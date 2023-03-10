O'Callahans 115 N Main St

A map showing the location of O'Callahans 115 N Main StView gallery

Food

Appetizers

BAKED PIMENTO DIP

$11.00

Yuengling Pimento cheese served with toasted crostini.

BLACKENED TUNA TACOS

$15.00

CAULIFLOWER BITES

$9.00

CHEESE CHIPS

$12.00

CHEESE CURDS

$9.00Out of stock

CHICKEN TENDER BASKET

$12.00

Hand-breaded chicken tenders with Ranch dressing.

CHICKEN WINGS (10)

$15.00

Blue Cheese, Buffalo, Thai Chili, BBQ, Lemon Pepper and Plain

COCONUT SHRIMP

$12.00Out of stock

FRIED GREEN BEANS

$8.00

FRIED MUSHROOMS

$9.00

Fried brown button mushrooms in beer batter witt Horseradish Ranch dipping sauce.

FRIED PICKLES

$8.00

Buttermilk- fried pickles with Chipotle Ranch.

LOADED FRIES

$12.00

Fries covered with bacon, Cheddar cheese diced red onion, Ranch dressing and scallions.

O CALLAHANS SHRIMP

$12.00

Lightlv fried shrimo served over mixed greens served with spicy nor honey sauce.

ONION RINGS APP

$9.00

Buffermilk-fried onion rings with Ranch dressing.

PRETZEL BITES

$6.00

Drotzel hitec served with our Whickey Mustars A

REUBEN BITES

$12.00

Wonton wrapper filled with corned beet and sauerkraut with Whiskey Mustard for dipping.

Mac N Cheese Bites

$8.00

Dinner Entrees

*BLACKENED TUNA

$22.00

*FILET MIGNON MEDALLIONS

$29.00

*GRILLED RIBEYE

$27.00

*HONEY GRILLED SALMON

$22.00

BUFFALO MAC & CHEESE

$17.00

CAJUN CHICKEN PASTA

$17.00

CHICKEN ALFREDO

$17.00

KETO CHICKEN

$17.00

MOCKSVILLE MAC & CHEESE

$17.00

SHRIMP & GRITS

$18.00

SWEET BBQ GLAZED CHOP

$19.00

Irish Specialties

BANGERS & MASH

$17.00

Bangers over mashed potatoes topped with Guinness gravy, sauerkraut and onions.

CORNED BEEF & CABBAGE

$18.00

House-brined treshIv cooked corned hee and braised cabbage, served with red potatoes.

FISH AND CHIPS

$17.00

Two beer- battered cod fillets, served with fries, slaw anc housemade tartar sauce.

SHEPHERD'S PIE

$16.00

Seasoned ground beet and lamb with carrots and peas, served under mashed potatoes, Guinness gravy and Colby cheese mix.

Smashed Burgers and Sandwiches

AMERICAN BURGER

$12.00

Bacon. caramelized onions. American cheese BBQ mavo and mixed greens.

BLACK BEAN BURGER

$10.00

Cheddar, lettuce, tomato, onion and whiskev Mustaro.

CHICKEN WRAP

$12.00

Fried, grilled, or blackened chicken with a choice of plain or buffalo style, served with lettuce, tomato, Colby cheese mix and Chinotle Ranch

FRENCH DIP

$14.00

Shaved beef, swiss cheese, au jus for dipping and served on a toasted baguette roll.

BANGER HOAGIE

$11.00

CHICKEN SANDWICH

$13.00

MUSHROOM SWISS

$12.00

Sautéed mushrooms and onio Swiss cheese and mavo.

O'CALLAHANS BURGER

$14.00

Shaved corned beet, caramelized onions, Swiss cheese, 1UUU Island dressing anamxedoreens

PUB BURGER

$12.00

Grilled Banger on a toasted hagie roll with sauerkraut, Swis cheese and Whiskey Mustard.

PUB WRAP

$12.00

Turkey, bacon, swiss cheese, tomato, mixed greens and mayo.

REUBEN

$14.00

House-brined corned beef, swiss cheese sauerkraut, 1000 Island dressing and WhIskey Mustard on buttered rye.

THE PIMENTO BURGER

$13.00

Bacon. pickled ialapeños, drunken Pimento cheese, BBQ mayo and mixed greens.

TURKEY REUBEN

$13.00

Turkev. Swiss cheese, sauerkraut. 1000 Island dressing and Whiskey Mustard on buffered rye.

Salads

CAESAR SALAD

$7.00+

Romaine lettuce, Asiago cheese, Caesar dressing and crouions.

HOUSE SALAD

$5.00+

Mixed greens, diced tomato, red onion Shaved carrots and croutons.

KETO SALAD

$14.00

OC SALAD

$10.00

Mixed greens with roasted red peppers, diced tomatoes, Asiago cheese, bacon and croutons.

SOUTWEST CHICKEN SALAD

$14.00

Sides

CHEDDAR GRITS

$4.00

COLESLAW

$4.00

FRIES

$4.00

GRILLED ASPARAGUS

$6.00

HERBED GRITS

$4.00

MASHED POATOES

$4.00

ONION RINGS

$6.00

PUB CHIPS

$4.00

RICE

$4.00

SIDE CAESAR SALAD

$6.00

SIDE HOUSE SALAD

$4.00

STEAMED BROCCOLI

$4.00

SWEET FRIES

$4.00

FRUIT

$4.00

Desserts

TRIPLE CHOCOLATE CAKE

$8.00

Warm chocolate browine topped with a vanilla ce cream. chocolate sauce and whipped cream.

TURTLE CHEESECAKE

$8.00

Drizzled in strawberry glaze and whipped cream.

LAVA CAKE

$10.00

KEYLIME PIE

$7.00

CARROT CAKE

$9.00

Kids Food

Kids Alfredo

$6.00

Kids Butter Noodles

$6.00

Kids Cheese Burger

$7.00

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

$6.00

Kids Tenders

$8.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Kids Hamburger

$7.00

Kids Mac & Cheese

$6.00

Kids Turkey

$7.00

Beverages

After Dinner Drinks

O'Callahans Cappuccino

$8.00

Danny Boy Espresso

$8.00

Irish Coffee

$8.00

Beer

DRAFT Miller lite

$4.00

DRAFT Bud light

$4.00

DRAFT Guinness

$6.00

Red Oak

$6.00

Humming Bird

$6.00

Red Oak Seasonal

$8.00

Mountain Candy

$7.00

Sweet Josie

$5.50

Bold Rock

$6.00

Sour

$6.00

Devils Backbone

$5.00

Pernicious

$7.00

Perni Haze

$7.00Out of stock

Sugar Cookie

$6.00

French Toast

$6.00

Angry Orchird

$3.00

BTL Bud Light

$3.00

Blue Moon

$5.00

BTL Budwiser

$3.00

Coors light

$3.00

Corona Ext

$5.00

Corona light

$5.00

Harp

$5.00

Killians

$5.00

Mich Ultra

$3.00

Miller ligt

$3.00

Natural light

$3.00

PBR

$3.00

Smithwicks

$5.00Out of stock

Stella

$5.00

Yuengling

$3.00

Shandy

$4.50

Half and Half

$5.50

Black and Tan

$5.50

Snake Bite

$5.50

Blacksmith

$5.50

Black and Wheat

$5.50

Cappuccino & Espresso

Cappuccino

$3.50

Latte

$3.50

Single Shot Espresso

$2.00

Double Shot Espresso

$3.00

Cocktails

Lavender Tom Collins

$10.00

Moscow Mule

$10.00

Margarita

$10.00

Paloma

$10.00

Whiskey sour

$10.00

St. Germain French 75

$12.00

Smoked Rye Old Fashion

$12.00

Expresso Martini

$12.00

Chocolate Martini

$12.00

Dirty Smoked Martini

$12.00

Cucumber Gin Martini

$12.00

Rasberry Pineapple Martini

$12.00

EmeraldMartini

$9.00

The Clurichaun

$10.00

Mojito

$8.00

Watermelon Mojito

$9.00

Rasberry Mojito

$9.00

Dan Boy Expresso

$8.00

Long Island

$9.00

OcallhansCappacino

$8.00

Sangria

$9.00

Royal Flush

$9.00

Liquid Maraj

$9.00

Alabama Slammer

$8.00

Amaretto Sour

$8.00

Appletini

$9.00

Baby Guinnes

$10.00

BB Guinness

$8.00

Bahama Mama

$9.00

Bloody Mary

$8.00

Blue Motorcycle

$9.00

Fuzzy Naval

$7.00

Hairy Naval

$7.00

Mai Tai

$9.00

Rum Runner

$10.00

Sex On The Beach

$8.00

Tequilla Sunrise

$8.00

White Russian

$8.00

Washington Apple

$7.00

Midori Sour

$7.00

Bay Breeze

$8.00

Sea Breeze

$8.00

Cran St. Germain

$10.00

Malibu Baybreeze

$8.00

Irish Spring

$10.00

Tipsy Memaid

$9.00

Dark N Stormy

$10.00

Lemon Drop Martini

$9.00

Keto & Sugar Free

GLS Bitornino Da Frascole

$9.00

Terra Quilla

$31.00

BTL Bitornino Da Frascole

$31.00

Liquor

Smirnoff

$6.00

Titos

$7.00

Kettle one

$9.00

Grey Goose

$10.00

Absolute

$8.00

Absolute Vanilla

$8.00

Absolute Pear

$8.00

Absolute Citron

$8.00

Absolute Manderin

$8.00

Deep Eddy

$6.00

Belvedere

$7.00

DBL Ketel One

$12.50

DBL Smirnoff

$9.00

DBL Titos

$10.50

DBL Grey Goose

$15.00

DBL Absolute

$12.00

DBL Absolute Vanilla

$12.00

DBL Absolute Pear

$12.00

DBL Absolute Citron

$12.00

DBL Absolute Manderin

$12.00

DBL Deep Eddy

$9.00

Bombay Dry

$6.00

Bombay Saphire

$8.00

Tanqueray

$7.00

Hendricks

$11.00

Seagrams

$6.00

Beefeater

$6.00

DBL Bombay Dry

$9.00

DBL Bombay Saphire

$12.00

DBL Tanqueray

$10.50

DBL Hendricks

$16.50

DBL Aristocrat

$9.00

Ron Pablo

$6.00

Appleton 12 yr

$7.00

Bacardi

$7.00

Captain Morgan

$7.00

Malibu

$7.00

Water Malibu

$7.00

Myers Dark

$6.00

Runchata

$7.00

Zaya

$8.00

DBL Ron Pablo

$9.00

DBL Appleton 12 yr

$10.50

DBL Bacardi

$10.50

DBL Captain Morgan

$10.50

DBL Malibu

$10.50

DBL Water Malibu

$10.50

DBL Myers Dark

$9.00

DBL Runchata

$10.50

DBL Zaya

$12.00

1800 Respo

$10.00

1800 Silver

$10.00

Jose Cuervo

$7.00

Don Julio 1942

$35.00

Don Julio Anejo

$15.00

Don Julio Repos

$13.00

Don Julio Silver

$12.00

Patron Silver

$11.00

Patron XO

$12.00

DBL 1800 Respo

$15.00

DBL 1800 Silver

$15.00

DBL Jose Cuervo

$10.50

DBL Don Julio 1942

$52.50

DBL Don Julio Anejo

$22.50

DBL Don Julio Repos

$19.50

DBL Don Julio Silver

$18.00

DBL Patron Silver

$16.50

DBL Patron XO

$18.00

Basil Hayden

$12.00

Crown Apple

$8.00

Crown Peach

$8.00

Crown

$8.00

Jack Daniels

$8.00

Jack Honey

$8.00

Jack Fire

$8.00

Black Saddle

$15.00

Jameson

$8.00

Blantons

$20.00

Jameson 18

$35.00

Eagle Rare

$11.00

Jameson Black

$11.00

Buffalo Trace

$15.00

Elmer T

$15.00

Jameson Cold Brew

$9.00

Bulliet

$9.00

Bulliet Rye

$9.00

Jameson Caskmate

$10.00

Jameson Caskmte IPA

$10.00

Knob Creek

$9.00

Tullamore 12 yr

$15.00

Makers Mark

$9.00

Tullamore Irish

$9.00

Jefferson Small Batch

$9.00

Tullamore Rum

$9.00

Jim Beam

$6.00

Proper 12

$9.00

Wellers 12 yr

$20.00

Redbreast

$15.00

Wild Turkey

$8.00

Wild Turkey Rye

$8.00

Kentucky Owl

$35.00

Knapple Castle 12 yr

$10.00

Southern Comfort

$7.00

Woodford Reserve

$12.00

Crown Caramel

$8.00

Paddys

$6.00

Red Stag

$7.00

Salted Caramel

$8.00

DBL Basil Hayden

$18.00

DBL Crown Apple

$12.00

DBL Crown Peach

$12.00

DBL Crown

$12.00

DBL Jack Daniels

$12.00

DBL Jack Honey

$12.00

DBL Jack Fire

$12.00

DBL Black Saddle

$22.50

DBL Jameson

$12.00

DBL Blantons

$30.00

DBL Jameson 18

$52.50

DBL Eagle Rare

$22.50

DBL Jameson Black

$16.50

DBL Buffalo Trace

$22.50

DBL Elmer T

$22.50

DBL Jameson Cold Brew

$13.50

DBL Bulliet

$13.50

DBL Bulliet Rye

$13.50

DBL Jameson Caskmate

$15.00

DBL Jameson Caskmte IPA

$15.00

DBL Knob Creek

$13.50

DBL Tullamore 12 yr

$22.50

DBL Makers Mark

$13.50

DBL Tullamore Irish

$13.50

DBL Jefferson Small Batch

$13.50

DBL Tullamore Rum

$13.50

DBL Jim Beam

$6.00

DBL Proper 12

$13.50

DBL Wellers 12 yr

$30.00

DBL Redbreast

$22.50

DBL Wild Turkey

$12.00

DBL Wild Turkey Rye

$12.00

DBL Kentucky Owl

$52.50

DBL Knapple Castle 12 yr

$15.00

DBL Southern Comfort

$10.50

DBL Woodford Reserve

$18.00

Hennessy Black

$12.00

Hennessy VS

$10.00

Remy 1738

$12.00

Remy VSOP

$11.00

DBL Hennessy Black

$18.00

DBL Hennessy VS

$15.00

DBL Remy 1738

$18.00

DBL Remy VSOP

$16.50

Baileys

$8.00

Disaronno

$8.00

Kahlua

$7.00

Banana Liqour

$6.00

Fireball

$6.00

Liqour 43

$7.00

Chambord

$9.00

Butter Shot

$6.00

Godiva

$8.00

Peach Schnapps

$6.00

Goldschlager

$8.00

Sambucca

$8.00

St. Germain

$9.00

Grand Marnier

$9.00

DBL Baileys

$12.00

DBL Disaronno

$12.00

DBL Kahlua

$10.50

DBL Banana Liqour

$9.00

DBL Fireball

$9.00

DBL Liqour 43

$10.50

DBL Chambord

$13.50

DBL Butter Shot

$9.00

DBL Godiva

$12.00

DBL Peach Schnapps

$9.00

DBL Goldschlager

$12.00

DBL Sambucca

$12.00

DBL St. Germain

$13.50

Abelour 12 yr

$20.00

Balvenie 12 yr

$18.00

Dewars

$7.00

Dewars 12 yr

$12.00

Glenlivit 12 yr

$18.00

Glenmorangie

$12.00

J Walker Black

$11.00

J Walker Blue

$50.00

Macallan 12 yr

$17.00

Talisker 10 yr

$18.00

Buchanans 12 yr

$10.00

Buchanans 18 yr

$12.00

DBL Abelour 12 yr

$30.00

DBL Balvenie 12 yr

$27.00

DBL Dewars

$10.50

DBL Dewars 12 yr

$18.00

DBL Glenlivit 12 yr

$26.00

DBL Glenmorangie

$18.00

DBL J Walker Black

$16.50

DBL J Walker Blue

$16.50

DBL Macallan 12 yr

$25.50

DBL Talisker 10 yr

$27.00

DBL Buchanans 12 yr

$15.00

Buchanans 18 yr

$30.00

Mixed Shots

B52

$8.00

Breakfast Shot

$7.00

Green Tea Shot

$7.00

Buttery Nipple

$7.00

Cin Toast crunch

$7.00

Irish Car Bomb

$8.00

Kamikaze

$7.00

Pickle Back

$8.00

Lemon Drop

$7.00

Pinn Upsidev Down

$7.00

Baby Guinness

$8.00

Wine

GLS Parducci Pinot Noir

$8.00

GLS Chianti Bio Docg

$8.00

GLS Drun heller Merlot

$8.00

GLS Rosu Doc Cabernet

$9.00

BTL Parducci Pinot Noir

$27.00

BTL Chianti Bio Docg

$27.00

BTL Drun heller Merlot

$27.00

BTL Rosu Doc Cabernet

$31.00

GLS Benvolio Pinot Grigio

$7.00

GLS Nomalas Doc Pinot Grigio

$8.00

GLS Seeker Sauv Blanc

$8.00

GLS Alb De Chardonnay

$8.00

GLS Villa Pozzi Moscato

$7.00

GLS Drum Heller Chardonnay

$8.00

Terrio Prosecco

$7.00

BTL Nomalas Doc Pinot Grigio

$27.00

BTL Seeker Sauv Blanc

$27.00

BTL Alb De Chardonnay

$27.00

BTL Villa Pozzi Moscato

$23.00

BTL Drum Heller Chardonnay

$27.00

Terrio Prosecco

$23.00

Terra Guilla

$31.00

Specials

Tipsy Tuesday

$2.50

Wine Wednesday

$5.00

Thirsty Thursday

$10.00

Frenzy Friday

$12.00

Frenzy Fri Guinness

$13.00

Sneaky Saturday

$7.00

N/A Beverages

Soft Drinks

Un Sweet Tea

$2.50

Sweet Tea

$2.50

Pepsi

$2.50

Diet Pepsi

$2.50

Mist

$2.50

Mountain Dew

$2.50

Dr. Pepper

$2.50

Diet Dr. Pepper

$2.50

Cheerwine

$2.50

Pink Lemonade

$2.50

Tonic

$2.50

Club Soda

$2.50

OJ

$2.50

Milk

$2.50

Coffee

$2.00

Decaf

$2.00

Water

Gingerale

$2.50

Valentines Day

Appetizer

Green Beans

Coconut Shrimp

Entrees

Chicken Alfredo

Filet & Salmon

Desert

S’mores Lava Cake

Merchandise

OC Hat

Hat

$25.00

OC Shirt

Womans SM

$20.00

Womans MED

$20.00

Womans LG

$20.00

Mens SM

$20.00

Mens MED

$20.00

Mens LG

Mens XL

$20.00

Mens XXL

$20.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

115 N Main St, Mocksville, NC 27028

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

