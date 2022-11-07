Nirvana Wine & Grillerie 701 N Milwaukee Ave ste 280
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Chef driven restaurant, wine bar, and wine shop! Nirvana food is simple, fresh, honest and founded on relationships. Our cheeses and charcuterie are crafted by award winning artisans, our winemakers’ families have farmed the land and planted the grapes, we support farmers and fishermen who work sustainably with the Earth, meaning that we use GMO-free produce, free-range, hormone-free and antibiotic-free chicken, certified Angus beef, free-range lamb, and either wild-caught or sustainably-raised, hormone-free seafood.
Location
701 N Milwaukee Ave, Ste 280, Vernon Hills, IL 60061
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
From Aisha’s Kitchen - 905 Hawthorn Ctr
No Reviews
905 Hawthorn Ctr Vernon Hills, IL 60061
View restaurant
Aisha's Place - 122 Hawthorn Center
No Reviews
122 Hawthorn Center Vernon Hills, IL 60061
View restaurant
A H Management Group - Rust-Oleum
No Reviews
11 E Hawthorne Parkway Vernon Hills, IL 60061
View restaurant
More near Vernon Hills