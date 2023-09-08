Brunch Menu

Specialty Baked Pancakes

Large serves 5-6 people Small & Dutch Baby serve 2-4 people.
Small Baked Apple Pancake

Small Baked Apple Pancake

$14.00

Cinnamon apple, powdered sugar, maple syrup. Large serves 5-6 people & Small serves 2-4 people. (Allow 40 minutes)

Large Baked Apple Pancake

Large Baked Apple Pancake

$16.00

Cinnamon apple, powdered sugar, maple syrup. Large serves 5-6 people & Small serves 2-4 people. (Allow 40 minutes)

Small German Pancake

$10.00

Powder sugar, lemon wedge, maple syrup. Large serves 5-6 people & Dutch Baby serves 2-4 people. Allow 30 minutes.

Large German Pancake

$12.00

Powder sugar, lemon wedge, maple syrup. Large serves 5-6 people & Dutch Baby serves 2-4 people. Allow 30 minutes.

Buttermilk Pancakes

Powdered sugar, maple syrup
Classic Buttermilk

Classic Buttermilk

$10.00

Fresh strawberry, fresh blueberry, banana or Georgia pecans $2.50 Chocolate Chips or Oreo $2.00

Buckwheat Pancakes

Buckwheat Pancakes

$10.75

Fresh strawberry, fresh blueberry, banana or Georgia pecans $2.50 Chocolate Chips or Oreo $2.00

Gluten Free Cakes

Gluten Free Cakes

$10.75

Gluten free friendly pancakes made with rice & tapioca flour. Fresh strawberry, fresh blueberry, banana or Georgia pecans $2.50 Chocolate Chips or Oreo $2.00

Banana Nutella Pancakes

Banana Nutella Pancakes

$12.75

Caramelized banana, Nutella, crushed hazelnuts.

Berry Mascarpone Pancakes

Berry Mascarpone Pancakes

$13.75

Seasonal mixed berries, mascarpone almond cream.

Apple Cinnamon Pancakes

Apple Cinnamon Pancakes

$13.00

Caramelized apple, cinnamon.

Full Silver Dollar

$9.00

Short Stack

$8.00

Homemade Brioche French Toast

Powdered sugar, maple syrup
Brioche French Toast

Brioche French Toast

$10.00

Fresh strawberry, fresh blueberry, banana or Georgia pecans $2.50

Sticky Bun French Toast

Sticky Bun French Toast

$13.75

Cinnamon roll, salted caramel, pecans, cream cheese frosting

Berry Mascarpone French Toast

Berry Mascarpone French Toast

$13.75

Seasonal mixed berries, mascarpone almond cream.

Banana Nutella French Toast

Banana Nutella French Toast

$12.75

Caramelized banana, Nutella, crushed hazelnuts.

Classic Crepes

Powdered sugar, maple syrup
Classic Crepes

Classic Crepes

$10.75

Fresh strawberry, fresh blueberry, banana or Georgia pecans $2.50

Apple Cinnamon Crepes

Apple Cinnamon Crepes

$13.00

Caramelized apple, cinnamon

Berry Mascarpone Crepes

Berry Mascarpone Crepes

$13.75

Seasonal mixed berries, mascarpone almond cream

Banana Nutella Crepes

Banana Nutella Crepes

$12.75

Caramelized banana, Nutella, crushed hazelnuts

Belgian Waffles

Powdered sugar, maple syrup Make it a la mode $2.50
Classic Waffles

Classic Waffles

$10.00

Fresh strawberry, fresh blueberry, banana or Georgia pecans $2.50

Banana Nutella Waffles

Banana Nutella Waffles

$12.75

Caramelized banana, Nutella, crushed hazelnuts

Bacon Waffle

Bacon Waffle

$13.25

Smoked bacon bits.

Chicken & Waffle

Chicken & Waffle

$14.50

Three drum sticks.

Berry Mascarpone Waffle

$13.75

Farm Fresh Eggs

Toast or pancakes Egg whites $2.00
Classic Breakfast

Classic Breakfast

$10.25

Two eggs your way, hashbrowns, choice of meat: Cherrywood bacon, Ham off the bone, sausage patty or links, Amys chicken sausage.

Skirt Steak & Eggs

Skirt Steak & Eggs

$29.00

Angus skirt, two eggs your way, hashbrowns

Lox & Eggs

Lox & Eggs

$15.75

House-cured salmon, two eggs scramble, sliced tomato

Kayana Scrambler

Kayana Scrambler

$12.75

Feta cheese, roasted tomato, onion, hashbrowns

Biscuits & Gravy

Biscuits & Gravy

$10.75

Buttermilk biscuit, sausage gravy, two eggs your way

Corned Beef Hash

Corned Beef Hash

$15.75

Two poached eggs, corned beef, onion, hashbrowns

Chilaquiles Verdes

Chilaquiles Verdes

$12.75

Two eggs scrambled, avocado, queso fresco, sour cream, spicy verdes, wheat chips. Pico & Sour Cream on the side Add Chorizo $3.50

Chopped Ham & Eggs

$13.75

Country Fried Steak

$17.00

Signature Omelettes

Toast or pancakes, served with hashbrowns, Egg whites $2.00
Spartan Omelette

Spartan Omelette

$14.25

Spinach, feta, mushroom, tomato

Veggie Omelette

Veggie Omelette

$14.25

Wild mushroom, tomato, green pepper, spring onion, Wisconsin sharp white cheddar.

Shroomed Omelette

Shroomed Omelette

$14.25
Morning Sunrise Omelette

Morning Sunrise Omelette

$14.25

Cherrywood bacon, avocado, onion, sharp cheddar.

Southwest Omelette

Southwest Omelette

$15.25

Cherrywood bacon, avocado, spring onion, jalapeno, tomato, american & Wisconsin sharp white cheddar.

Denver Omelette

$13.25

Ham off the bone, green pepper, onion.

Ole Omelette

Ole Omelette

$14.25

Chorizo, jalapeno, onion, queso fresco. Salsa & sour cream on the side

Latina Omelette

Latina Omelette

$13.25

Black beans, tomato, spring onion, cilantro, queso fresco, chipotle sauce, sour cream.

Meat lovers omelette

$16.00

Steak Mushroom Omelette

$17.00

Migas omelette

$14.50

Plain Omelette

$10.00

Ham & Cheese Omelette

$13.00

Bacon & Cheese Omelette

$13.00

Sausage & Cheese Omelette

$13.00

Hawaii 5-0

$13.25

Skillets & Frittatas

Meat Lovers Skillet

Meat Lovers Skillet

$16.00

Ham off the bone, cherrywood bacon, sausage links, Wisconsin sharp white cheddar.

Steak & Wild Mushroom Skillet

Steak & Wild Mushroom Skillet

$17.00

Black Angus skirt steak, wild mushroom, onion, green pepper, Wisconsin sharp white cheddar.

Spartan Skillet

$14.25
Veggie Skillet

Veggie Skillet

$14.25

Shroomed Skillet

$14.25

Morning Sunrise Skillet

$14.25
Southwest Skillet

Southwest Skillet

$15.25

Denver Skillet

$13.25
Ole Skillet

Ole Skillet

$14.25

Latina Skillet

$13.25
Migas Frittata

Migas Frittata

$14.50

Chorizo, avocado, jalapeno, tomato, queso fresco, cilantro, chips. Salsa & sour cream on the side.

Southwest Frittata

Southwest Frittata

$15.25

Morning Sunrise Frittata

$14.25

Latina Frittata

$13.25

Shroomed Frittata

$14.25

Ole Frittata

$14.25

Veggie Frittata

$14.25

Plain Skillet

$12.00

Bacon & Cheese

$13.00

Ham & Cheese

$13.00

Migas Skillet

$14.50

Sausage & Cheese

$13.00

Benedicts

Two poached eggs, hasbrowns.
Ellys Original Benedicts

Ellys Original Benedicts

$13.25

Ham off the bone, hollandaise sauce, english muffin

Lox Benedicts

Lox Benedicts

$15.25

Lox, hollandaise sauce, english muffin

Florentine Benedict

Florentine Benedict

$14.25

Cherrywood bacon, spinach, hollandaise sauce, english muffin

Provence Benedct

Provence Benedct

$14.75

Avocado, tomato, wild mushroom hollandaise sauce, butter croissant.

Morning Sandwiches

Hashbrowns
Breakfast Sandwich

Breakfast Sandwich

$10.75

Scrambled eggs, cherrywood bacon, american cheese, sesame brioche

Number Five Sandwich

Number Five Sandwich

$10.75

Fried egg, ham off the bone, Wisconsin sharp white cheddar, croissant.

Lox Bagel

Lox Bagel

$12.75

House cured salmon, herb cream cheese, cucumber, bagel.

Avocado Wrap

Avocado Wrap

$10.75

Two eggs scrambled, hass guacamole, pico de gallo, queso fresco, wheat tortilla. Cherrwood bacon $2.50 Hormone Free Chicken Breast $3.00

Salads

Cup of soup $1.50 Chicken Breast $6.00 Lox $6.00 Skirt Steak $7.00
Elly's Veggie Salad

Elly's Veggie Salad

$9.75

Baby kale, romaine, seasonal cabbage, carrot, green onion, lemon vinaigrette

Opa! Salad

Opa! Salad

$11.75

Mixed greens, cucumber, tomato, green pepper, onion, olives and feta cheese with our Mediterranean vinaigrette

Chopped Cobb Salad

Chopped Cobb Salad

$10.75

Mixed greens, avocado, cucumber, tomato, cherrywood bacon, red pepper, queso fresco, boiled egg, Mediterranean vinaigrette

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$10.75

Baby kale, romaine, tomato, cucumber, aged parmesan, creamy caesar, croutons.

Southwest Salad

Southwest Salad

$11.75

Avocado, black beans, queso fresco, tomato, spring onion, chipotle ranch, tortilla chips.

Lox Plate

Lox Plate

$13.75

Tomato, cucumbers, capers, olives, red onion, herb cream cheese, bagel.

Stuffed Avocado

Stuffed Avocado

$13.75

Tuna or chicken salad, avocado, tomato, boiled egg, cottage cheese, seasonal fruit, date nut bread.

Protein Salad Plate

Protein Salad Plate

$12.75

Tuna, chicken salad or chicken breast, cottage cheese, tomato, cucumber, boiled egg, seasonal fruit, date nut bread.

Soup

Cup of soup $1.50 Chicken Breast $6.00 Lox $6.00 Skirt Steak $7.00

Cup Soup

$3.50

Bowl Soup

$5.75

Quart Soup

$12.00

Soup Upgrade

$1.50

Light & Healthy

Ellys Health Club

Ellys Health Club

$10.75

Two poached eggs, fruit, cottage cheese, english muffin

Ellys Delight

Ellys Delight

$11.75

Two egg whites, wild mushrooms, spinach, sliced tomato, english muffin

European Breakfast

European Breakfast

$9.75

Greek yogurt, seasonal berries, almond granola, local raw honey.

Oatmeal

Oatmeal

$6.75

Steel cut coats, brown sugar. Add Strawberries $2.00 Blueberries $2.00 Bananas $2.00 Georgia Pecans & Raisins $2.00

Sandwiches

Elly's Cheeseburger

Elly's Cheeseburger

$13.75

Prime beef, Wisconsin sharp white cheddar, sesame bun. Add Cherrywood bacon $1.75 Egg your way $1.50

Shroomed Patty Melt

Shroomed Patty Melt

$14.75

Prime beef, wild mushrooms, grilled onions, american cheese, rye bread

Corned Beef On Rye

Corned Beef On Rye

$13.25
Reuben

Reuben

$14.25

Corned beef, sauerkraut, swiss cheese, thousand island, rye bread.

The Cristo

The Cristo

$11.75

Ham off the bone, swiss cheese, egg dipped toast

Chicken B.L.T.A

Chicken B.L.T.A

$12.75

Hormone free chicken breast, cherrywood bacon, guacamole, lettuce, tomato, country white

BLT Club

$12.25

BLT Sandwich

$11.75
Malibu

Malibu

$13.75

Hormone free chicken breast, cherrywood bacon, american cheese, butter croissant

Chicken Tenders-Full

$12.00
Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$10.00

American cheddar, tomato, country white. Add bacon or ham $2.50

Roasted Turkey

Roasted Turkey

$11.75

Turkey, swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, mayo, multigrain toast

Protein Salad Sandwich

Protein Salad Sandwich

$11.75

Tuna or chicken, multigrain breast, Add cheese $1.50

Salad Wrap Special

Salad Wrap Special

$11.75

Tuna or chicken salad, avocado, seasonal cabbage, carrot, wheat tortilla.

Turkey Club

$12.75

Tuna Melt

$12.00

Kids Menu

12 years and under.

Kids Classic Breakfast

$7.25

Two eggs scrambled, bacon or sausage link, toast or pancake, hashbrowns

Kids Plain Crepes

$6.25

Add fresh strawberry, fresh blueberry or banana $2.25

Kids Buttermilk Pancakes

Kids Buttermilk Pancakes

$6.25

Add chocolate chip or Oreo $1.50

Kids Mickey or Minnie Mouse Pancakes

Kids Mickey or Minnie Mouse Pancakes

$6.75

Kids Silver Dollar Cakes

$6.75

Kids French Toast

$6.75

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.75

American cheese, country white, fries

Kids Cheeseburger

$9.00

Prime beef, american cheese, fries.

Kids Chicken Tenders

$7.75

All white meat. Choice of sauce.

Sides

Side One Egg

$2.00

Side Two Eggs

$3.00
Side Hashbrowns

Side Hashbrowns

$4.00
Side Bacon

Side Bacon

$5.00

Side Ham

$5.00
Side Links

Side Links

$4.00
Side Chicken Sausage

Side Chicken Sausage

$5.50

Side Burger patty

$6.00

Side Chicken Breast

$6.00
Side Corned Beef Hash

Side Corned Beef Hash

$7.00

Side Lox

$6.00

Side Chorizo

$3.50
Side Pattys

Side Pattys

$4.00

Side Chicken Drumsticks

$5.00

Side Skirt Steak A la Carte

$18.00

Side Pancakes

$5.00

Side GF Pancakes

$6.00

Side Buckwheat Pancakes

$6.00

Side French Toast

$5.00

Side Sticky Bun French Tosat

$7.00

Side Crepes

$6.00
Side Toast

Side Toast

$3.00

Side GF Toast

$3.50

Side Bagel

$4.50

Side Bagel & Cream Cheese

$5.00

Side Biscuits & Gravy

$5.00

Side Biscuits w/ Jelly

$3.50

Blueberry

$2.50

Side Strawberry

$2.50

Side Banana

$2.50
Side Premium fruit cup

Side Premium fruit cup

$5.00
Side Fruit

Side Fruit

$4.00
Side Sliced Tomato

Side Sliced Tomato

$3.50

Side Cottage Cheese

$3.00

Side Avocado

$4.00
Side Guacamole

Side Guacamole

$5.00

Side Tuna Salad

$5.50

Side Chicken Salad

$5.50

Side Date Nut Bread

$5.00
Side Fries

Side Fries

$4.50

Side Sweet potato fries

$5.00

Side Black Beans

$1.50

Side Cucumber

$2.00

Side Jalepenos

$1.00

Side Capers

$1.00

Side Oreo

$2.00

Side Chocolate chips

$2.00

Side Nutella

$1.50

Side Pecans

$2.50

Side Honey

$2.00

Side Granola

$3.00

Side Gravlax

$6.00

Side Gravy

$3.00
Side Butter

Side Butter

$0.50

Side Cream cheese

$1.00

Side Hollandaise Sauce

$2.50
Side Jelly

Side Jelly

$0.50

Side Lemon Vinaigrette

$0.50

Side Mascarpone

$3.00

Side of Salsa Verdes

$3.00

Side Pico

$0.50

Side Ranch

$0.50

Side Salsa

$0.50

Side Sour cream

$0.60

Side Syrup

$0.50

Express Breakfast Sandwiches

Express #1- Eggwhites, choice of meat, multi-grain

$7.00

Express #2- Egg, Bacon, American, White Toast

$7.00

Express #3- Egg, Sausage Patty, American, English Muffin

$7.00

Express #4- Egg, Choice of Meat, Cheddar, Bagel

$7.00

Express #5- Egg, Bacon, Cheddar, Croissant

$7.00

Weekday Special

Special Club #1

$12.00

Special Club #2

$10.00

Breakfast Burrito

$13.00

Country Fried Steak

$17.00

Drink Menu

Coffee

All Day To GO

$4.00

Elly's House Brew

$2.95

Cold Brew

$4.00+

Specialty Espresso Drinks

Americano

$4.00

Cappuccino

$3.50+

Cortado 5oz

$3.25

Espresso

$2.75

Flat White 8oz

$3.50

Macchiato

$2.95

Red Eye 16oz

$4.00

Lattes Hot or Iced

Latte

$4.00+

Chai

$4.05+

Mocha

$4.25+

Nutella

$4.45+

Matcha

$5.25+

Ellys Specialty Iced Coffees

100% Arabic beans, our specialty espresso blended imported from Europe

Freddo Espresso

$3.75

Double espresso chilled & topped over ice.

Freddo Cappuccino

$4.25

Double espresso chilled topped with cold milk cream & cinnamon

Hot Teas

Chamomile - Caffeine Free

$3.75

Earl Grey

$3.75

English Breakfast

$3.75

Green Tea

$3.75

Malabar - Caffeine Free

$3.75

Oolong

$3.75

Rosella Hibiscus - Caffeine Free

$3.75

Iced Teas

16oz Black Iced Tea

$4.00

16oz Green Mist

$4.00

16oz Matcha Sparkling Tea

$5.00

Mango Iced Tea

$4.50

Raspberry Iced Tea

$4.50

REFILL Iced Tea

Homers Milkshakes

Banana Milkshake

$7.00

Caramel Milkshake

$7.00

Chocolate Shake

$7.00

Oreo Milkshake

$7.00

Strawberry Banana Milkshake

$7.00

Strawberry Milkshake

$7.00

Vanilla Bean Milkshake

$7.00

Chocolate Bar Hot or Iced

Hot Chocolate

$3.75+

Mint White Chocolate

$4.00+

Spiced Dark Chocolate

$4.00+

Juices & Smoothies

Apple Juice

$4.00+

Avocado Dream

$7.25

Avocado, spinach, kiwi, orange juice

Banana Energy

$7.25

Banana, cacao beans, granola, almond milk

Beetalicious

$7.25

Mango, strawberry, beet, orange, carrot

Cranberry Juice

$4.00+

Grapefruit Juice

$4.00+

freshly squeezed

Green Goodness

$7.25

Pineapple, spinach, banana, orange juice

Lemonade

$4.00+

with simple syrup

Kids Drink

$3.00

Orange Juice

$4.00+

Freshly squeezed

Pineapple Juice

$4.00+

Tomato Juice

$4.00+

Tropical Chia

$7.25

Pineapple, mango, ginger, chia seeds, coconut water

Yum Berry

$7.25

Blueberry, strawberry, banana, coconut water

Beverages

Soft Drink

$3.25

Chocolate Milk

$3.50

Plain Milk

$3.00

Apple Juice

$4.00+

Bakery

Almond Croissant

$4.25

Birthday Sundae

Brownie

$3.00

Butter Croissant

$3.50

Choc Almond Croissant

$4.50

Choc Croissant

$4.25

Cinnamon Roll

$4.00

Cookie

$2.50

Danish

$4.00

Grab and Go

$5.00

Ham & Cheese Croissant

$4.50

Ice Cream- 1 scoop

$2.50

Ice Cream- 2 Scoops

$3.50

Loaf Country White

$7.00

Loaf Datenut

$13.00

Loaf Rye

$7.00

Muffin

$3.50

Pecan Roll

$4.25

Pistachio

$4.00

Scone

$3.50

Turtle Brownie

$3.00

Early Bird

Early Bird Special

Special Club #1

$10.00

Special Club #2

$10.00

Ham & Cheese Omelette

$10.00

Sausage & Cheese Omelette

$10.00