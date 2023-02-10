Restaurant header imageView gallery

Noodle Express - Hayden ID

305 West Prairie Shopping Center

Hayden, ID 83835

Popular Items

Chicken Teriyaki Bowl Large
Chicken Osaka Bowl Large
Chicken Yakisoba Large

Rice Bowls - Large

Chicken Teriyaki Bowl Large

$9.75

Sizzled in our ginger-teriyaki sauce.

Beef Teriyaki Bowl Large

$10.25

Sizzled in our ginger-teriyaki sauce.

Pork Teriyaki Bowl Large

$9.75

Sizzled in our ginger-teriyaki sauce.

Shrimp Teriyaki Bowl Large

$10.25

Sizzled in our ginger-teriyaki sauce.

Tofu Teriyaki Bowl Large

$9.75

Sizzled in our ginger-teriyaki sauce.

Chicken Osaka Bowl Large

$10.25

Cooked in our Ginger sauce and served with a side of our lemon mustard Osaka Sauce.

Beef Osaka Bowl Large

$10.75

Cooked in our Ginger sauce and served with a side of our lemon mustard Osaka Sauce.

Pork Osaka Bowl Large

$10.25

Cooked in our Ginger sauce and served with a side of our lemon mustard Osaka Sauce.

Shrimp Osaka Bowl Large

$10.75

Cooked in our Ginger sauce and served with a side of our lemon mustard Osaka Sauce.

Tofu Osaka Bowl Large

$10.25

Cooked in our Ginger sauce and served with a side of our lemon mustard Osaka Sauce.

Sweet Thai Chicken Bowl Large

$9.75

Cookedin our Sweet Chili Coconut Milk glaze.

Sweet Thai Beef Bowl Large

$10.25

Cookedin our Sweet Chili Coconut Milk glaze.

Sweet Thai Pork Bowl Large

$9.75

Cookedin our Sweet Chili Coconut Milk glaze.

Sweet Thai Shrimp Bowl Large

$10.25

Cookedin our Sweet Chili Coconut Milk glaze.

Sweet Thai Tofu Bowl Large

$9.75

Cookedin our Sweet Chili Coconut Milk glaze.

Singapore Chicken Bowl Large

$10.25

Cooked in our Black Pepper Garlic butter sauce with hints of lemon and ginger.

Singapore Beef Bowl Large

$10.75

Cooked in our Black Pepper Garlic butter sauce with hints of lemon and ginger.

Singapore Pork Bowl Large

$10.25

Cooked in our Black Pepper Garlic butter sauce with hints of lemon and ginger.

Singapore Shrimp Bowl Large

$10.75

Cooked in our Black Pepper Garlic butter sauce with hints of lemon and ginger.

Singapore Tofu Bowl Large

$10.25

Cooked in our Black Pepper Garlic butter sauce with hints of lemon and ginger.

Sweet & Sour Chicken Bowl Large

$9.95

Battered chicken in our Sweet & Sour Sauce.

Pork Fried Rice Large

$9.95

Chicken Fried Rice Large

$9.95

Shrimp Fried Rice Large

$10.75

Beef Fried Rice Large

$10.75

Chicken & Broccoli Teriyaki Large

$9.95

Sizzled in our Ginger-Teriyaki sauce and served with broccoli instead of Asian Slaw.

Rice & Asian Slaw Large

$6.75

Vegetable Fried Rice Large

$8.95

Shrimp & Broccoli Teriyaki Large

$10.50

Sizzled in our Ginger-Teriyaki sauce and served with broccoli instead of Asian Slaw.

Tofu Fried Rice Large

$9.25

Beef & Broccoli Teriyaki Large

$10.50

Sizzled in our Ginger-Teriyaki sauce and served with broccoli instead of Asian Slaw.