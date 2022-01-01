- Home
Little Joe's
1,084 Reviews
$$
11518 S Saginaw St
Grand Blanc, MI 48439
Popular Items
Appetizers
4 Pretzel Sticks
4 warm pretzel sticks sprinkled with kosher salt & served with your choice of our housemade ranch or beer cheese sauce
6 Pretzel Sticks
6 warm pretzel sticks sprinkled with kosher salt & served with your choice of our housemade ranch or beer cheese sauce
Breadsticks
Warm sticks of bread brushed with butter, then sprinkled with Italian seasoning and Parmesan cheese.
Cheesy Pizza Bread
Smothered with garlic butter and mozzarella cheese over our freshly baked bread
Chicken Fingers Appetizer
6 deep fried boneless lightly breaded chicken tenders
Chips & Guacamole
Our housemade tortilla chips served with a side of guacamole
Chips & Joe's Sauce
Our housemade tortilla chips served with a side of our special sauce topped with colby jack cheese
Chips & Salsa
Our housemade tortilla chips served with our housemade salsa. Add guacamole for an additional $2.75!
Mozzarella Sticks
Deep fried cheese sticks, served with our own marinara sauce or housemade ranch
Potskin Wedges
Skins topped with colby-jack cheese and bacon bits
BBQ Pulled Pork Skins
Skins topped with colby-jack cheese and BBQ pulled pork
Spinach & Artichoke Dip
Spinach, artichokes, sour cream, bacon & blended cheeses. Served with tortilla chips
Large Breaded Wings
Deep fried, served spicy hot or plain - you decide! Served with celery & bleu cheese
Soups / Salads
Chili Bowl
Ultimate Chili
Our chili topped with grated cheese, onions, tortilla chips & sour cream
French Onion Gratinée
A steaming bowl of our very best onion soup smothered with imported Swiss cheese and croutons
Soup of the Day
Please call to inquire what today's soup of the day is!
"Soup"er Combo (Chili)
Chili paired with our super side salad (bacon, egg, cheese, tomato, and crouton)
"Soup"er Combo (French Onion)
French onion soup paired with our super side salad (bacon, egg, cheese, tomato, and crouton)
"Soup"er Combo (Soup of the Day)
Soup of the day paired with our super side salad (bacon, egg, cheese, tomato, and crouton)
Antipasto
Mixed greens topped with salami, ham, pepperoni, mozzarella & provolone cheeses, black olives, green olives, onions, tomatoes, & pepperonicini
BBQ Chicken Salad
Mixed greens, grilled chicken, Applewood bacon, colby-jack cheese, cucumbers, and red onion.
Caesar Salad
Romaine blend, grilled chicken, fresh parmesan, and crunchy croutons
Cobb Salad
Chicken, Applewood bacon, eggs, cucumber, bleu cheese, avocado, tomato, and red onion.
Couscous Salad
Chicken, applewood bacon, feta, cucumbers, red onion, tomato basil couscous over a bed of romaine
Side Caesar Salad
Side salad made with romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese, and croutons tossed in Caesar dressing
Side House Salad
Side salad with mixed greens topped with cucumbers, tomato, and croutons
Spring Summer Salad
Spring mix, grilled chicken, bleu cheese, dried cherries, walnuts, & red onion
Super Side Caesar
Our "soup"er combo Caesar minus the soup!
Super Side Salad
Our "soup"er combo salad minus the soup! (bacon, egg, cheese, tomato, and crouton)
Taco Salad
Fresh greens with, colby jack cheese, onions, black olives, tomatoes, and black bean corn salsa. Served with salsa, sour cream, and homemade tortilla chips
Supper Anytime
2 Piece Fish & Chips
A Little Joe's favorite - Icelandic cod dipped in our housemade beer batter
3 Piece Fish & Chips
A Little Joe's favorite - Icelandic cod dipped in our housemade beer batter
Chicken Finger Dinner
Boneless chicken tenders lightly breaded, deep fried and served with fries
North Atlantic Cod
10 ounces of premium cod broiled to perfection
Sandwiches
B.L.T.
Bacon, lettuce, tomato & mayo on white bread
Bobcat Burger
Our special half-pound ground sirloin served with your choice of toppings on a brioche bun
Chick-Joe-Le
Breaded chicken breast, sliced pickles, and Dijon horsey sauce on a toasted brioche bun
Fish Sandwich
6 ounces of fried cod topped with lettuce, tomato, & red onion on a brioche bun. Served with a side of tartar sauce.
French Onion Dip Burger
Our special half-pound ground sirloin, sauteed onions, mushrooms, applewood bacon, swiss cheese, and horsey mayo on a brioche bun. Served with a cup of onion soup for dipping
Garden Burger
A "natural" favorite thanks to our delicious patty of select veggies, grains, and other natural ingredients served with your choice of toppings on a brioche bun
High Street Garden Burger
Our "natural" favorite topped with avocado, colby jack, shredded lettuce, tomato, and chipotle ranch on a toasted brioche bun
French Onion Garden Burger
A "natural" favorite thanks to our delicious patty of select veggies, grains, and other natural ingredients, sauteed onions, mushrooms, applewood bacon, swiss cheese, and horsey mayo on a brioche bun. Served with a cup of onion soup for dipping
Garden Patty Melt
A "natural" favorite thanks to our delicious patty of select veggies, grains, and other natural ingredients topped with sauteed onions, Swiss cheese served on rye bread
Grilled Cheese American
Adult size traditional grilled cheese on Great Harvest bread
Grilled Cheese Supreme
American & Swiss cheeses, tomatoes, and applewood bacon grilled on Great Harvest white or whole wheat bread
High Street Burger
Our special half pound ground sirloin, avocado, colby jack, shredded lettuce, tomato, and chipotle ranch on a toasted brioche bun
Impossible Burger
The Impossible burger with your choice of toppings on a brioche bun
Impossible High Street Burger
Impossible burger topped with avocado, colby jack, shredded lettuce, tomato, and chipotle ranch on a toasted brioche bun
Impossible French Onion Dip Burger
Impossible burger topped with sauteed onions, mushrooms, applewood bacon, swiss cheese, and horsey mayo on a brioche bun. Served with a cup of onion soup for dipping
Impossible Patty Melt
Our half pound ground sirloin topped with sauteed onions, Swiss cheese served on rye bread
Patty Melt
Our half pound ground sirloin topped with sauteed onions, Swiss cheese served on rye bread
Pulled Pork Sandwich
Slow roasted pulled pork in Sweet Baby Ray's BBQ sauce, topped with sliced pickles on a brioche bun. Served with a side of coleslaw
Classic Reuben
Thinly sliced corned beef, sauerkraut, and melted imported Swiss topped with thousand island dressed on Great Harvest rye
Roma Special
Ham, salami, pepperoni, onion, black olives, mozzarella & provolone cheeses, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on our housemade bread
Salmon B.L.T.
Salmon, applewood bacon, lettuce, tomato, avocado, and dill mayonnaise on Great Harvest bread
Turkey Club Wrap
Shaved turkey breast, applewood bacon, tomato, lettuce, American cheese, and chipotle ranch.
Turkey Reuben
Shaved turkey breast, coleslaw, honey mustard, and imported Swiss cheese on Great Harvest rye bread
Mexican
Fajitas
Your choice of grilled chicken or marinated steak sautéed with green peppers and onions, served with flour tortillas, lettuce, cheese, and tomatoes. *Get both meats for a upcharge!
Mini Burrito
Your choice of meat with refried beans and lettuce wrapped in a flour tortilla. Covered with our special sauce, Colby-jack cheese, topped with onions, tomatoes, and black olives
Nachos Supreme
Our special blend of cheese and chips topped with onions, green peppers, and tomatoes. Upgrade to add some protein!! Served with salsa and sour cream.
Cheese Quesadilla
Colby jack cheese between 2 grilled flour tortillas. Served with Spanish rice, lettuce & tomatoes on the side.
Quesadilla
Onion, green pepper, jalapenos, and colby jack cheese between 2 grilled flour tortillas. Served with Spanish rice, lettuce & tomatoes on the side.
Wet Burrito
Your choice of meat with refried beans and lettuce wrapped in a flour tortilla. Covered with our special sauce, Colby-jack cheese, topped with onions, tomatoes, and black olives
Pasta
Baked Spaghetti
Spaghetti topped with our own marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese
Blackened Chicken Pasta
Tender strips of seasoned, blackened chicken in Alfredo sauce
Chicken Alfredo
Tender strips of chicken in Alfredo sauce
Classic Spaghetti
Spaghetti topped with our own marinara sauce
Fettuccine Alfredo
Traditional fettuccine alfredo
Joe Mamas Pasta
Chicken, Italian sausage, green peppers, banana peppers, onion, red pepper flakes, garlic & olive oil
Classic Lasagna
Our own housemade recipe, layered noodles, meat and a blend of ricotta and mozzarella throughout. Topped with spaghetti sauce and melted mozzarella cheese
Mac & 4 Cheese
Macaroni and your choice of ham or applewood bacon, smothered in mozzarella, provolone, and colby-jack cheeses topped with bread crumbs
Pizzas/Stromboli
Stromboli
Four items backed in our "from scratch" pizza crust to golden brown and served with a side of spaghetti sauce. Additional items $1.20
Kids Cheese Pizza
Additional or double items add $0.50
Small Cheese Pizza
Additional or double items add $1.20
Medium Cheese Pizza
Additional or double items add $1.70
Large Cheese Pizza
Additional or double items add $1.95
Small Margherita Pizza
Marinara sauce, olive oil, tomatoes, garlic, mozzarella, basil & parmesan. Please no substitutions.
Medium Margherita Pizza
Marinara sauce, olive oil, tomatoes, garlic, mozzarella, basil & parmesan. Please no substitutions.
Large Margherita Pizza
Marinara sauce, olive oil, tomatoes, garlic, mozzarella, basil & parmesan. Please no substitutions.
Small Spinach & Feta Pizza
Spinach, mushroom, red onion, tomatoes, feta, mozzarella & provolone cheese, and garlic sauce. Please no substitutions.
Medium Spinach & Feta Pizza
Spinach, mushroom, red onion, tomatoes, feta, mozzarella & provolone cheese, and garlic sauce. Please no substitutions.
Large Spinach & Feta Pizza
Spinach, mushroom, red onion, tomatoes, feta, mozzarella & provolone cheese, and garlic sauce. Please no substitutions.
Small Super Pizza
Mushrooms, green peppers, onions, green olives plus your choice of two meats. Please no substitutions.
Medium Super Pizza
Mushrooms, green peppers, onions, green olives plus your choice of two meats. Please no substitutions.
Large Super Pizza
Mushrooms, green peppers, onions, green olives plus your choice of two meats. Please no substitutions.
Tacos
Beef Taco
Ground beef, colby jack cheese, lettuce, and tomato *individual taco*
Fish Taco
Beer-battered cod, shredded cabbage, cilantro and pico de gallo and topped with our housemade chipotle ranch *individual taco*
Pulled Pork Taco
Pulled pork, Sweet Baby Ray's BBQ, coleslaw and pickle chips *individual taco*
Southwest Chicken Taco
Grilled chicken, corn & black bean salsa, lettuce, cilantro, pico, & chipotle ranch *individual taco*
Veggie Taco
Black bean & corn salsa, avocado, colby jack cheese, lettuce, cilantro, pico & chipotle ranch *individual taco*
Kids
Apple Sauce
Kids Baked Spaghetti
Spaghetti topped with our own marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese
Kids Bobcat Jr Burger
Quarter pound ground sirloin served with your choice of toppings and french fries
Kids Butter Noodles
Spaghetti noodles served with butter
Kids Cheese Pizza
Additional or double items add $0.50
Kids Chicken And Potato
Grilled chicken breast with choice of fries or baked potato* *after 4pm
Kids Chicken Fingers
3 chicken fingers with your choice of dipping sauce. Served with fries.
Kids Grilled Cheese
Served with french fries
Kids Mac & Cheese
Served with a breadstick
Kids Mozzarella Sticks
Deep fried cheese sticks
Kids Plain Noodles
Spaghetti noodles served with no sauce or butter
Kids Cheese Quesadilla
Colby jack cheese between 2 grilled flour tortillas.
Kids Chicken Quesadilla
Grilled chicken and colby jack cheese between 2 grilled flour tortillas.
Kids Spaghetti with Alfredo Sauce
Spaghetti noodles topped with Alfredo sauce
Kids Spaghetti with Marinara Sauce
Spaghetti topped with marinara sauce
Kids Spaghetti with Meat Sauce
Spaghetti topped with meat sauce
Desserts
Hot Fudge Sundae
Premium vanilla ice cream topped with hot fudge and whipped cream
Kids Sundae
A scoop of creamy vanilla ice cream topped with your choice of Oreo, Nutter Butter cookie crumbles, or M&Ms
Ooey Gooey Brownie
Our house made brownie filled with chocolate chips and M&Ms topped with premium vanilla ice cream and drizzled with chocolate syrup and whipped cream
Peanut Butter Pie
Premium ice cream and crumbled Nutter Butter cookies in a graham cracker crust topped with chocolate sauce and whipped cream
Baileys Thin Mint Pie
Premium vanilla ice cream & crushed Thin Mint cookies in a chocolate crust topped with chocolate syrup & whipped cream *21 and up
Lucious Lemon Pie
Premium ice cream, lemon pudding and crumbled lemon creme cookies in a graham cracker crust topped with whipped cream
PB Brownie Pie
Premium ice cream and crumbled Nutter Butter cookies and our Ooey Gooey brownie bits in a graham cracker crust topped with chocolate sauce and whipped cream
Blueberry Cobbler White Chocolate Cheesecake
Blueberry Cobbler White Chocolate Cheesecake: Vanilla bean cream cake and swirls of berry compote meet white chocolate cheesecake finished with whipping cream and chocolate shavings
Pumpkin Oreo Ice Cream Pie
Premium vanilla ice cream mixed with pumpkin, cream cheese frosting, and pumpkin Oreo cookies in a graham cracker crust.
Sides
1 Hard Boiled Egg
1 Piece of Fried 3oz Cod
2oz Side of Dressing
2oz Side of Pico de Gallo
4oz Side of Dressing
1 Breadstick
Side of Guacamole
1 Pretzel Stick
Side of Alfredo Sauce
Side of Avocado
Bistro Sauce
Side of Burrito Sauce
4oz Beer Cheese Sauce
Chicken Breast
Side of Coleslaw
16oz Cup of Dressing
Extra Salsa
Extra Sour Cream
Extra Salsa & Sour Cream
Extra Tartar Sauce
Side Garden Burger Patty
Pickle Spear
Side of Pizza Sauce
Side of Refried Beans
Side of Steamed Broccoli
Side Of Celery
Side Of Corn Chips
Side of French Fries
2oz Side of Jalapenos
Side of Macaroni & Cheese
Side of Spaghetti Sauce
Side of Meat Sauce
Side of Meatballs
Side of Onion Rings
Side of Potato Chips
Side of Sweet Potato Fries
Side of Spanish Rice
Side Salmon Filet
Draft & Bottled Beer
Bell's 2 Hearted Ale
Citrusy & piney IPA with 100% Centennial hops.
Alaskan Amber
Richly malty and long on the palate, with just enough hop backing to make this beautiful amber colored beer notably well-balanced.
Founder's All Day IPA
Naturally brewed with a complex array of malts, grains and hops. Balanced for optimal aromatics and a clean finish.
Austin Brothers Blonde Ale
A clean, crisp, and refreshing session beer. Lemon notes hit the nose. Delivers a smooth mouthfeel and very light hint of hop bitterness comes through in the finish.
Wolverine State Big House Brown
Sierra Rose Blackberry Cider
Blue Moon Belgian White
Brewed with oats for creaminess and spiced with the perfect combination of orange peel for subtle sweetness.
Bud Light
Bud Light is brewed with a malt and hops ratio different from Budweiser for a distinctively crisp taste with fewer calories.
Guinness Irish Stout
Rich and creamy. Distinctively black. Velvety in its finish. This iconic beer is defined by harmony.
JK Scrumpy Cider
Lightly tart, smooth finish. Great cider made in Flushing, MI!
Old Nation M-43
Citrus and Tropical notes of Pineapple, Mango and Grapefruit come through in the huge, yet surprisingly delicate aroma. The flavor backs these aromas with a soft, pillowy mouthfeel.
Miller Lite
The Miller Lite recipe uses a unique blend of choice Saaz and Pacific Northwest hops and a significant amount of caramel malt. Continues to be purposefully brewed for more taste, aroma and golden color than other light beers, with just 96 calories.
Pabst Blue Ribbon (PBR)
Selected as America’s Best in 1893.
Blake’s Peach Party Cider
Griffin Claw Screamin' Pumpkin Ale
Stella Artois
Premium European lager of noble traditions that is still brewed using natural ingredients in the same processes of mixing and fermentation used in the old days.
Frankenmuth The Hef
Short’s SOUR Parade
Citrus and Tropical notes of Pineapple, Mango and Grapefruit come through in the huge, yet surprisingly delicate aroma. The flavor backs these aromas with a soft, pillowy mouthfeel.
New Belgium Voodoo Juice Force
Founder's Breakfast Stout Bottle
Oats, bitter chocolate, cinnamon, & coffee
Budweiser Bottle
Bud Light Bottle
Bud Light Lime Bottle
Bud ZERO Bottle
Founder's Dirty Bastard Bottle
Scotch Ale
Coors Light Bottle
Heineken Bottle
Labatt Blue Bottle
Labatt Light Bottle
Michelob Ultra Bottle
Miller Lite Bottle
Founders Rubaeus
Evil Genius #Adulting 12oz Can
Guava IPA
OddSide Ales Bean Flicker 12oz Can
An extremely smooth coffee blonde
Short's Bellaire Brown 12oz CAN
Short's Chuggasus 12oz Can
Blueberries, raspberries, strawberries & blackberries
Long Drink Cranberry
North Peak Diabolical IPA 12oz Can
Finnish Long Drink Original
High Noon Grapefruit Seltzer Can
Short's Local's Light 12oz Can
High Noon LIME Seltzer Can
Bell’s No, Yeah 12oz Can
Easy drinking golden ale
Old Nation Low Orbit
Rochester Mills Milkshake Stout 16oz Can
Rochester Mills Rochester Red 16oz Can
Short's Autumn IPA 12oz Can
Short's Soft Parade 12oz Can
Blueberries, raspberries, strawberries & blackberries
Evil Genius Stacy's Mom 12oz Can
Citra IPA
Truly Black Cherry 12oz Can
Truly Strawberry Lemonade 12oz Can
White Claw Mango Hard Seltzer 12oz Can
Ace Berry Rose Cider Bottle
Ace Pineapple Cider 12oz Bottle
Blue Gold Cider 16oz Can
Raspberry Zero Cider 16oz Can
Ciderboys Strawberry Magic Cider 12oz Bottle
Starcut Toucana Cider 12oz Can
Guava cider
Wines By The Bottle
Bonanza Cabernet Sauvignon
Meiomi Pinor Noir
Caymus Cabernet Bottle
13 Celsius Sauvignon Blanc
Chloe Pinot Grigio
Grand Traverse Riesling
Kendall Jackson Chardonnay
Canyon Road Moscato
Rose Haven Rosé
Chateau Ste. Michelle Rosé
Chandon Champagne Bottle
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Come on in and enjoy!
11518 S Saginaw St, Grand Blanc, MI 48439