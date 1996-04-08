Ponemah Lakeside Lodge imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
American

Ponemah Lakeside Lodge

406 Reviews

$$

3482 Silver Lake rd

Fenton, MI 48430

Popular Items

Trash Can Nachos
Kid Boneless
BOOMIN' SALMON

Appetizers

Balsamic Brussel Sprouts

$10.99

Barn Dip

$9.99

Boneless Wings

$12.99

Cheese Curds

$10.99

Chips & Queso

$9.99

Chips & Salsa

$7.99

Crab Cakes

$16.99

Egg Rolls

$10.99

PUTT-PUTT Pickles

$9.99

Quesadilla

$11.99

SHARK Bites

$10.99Out of stock

STEAK Bites

$16.99

TEE-TIME Tots

$10.99

Tiki Tenders

$13.99

Traditional Wings

$12.99

Trash Can Nachos

$15.99

Smash Burgers

Queso Bomb Smash Burger

$13.99

Lodge Smash Burger

Stutter Smash Burger

$13.99

Surf N Turf Smash Burger

$18.99

Southwest Veggie Burger

$13.99

Hulk Smash Burger

$20.99

Detroit Style Pizza

Meat Lovers Pizza

$19.99

Bbq Chicken Pizza

$19.99

BYO Pizza

$16.99

Hawaiian Pizza

$19.99

My Buddy's Pizza

$17.99

Handhelds

The Ultimate Fish Sandwich

$12.99

Cordon Bleu-ish

$13.99

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$12.99

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$12.99

The Hole is One Steak Sandwich

$17.99

BLT

$10.99

By The Dock

2 Piece Ponemah Fish & Chips

$13.99

3 Piece Ponemah Fish & Chips

$16.99

Ahi Tuna

$15.99

Boom Boom Shrimp

$12.99

Fish Tacos

$13.99

Tilapia Burger

$13.99

Coconut Shrimp

$13.99

BOOMIN' SALMON

$23.99

Light & Refreshing

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$14.99

Caesar Salad

$11.99

Cilantro Lime Power Salad

$13.99

Great Lakes Salad

$14.99

House Salad

$10.99

Side Caesar Salad

$5.00

Side Salad

$5.00

Southwest Chicken Power Bowl

$15.99

Cup of Soup

$3.99Out of stock

Bowl of Soup

$5.59Out of stock

Kids

Kids Fish & Chips

$6.99

Kids Pizza

$6.99

Kids Quesadilla

$6.99

Kid Boneless

$6.99

Kids Burger

$6.99

Kid Nacho

$6.99

Kid Grilled Cheese

$6.99

Kid PB&J

$6.99

2 Kid Tacos

$6.99

Side

2oz Sauce

4oz Sauce

4oz Side of Queso

$3.50

4oz Side of Salsa

$1.00

4oz Side of Coleslaw

$1.50

Dressing

$0.50

Side Caesar Salad

$5.00

Side of Bacon

$2.00

Basket of Fries

$4.99

Basket of TOTS

$4.99

Basket Of Potato Chips

$2.50

Basket of Tortilla Chips

$2.50

Side Salad

$5.00

Side of Ranch

$0.50

Side of Blue Cheese

$0.50

Side of Honey Mustard

$0.50

Side of BBQ

$0.50

Side of Tarter

$0.50

Side of buffalo Sauce

$0.50

4oz Side of Barn Dip

$2.50

Side of Italian Dressing

$0.50

Applesauce

$2.00

Side of Pita Chips

$2.50

Side of Sweet Chili

$0.50

Side of Parm Garlic

$0.50

Side of Caribbean Jerk

$0.50

Side of Green Olives

$1.00

Side Of Veggies

$3.99

Ice Cream

Cookie Dough

Cookies And Cream

Mint Choc Chip

Vanilla

Strawberry

Out of stock

Dessert

Better-Made Beignets

$8.99

Brownie Sundae

$9.99

Pumpkin Cheesecake

$6.95

Simulator

Simulator 1 Hour

$40.00

Simulator 2 Hours

$80.00

Simulator 3 Hours

$120.00

Simulator 4 Hours

$160.00

Simulator 5 Hours

$200.00

Apparel

Tank Top

$15.00

T-Shirt

$25.00

Hat

$25.00

Long Sleeve

$35.00

Hoodie

$45.00

Shot Ski

Call Shot Shot Ski

$25.00

Well Shot Shot Ski

$18.00

Specialty Shot Ski

$30.00

Top Shelf Shot Ski

$45.00

Food Packages

Appetizer Package

$11.00

Beef Taco Package

$10.00

Chicken Taco Package

$12.00

BBQ Pulled Pork Taco Package

$12.00

Pizza Package

$13.00

Burger Package

$13.00

Appetizer & Beef Taco Package

$16.00

Appetizer & Pizza Package

$18.00

Appetizer & Burger Package

$19.00

Beef Taco & Pizza Package

$18.00

Appetizer & Mixed Taco Package

$18.00

Drink Packages

Soft Drinks

$2.00

Group Platters

Wrap Platter

$65.00

Sub Platter

$65.00

Add Ons

Party House Salad

$14.00

Party Antipasto Salad

$25.00

Party Caesar Salad

$20.00

Tray of French Fries

$12.00

Tray of Grandma's Mac & Cheese

$45.00

Tray of Boneless Wings

$65.00

Tray of Grilled Chicken Breast

$65.00

Tray of Bakers Potatoes

$20.00

Tray of Grilled Veggies

$20.00

Tray of Tiki Tenders

$65.00

Tray of Coconut Shrimp

$65.00

Tray of Mostaccioli With Meat Sauce

$60.00

Tray of Mostaccioli with Red Sauce

$45.00

Tray of Garlic Bread

$15.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markLive Music
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Website

Location

3482 Silver Lake rd, Fenton, MI 48430

Directions

Gallery
Ponemah Lakeside Lodge image

Map
