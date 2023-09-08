Elly's Brunch and Cafe Mundelein
435 Townline Rd
Mundelein, IL 60060
Brunch Menu
Specialty Baked Pancakes
Small Baked Apple Pancake
Cinnamon apple, powdered sugar, maple syrup. Large serves 5-6 people & Small serves 2-4 people. (Allow 40 minutes)
Large Baked Apple Pancake
Cinnamon apple, powdered sugar, maple syrup. Large serves 5-6 people & Small serves 2-4 people. (Allow 40 minutes)
Small German Pancake
Powder sugar, lemon wedge, maple syrup. Large serves 5-6 people & Dutch Baby serves 2-4 people. Allow 30 minutes.
Large German Pancake
Powder sugar, lemon wedge, maple syrup. Large serves 5-6 people & Dutch Baby serves 2-4 people. Allow 30 minutes.
Buttermilk Pancakes
Classic Buttermilk
Fresh strawberry, fresh blueberry, banana or Georgia pecans $2.50 Chocolate Chips or Oreo $2.00
Buckwheat Pancakes
Fresh strawberry, fresh blueberry, banana or Georgia pecans $2.50 Chocolate Chips or Oreo $2.00
Gluten Free Cakes
Gluten free friendly pancakes made with rice & tapioca flour. Fresh strawberry, fresh blueberry, banana or Georgia pecans $2.50 Chocolate Chips or Oreo $2.00
Banana Nutella Pancakes
Caramelized banana, Nutella, crushed hazelnuts.
Berry Mascarpone Pancakes
Seasonal mixed berries, mascarpone almond cream.
Apple Cinnamon Pancakes
Caramelized apple, cinnamon.
Full Silver Dollar
Short Stack
Homemade Brioche French Toast
Brioche French Toast
Fresh strawberry, fresh blueberry, banana or Georgia pecans $2.50
Sticky Bun French Toast
Cinnamon roll, salted caramel, pecans, cream cheese frosting
Berry Mascarpone French Toast
Seasonal mixed berries, mascarpone almond cream.
Banana Nutella French Toast
Caramelized banana, Nutella, crushed hazelnuts.
Classic Crepes
Belgian Waffles
Farm Fresh Eggs
Classic Breakfast
Two eggs your way, hashbrowns, choice of meat: Cherrywood bacon, Ham off the bone, sausage patty or links, Amys chicken sausage.
Skirt Steak & Eggs
Angus skirt, two eggs your way, hashbrowns
Lox & Eggs
House-cured salmon, two eggs scramble, sliced tomato
Kayana Scrambler
Feta cheese, roasted tomato, onion, hashbrowns
Biscuits & Gravy
Buttermilk biscuit, sausage gravy, two eggs your way
Corned Beef Hash
Two poached eggs, corned beef, onion, hashbrowns
Chilaquiles Verdes
Two eggs scrambled, avocado, queso fresco, sour cream, spicy verdes, wheat chips. Pico & Sour Cream on the side Add Chorizo $3.50
Chopped Ham & Eggs
Country Fried Steak
Signature Omelettes
Spartan Omelette
Spinach, feta, mushroom, tomato
Veggie Omelette
Wild mushroom, tomato, green pepper, spring onion, Wisconsin sharp white cheddar.
Shroomed Omelette
Morning Sunrise Omelette
Cherrywood bacon, avocado, onion, sharp cheddar.
Southwest Omelette
Cherrywood bacon, avocado, spring onion, jalapeno, tomato, american & Wisconsin sharp white cheddar.
Denver Omelette
Ham off the bone, green pepper, onion.
Ole Omelette
Chorizo, jalapeno, onion, queso fresco. Salsa & sour cream on the side
Latina Omelette
Black beans, tomato, spring onion, cilantro, queso fresco, chipotle sauce, sour cream.
Meat lovers omelette
Steak Mushroom Omelette
Migas omelette
Plain Omelette
Ham & Cheese Omelette
Bacon & Cheese Omelette
Sausage & Cheese Omelette
Hawaii 5-0
Skillets & Frittatas
Meat Lovers Skillet
Ham off the bone, cherrywood bacon, sausage links, Wisconsin sharp white cheddar.
Steak & Wild Mushroom Skillet
Black Angus skirt steak, wild mushroom, onion, green pepper, Wisconsin sharp white cheddar.
Spartan Skillet
Veggie Skillet
Shroomed Skillet
Morning Sunrise Skillet
Southwest Skillet
Denver Skillet
Ole Skillet
Latina Skillet
Migas Frittata
Chorizo, avocado, jalapeno, tomato, queso fresco, cilantro, chips. Salsa & sour cream on the side.
Southwest Frittata
Morning Sunrise Frittata
Latina Frittata
Shroomed Frittata
Ole Frittata
Veggie Frittata
Plain Skillet
Bacon & Cheese
Ham & Cheese
Migas Skillet
Sausage & Cheese
Benedicts
Ellys Original Benedicts
Ham off the bone, hollandaise sauce, english muffin
Lox Benedicts
Lox, hollandaise sauce, english muffin
Florentine Benedict
Cherrywood bacon, spinach, hollandaise sauce, english muffin
Provence Benedct
Avocado, tomato, wild mushroom hollandaise sauce, butter croissant.
Morning Sandwiches
Breakfast Sandwich
Scrambled eggs, cherrywood bacon, american cheese, sesame brioche
Number Five Sandwich
Fried egg, ham off the bone, Wisconsin sharp white cheddar, croissant.
Lox Bagel
House cured salmon, herb cream cheese, cucumber, bagel.
Avocado Wrap
Two eggs scrambled, hass guacamole, pico de gallo, queso fresco, wheat tortilla. Cherrwood bacon $2.50 Hormone Free Chicken Breast $3.00
Salads
Elly's Veggie Salad
Baby kale, romaine, seasonal cabbage, carrot, green onion, lemon vinaigrette
Opa! Salad
Mixed greens, cucumber, tomato, green pepper, onion, olives and feta cheese with our Mediterranean vinaigrette
Chopped Cobb Salad
Mixed greens, avocado, cucumber, tomato, cherrywood bacon, red pepper, queso fresco, boiled egg, Mediterranean vinaigrette
Caesar Salad
Baby kale, romaine, tomato, cucumber, aged parmesan, creamy caesar, croutons.
Southwest Salad
Avocado, black beans, queso fresco, tomato, spring onion, chipotle ranch, tortilla chips.
Lox Plate
Tomato, cucumbers, capers, olives, red onion, herb cream cheese, bagel.
Stuffed Avocado
Tuna or chicken salad, avocado, tomato, boiled egg, cottage cheese, seasonal fruit, date nut bread.
Protein Salad Plate
Tuna, chicken salad or chicken breast, cottage cheese, tomato, cucumber, boiled egg, seasonal fruit, date nut bread.
Soup
Light & Healthy
Ellys Health Club
Two poached eggs, fruit, cottage cheese, english muffin
Ellys Delight
Two egg whites, wild mushrooms, spinach, sliced tomato, english muffin
European Breakfast
Greek yogurt, seasonal berries, almond granola, local raw honey.
Oatmeal
Steel cut coats, brown sugar. Add Strawberries $2.00 Blueberries $2.00 Bananas $2.00 Georgia Pecans & Raisins $2.00
Sandwiches
Elly's Cheeseburger
Prime beef, Wisconsin sharp white cheddar, sesame bun. Add Cherrywood bacon $1.75 Egg your way $1.50
Shroomed Patty Melt
Prime beef, wild mushrooms, grilled onions, american cheese, rye bread
Corned Beef On Rye
Reuben
Corned beef, sauerkraut, swiss cheese, thousand island, rye bread.
The Cristo
Ham off the bone, swiss cheese, egg dipped toast
Chicken B.L.T.A
Hormone free chicken breast, cherrywood bacon, guacamole, lettuce, tomato, country white
BLT Club
BLT Sandwich
Malibu
Hormone free chicken breast, cherrywood bacon, american cheese, butter croissant
Chicken Tenders-Full
Grilled Cheese
American cheddar, tomato, country white. Add bacon or ham $2.50
Roasted Turkey
Turkey, swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, mayo, multigrain toast
Protein Salad Sandwich
Tuna or chicken, multigrain breast, Add cheese $1.50
Salad Wrap Special
Tuna or chicken salad, avocado, seasonal cabbage, carrot, wheat tortilla.
Turkey Club
Tuna Melt
Kids Menu
Kids Classic Breakfast
Two eggs scrambled, bacon or sausage link, toast or pancake, hashbrowns
Kids Plain Crepes
Add fresh strawberry, fresh blueberry or banana $2.25
Kids Buttermilk Pancakes
Add chocolate chip or Oreo $1.50
Kids Mickey or Minnie Mouse Pancakes
Kids Silver Dollar Cakes
Kids French Toast
Kids Grilled Cheese
American cheese, country white, fries
Kids Cheeseburger
Prime beef, american cheese, fries.
Kids Chicken Tenders
All white meat. Choice of sauce.
Sides
Side One Egg
Side Two Eggs
Side Hashbrowns
Side Bacon
Side Ham
Side Links
Side Chicken Sausage
Side Burger patty
Side Chicken Breast
Side Corned Beef Hash
Side Lox
Side Chorizo
Side Pattys
Side Chicken Drumsticks
Side Skirt Steak A la Carte
Side Pancakes
Side GF Pancakes
Side Buckwheat Pancakes
Side French Toast
Side Sticky Bun French Tosat
Side Crepes
Side Toast
Side GF Toast
Side Bagel
Side Bagel & Cream Cheese
Side Biscuits & Gravy
Side Biscuits w/ Jelly
Blueberry
Side Strawberry
Side Banana
Side Premium fruit cup
Side Fruit
Side Sliced Tomato
Side Cottage Cheese
Side Avocado
Side Guacamole
Side Tuna Salad
Side Chicken Salad
Side Date Nut Bread
Side Fries
Side Sweet potato fries
Side Black Beans
Side Cucumber
Side Jalepenos
Side Capers
Side Oreo
Side Chocolate chips
Side Nutella
Side Pecans
Side Honey
Side Granola
Side Gravlax
Side Gravy
Side Butter
Side Cream cheese
Side Hollandaise Sauce
Side Jelly
Side Lemon Vinaigrette
Side Mascarpone
Side of Salsa Verdes
Side Pico
Side Ranch
Side Salsa
Side Sour cream
Side Syrup
Express Breakfast Sandwiches
Weekday Special
Drink Menu
Specialty Espresso Drinks
Lattes Hot or Iced
Ellys Specialty Iced Coffees
Hot Teas
Iced Teas
Homers Milkshakes
Chocolate Bar Hot or Iced
Juices & Smoothies
Apple Juice
Avocado Dream
Avocado, spinach, kiwi, orange juice
Banana Energy
Banana, cacao beans, granola, almond milk
Beetalicious
Mango, strawberry, beet, orange, carrot
Cranberry Juice
Grapefruit Juice
freshly squeezed
Green Goodness
Pineapple, spinach, banana, orange juice
Lemonade
with simple syrup
Kids Drink
Orange Juice
Freshly squeezed
Pineapple Juice
Tomato Juice
Tropical Chia
Pineapple, mango, ginger, chia seeds, coconut water
Yum Berry
Blueberry, strawberry, banana, coconut water
Bakery
Almond Croissant
Birthday Sundae
Brownie
Butter Croissant
Choc Almond Croissant
Choc Croissant
Cinnamon Roll
Cookie
Danish
Grab and Go
Ham & Cheese Croissant
Ice Cream- 1 scoop
Ice Cream- 2 Scoops
Loaf Country White
Loaf Datenut
Loaf Rye
Muffin
Pecan Roll
Pistachio
Scone
Turtle Brownie
Early Bird
|Sunday
|6:30 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|6:30 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:30 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:30 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:30 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Friday
|6:30 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:30 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Reinventing The Classic American Pancake House
435 Townline Rd, Mundelein, IL 60060