsius Sauvignon Blanc

13 Celsius Sauvignon Blanc

$26.00+

Chloe Pinot Grigio

$30.00+

Grand Traverse Riesling

$26.00+

Kendall Jackson Chardonnay

$32.00+
Canyon Road Moscato

Canyon Road Moscato

$20.00+

Rose Haven Rosé

$26.00+Out of stock

Chateau Ste. Michelle Rosé

$26.00+

Chandon Champagne Bottle

$32.00Out of stock

Adult

Soft Drink

$2.99

Iced Tea

$2.99
Attributes and Amenities
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Location

11518 S Saginaw St, Grand Blanc, MI 48439

Directions

Gallery
Little Joe's image

