Bars & Lounges
Mediterranean

Blondie's Food & Spirits

77 Reviews

$$

2520 W Hill Rd

Flint, MI 48507

Popular Items

Chicken Planks
Ranch Wrap
Mac & Cheese

Burgers

Build Your Own Burger

$11.99

Bistro Brunch Burger

$14.99

Dragon Burger

$14.99

Jalapeño Popper Burger

$14.99

Northwoods Mushroom Burger

$14.99

Oinker Burger

$15.99

Old Fashioned Patty Melt

$13.99

Quesadilla Burger

$14.99

Ultimate Bacon Cheeseburger

$14.99

Chicken Sandwich

Cajun Chicken Sandwich

$14.99

Western Chicken Sandwich

$13.99Out of stock

Plain Jane Chicken Sandwich

$11.99

Comfort Food

1 Bacon Wrapped Meatloaf

$13.99

1 Boneless Pork Loin Chop

$12.99

1 Marinated Chicken Breast

$14.99

2 Bacon Wrapped Meatloaf

$17.99

2 Boneless Pork Loin Chops

$15.99

2 Marinated Chicken Breasts

$17.99

2pc Fish

$13.99

3pc Fish

$16.99

Baked Ravioli

$14.99

Chicken Planks

$17.99

Chopped Steak

$16.99

Ella Noodles

$16.99

Fettuccine Alfredo

$14.99

Leah-Guini

$12.99

Mac & Cheese

$16.99

N'awlins Shrimp Pasta

$18.99

RIBS-Full Slab

$25.99

RIBS-Half Slab

$19.99

Salmon

$20.99

1 (5 PC) Shrimp Skewer Dinner

$13.99

2 (5 PC) Shrimp Skewers Dinner

$16.99

Baked Mostaccioli

$14.99

Manicotti

$15.99

Desserts

Cake - Boston Cream

$6.99Out of stock

Cake - Chocolate Caramel

$6.99

Cake - Coconut Cream

$6.99

Cake - Humming Bird

$5.99Out of stock

Cheesecake - Banana

$6.49

Cheesecake - Butterscotch

$6.49

Cheesecake - Cherry Chocolate Chunk

$6.99

Cheesecake - Cookies & Cream

$6.99

Cheesecake - Gluten Free (Original)

$6.99Out of stock

Cheesecake - Key Lime

$6.49

Cheesecake - Lemon

$6.49

Cheesecake - Original

$5.99

Cheesecake - Peaches & Cream

$6.59Out of stock

Cheesecake - Peanut Butter

$6.49

Cheesecake - Pistachio

$6.49

Cheesecake - Pumpkin

$6.49

Cheesecake - Reduced Sugar- (Original)

$6.99Out of stock

Cheesecake - Smores

$6.49Out of stock

Cheesecake - Turtle

$6.49

Cheesecake - White Chocolate W/Raspberry

$6.99Out of stock

Birthday Cake Cheesecake

$6.99

Pinepple Upside Cake

$5.99Out of stock

Extra--Dressings/Sauces/Pita/

Apple Vin (Extra)

$0.50Out of stock

Asian Sauce (Extra)

$0.50

Au Jus

$0.89

Balsamic Glaze (Extra)

$0.79

Balsamic Vin (Extra)

$0.50

Bbq Ketchup (Extra)

$0.50

BBQ Sauce (Extra)

$0.50

Bleu Cheese (Extra)

$0.79

Kicken' Bourbon (Extra)

$0.50

Buffalo (Extra)

$0.50

Caesar Dressing (Extra)

$0.79

Cajun Ranch (Extra)

$0.79

Caramel Sriracha (Extra)

$0.99

Chip Dip

$0.99

Chips - Spin Dip (Extra)

$1.00

Demi Glaze (Extra)

$0.50

French Dressing (Extra)

$0.50

Garlic Bread

$1.50

Garlic Parm (Extra)

$0.50

Gouda Cheese Sauce (Extra)

$1.00

Herb Cream Cheese

$1.50

Honey Dijon Dressing (Extra)

$0.50

Honey Mustard Dip (Extra)

$0.50

Horsey (Extra)

$0.50

Hot Sauce (Extra)

$0.50

Italian Dressing (Extra)

$0.50

Maurice Dressing (Extra)

$0.79

Mayo (Extra)

$0.50

Med Dip Bread (Extra)

$1.49

Mild Sauce (Extra)

$0.50

Nosebleed (Extra)

$0.50

Onion Petal Sauce (Extra)

$0.50

Pico (Extra)

$0.50

Ranch (Extra)

$0.50

Raspberry Vin (Extra)

$0.50

Sour Cream (Extra)

$0.50

Sweet & Sour

$0.50

Tartar (Extra)

$0.50

Thousand Island (Extra)

$0.50

Side Alfredo

$2.00

Side Marinara

$0.89

Side Celery

$0.50

Extra Scoop Karas Salad

$6.95

Thai Sweet Chiili (Side)

$0.89

Blondie-Q Sauce

$0.79Out of stock

Salsa (Extra)

$0.50

Flat Breads

Artichoke Chicken Flat Bread

$12.99

BBQ Chicken Flat Bread

$12.99

BLT Flat Bread

$12.99

Buffalo Chicken Flat Bread

$12.99

Chicken Bacon Ranch Flat Bread

$12.99

Hawaiian Flat Bread

$12.99

Mediterranean Flat Bread

$12.99

Pulled Pork Flat Bread

$12.99

Roasted Root Vegetable Flat Bread

$12.99

Traditional Flat Bread

$10.99

Vegetable Flat Bread

$10.99

Kids

Kid 1pc Fish

$6.99

Kid Burger

$6.99

Kid Cheese Quesadilla

$6.99

Kid Chicken Tenders

$6.99

Kid Flatbread

$6.99

Kid Mac & Cheese

$6.99

Kid PB & Jelly

$6.99

Kid Spaghetti

$6.99

Kid Spaghetti w/Butter (NO SAUCE)

$6.99

Kid Traditional Grilled Cheese

$6.99

Salads

Kara's Chicken Salad

$13.99

Full Chef Salad

$14.99

Full Maurice

$14.99

Full Chicken Bacon Ranch Salad

$14.99

Full Southwest Salad

$12.99

Full Cobb Salad

$15.99

Full Chicken Caesar

$13.99

Full Harvest

$11.99

Full Cool Cajun Ranch

$12.99Out of stock

Full Greek Salad

$11.99

Half Chef Salad

$10.99

Half Chicken Bacon Ranch SALAD

$10.99

Half Chicken Caesar

$9.99

Half Cool Cajun Ranch

$10.99Out of stock

Half Greek Salad

$8.99

Half Harvest

$8.99

Half Maurice

$10.99

Half Southwest Salad

$9.99

Sandwiches

BBQ Pulled Chicken Sandwich

$10.99Out of stock

BLT

$9.99

Classic Club

$13.99

Corned Beef Reuben

$14.99

Fish Sandwich

$13.99

Fish Tacos

$12.99

French Dip

$12.99

Godfather Sandwich

$13.99

Gouda Cheese Steak

$13.99

Meatball Sub

$11.99

Not Your Momma's Grilled Cheese

$10.99

Portobello Mushroom Sandwich

$10.99Out of stock

Sandwich Pulled Pork

$10.99

Taco Pulled Pork

$12.99

Turkey Reuben

$12.99

Redskins

Out of stock

Sides

Applesauce

$1.99

Baked Sweet Potato

$2.99

Basket of Potato Chips

$3.99

Coleslaw

$2.99

Cottage Cheese

$2.99

French Fries

$2.99

Fruit

$3.99

Garlic Toast

$1.59

Side Onion Petals

$2.99Out of stock

roasted red skins -feature

$2.99Out of stock

Roasted Root Veg

$3.99

Side Caesar

$4.99

Side Mac & Cheese

$5.99

Side of Potato Chips

$1.49

Side Onion Petals

$2.99Out of stock

Side Salad

$3.99

Smashed Potatoes

$2.99

Smashed Potatoes +Demi

$2.99

Sweet Potato Fries

$2.99

Veg of the Day

$2.99

Wild Rice

$2.99

Yams & Apples

$3.99

Basket Of Fries

$4.99

Apple Slices

$1.99Out of stock

Baked Potato

$2.99

2 Pieces Of Bacon

$1.50

Small Plates

Blondies Jumbo Tenders

$11.99

Brussels Sprouts

$10.99

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$10.99

Cajun Steak Bites

$14.99

Cauliflower Wings

$11.99Out of stock

General Tso Cauliflower

$11.99

Gulf Shrimp Gratinee

$14.99

Mediterranean Dip

$10.99

Onion Petals

$9.99Out of stock

Pretzel Logs

$9.99

Pulled Pork Nachos

$11.99

Smoked Chicken Wings

$11.99

Spinach Artichoke Dip

$10.99

Trio of Spreads

$10.99

Loaded Potato Skins

$9.99Out of stock

Chicharrones (Pork Rinds) Basket w/Sauce

$7.99Out of stock

Soup

Chili - Bowl (NOT GF)

$5.99

Chili - Cup (NOT GF)

$4.29

French Onion Soup

$6.99

Hungarian Mushroom- CUP

$4.29

Hungarian Mushroom-BOWL

$5.99

Soup of the Day--BOWL

$5.99

Soup of the Day--CUP

$4.29

Vegetable Soup - Bowl

$5.29

Vegetable Soup - Cup

$3.99

Steaks

NY Strip

$22.99

Ribeye

$24.99

4.5oz Petite Tender

$16.99

9oz Petite Tender

$22.99

Wraps

Caesar Wrap

$10.99

Kara's Chicken Salad Wrap

$11.99

Mediterranean Wrap

$9.99

Mega Club Wrap

$12.99

Ranch Wrap

$11.99

Southwest Chicken Wrap

$12.99

Protein Extras

+Shrimp Skewer w/Meal

$5.00

Shrimp Skewer w/o Meal

$7.50

+Burger Patty ADDED to a burger

$4.00

Meatloaf - 1 PC

$5.99

Fish - 1 PC

$4.00

Chicken Plank - 1PC

$4.00

Chicken Breast - 1PC Plain

$4.99

Features

Chicken Quesadilla

$11.99Out of stock

Lake Perch

$19.99Out of stock

Corned Beef & Cabbage Dinner

$15.99Out of stock

Mahi Mahi w/ Tomato-Basil Couscous

$23.95

Starters

Vegan- Pretzel Logs

$9.99

Vegan- Brussel Sprouts

$10.99

Vegan- Jackfruit Nachos

$11.99

Vegan- Hummus Duo Platter

$8.99

Vegan- Cauliflower Wings

$11.99Out of stock

Vegan- General Tso's Cauliflower

$11.99

Vegan- Onion Petals

$9.99Out of stock

Vegan- Loaded Potato Skins

$9.99Out of stock

Flatbreads

Vegan- Vegetable Flatbread

$11.49

Vegan- Bbq Jackfruit Flatbread

$13.49

Vegan- Roasted Root Vegetable Flatbread

$13.49

Vegan-blt Flatbread

$13.49

Soups & Salads

Vegan- Full Harvest

$11.99

Vegan- Full Southwest

$12.99

Vegan Half Harvest

$8.99

Vegan Half Southwest

$9.99

Vegetable Soup - Bowl

$5.29

Vegetable Soup - Cup

$3.99

Vegan-Cup-Chili

$4.29Out of stock

Vegan-Bowl-Chili

$5.99Out of stock

Sandwiches

Vegan- Jackfruit Rueben

$14.99

Vegan- Pulled Jackfruit Sandwich

$11.99

Vegan- Portobello Mushroom Sandwich

$10.99Out of stock

Vegan- Mediterranean Wrap

$9.99

Vegan- BLT

$9.99

Vegan- Jackfruit Tacos

$12.99

Vegan - Southwest Wrap

$12.99

Burgers

Vegan BYOB

$12.99

Vegan Patty Melt

$14.49

Vegan Ultimate Burger

$15.99

Vegan Quesadilla Burger

$15.99

Vegan Grand Slam Burger

$16.99

Comfort Food

Vegan- Mac & Cheese

$15.99

Vegan- Leah-Guini

$12.99

Vegan- Chopped Steak

$17.99

Vegan Extras

Vegan Ranch

$0.89

Vegan Cajun Ranch

$0.89

Vegan 1000 Island

$0.89

Vegan Onion Petal Sauce

$0.89Out of stock

Vegan Mayo

$0.89

Vegan Cheese Sauce

$1.00

Vegan Bacon (2 pieces)

$1.50

Side Traditional Hummus

$1.99

Side Roasted Red Pepper Hummus

$1.49

Side Marinara

$0.89

Vegan Side Mac

$4.99

Vegan Yam And Apples

$2.59

Vegan Roasted Root Vegetables

$2.59

Chips

$2.59

Vegan Sweet Potato Fries

$2.99

Vegan Desserts

Chocolate Cake with Chocolate Frosting

$6.99

Peanut Butter Pie

$5.99

Lemon Cake with Lemon Buttercream Frosting

$6.99

Pineapple Upside Down Cake

$6.99Out of stock

Strawberry Poke Cake

$6.99Out of stock

Vegan Sides

Vegan Side Mac & Cheese

$6.99

GF-Starters

GF- Cajun Steak Bites

$14.99

GF-Med Dip

$12.99Out of stock

GF- Trio of Spreads

$12.99

GF-Smoked Wings

$11.99

GF-Flatbreads

GF-Artichoke Chicken Flatbread

$13.99

GF-BBQ Chicken Flatbread

$14.99

GF-BLT Flatbread

$13.99

GF-Hawaiian Flatbread

$13.99

GF-Pulled Pork Flatbread

$13.99

GF-Root Vegetable Flatbread

$14.99

GF-Traditional Flatbread

$11.99

GF- Vegetable Flatbread

$12.99

GF-Salad/Soup

GF-Full Harvest Salad

$11.99

GF-Full Greek Salad

$11.99

GF-Full Chicken Caesar Salad

$13.99

GF-Karas Chicken Salad

$13.99

GF-Full Chef Salad

$14.99

GF-Full Cobb Salad

$15.99

GF-Full Maurice Salad

$14.99

GF-Half Harvest Salad

$8.99

GF-Half Greek Salad

$8.99

GF-Half Maurice Salad

$10.99

GF-Half Chef Salad

$10.99

GF-Half Cobb Salad

$11.99

GF-Half Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad (NO Croutons)

$9.99

GF-Vegetable Bowl

$5.29

GF-Vegetable Cup

$3.99

GF-Sandwiches

GF-Portobello Mushroom Sandwich

$11.99Out of stock

GF-Pulled Pork Sandwich

$11.49

GF-Mega Sandwich

$12.99

GF-Kara's Chicken Sandwich

$12.99

GF-Burgers

GF-Bistro Brunch Burger (NO Zip)

$16.49

GF-Jalapeno Popper Burger (NO Zip) (Grilled Japs)

$16.49

GF-Grilled Cajun Chicken Sandwich

$16.49

GF-Grilled Plain Jane Chicken Sandwich

$13.49

GF- BYOB (NO Zip)

$11.49

GF- Oinker Burger (NO Zip)

$17.49

GF Grilled Western Chicken

$16.49Out of stock

GF - Dragon Burger (NO Zip)

$14.99

GF-Comfort Food

GF-Half Slab Ribs

$19.99

GF-Full Slab Ribs

$25.99

GF-1 Marinated Chicken

$14.99

GF-2 Marinated Chicken

$17.99

GF-2 Broiled Cod

$13.99

GF-3 Broiled Cod

$16.99

GF-Salmon

$20.99

GF-1 Pork Chop

$12.99

GF-2 Pork Chop

$15.99

GF-Ella Noodles

$17.99

GF-Chopped Steak (No DEMI)

$16.99

Leaguini Gf

$13.99

GF-Steaks

GF-4.5oz Petite (NO Zip)

$16.99

GF-9oz Petite (NO Zip)

$22.99

GF-New York (NO Zip)

$22.99

GF-Ribeye (NO Zip)

$24.99

Fountain Pop (22 oz) & Tea

Coke

$1.79

Diet Coke

$1.79

Lemonade

$1.79

Fanta Orange

$1.79

Dr. Pepper

$1.79

Vernors

$1.79

Barq's Rootbeer

$1.79

Iced Tea (Unsweetened Brewed)

$1.79

Mountain Dew

$1.79

Sprite

$1.79

Bottle Water

$1.50

Bloody Mix (8oz)

$4.99

Bloody Mix (320z)

$12.99

Bottle Wine

Bottle of Pinot Grigio

$21.00

Bottle of Moscato

$23.00

Bottle of Chardonnay

$21.00

Bottle of White Zinfandel

$21.00

Bottle of Reisling

$27.00

Bottle of Cabernet Sauvignon

$21.00

Bottle of Pinot Noir

$21.00

Bottle of Merlot

$21.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markLive Music
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markBuffet
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours

Call for Open Hours

Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

2520 W Hill Rd, Flint, MI 48507

Directions

Gallery
Blondie's Food & Spirits image
Blondie's Food & Spirits image
Blondie's Food & Spirits image

