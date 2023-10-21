- Home
- /
- Vernon Hills
- /
- Yu's Mandarin Restaurant - 4 e philip rd
Yu's Mandarin Restaurant 4 e philip rd
No reviews yet
4 e philip rd
vernon hills, IL 60061
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Carryout Dinner Menu
TOGO Appetizers2頭檯
Assorted appetizers for the wise, including crab rangoon, egg rolls, shrimp toast, chicken sticks and beef sticks
Homemade pastry shell filled with meat & vegetables
Same ingredients as fried pot stickers except they are steamed
Shrimp, pork and mixed vegetable
Crispy pastry shell stuffed with crabmeat and cream cheese
Wonton skin packed with crabmeat, steamed
Steamed rice crepes packed with shrimp
Crispy, petite egg rolls filled with shrimp
Fried shrimp with a crunchy sweet coconut crumb
Cold marinated beef slice, tender marinated duck (with bone)
Jelly fish with cucumbers, radish and carrots in a vinegar and garlic vinaigrette
TOGO Soup湯
Chicken broth with wonton, pork, baby shrimp, and vegetables
Chicken broth with bean curd and assorted vegetables
Egg flowers in a broth of shrimp and vegetables
Shrimp, pork & tofu filled soup with a peppery-sourkick
A smooth thick golden liquid with delicate morsels of crabmeat
Fresh whole dam with scallions
TOGO Vegetarian 蔬菜類
Water chestnuts, baby corn, broccoli, snow peas, mushrooms, and carrots served in a white sauce
Deep-fried bean curd served with vegetables in a delicate sauce
Water chestnuts and bean curd served with hot bean sauce
Crispy eggplant in a garlicky sauce
Well-cooked string beans tossed with pickled cabbage
Snow pea leaf tips tossed with minced garlic
King mushroom and shiitake sautéed in a light sauce
TOGO Poultry 家禽類
Diced chicken leg meat sautéed with green peppers, and almonds
Sliced chicken with assorted vegetables in a white sauce
Diced chicken leg meat sautéed with green peppers, and cashew
Sliced chicken with assorted vegetables in a white sauce
A half duck marinated, steamed, and deep-fried in a secret recipe handed down from Genghis Khan
Sliced chicken breast, mushrooms, and water chestnuts in a mild garlic-flavored sauce
Chunks of deep-fried chicken with peppers, vegetables, ginger, and garlic
Unbreaded white meat chicken cooked Hunan Style
Diced chicken leg meat with green peppers, hot bean sauce, and peanuts with water chestnuts, delivered with a spicy flavor
Deep-fried diced chicken (new style) in a delightful lemon-flavored sauce
Hot & tangy sauce on a chicken lollipop
South Asian treat. Chicken and mango strips in a tangy sauce
Tender slices of marinated beef and green onions bedded on crispy white bean noodles
Big chunks of chicken and orange peels tossed in a sweet yet spicy sauce
Peking, the capital of China for many centuries, was the birthplace of the famous delicacy. Preparation is so special that one day's notice is required. Served with a generous helping of scallions, plum sauce, and mandarin pancakes. Recommended for a party
Chicken chunks deep fried in a light batter and then covered with sesame seeds
Slices of boneless chicken breast delicately sautéed with snow peas and black mushrooms
Perfectly blended fruit-based sauce tossed with onions, green peppers, and pineapple chunks
TOGO Beef & Lamb3牛羊
Sliced beef sautéed with black pepper
Generous slices of marinated beef with green peppers in a special sauce
Tender slices of marinated beef cooked Hunan style
Sliced beef rib eye and vegetables served on a sizzling
Thin slices of spicy marinated beef stir fried with red peppers and green peppers in hot kung pao sauce
Tender slices of marinated beef and green onions bedded on crispy white bean noodles
Beef slices marinated with orange zest, sautéed with hot peppers then glazed to a satisfying crisp in a sweet and hot orange sauce
Tender slices of beef deep fried in a light batter and then covered with sesame seeds
Marinated beef, fried then sautéed with spicy Szechwan sauce
TOGO Pork 豬肉類
All-time favorite pork, cabbage, and egg. Tossed and served with four pancakes and plum sauce
Pork and perfectly blended fruit-based sauce tossed with onions, green peppers, and pineapple chunks
Szechwan-born Deng Xiao-ping's favorite dish is shredded pork, hot bean sauce, and water chestnuts, cooked with a spicy sauce with a hint of sour flavor
Sliced pork, hot bean sauce, Chinese cabbage, green peppers, and onions served with a hot spicy brown sauce
With 5 steamed buns
TOGO Chow Mein & Fried Rice 炒麵&飯
Shrimp, beef, chicken, green peas, and carrots fried with rice
Shrimp, beef, chicken, bean sprouts, carrots, cabbage, celery, mushrooms, and onions stir-fried with soft noodles
Lightly browned flat noodles tossed with beef and vegetables
Shrimp, scallop, squid & vegetables on top of crispy noodle
Chicken & shrimp with shredded vegetables mixed with thin rice noodles in hot spicy curry flavor sauce
TOGO Yu's Homemade Noodles 本樓麵
Noodle bathed in a rich soup consisting of various seafood, pork, and vegetables
An irresistible combination of seafood, pork, and vegetables over our famous noodles
Asian mixed vegetables over our famous noodles
Ground pork, baby shrimp and onion cooked in bean sauce served over a bowl of noodles
Freshly cooked seafood and vegetables in the black bean sauce over home-made noodles
Stewed beef with homemade noodles
TOGO Traditional Cuisine 家鄉四方小菜
Cold, hot, and mustard salad on bean noodles, big serving
All seafood including sea cucumber
8 tasty items boiled in a metal kettle
TOGO Seafood 海鮮類
Chicken and shrimp with vegetables in Szechwan hot sauce with peanuts
Hot flame keeps it warm until you finish the last piece
Shrimp and lightly flavorful curry sauce with bamboo shoots and naval beans
Shrimp and tender slices of chicken breast in the chef's own special sauce and delivered to your table on a sizzling plate
Fresh garlic and spices on top of simmered fish fillets and Napa cabbage
A unique combination of shrimp, scallops, squid, fish, black mushrooms, water chestnuts, baby corn, broccoli, and pea-pods served in a light brown sauce
Lightly breaded jumbo shrimp with honey walnut cream sauce and broccoli
Deep-fried fish fillet braised with finely chopped water chestnuts and mushrooms in our hot bean sauce
Fish fillet sautéed in roasted hot peppers tossed with vegetables in hot kung pao sauce
Jumbo shrimp stir-fried with red peppers and green peppers in hot kung pao sauce
Deep-fried shrimp served with chef's special spicy garlic sauce
Fish fillet wok tossed with jalapeño pepper, onions, salt & pepper
Prawns wok tossed with jalapeño pepper, onions, salt & pepper
Thin slices of flower-like squid wok tossed with jalapeno pepper, onions, salt & pepper
Thick juicy scallop sautéed with beef and vegetables
Deep-fried whole scallops served with chef's special spicy garlic sauce
Shrimp and scallions served in a delicious thick egg white sauce
Choice of salt & pepper style or spicy style
Fish fillet with chili pepper and garlic
Sautéed shrimp in exotic spices with vegetables
Shrimp and perfectly blended fruit-based sauce tossed with onions, green peppers, and pineapple chunks
Fish fillet with pickled hot pepper & celery
Shrimp, beef and tender sliced chicken breast sautéed with fresh vegetables
TOGO Fish Tanks海鲜
Big pieces of crab fried to golden brown and tossed with salty egg yolk
Choice of Szechwan style, mandarin style, or sweet & sour style
TOGO Dessert 甜點
TOGO Sauce
TOGO Misc
Carryout Dim Sum
Dim Sum點心
6 pieces
6 pieces
4 pieces
8 pieces
3 pieces
3 pieces
3 pieces
4 pieces
2 pieces
6 pieces
6 pieces
Carryout Daily Specials
Daily Special - Meat肉类
Daily Special - Seafood海鲜
Daily Special - Vegetable蔬菜
Mandarin Dinner
Carryout Lunches
TOGO Lunch Specials
Slices of boneless chicken breast delicately sautéed with vegetables
Assorted vegetable dish
Jumbo shrimp stir fried with red peppers and green peppers in hot kung pao sauce
With 3 mandarin pancakes
Popular Bangkok-style stir-fried noodles with chicken, bean sprouts, egg, and ground peanuts on top
Beef shrimp, chicken, and vegetables, stir-fried with noodles
Beef, shrimp, and chicken fried with rice
Chicken chunks deep fried in a light batter and then covered with sesame seed
Beef, shrimp, chicken, and vegetables
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Best Chinese Restaurant in the Northside Illinois
4 e philip rd, vernon hills, IL 60061