Nixon's Deli #6

review star

No reviews yet

508 Merchant Drive

Knoxville, TN 37912

Order Again

Popular Items

Ham
Turkey
Club

Sandwiches

Ham

$4.75+

Turkey

$4.75+

Roast Beef

$4.75+

Smoked Turkey

$4.75+Out of stock

Hoagie

$4.75+

Ham and Salami Hoagie

Club

$4.75+

Ham, Turkey, & Roast Beef Club. Go big with a bacon add-on!

Italian

$4.75+

Ham, Salami, & Pepperoni Italian Hoagie

Corned Beef

$4.75+

Peppered Beef

$4.75+

Corned Beef heavily seasoned with black pepper

Poor Boy

$4.75+

Ham, Salami, & Bologna Poor Boy

All Beef Hoagie

$4.75+Out of stock

Corned Beef & Salami

Steak Hoagie

$4.75+

Salami

$4.75+

Pepperoni

$4.75+

Chicken Breast

$4.75+Out of stock

Pastrami

$4.75+Out of stock

Cheese Delight

$4.75+

Choice of three cheeses and any toppings

Reuben

$4.75+

Traditional Reuben: Corned Beef on a bed of sauerkraut with thousand island dressing and Swiss cheese. Served on pumpernickel bread. **Thousand Island will be served on the reuben unless requested otherwise.

Pizza Hoagie

$4.75+

Pepperoni, pizza sauce, & provolone cheese. *Pizza sauce will be served on the sandwich unless requested otherwise.

Meatball

$4.75+

Beef meatballs, pizza sauce, & provolone cheese. *Pizza sauce will be served on the sandwich unless requested otherwise.

Vegetarian Supreme

$4.75+

Choice of any toppings and up to three cheeses.

Steak in a Sack

$10.29Out of stock

Philly steak meat with choice of cheese & toppings served in a Wheat Pita

Chicken Cordon Bleu

$7.99Out of stock

Chicken Breast, Ham, & Swiss Cheese served in Wheat Pita

Chicken Salad Hoagie

$4.75+

Traditional Chicken Salad (no nuts or fruit.) Choosing "Steamed" will warm the bread, cheese, & any toppings. Chicken Salad will not be warmed.

Tuna Salad Hoagie

$4.75+

Choosing "Steamed" will warm the bread, cheese, and any toppings. Tuna Salad will not be warmed.

Buffalo Chicken

$4.75+Out of stock

Buffalo Chicken Ranch: Chicken Breast smothered in buffalo sauce and ranch dressing then topped with hot pepper cheese, lettuce, & tomato. *Buffalo & Ranch will be served on the sandwich unless requested otherwise.

Salads

Chef's Salad

$9.99+

Monterey Salad

$9.99+Out of stock

Tossed Salad

$4.99+

Chicken Salad Plate

$9.99+

Tuna Salad Plate

$9.99+

Sides

Chips

$1.99

Smokehouse Potato Salad

$1.99

Mustard Potato Salad

$1.99

Pasta Salad

$1.99Out of stock

Desserts

Pie

$3.99

Cheesecake

$4.99

Cookie, Two

$1.99

Cookie, Each

$1.25

Banana Pudding

$3.99

Oreo Pudding

$3.99Out of stock

Drinks

Bottled Soda

$2.49

Bottled Water

$1.59

Fountain, Self Service

$1.99+

Bulk

Meat by the pound

Cheese by the pound

Sides by the pound

Hoagie Rolls

$1.99+Out of stock

Gallon Peppers

Gallon Drinks

Order of Pickle spears (4)

$1.25

Order of Pepperoncinis (8)

$1.25

Hand Sanitizer

8oz Hand Sanitizer

8oz Hand Sanitizer

$3.99

Nixon's Deli 8 fl oz Advanced Alcohol Gel Sanitizer. Ethanol based gel hand sanitizer with aloe. 70% ethyl alcohol. Kills 99.999% of germs. Packaged in a blue pump bottle. Limited time only.

Apparel

Baseball Style T-Shirt

Baseball Style T-Shirt

$22.95
Nixon's Hat

Nixon's Hat

$25.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

East Tennessee's "Best Deli" serving up our famous steamed hoagies.

Website

Location

508 Merchant Drive, Knoxville, TN 37912

Directions

Gallery
Nixon's Deli #6 image
Nixon's Deli #6 image
Nixon's Deli #6 image

