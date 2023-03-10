- Home
O'Callahans 115 N Main St
No reviews yet
115 N Main St
Mocksville, NC 27028
Food
Appetizers
BAKED PIMENTO DIP
Yuengling Pimento cheese served with toasted crostini.
BLACKENED TUNA TACOS
CAULIFLOWER BITES
CHEESE CHIPS
CHEESE CURDS
CHICKEN TENDER BASKET
Hand-breaded chicken tenders with Ranch dressing.
CHICKEN WINGS (10)
Blue Cheese, Buffalo, Thai Chili, BBQ, Lemon Pepper and Plain
COCONUT SHRIMP
FRIED GREEN BEANS
FRIED MUSHROOMS
Fried brown button mushrooms in beer batter witt Horseradish Ranch dipping sauce.
FRIED PICKLES
Buttermilk- fried pickles with Chipotle Ranch.
LOADED FRIES
Fries covered with bacon, Cheddar cheese diced red onion, Ranch dressing and scallions.
O CALLAHANS SHRIMP
Lightlv fried shrimo served over mixed greens served with spicy nor honey sauce.
ONION RINGS APP
Buffermilk-fried onion rings with Ranch dressing.
PRETZEL BITES
Drotzel hitec served with our Whickey Mustars A
REUBEN BITES
Wonton wrapper filled with corned beet and sauerkraut with Whiskey Mustard for dipping.
Mac N Cheese Bites
Dinner Entrees
Irish Specialties
BANGERS & MASH
Bangers over mashed potatoes topped with Guinness gravy, sauerkraut and onions.
CORNED BEEF & CABBAGE
House-brined treshIv cooked corned hee and braised cabbage, served with red potatoes.
FISH AND CHIPS
Two beer- battered cod fillets, served with fries, slaw anc housemade tartar sauce.
SHEPHERD'S PIE
Seasoned ground beet and lamb with carrots and peas, served under mashed potatoes, Guinness gravy and Colby cheese mix.
Smashed Burgers and Sandwiches
AMERICAN BURGER
Bacon. caramelized onions. American cheese BBQ mavo and mixed greens.
BLACK BEAN BURGER
Cheddar, lettuce, tomato, onion and whiskev Mustaro.
CHICKEN WRAP
Fried, grilled, or blackened chicken with a choice of plain or buffalo style, served with lettuce, tomato, Colby cheese mix and Chinotle Ranch
FRENCH DIP
Shaved beef, swiss cheese, au jus for dipping and served on a toasted baguette roll.
BANGER HOAGIE
CHICKEN SANDWICH
MUSHROOM SWISS
Sautéed mushrooms and onio Swiss cheese and mavo.
O'CALLAHANS BURGER
Shaved corned beet, caramelized onions, Swiss cheese, 1UUU Island dressing anamxedoreens
PUB BURGER
Grilled Banger on a toasted hagie roll with sauerkraut, Swis cheese and Whiskey Mustard.
PUB WRAP
Turkey, bacon, swiss cheese, tomato, mixed greens and mayo.
REUBEN
House-brined corned beef, swiss cheese sauerkraut, 1000 Island dressing and WhIskey Mustard on buttered rye.
THE PIMENTO BURGER
Bacon. pickled ialapeños, drunken Pimento cheese, BBQ mayo and mixed greens.
TURKEY REUBEN
Turkev. Swiss cheese, sauerkraut. 1000 Island dressing and Whiskey Mustard on buffered rye.
Salads
CAESAR SALAD
Romaine lettuce, Asiago cheese, Caesar dressing and crouions.
HOUSE SALAD
Mixed greens, diced tomato, red onion Shaved carrots and croutons.
KETO SALAD
OC SALAD
Mixed greens with roasted red peppers, diced tomatoes, Asiago cheese, bacon and croutons.
SOUTWEST CHICKEN SALAD
Sides
Desserts
Kids Food
Beverages
After Dinner Drinks
Beer
DRAFT Miller lite
DRAFT Bud light
DRAFT Guinness
Red Oak
Humming Bird
Red Oak Seasonal
Mountain Candy
Sweet Josie
Bold Rock
Sour
Devils Backbone
Pernicious
Perni Haze
Sugar Cookie
French Toast
Angry Orchird
BTL Bud Light
Blue Moon
BTL Budwiser
Coors light
Corona Ext
Corona light
Harp
Killians
Mich Ultra
Miller ligt
Natural light
PBR
Smithwicks
Stella
Yuengling
Shandy
Half and Half
Black and Tan
Snake Bite
Blacksmith
Black and Wheat
Cappuccino & Espresso
Cocktails
Lavender Tom Collins
Moscow Mule
Margarita
Paloma
Whiskey sour
St. Germain French 75
Smoked Rye Old Fashion
Expresso Martini
Chocolate Martini
Dirty Smoked Martini
Cucumber Gin Martini
Rasberry Pineapple Martini
EmeraldMartini
The Clurichaun
Mojito
Watermelon Mojito
Rasberry Mojito
Dan Boy Expresso
Long Island
OcallhansCappacino
Sangria
Royal Flush
Liquid Maraj
Alabama Slammer
Amaretto Sour
Appletini
Baby Guinnes
BB Guinness
Bahama Mama
Bloody Mary
Blue Motorcycle
Fuzzy Naval
Hairy Naval
Mai Tai
Rum Runner
Sex On The Beach
Tequilla Sunrise
White Russian
Washington Apple
Midori Sour
Bay Breeze
Sea Breeze
Cran St. Germain
Malibu Baybreeze
Irish Spring
Tipsy Memaid
Dark N Stormy
Lemon Drop Martini
Liquor
Smirnoff
Titos
Kettle one
Grey Goose
Absolute
Absolute Vanilla
Absolute Pear
Absolute Citron
Absolute Manderin
Deep Eddy
Belvedere
DBL Ketel One
DBL Smirnoff
DBL Titos
DBL Grey Goose
DBL Absolute
DBL Absolute Vanilla
DBL Absolute Pear
DBL Absolute Citron
DBL Absolute Manderin
DBL Deep Eddy
Bombay Dry
Bombay Saphire
Tanqueray
Hendricks
Seagrams
Beefeater
DBL Bombay Dry
DBL Bombay Saphire
DBL Tanqueray
DBL Hendricks
DBL Aristocrat
Ron Pablo
Appleton 12 yr
Bacardi
Captain Morgan
Malibu
Water Malibu
Myers Dark
Runchata
Zaya
DBL Ron Pablo
DBL Appleton 12 yr
DBL Bacardi
DBL Captain Morgan
DBL Malibu
DBL Water Malibu
DBL Myers Dark
DBL Runchata
DBL Zaya
1800 Respo
1800 Silver
Jose Cuervo
Don Julio 1942
Don Julio Anejo
Don Julio Repos
Don Julio Silver
Patron Silver
Patron XO
DBL 1800 Respo
DBL 1800 Silver
DBL Jose Cuervo
DBL Don Julio 1942
DBL Don Julio Anejo
DBL Don Julio Repos
DBL Don Julio Silver
DBL Patron Silver
DBL Patron XO
Basil Hayden
Crown Apple
Crown Peach
Crown
Jack Daniels
Jack Honey
Jack Fire
Black Saddle
Jameson
Blantons
Jameson 18
Eagle Rare
Jameson Black
Buffalo Trace
Elmer T
Jameson Cold Brew
Bulliet
Bulliet Rye
Jameson Caskmate
Jameson Caskmte IPA
Knob Creek
Tullamore 12 yr
Makers Mark
Tullamore Irish
Jefferson Small Batch
Tullamore Rum
Jim Beam
Proper 12
Wellers 12 yr
Redbreast
Wild Turkey
Wild Turkey Rye
Kentucky Owl
Knapple Castle 12 yr
Southern Comfort
Woodford Reserve
Crown Caramel
Paddys
Red Stag
Salted Caramel
DBL Basil Hayden
DBL Crown Apple
DBL Crown Peach
DBL Crown
DBL Jack Daniels
DBL Jack Honey
DBL Jack Fire
DBL Black Saddle
DBL Jameson
DBL Blantons
DBL Jameson 18
DBL Eagle Rare
DBL Jameson Black
DBL Buffalo Trace
DBL Elmer T
DBL Jameson Cold Brew
DBL Bulliet
DBL Bulliet Rye
DBL Jameson Caskmate
DBL Jameson Caskmte IPA
DBL Knob Creek
DBL Tullamore 12 yr
DBL Makers Mark
DBL Tullamore Irish
DBL Jefferson Small Batch
DBL Tullamore Rum
DBL Jim Beam
DBL Proper 12
DBL Wellers 12 yr
DBL Redbreast
DBL Wild Turkey
DBL Wild Turkey Rye
DBL Kentucky Owl
DBL Knapple Castle 12 yr
DBL Southern Comfort
DBL Woodford Reserve
Hennessy Black
Hennessy VS
Remy 1738
Remy VSOP
DBL Hennessy Black
DBL Hennessy VS
DBL Remy 1738
DBL Remy VSOP
Baileys
Disaronno
Kahlua
Banana Liqour
Fireball
Liqour 43
Chambord
Butter Shot
Godiva
Peach Schnapps
Goldschlager
Sambucca
St. Germain
Grand Marnier
DBL Baileys
DBL Disaronno
DBL Kahlua
DBL Banana Liqour
DBL Fireball
DBL Liqour 43
DBL Chambord
DBL Butter Shot
DBL Godiva
DBL Peach Schnapps
DBL Goldschlager
DBL Sambucca
DBL St. Germain
Abelour 12 yr
Balvenie 12 yr
Dewars
Dewars 12 yr
Glenlivit 12 yr
Glenmorangie
J Walker Black
J Walker Blue
Macallan 12 yr
Talisker 10 yr
Buchanans 12 yr
Buchanans 18 yr
DBL Abelour 12 yr
DBL Balvenie 12 yr
DBL Dewars
DBL Dewars 12 yr
DBL Glenlivit 12 yr
DBL Glenmorangie
DBL J Walker Black
DBL J Walker Blue
DBL Macallan 12 yr
DBL Talisker 10 yr
DBL Buchanans 12 yr
Buchanans 18 yr
Mixed Shots
Wine
GLS Parducci Pinot Noir
GLS Chianti Bio Docg
GLS Drun heller Merlot
GLS Rosu Doc Cabernet
BTL Parducci Pinot Noir
BTL Chianti Bio Docg
BTL Drun heller Merlot
BTL Rosu Doc Cabernet
GLS Benvolio Pinot Grigio
GLS Nomalas Doc Pinot Grigio
GLS Seeker Sauv Blanc
GLS Alb De Chardonnay
GLS Villa Pozzi Moscato
GLS Drum Heller Chardonnay
Terrio Prosecco
BTL Nomalas Doc Pinot Grigio
BTL Seeker Sauv Blanc
BTL Alb De Chardonnay
BTL Villa Pozzi Moscato
BTL Drum Heller Chardonnay
Terrio Prosecco
Terra Guilla
Specials
Valentines Day
Appetizer
Desert
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
115 N Main St, Mocksville, NC 27028
