Young Shin's Famous Korean

7777 Heartland

Coeur D Alene, ID 83815

Popular Items

Ramyun
Top Bap: Rice, Lettuce, Kimchi, your choice of meat
Bibimbap

Rice Boxes

A hearty helping of rice and the meat of your choice
Top Bap: Rice, Lettuce, Kimchi, your choice of meat

Top Bap: Rice, Lettuce, Kimchi, your choice of meat

Bibimbap

$11.00

Kid Bap

$6.50

Ramyun Bowls

Authentic Korean Ramen Noodles with egg, cheese, and vegetables

Ramyun

$7.00

Street Food

6 Wings

$9.00

12 Wings

$16.50

Corn Dog

$6.00

Mozzarella Stick

$6.00

Mandu 5 For $6

$6.00

Kim Bap

$7.00

Specials

Ramyun Discount

Out of stock

Pancake

$6.00

Jjamppong

$12.00Out of stock

Monday Kimbap

$6.00

Friday Special

$12.00Out of stock

Water

Bottled Water

$1.00

Pepsi

$1.00Out of stock
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Authentic and affordable Korean cuisine in Coeur d'Alene. Eat in the Pavilion or take your meal to go.

Location

7777 Heartland, Coeur D Alene, ID 83815

Directions

