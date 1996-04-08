A map showing the location of Runyan Lake Food CenterView gallery
Sandwiches

Runyan Lake Food Center

50 Reviews

$$

10005 Hartland Rd

Fenton, MI 48430

Popular Items

Medium 12" Hand-Tossed
Large 14" Hand-Tossed
Traditional non Breaded Wing Spun in Sauce

PIZZA

Gluten-Free Cheese Pizza

$9.99

New York Style Pizza

$22.99

Medium 12" Deep Dish

$13.99

Large 14" Deep Dish

$16.99

Small 10" Hand-Tossed

$7.99

Medium 12" Hand-Tossed

$9.99

Large 14" Hand-Tossed

$12.99

X Large 16" Hand-Tossed

$15.99

Small Deluxe

$13.99

Small Feta Please

$13.99

Small Hangover

$13.99

Small Hawaiian

$11.99

Small Meat-lovers

$13.99

Small Supreme

$13.99

Small Tinker

$15.99

Med Deluxe

$19.99

Med Feta Please

$18.49

Med Hangover

$19.99

Med Hawaiian

$15.49

Med Meat-lovers

$18.49

Med Supreme

$18.49

Med Tinker

$21.99

Large Deluxe

$26.99

Large Feta Please

$25.99

Large Hangover

$27.99

Large Hawaiian

$20.99

Large Meat-lovers

$25.99

Large Supreme

$25.99

Large Tinker

$29.99

XL Deluxe

$34.99

XL Feta Please

$32.99

XL Hangover

$36.99

XL Hawaiian

$25.99

XL Meat-lovers

$32.99

XL Supreme

$32.99

XL Tinker

$38.99

Small BBQ Chicken pizza

$13.99

Small BLT

$13.99

Small Buffalo Chicken

$13.99

Small Chicken Alfredo

$13.99

Small Peanut Butter

$13.99

Small Peanut Butter Joe Style

$13.99

Small Pesto Chicken

$14.99

Small Philly Cheese Steak

$14.99

Small Taco Pizza

$13.99

Small Teriyaki Chicken

$13.99

Med BBQ Chicken

$15.99

Med BLT

$15.99

Med Buffalo Chicken

$15.99

Med Chicken Alfredo

$16.99

Med Peanut Butter

$15.99

Med Peanut Butter Joe Style

$16.99

Med Pesto Chicken

$17.99

Med Philly Cheese Steak

$18.99

Med Taco Pizza

$16.99

Med Teriyaki Chicken

$15.99

Large Teriyaki Chicken

$19.99

Large BBQ Chicken

$19.99

Large BLT

$19.99

Large Philly Cheese Steak

$27.99

Large Chicken Alfredo

$21.99

Large Buffalo Chicken

$19.99

Large Pesto Chicken

$24.99

Large Taco Pizza

$19.99

Large Peanut Butter

$19.99

Large Peanut Butter Joe Style

$22.99

XL BBQ Chicken

$24.99

XL BLT

$25.99

XL Buffalo Chicken

$24.99

XL Chicken Alfredo

$25.99

XL Peanut Butter

$23.99

XL Peanut Butter Joe Style

$25.99

XL Pesto Chicken

$29.99

XL Philly Cheese Steak

$30.99

XL Taco Pizza

$25.99

XL Teriyaki Chicken

$24.99

BREAD-STICKS/ CHEESE-BREAD

Reg Garlic Parmesan Bread-sticks

$3.99

Lg Garlic Parmesan Bread-sticks

$5.99

Reg Cheese-bread

$9.99

Lg Cheese-bread

$13.99

Reg Cheese-bread W/ Feta

$10.99

Lg Cheese-bread W/ Feta

$14.99

Reg Cheese-bread W/ PEP

$10.99

Lg Cheese-bread W/ PEP

$15.99

Reg Turbo Bread

$13.99

Lg Turbo Bread

$16.99

Cheese Dip

$2.79

Pizza Sauce

$0.25

Ranch

$0.75

SALADS

Reg Antipasto Salad

$7.99

Lg Antipasto Salad

$11.99

Reg Greek Salad

$7.99

Lg Greek Salad

$11.99

Reg Taco Salad

$8.99

Lg Taco Salad

$12.99

Reg Chicken Caesar Salad

$8.99

Lg Chicken Caesar Salad

$12.99

Reg Garden Salad

$7.99

Lg Garden Salad

$11.99

Reg Runyan Lake House Salad

$7.99

Lg Runyan Lake House Salad

$11.99

Party Antipasto Salad

$24.99

Party Greek Salad

$24.99

Party Runyan Lake House Salad

$24.99

Party Garden Salad

$24.99

Party Chicken Caesar Salad

$30.99

APPETIZERS

Mozzarella Sticks

$5.99

Jalapeno Poppers Cream Cheese

$5.99

Jalapeno Popper Cheddar Cheese

$5.99

Mac & Cheese Bites

$5.99

Breaded Mushrooms

$4.99

Breaded Cauliflower

$4.99

Regular French Fries

$2.99

Large French Fries

$4.99

Regular Tator Tots

$3.99

Large Tator Tots

$5.99

Regular Onion Rings

$3.99

Large Onion Rings

$5.99

WINGS & TENDERS

Breaded Traditional Wings w/sauce on side

$7.99

Traditional non Breaded Wing Spun in Sauce

$7.99

Boneless Wings (sauce on side)

$8.49

Boneless Wings Spun in Sauce

$8.49

Chicken Tenders 4 Pc

$7.99

Chicken Tenders 7 Pc

$13.99

Tender Basket W/ Fries

$9.99+

Tender Basket W/ Onion Rings

$9.99+

Tender Basket W/ Tater Tots

$9.99+

BAKED SUBS

BLT

$9.99

Buffalo Chicken

$9.99

CBR

$9.99

Chicken Club

$11.99

Chicken Parmesan

$9.99

Corned Beef & Swiss

$8.99

Ham & Cheese

$9.99

Italian

$10.99

Meatball Sub

$9.99

Philly Cheese Steak

$12.99

Pizza Sub

$8.99

Roast Beef & Cheddar

$9.99

Runyan Lake Club

$11.99

Turkey Reuben

$9.99

Turkey & Cheese

$9.99

CALZONES/ STROMBOLIS/SANDWICH BOAT

Reg Sandwich Boat

$13.99

Lg Sandwich Boats

$17.99

Reg Calzones (sauce inside)

$11.99

Lg Calzones (sauce inside)

$15.99

Reg Stromboli (sauce on the side)

$11.99

Lg Stromboli (sauce on the side)

$15.99

BUILD YOUR OWN TOTCHOS

BUILD YOUR OWN TOTCHOS

$9.99

MAKE YOUR OWN SUBS

MAKE YOUR OWN SUB

$5.49

NACHOS

Reg NACHOS

$12.99

Lg NACHOS

$18.99

PANINIS

Buffalo Ranch Press

$8.99

CBR

$8.99

Hello Horsey

$8.99

Keepin' It Cheesy

$6.99

Keepin' It Cheesy bacon or ham

$7.99

Pesto is Besto

$8.99

The Jonnie

$8.99

The Jonnie (Don't like Ham? Replace with Turkey or Roast Beef for )

$9.99

The Traditional or Rueban

$7.99

TOTCHOS

Buffalo sauce, bacon, jalapenos, cheddar jack blend, ranch dressing or blue cheese

Totchos #1 Buffalo Sauce, Bacon, Jalapeños, Cheddar Jack Blend, Choice of Ranch/Blue Cheese

$9.99

Totchos #3 Taco beef, red onions, black olives, tomatoes, jalapenos or green peppers, taco sauce, sour cream

$9.99

Totchos #4 Diced chicken tenders, red onions, green peppers, alfredo sauce, parmesan cheese

$9.99

DIPS

Ranch

$0.75

Large Ranch

$2.99

Pizza Sauce

Garlic Cream Cheese Dip

$2.79
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
