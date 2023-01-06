Restaurant header imageView gallery
Burgers
Sandwiches

TopUp Burgers

39490 w14 mile rd

Commerce Township, MI 48390

Build your own burger
Fries
Garlic Parmesan Fries

Burgers

Build your own burger

Build your own burger

$9.85

Double patty served on a grilled brioche bun.

Bacon Cheeseburger

Bacon Cheeseburger

$10.95

double cheeseburger, yellow American cheese, grilled bacon, grilled onion, grilled mushroom, served on a grilled brioche bun.

Loaded Mushroom Cheeseburger

Loaded Mushroom Cheeseburger

$10.95

double cheeseburger yellow American cheese grilled onion, grilled mushroom, fried egg on a grilled brioche bun.

Veggie Burger

Veggie Burger

$9.85

made in house served on a grilled brioche bun.build your own with our endless toppings.

The Breakfast Burger

The Breakfast Burger

$11.25

Double cheese burger, yellow American cheese, crispy hashbrown, crispy bacon, fried egg, and top up sauce on a grilled brioche bun.

No Bun Cheeseburger

No Bun Cheeseburger

$10.95

Double cheeseburger on a bed of lettuce or bed of french fries With endless toppings of your choice.

Dessert

Dessert

$1.25+

Three fried oreos powder sugar, strawberry spread

Top Three Burgers

Mac & Cheese Hot Cheetos Burger

Mac & Cheese Hot Cheetos Burger

$11.25

Double cheeseburger topped house made mac&cheese, crushed hot Cheetos, served on a grilled brioche bun.

Pizza Burger

Pizza Burger

$11.25

Double cheeseburger with melted mozzarella, pizza sauce, grilled pepperoni, served on a grilled brioche bun.

The Western Burger

The Western Burger

$11.25

Double cheeseburger, American cheese, topped with homemade corned beef, onion ring, BBQ souse, served on a grilled brioche bun.

Chopped Cheese Hero Sub

Chopped Cheese Burger

Chopped Cheese Burger

$12.25

Chopped cheese burger grilled, melted yellow American cheese,grilled onion, grilled mushroom, served on a 8" hero sub

Chopped Cheese Chicken

Chopped Cheese Chicken

$12.25

House marinated, Chopped grilled chicken breast, melted yellow American cheese, grilled onions, grilled mushroom, served on a 8" hero sub

Chopped Cheese Corned Beef

Chopped Cheese Corned Beef

$12.25

Chopped grilled Corned beef, melted white Swiss American cheese, Russian dressing and coleslaw served on a 8" hero sub

Fried Chicken Sandwiches

Fresh chicken breast, pepper jack, hand battered and smothered in our spicy sauce topped with cripy bacon, served on a grilled brioche bun.
Spicy Fried Chicken Sandwich

Spicy Fried Chicken Sandwich

$11.75
Fried Chicken Sandwich

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$10.95

Chicken breast served on a grilled brioche bun.

Crispy Empanadas

Cheeseburger Empanada

Cheeseburger Empanada

$7.00
Spicy Chicken Empanada

Spicy Chicken Empanada

$7.00
Corned Beef Empanada

Corned Beef Empanada

$7.00

Hot Dogs

Hot Dog

Hot Dog

$3.75
Coney Dog

Coney Dog

$4.75

Sides

Fries

Fries

$3.95

fresh hand cut fries

Cajun Fries

Cajun Fries

$4.45
Garlic Parmesan Fries

Garlic Parmesan Fries

$4.45
Chili Cheese Fries

Chili Cheese Fries

$6.00
Chili Fries

Chili Fries

$5.00
Cheese Fries

Cheese Fries

$5.00
Battered Onion Rings

Battered Onion Rings

$4.95

beer battered onion rings served with side of YKS Sauce.

Cheese Sticks

Cheese Sticks

$5.00

cheese sticks comes with side of ranch dressing

Fire Cracker Cauliflower

Fire Cracker Cauliflower

$5.75

Kids Menu

Kids Burger + Fries & Drink

$7.55

Hot Dog + Fries & Drink

$7.55

Chicken Tenders + Fries & Drink

$7.55

Catering menu

Burgers sliders minimum of 15 sliders and up including cheese lettuce tomato and topup sauce. 3.50$ a slider

$3.50

Crispy fried chicken sliders minimum of 15 sliders and up including cheese lettuce tomato and topup sauce. 3.50$a slider

$3.50

Full try of Chopped cheese beef feed 12/16 person including cheese grilled onions and grilled mushroom with topup sauce on the side and hero sub.

$95.00

Half try of Chopped Cheese beef feed 6/8 person including cheese grilled onions and grilled mushroom with topup suce on the side and hero sub.

$45.00

Hot dogs all beef minimum of 20 and up. 2.50$ for one hot dog

$2.50

Full try Chicken tenders.

$90.00

Half try chicken tenders.

$45.00

Full try of fries.

$60.00

Half try fries.

$30.00

Full try onion rings.

$70.00

Half try onion rings.

$35.00

Soda Fountain Drinks

Coke 20 oz

Coke 20 oz

$2.45
Diet 20 oz

Diet 20 oz

$2.45
Sprite 20 oz

Sprite 20 oz

$2.45
Cherry Coke 20 oz

Cherry Coke 20 oz

$2.45
Barqs Root Beer 20 oz

Barqs Root Beer 20 oz

$2.45
Orange Fanta 20 oz

Orange Fanta 20 oz

$2.45
Raspberry Iced Tea 20 oz

Raspberry Iced Tea 20 oz

$2.45
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Top Up Burgers image
Top Up Burgers image
Top Up Burgers image

