Bars & Lounges
Mediterranean
Blondie's Food & Spirits
77 Reviews
$$
2520 W Hill Rd
Flint, MI 48507
Order Again
Popular Items
Burgers
Chicken Sandwich
Comfort Food
1 Bacon Wrapped Meatloaf
$13.99
1 Boneless Pork Loin Chop
$12.99
1 Marinated Chicken Breast
$14.99
2 Bacon Wrapped Meatloaf
$17.99
2 Boneless Pork Loin Chops
$15.99
2 Marinated Chicken Breasts
$17.99
2pc Fish
$13.99
3pc Fish
$16.99
Baked Ravioli
$14.99
Chicken Planks
$17.99
Chopped Steak
$16.99
Ella Noodles
$16.99
Fettuccine Alfredo
$14.99
Leah-Guini
$12.99
Mac & Cheese
$16.99
N'awlins Shrimp Pasta
$18.99
RIBS-Full Slab
$25.99
RIBS-Half Slab
$19.99
Salmon
$20.99
1 (5 PC) Shrimp Skewer Dinner
$13.99
2 (5 PC) Shrimp Skewers Dinner
$16.99
Baked Mostaccioli
$14.99
Manicotti
$15.99
Desserts
Cake - Boston Cream
$6.99Out of stock
Cake - Chocolate Caramel
$6.99
Cake - Coconut Cream
$6.99
Cake - Humming Bird
$5.99Out of stock
Cheesecake - Banana
$6.49
Cheesecake - Butterscotch
$6.49
Cheesecake - Cherry Chocolate Chunk
$6.99
Cheesecake - Cookies & Cream
$6.99
Cheesecake - Gluten Free (Original)
$6.99Out of stock
Cheesecake - Key Lime
$6.49
Cheesecake - Lemon
$6.49
Cheesecake - Original
$5.99
Cheesecake - Peaches & Cream
$6.59Out of stock
Cheesecake - Peanut Butter
$6.49
Cheesecake - Pistachio
$6.49
Cheesecake - Pumpkin
$6.49
Cheesecake - Reduced Sugar- (Original)
$6.99Out of stock
Cheesecake - Smores
$6.49Out of stock
Cheesecake - Turtle
$6.49
Cheesecake - White Chocolate W/Raspberry
$6.99Out of stock
Birthday Cake Cheesecake
$6.99
Pinepple Upside Cake
$5.99Out of stock
Extra--Dressings/Sauces/Pita/
Apple Vin (Extra)
$0.50Out of stock
Asian Sauce (Extra)
$0.50
Au Jus
$0.89
Balsamic Glaze (Extra)
$0.79
Balsamic Vin (Extra)
$0.50
Bbq Ketchup (Extra)
$0.50
BBQ Sauce (Extra)
$0.50
Bleu Cheese (Extra)
$0.79
Kicken' Bourbon (Extra)
$0.50
Buffalo (Extra)
$0.50
Caesar Dressing (Extra)
$0.79
Cajun Ranch (Extra)
$0.79
Caramel Sriracha (Extra)
$0.99
Chip Dip
$0.99
Chips - Spin Dip (Extra)
$1.00
Demi Glaze (Extra)
$0.50
French Dressing (Extra)
$0.50
Garlic Bread
$1.50
Garlic Parm (Extra)
$0.50
Gouda Cheese Sauce (Extra)
$1.00
Herb Cream Cheese
$1.50
Honey Dijon Dressing (Extra)
$0.50
Honey Mustard Dip (Extra)
$0.50
Horsey (Extra)
$0.50
Hot Sauce (Extra)
$0.50
Italian Dressing (Extra)
$0.50
Maurice Dressing (Extra)
$0.79
Mayo (Extra)
$0.50
Med Dip Bread (Extra)
$1.49
Mild Sauce (Extra)
$0.50
Nosebleed (Extra)
$0.50
Onion Petal Sauce (Extra)
$0.50
Pico (Extra)
$0.50
Ranch (Extra)
$0.50
Raspberry Vin (Extra)
$0.50
Sour Cream (Extra)
$0.50
Sweet & Sour
$0.50
Tartar (Extra)
$0.50
Thousand Island (Extra)
$0.50
Side Alfredo
$2.00
Side Marinara
$0.89
Side Celery
$0.50
Extra Scoop Karas Salad
$6.95
Thai Sweet Chiili (Side)
$0.89
Blondie-Q Sauce
$0.79Out of stock
Salsa (Extra)
$0.50
Flat Breads
Artichoke Chicken Flat Bread
$12.99
BBQ Chicken Flat Bread
$12.99
BLT Flat Bread
$12.99
Buffalo Chicken Flat Bread
$12.99
Chicken Bacon Ranch Flat Bread
$12.99
Hawaiian Flat Bread
$12.99
Mediterranean Flat Bread
$12.99
Pulled Pork Flat Bread
$12.99
Roasted Root Vegetable Flat Bread
$12.99
Traditional Flat Bread
$10.99
Vegetable Flat Bread
$10.99
Kids
Salads
Kara's Chicken Salad
$13.99
Full Chef Salad
$14.99
Full Maurice
$14.99
Full Chicken Bacon Ranch Salad
$14.99
Full Southwest Salad
$12.99
Full Cobb Salad
$15.99
Full Chicken Caesar
$13.99
Full Harvest
$11.99
Full Cool Cajun Ranch
$12.99Out of stock
Full Greek Salad
$11.99
Half Chef Salad
$10.99
Half Chicken Bacon Ranch SALAD
$10.99
Half Chicken Caesar
$9.99
Half Cool Cajun Ranch
$10.99Out of stock
Half Greek Salad
$8.99
Half Harvest
$8.99
Half Maurice
$10.99
Half Southwest Salad
$9.99
Sandwiches
BBQ Pulled Chicken Sandwich
$10.99Out of stock
BLT
$9.99
Classic Club
$13.99
Corned Beef Reuben
$14.99
Fish Sandwich
$13.99
Fish Tacos
$12.99
French Dip
$12.99
Godfather Sandwich
$13.99
Gouda Cheese Steak
$13.99
Meatball Sub
$11.99
Not Your Momma's Grilled Cheese
$10.99
Portobello Mushroom Sandwich
$10.99Out of stock
Sandwich Pulled Pork
$10.99
Taco Pulled Pork
$12.99
Turkey Reuben
$12.99
Redskins
Out of stock
Sides
Applesauce
$1.99
Baked Sweet Potato
$2.99
Basket of Potato Chips
$3.99
Coleslaw
$2.99
Cottage Cheese
$2.99
French Fries
$2.99
Fruit
$3.99
Garlic Toast
$1.59
Side Onion Petals
$2.99Out of stock
roasted red skins -feature
$2.99Out of stock
Roasted Root Veg
$3.99
Side Caesar
$4.99
Side Mac & Cheese
$5.99
Side of Potato Chips
$1.49
Side Onion Petals
$2.99Out of stock
Side Salad
$3.99
Smashed Potatoes
$2.99
Smashed Potatoes +Demi
$2.99
Sweet Potato Fries
$2.99
Veg of the Day
$2.99
Wild Rice
$2.99
Yams & Apples
$3.99
Basket Of Fries
$4.99
Apple Slices
$1.99Out of stock
Baked Potato
$2.99
2 Pieces Of Bacon
$1.50
Small Plates
Blondies Jumbo Tenders
$11.99
Brussels Sprouts
$10.99
Buffalo Chicken Dip
$10.99
Cajun Steak Bites
$14.99
Cauliflower Wings
$11.99Out of stock
General Tso Cauliflower
$11.99
Gulf Shrimp Gratinee
$14.99
Mediterranean Dip
$10.99
Onion Petals
$9.99Out of stock
Pretzel Logs
$9.99
Pulled Pork Nachos
$11.99
Smoked Chicken Wings
$11.99
Spinach Artichoke Dip
$10.99
Trio of Spreads
$10.99
Loaded Potato Skins
$9.99Out of stock
Chicharrones (Pork Rinds) Basket w/Sauce
$7.99Out of stock
Soup
Wraps
Protein Extras
Features
Starters
Flatbreads
Soups & Salads
Sandwiches
Burgers
Vegan Extras
Vegan Ranch
$0.89
Vegan Cajun Ranch
$0.89
Vegan 1000 Island
$0.89
Vegan Onion Petal Sauce
$0.89Out of stock
Vegan Mayo
$0.89
Vegan Cheese Sauce
$1.00
Vegan Bacon (2 pieces)
$1.50
Side Traditional Hummus
$1.99
Side Roasted Red Pepper Hummus
$1.49
Side Marinara
$0.89
Vegan Side Mac
$4.99
Vegan Yam And Apples
$2.59
Vegan Roasted Root Vegetables
$2.59
Chips
$2.59
Vegan Sweet Potato Fries
$2.99
Vegan Desserts
Vegan Sides
GF-Starters
GF-Flatbreads
GF-Salad/Soup
GF-Full Harvest Salad
$11.99
GF-Full Greek Salad
$11.99
GF-Full Chicken Caesar Salad
$13.99
GF-Karas Chicken Salad
$13.99
GF-Full Chef Salad
$14.99
GF-Full Cobb Salad
$15.99
GF-Full Maurice Salad
$14.99
GF-Half Harvest Salad
$8.99
GF-Half Greek Salad
$8.99
GF-Half Maurice Salad
$10.99
GF-Half Chef Salad
$10.99
GF-Half Cobb Salad
$11.99
GF-Half Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad (NO Croutons)
$9.99
GF-Vegetable Bowl
$5.29
GF-Vegetable Cup
$3.99
GF-Sandwiches
GF-Burgers
GF-Bistro Brunch Burger (NO Zip)
$16.49
GF-Jalapeno Popper Burger (NO Zip) (Grilled Japs)
$16.49
GF-Grilled Cajun Chicken Sandwich
$16.49
GF-Grilled Plain Jane Chicken Sandwich
$13.49
GF- BYOB (NO Zip)
$11.49
GF- Oinker Burger (NO Zip)
$17.49
GF Grilled Western Chicken
$16.49Out of stock
GF - Dragon Burger (NO Zip)
$14.99
GF-Comfort Food
GF-Steaks
Fountain Pop (22 oz) & Tea
All hours
Call for Open Hours
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
2520 W Hill Rd, Flint, MI 48507
Gallery
