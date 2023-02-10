Noodle Express - Hayden ID
305 West Prairie Shopping Center
Hayden, ID 83835
Rice Bowls - Large
Chicken Teriyaki Bowl Large
Sizzled in our ginger-teriyaki sauce.
Beef Teriyaki Bowl Large
Sizzled in our ginger-teriyaki sauce.
Pork Teriyaki Bowl Large
Sizzled in our ginger-teriyaki sauce.
Shrimp Teriyaki Bowl Large
Sizzled in our ginger-teriyaki sauce.
Tofu Teriyaki Bowl Large
Sizzled in our ginger-teriyaki sauce.
Chicken Osaka Bowl Large
Cooked in our Ginger sauce and served with a side of our lemon mustard Osaka Sauce.
Beef Osaka Bowl Large
Cooked in our Ginger sauce and served with a side of our lemon mustard Osaka Sauce.
Pork Osaka Bowl Large
Cooked in our Ginger sauce and served with a side of our lemon mustard Osaka Sauce.
Shrimp Osaka Bowl Large
Cooked in our Ginger sauce and served with a side of our lemon mustard Osaka Sauce.
Tofu Osaka Bowl Large
Cooked in our Ginger sauce and served with a side of our lemon mustard Osaka Sauce.
Sweet Thai Chicken Bowl Large
Cookedin our Sweet Chili Coconut Milk glaze.
Sweet Thai Beef Bowl Large
Cookedin our Sweet Chili Coconut Milk glaze.
Sweet Thai Pork Bowl Large
Cookedin our Sweet Chili Coconut Milk glaze.
Sweet Thai Shrimp Bowl Large
Cookedin our Sweet Chili Coconut Milk glaze.
Sweet Thai Tofu Bowl Large
Cookedin our Sweet Chili Coconut Milk glaze.
Singapore Chicken Bowl Large
Cooked in our Black Pepper Garlic butter sauce with hints of lemon and ginger.
Singapore Beef Bowl Large
Cooked in our Black Pepper Garlic butter sauce with hints of lemon and ginger.
Singapore Pork Bowl Large
Cooked in our Black Pepper Garlic butter sauce with hints of lemon and ginger.
Singapore Shrimp Bowl Large
Cooked in our Black Pepper Garlic butter sauce with hints of lemon and ginger.
Singapore Tofu Bowl Large
Cooked in our Black Pepper Garlic butter sauce with hints of lemon and ginger.
Sweet & Sour Chicken Bowl Large
Battered chicken in our Sweet & Sour Sauce.
Pork Fried Rice Large
Chicken Fried Rice Large
Shrimp Fried Rice Large
Beef Fried Rice Large
Chicken & Broccoli Teriyaki Large
Sizzled in our Ginger-Teriyaki sauce and served with broccoli instead of Asian Slaw.
Rice & Asian Slaw Large
Vegetable Fried Rice Large
Shrimp & Broccoli Teriyaki Large
Sizzled in our Ginger-Teriyaki sauce and served with broccoli instead of Asian Slaw.
Tofu Fried Rice Large
Beef & Broccoli Teriyaki Large
Sizzled in our Ginger-Teriyaki sauce and served with broccoli instead of Asian Slaw.