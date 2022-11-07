Restaurant header imageView gallery

Nirvana Wine & Grillerie 701 N Milwaukee Ave ste 280

review star

No reviews yet

701 N Milwaukee Ave

Ste 280

Vernon Hills, IL 60061

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

The Everything You Love in a Chopped Salad (V, GF)
House Merguez Lamb Sausage Bolognese
Field of Greens Salad (V, GFA)

Appetizers

Brie Fondue (V)

Brie Fondue (V)

$19.00

St. Rocco’s Artesian Triple Cream Brie From Michigan, Toasted Pretzel bread.

Crab Cakes (GF)

Crab Cakes (GF)

$21.00

Dijonaise, Horseradish Sriracha aioli, Tomato Salad

Herb Grilled Beef Tenderloin Skewers (GF)

$18.50Out of stock

Topped with shoestring potatoes, horseradish aioli and gorgonzola

Marrakesh Express (V)

Marrakesh Express (V)

$20.00

Hummus, Red Pepper Hummus, Babaganoush, Tzatziki, Vegetables, Flatbread.

Mediterranean Tuna Tartare (GFA)

Mediterranean Tuna Tartare (GFA)

$22.00

Tomato, basil, scallions, lemon zest, hearts of palm, blanched garlic, kalamata olive, crostini.

Artisan Cheese and Charcuterie

Artisan Cheese Flight

Artisan Cheese Flight

$24.00

Choice of any three artisan cheese selections. Served with baguette, honey, fruit compote and fresh fruit.

Amish

$6.50

This cheddar style cheese from Iowa has a sweeter flavor than traditional cheddar with a pleasant sharpness

Asiago

$6.50

Asiago is a cow’s milk cheese, produced only on the Asiago plateau in the Veneto foothills in Italy. The cheese-making tradition in the provinces of Vicenza and Trento dates back more than a thousand years

Brie

$6.50Out of stock

Crafted by the Old Europe Cheese Company in Benton Harbor, this vibrant white wheel of cheese is luxuriously rich, buttery and and smooth

Gouda 4yr

$6.50

This Gouda is a miracle of flavor. Its rich subtle sweetness is intense and complex. Deep amber and burnt orange colors with a firm, flaky texture

Humboldt Fog

$6.50

Humboldt Fog is a mold-ripened cheese with a central line of edible white ash much like Morbier. The cheese is creamy, light, and mildly acidic with a stronger flavor near the rind.

Mahon

$6.50

From the isle of Menorca, this is a firm pasteurized cow milk cheese. The flavor is wonderfully nutty, deep and long-lingering.

Manchego

$6.50

Made with the milk of La Mancha sheep, 12 month Manchego is sharp in flavor though mellows out in the finish.

St Agur

$6.50

A blue cheese made from pasteurized cow’s milk from the village of Monts du Velay. A double crème blue, aged 60 days, begins with a mellow profile becoming strong as it ages

Prosciutto Di Parma

Prosciutto Di Parma

$5.25

400 day aged Italian Ham

Peppercorn Duck Salami

Peppercorn Duck Salami

$6.00

Rich flavor, dry cured fermented, red wine & black peppercorn, made in a classic French style

Wild Boar Salami

Wild Boar Salami

$6.75

Divinely produced in California, hand crafted, cured authentic gourmet fine natural meat blended with Mediterranean spices

Flatbreads

Margherita (V)

Margherita (V)

$19.00

Roasted Garlic, Roma Tomatoes, Mozzarella, Basil, Balsamic Red Wine Reduction.

The Crazy Caprese

The Crazy Caprese

$21.00

Sun Dried Tomato Pesto, Parmesan, Mozzarella, Pancetta, Balsamic Red Wine Reduction.

Farmer's Market (V)

$20.50

Mushrooms, Eggplant, Spinach, Zucchini, Roasted Red Peppers, Caramelized Onions, Goat Cheese, Mozzarella, Balsamic Red Wine Reduction.

Salads

The Everything You Love in a Chopped Salad (V, GF)

The Everything You Love in a Chopped Salad (V, GF)

$19.00

Chickpeas, Red Onion, Toasted Almonds, Diced Tomatoes, Dried Cranberries, Long Grain Brown Rice, Gorgonzola tossed with Mixed Greens.

Single Everyting You Love in a Chopped Salad (V, GF)

$9.00

Chickpeas, Red Onion, Toasted Almonds, Diced Tomatoes, Dried Cranberries, Long Grain Brown Rice, Gorgonzola tossed with Mixed Greens. Add Chicken $5, Salmon $7, Shrimp $6, Tofu $4, Avocado $1.50

Spinach Salad (GF)

Spinach Salad (GF)

$22.00

Cage,Hormone,Antibiotic Free Chicken Breast, Dried Cranberries, Red Onion, Roma Tomato, Mandarin Oranges, Brown Sugared Walnuts, Goat Cheese.

Field of Greens Salad (V, GFA)

Field of Greens Salad (V, GFA)

$17.50

Mixed Greens, Walnuts, Grapes, Apples, Gorgonzola.

Single Field of Greens Salad (V, GFA)

$8.50

Mixed Greens, Walnuts, Grapes, Apples, Gorgonzola. Add Chicken $5, Salmon $7, Shrimp $6, Tofu $4, Avocado $1.50

Atlantic Salmon and Orzo Pasta Spinach Salad

Atlantic Salmon and Orzo Pasta Spinach Salad

$25.00

Kalamata Olives, Green Onions, Red Bell Peppers, Feta Cheese.

Entrées

Braised Short Rib (GF)

Braised Short Rib (GF)

$37.00

Black Truffle Creamy Polenta, Espagnole Sauce, Roasted Root Vegetables

French-Cut Chicken

French-Cut Chicken

$30.00Out of stock

Cipollini onions, chicken demi glace, seasonal vegetables, garlic herb smashed potatoes.

Fresh Angel Hair Pasta w/ Creamy Pesto (V)

Fresh Angel Hair Pasta w/ Creamy Pesto (V)

$26.50

Served w/ bread service, homemade roll, parmesan and herb oil. Add Chicken $5, Shrimp $6, Italian Sausage $3.5, Pancetta $5.5

Fresh Hand-Cut Caramelized Atlantic Salmon (GF)

Fresh Hand-Cut Caramelized Atlantic Salmon (GF)

$38.00Out of stock

Ginger-Cilantro Marinade, Molasses, Grilled Asparagus, Sesame-Soy Mushroom Wild & Brown Rice

Goat Cheese Crusted Beef Tenderloin (GF)

Goat Cheese Crusted Beef Tenderloin (GF)

$45.00

Grilled fingerling potatoes, wilted baby spinach and arugula, green peppercorn balsamic reduction

House Merguez Lamb Sausage Bolognese

House Merguez Lamb Sausage Bolognese

$28.50

Homemade pappardelle pasta, arugula, shaved parmesan served w/ bread service, homemade roll, parmesan and herb oil

Rack of Lamb (GF)

Rack of Lamb (GF)

$44.00

Cranberry Red Wine Reduction, Garlic Herb Smashed Potatoes, Grilled Asparagus

Roasted Chicken Tikka Masala (GF)

Roasted Chicken Tikka Masala (GF)

$31.50Out of stock

Sautéed onion, carrot, cauliflower, snap peas and tomatoes masala, basmati rice, cilantro, lime. Just ask if you want it spicy!

Spinach, Tomato and Gorgonzola w/ Fresh Pappardelle Pasta (V)

Spinach, Tomato and Gorgonzola w/ Fresh Pappardelle Pasta (V)

$27.00

Roasted Grape Tomatoes, Garlic, Gorgonzola Cream Sauce served w/ bread service, homemade roll, parmesan and herb oil. Add Chicken $5, Shrimp $6, Italian Sausage $3.5, Pancetta $5.5

Dessert

Flourless Chocolate Cake

Flourless Chocolate Cake

$7.50

Rich bittersweet Chocolate cake lightly dusted with powdered sugar

Rum Raisin Carrot Cake

Rum Raisin Carrot Cake

$8.50

Topped with cream cheese frosting, fruit compote a-la-mode

Lunch

Fresh Angel Hair Pasta w/ Creamy Pesto (V)

Fresh Angel Hair Pasta w/ Creamy Pesto (V)

$10.50

Add Chicken $5, Shrimp $6, Italian Sausage $3.5, Pancetta $5.5

House Merguez Lamb Sausage Bolognese

House Merguez Lamb Sausage Bolognese

$16.00

Homemade pappardelle pasta, arugula, shaved parmesan

Single Everyting You Love in a Chopped Salad (V, GF)

$9.00

Chickpeas, Red Onion, Toasted Almonds, Diced Tomatoes, Dried Cranberries, Long Grain Brown Rice, Gorgonzola tossed with Mixed Greens. Add Chicken $5, Salmon $7, Shrimp $6, Tofu $4, Avocado $1.50

Single Field of Greens Salad (V, GFA)

$8.50

Mixed Greens, Walnuts, Grapes, Apples, Gorgonzola. Add Chicken $5, Salmon $7, Shrimp $6, Tofu $4, Avocado $1.50

Soup and Single Salad

Soup and Single Salad

$13.00

Soup of the day with your choice of a Single Field of Greens or Single Everything You Love in a Chopped Salad. Add Chicken $5, Salmon $7, Shrimp $6, Tofu $4, Avocado $1.50

Spinach, Tomato and Gorgonzola w/ Fresh Pappardelle Pasta (V)

Spinach, Tomato and Gorgonzola w/ Fresh Pappardelle Pasta (V)

$10.50

Roasted Grape Tomatoes, Garlic, Gorgonzola Cream Sauce. Add Chicken $5, Shrimp $6, Italian Sausage $3.5, Pancetta $5.5

Tikka Masala (GF)

Tikka Masala (GF)

$10.50Out of stock

Sautéed onion, carrot, cauliflower, snap peas and tomatoes masala, basmati rice, cilantro, lime. Just ask if you want it spicy! Add Masala Chicken $5 or Chili Oil Shrimp $6.

Soup

Soup

$7.00

Sides

Garlic-Herb Smashed Potatoes (V, GF)

Garlic-Herb Smashed Potatoes (V, GF)

$4.00
Sautéed Spinach and Garlic (V, GF)

Sautéed Spinach and Garlic (V, GF)

$6.50

Seasonal Vegetables (V, GF)

$6.50

Lunch

Fresh Angel Hair Pasta w/ Creamy Pesto (V)

Fresh Angel Hair Pasta w/ Creamy Pesto (V)

$10.00

Add Chicken $5, Shrimp $6, Italian Sausage $3.5, Pancetta $5.5

House Merguez Lamb Sausage Bolognese

House Merguez Lamb Sausage Bolognese

$15.00

Homemade pappardelle pasta, arugula, shaved parmesan

Single Everyting You Love in a Chopped Salad (V, GF)

$8.50

Chickpeas, Red Onion, Toasted Almonds, Diced Tomatoes, Dried Cranberries, Long Grain Brown Rice, Gorgonzola tossed with Mixed Greens. Add Chicken $5, Salmon $7, Shrimp $6, Tofu $4, Avocado $1.50

Single Field of Greens Salad (V, GFA)

$8.25

Mixed Greens, Walnuts, Grapes, Apples, Gorgonzola. Add Chicken $5, Salmon $7, Shrimp $6, Tofu $4, Avocado $1.50

Soup and Single Salad

Soup and Single Salad

$13.00

Soup of the day with your choice of a Single Field of Greens or Single Everything You Love in a Chopped Salad. Add Chicken $5, Salmon $7, Shrimp $6, Tofu $4, Avocado $1.50

Spinach, Tomato and Gorgonzola w/ Fresh Pappardelle Pasta (V)

Spinach, Tomato and Gorgonzola w/ Fresh Pappardelle Pasta (V)

$10.00

Roasted Grape Tomatoes, Garlic, Gorgonzola Cream Sauce. Add Chicken $5, Shrimp $6, Italian Sausage $3.5, Pancetta $5.5

Tikka Masala (GF)

Tikka Masala (GF)

$10.50Out of stock

Sautéed onion, carrot, cauliflower, snap peas and tomatoes masala, basmati rice, cilantro, lime. Just ask if you want it spicy! Add Masala Chicken $5 or Chili Oil Shrimp $6.

All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Chef driven restaurant, wine bar, and wine shop! Nirvana food is simple, fresh, honest and founded on relationships. Our cheeses and charcuterie are crafted by award winning artisans, our winemakers’ families have farmed the land and planted the grapes, we support farmers and fishermen who work sustainably with the Earth, meaning that we use GMO-free produce, free-range, hormone-free and antibiotic-free chicken, certified Angus beef, free-range lamb, and either wild-caught or sustainably-raised, hormone-free seafood.

Website

Location

701 N Milwaukee Ave, Ste 280, Vernon Hills, IL 60061

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

From Aisha’s Kitchen - 905 Hawthorn Ctr
orange starNo Reviews
905 Hawthorn Ctr Vernon Hills, IL 60061
View restaurantnext
Aisha's Place - 122 Hawthorn Center
orange starNo Reviews
122 Hawthorn Center Vernon Hills, IL 60061
View restaurantnext
A H Management Group - Rust-Oleum
orange starNo Reviews
11 E Hawthorne Parkway Vernon Hills, IL 60061
View restaurantnext
Kuma's Corner - Vernon Hills
orange star4.7 • 922
925 N Milwaukee Vernon Hills, IL 60061
View restaurantnext
The Parched Pug
orange starNo Reviews
1590 S Milwaukee Ave, Suite 100 Libertyville, IL 60048
View restaurantnext
Twisted Burger - Vernon Hills - 279 Evergreen Drive
orange starNo Reviews
279 Evergreen Drive Vernon Hills, IL 60061
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Vernon Hills

Kuma's Corner - Vernon Hills
orange star4.7 • 922
925 N Milwaukee Vernon Hills, IL 60061
View restaurantnext
Bella Famiglia
orange star4.5 • 56
277, Evergreen dr Vernon Hills, IL 60061
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Vernon Hills
Mundelein
review star
Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Libertyville
review star
Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)
Lake Forest
review star
Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)
Lake Bluff
review star
Avg 4.7 (13 restaurants)
Lake Zurich
review star
Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)
Wheeling
review star
Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)
Deerfield
review star
Avg 4.1 (11 restaurants)
Grayslake
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Highwood
review star
Avg 4.8 (9 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston