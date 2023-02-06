Restaurant header imageView gallery

O'Toole's

review star

No reviews yet

118 Quaker Rd

Queensbury, NY 12804

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Appetizers

Boneless Wings

$10.79

Tossed in your favorite Sauce

GF Boneless Wings

$10.79

Tossed in your favorite Sauce

Cheese Curds

$10.39

Wisconsin curds deep-fried to a golden brown

Chicken Nachos

$11.59

GF Chicken Nachos

$11.59

Chicken Tenders

$10.39

Chicken Tenders served with BBQ or Ranch

GF Chicken Tenders

$10.39

Cordon Blue Bites

$10.39

Lightly breaded chicken bites filled with ham & melted cheese

Frickles

$9.29

Battered pickel strip dep-fried to golden brown

Jalapeno Poppers

$9.39

Jalapeno Poppers with chedder cheese

Fried Calamari

$13.79

Calamari deep-fried to a golden brown

GF Calamari

$13.79

Loaded Skins

$9.29

This skins topped with bacon bits cheese and scallion

GF Loaded Skins

$9.29

Mozzarella Sticks

$10.99

Mozzarella cheese sticks served with marinara sauce

Nacho Supreme

$11.59

Tortilla chips with chili or tex-mex chicken, jalapenois, scallions salsa, cheese, peppers and tomatoes

Pizza Logs

$10.99

Cheese, pizza sauce & pepperoni in a crispy wrap

Premium Pretzels

$9.99

Soft pretzels, served with beer cheese dip

Shrimp Cocktail

$11.99

Jumbo shrimp

GF Shrimp Cocktail

$11.99

CHIPS'N CHZ

$5.99

DINNER SALAD AS APP

DINNER CAESAR AS APP

Soup, Sal & Deli Sensations

New England Clam Chowder

$6.99

An O'tooles favorite

Soup Du Jour

$6.99

Different Every day, Ask Your Server

French Onion Soup

$6.99

Topped With Croutons and Melted Provolone cheese

Spicy chili

$6.99

With Shredded cheese and served with tortilla chips

Caesar Salad Sm

$4.69

With parmesan cheese, and bacon bits

GF Caesar Salad Sm

$4.69

Garden Salad

$4.29

With tomao, cucber, peppers, and onions

GF Garden Salad

$4.29

Stuffed Potato

$6.99

With cheese, bacon bits, scallions & sour cream

GF Stuffed Potato

$6.99

Deli sandwiches & Wraps

$9.99

Turkey, Ham, Roast beef or Corned Beef

GF Deli Sandwich

$9.99

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$13.19

Bonless wings over fresh lettuce mixed with peppers, tomatoes and our shredded cheese blend

GF Buffalo Chicken Salad

$13.19

Chef Salad

$13.49

With Bacon, ham, turkey and egg diced toato & cucumber and our shredded cheese blend

GF Chef Salad

$13.49

Chicken Caeser Salad

$13.19

With parm cheese& bacon bits

GF Chicken Caesar Salad

$13.19

Grilled Chicken Salad

$13.19

With peppers, tomatoes, cucmbuers and our shredded cheese blend

GF Grilled Chicken Salad

$13.19

Salmon Caesar Salad

$15.19

With parm cheese& bacon bits

GF Salmon Caesar Salad

$15.19

Shrimp Caesar Salad

$14.19

With parm cheese& bacon bits

GF Shrimp Caesar Salad

$14.19

Steak Burger Salad

$13.29

Our Steak burger choice of cheese, atop fresh lettuce mix with chopped red onion, tomato, pickle and bacon

GF Steak Burger Salad

$13.29

Taco Salad

$13.19

With refried beans, taco meat or tex-mex chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, peppers, and shredded cheese

GF Chicken Taco Salad

$13.19

BLT

$9.99

GF BLT

$9.99

O'toole's Famous Chicken Wings

6 Wings

$7.00

O'toole's Famous Chicken Wings

6 All Drums

$8.00

O'toole's Famous Chicken Wings

6 All Flats

$8.00

O'toole's Famous Chicken Wings

12 Wings

$14.00

O'toole's Famous Chicken Wings

12 All Drums

$15.00

O'toole's Famous Chicken Wings

12 All Flats

$15.00

O'toole's Famous Chicken Wings

18 Wings

$21.00

O'toole's Famous Chicken Wings

18 All Drums

$22.00

O'toole's Famous Chicken Wings

18 All Flats

$22.00

O'toole's Famous Chicken Wings

24 Wings

$28.00

O'toole's Famous Chicken Wings

36 Wings

$42.00

O'toole's Famous Chicken Wings

48 Wings

$64.00

O'toole's Famous Chicken Wings

GF 6 Wings

$7.00

O'toole's Famous Chicken Wings

GF 6 All Drums

$8.00

O'toole's Famous Chicken Wings

GF 6 All Flats

$8.00

O'toole's Famous Chicken Wings

GF 12 Wings

$14.00

O'toole's Famous Chicken Wings

GF 12 All Drums

$15.00

O'toole's Famous Chicken Wings

GF 12 All Flats

$15.00

O'toole's Famous Chicken Wings

GF 18 Wings

$21.00

O'toole's Famous Chicken Wings

GF 18 All Drums

$22.00

O'toole's Famous Chicken Wings

GF 18 All Flats

$22.00

O'toole's Famous Chicken Wings

GF 24 Wings

$28.00

O'toole's Famous Chicken Wings

GF 24 Drums

$29.00

O'toole's Famous Chicken Wings

GF 24 All Flats

$29.00

O'toole's Famous Chicken Wings

Shareables

Buffalo Flatbread

$9.99

Mild Sauce based, topped with shredded mozzarealla and charbroiled chicken

Chicken Alfredo Flatbread

$9.99

Alfredo Sauce topped with shredded mozzarella cheese and charbroiled chicken

Sweet and Spicy Flatbread

$9.99

Marinara topped with pepperoni, jalapenos and mozzarella, topped with a honey drizzle

Sweet-Fire Flatbread

$9.99

Marinara topped with diced chicken, mozzarella, sprinkled with rub-rub and drizzled with honey.

Cheese Quesadilla

$8.99

Chicken Quesadilla

$10.19

A flour (or corn) tortilla filled with tex-mex chicken, pepper jack cheese and spicy Pico de Gallo

Irish Nugget Nachos

$12.99

Potato Nuggets with shredded cheese, sauteed onions, chopped crispy corned beef and scallions

Loaded Fries

$9.99

Choose, Beer battered, Straight Cut or Potato Nuggets. Served with a side of Sourr cream

Nacho Supreme

$11.59

Tortilla chips with chili or tex-mex chicken, jalapenois, scallions salsa, cheese, peppers and tomatoes

Onion Ring Platter

$6.99

Sweet Potato FF Platter

$6.99

Potato Nugget Platter

$6.99

Reg Fries Platter

$6.99

Straight Cut Platter

$6.99

GF Chicken Nachos

$10.19

GF Chicken Quesadilla

$10.19

GF Loaded FF

$9.99

GF Straight Cut Platter

$6.99

GF Sweet Potato FF Platter

$6.99

Pub Burgers & Sandwiches

Classic Cheeseburger

$12.49

Our half-pound charbroiled to perfection topped with your choice of cheese

Bourbon Burger

$13.99

Our Classic burger topped with kickin' bourbon glazed, crispy fried onion petals and pepper-jack cheese

Cowboy Burger

$13.99

Our cheeseburger topped with choice of cheese, Citrus BBQ, sauteed mushrooms and fried onion petals

Boom-Boom Burger

$14.99

Charbroiled to perfection with the choice of cheese, onion petals & our creamy, spicy, tangy Boom-Boom sauce

Cheeseburger Club

$14.19

Dbl Cheese Burger

$17.99

Grilled Chicken BLT

$13.29

Double Decker Clubs

$14.19

Philly

$13.59

Chicken Parm Sandwich

$10.99Out of stock

BLT Club

$9.99

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$13.29

Boneless wings in Buffalo Sauce, fresh lettuce, tomato peppers, shreded cheese and blue cheese dressing

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$13.29

Chicken Fajita Wrap

$13.29

With Sauteed Peppers and onions, fresh mixed greens, tomato, shredded cheese, salsa and sour cream

Haddock Fillet

$12.99

Reuben Melt

$14.49

TBC Melt

$13.29

French Dip

$13.59

GF Classic Cheeseburger

$12.49

GF Cheeseburger Club

$14.19

GF Double Decker Club

$14.19

GF Chicken Parm

$10.99

GF Chicken Fajita Wrap

$13.29

GF Chicken Caesar Wrap

$13.29

GF Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$13.29

GF Reuben Melt

$14.49

GF TBC Melt

$13.29

GF Grilled Chicken BLT

$13.29

Fabulous Fajitas

Chicken Fajita

$13.79

Sizzling Strip of Charbroiled Chicken with teriyaki sauce. Served with Sauteed Peppers and Onions with warm flour(or corn) Tortillas and lettuce, spicy pico degallo or peppers and tomatos, shredded cheese, salsa and sour cream. Add Guacamole for $1

Veggie Fajita

$12.59

Sizzling stir -fry veggies with teriyaki sauce. Served with Sauteed Peppers and Onions with warm flour(or corn) Tortillas and lettuce, spicy pico degallo or peppers and tomatos, shredded cheese, salsa and sour cream. Add Guacamole for $2

Steak Fajita

$22.99

Sizzling Strip of Charbroiled Steak with teriyaki sauce. Served with Sauteed Peppers and Onions with warm flour(or corn) Tortillas and lettuce, spicy pico degallo or peppers and tomatos, shredded cheese, salsa and sour cream. Add Guacamole for $3

Steak and Chicken Fajita

$26.99

Sizzling Strip of Charbroiled Chicken and Steak with teriyaki sauce. Served with Sauteed Peppers and Onions with warm flour(or corn) Tortillas and lettuce, spicy pico degallo or peppers and tomatos, shredded cheese, salsa and sour cream. Add Guacamole for $4

GF Chicken Fajita

$13.79

GF Veggie Fajita

$12.59

GF Steak Fajita

$22.99

GF Steak and Chicken Fajita

$26.99

Entrees with 2 sides

Salmon Dinner

$16.99

Our salmon Fillet dinner grille dto perfection

House Sirloin

$22.49

Our 8 oz sirloin steak Charbroiled it perfection with Montreal sasoning

The Cowboy sirloin

$23.49

Our 8 oz sirloin steak Charbroiled topped with Citrus BBQ sauteed Mushrooms and fried onin petals

The Adirondack Sirloin

$23.49

Our 8 oz sirloin steak Charbroiled topped with sauteed onions, peppers, mushrooms and fried onion petals.

Glazed Chicken

$14.59

Twin Grilled chicken Breasts glaszed with BBQ, Kickin bourbon, raspberry or teriyaki glaze

Friday Fish & Chips

$17.79

Twin beer battered haddock fillets served with coleslaw, with beer battered fries

GF House Sirloin

$22.49

GF Glazed Chicken

$14.59

GF Salmon Dinner

$16.99

Entrees

Shrimp Dinner

$16.99

our Fried Shrimp dinner served with coleslaw and straight cut firies

Buffalo Macaroni and Cheese

$14.99

Crispy Tenders in your choice of wing sauce tossed in a creamy Mac and Cheese served with Garlic Bread

Country Chicken Bowl

$16.99

Biscuit breaded chicken and corn atop mashed potatoes covered in country style gravy.

Hawk Pasta

$18.79

Seasoned and seared shrimp tossed in our slightly spicy alfredo sauce with scallions

Chicken Parmesan

$15.39

Twin breaded chicken breassts topped with marinara and mozzarella cheese

Chicken Broccoli Alfredo

$17.79

Cahrbroiled chicken strips and broccoli florets tossed in our house alfredo sauce.

GF Shrimp Dinner

$16.99

GF Hawk Pasta

$18.79

GF Chicken Parmesan

$15.39

GF Chicken Broccoli Alfredo

$17.79

Kids Menu

Kid Mac & Cheese

$5.99

Our house macaroni and cheese. A kids favorite

Kid Cheeseburger

$5.99

A kids burger served with thin fries or apple sauce

Kid Grilled Cheese

$5.99

American Cheese on grilled white. Served with thin fries or apple sauce.

Kid Tenders

$5.99

Crunchy breaded chicken deep- fried and served with BBQ sauce and thin fries or apple sauce.

Kid Penne

$5.99

Penne Pasta with a choice of sauce and Garlic bread

GF Kid Cheeseburger

$5.99

GF Kid Grilled Cheese

$5.99

GF Kid Tenders

$5.99

GF Kid Penne

$5.99

10000 KID Hot dogs

1 KID Hot Dog

2 AL DOGS

Desserts

Reeses Peanut Butter Pie

$6.99

For the Peanute butter lover, a towering pie of mouth-watering irresistibility

Raspberry Cheescake Chimi's

$6.99

Cheesecake and raspberry topping wrapped in flour tortilla, sprinkled with powdered sugar and drizzled with raspberry syrup

Dessert of the Month

$6.99

Please ask Your Server

Gluten free Vanilla Bean Brulee Cheesecase

$6.99

Vanilla bean crume brulee custard with macerated Madagascar vanilla pods folded into cheesecake batter, with a crispy, baby oat crust...add strawbeeries for $1

Gluten Free Chocolate Lava Cake

$6.99

A cholate lovers dream...warm, rich, moist chocolate cake filled with an oozing dark dense chocolate center

Ice Cream Ala Mode

$1.99

Sides

Beer Battered FF Side

$1.99

Straight Cut FF Side

$1.99

Sweet Potato FF Side

$2.49

Tater Tots Side

$1.99

Onion Rings Side

$2.99Out of stock

Applesauce Side

$1.99

Cottage Cheese Side

$1.99

Baked Potato

$2.19

Broccoli

$1.99

Corn

$1.99

Coleslaw

$1.99

Macaroni Salad

$1.99

Potato Salad

$1.99

Mashed Potato

$2.99

Side Garlic Bread

$1.00

GF Applesauce Side

$1.99

GF Cottage Cheese Side

$1.99

GF Baked Potato

$2.19

GF Broccoli

$1.99

GF Corn

$1.99

GF Sweet Potato FF

$2.49

GF Straight Cut FF

$1.99

App Plates

Bring 1 Plate

Bring 2 Plates

Bring 3 Plates

Bring 4 Plates

Bring 5 Plates

Bring 6 Plates

Master Mods

Extra 2oz dressing

$0.25

Extra 4oz dressing

$0.50

Extra 2oz Sauce

$0.25

Extra 4oz Sauce

$0.50

Cheese

$0.25

Xtra Bacon

$0.50

Add Fried Egg

$1.00

Add Jalapenos

$0.50

Add Mushrooms

$0.25

Add Peppers

$0.25

Add Sauteed Peppers

$0.25

Add Raw Onions

$0.25

Add Sauteed Onions

$0.25

Add Tomato

$0.25

Add Scallions

$0.25

Add Pico

$0.50

Add Cucumbers

$0.25

Add Fried Onion Petals

$0.50

DONT MAKE

DONT MAKE

Beverages

Pepsi

$2.75

Diet Pepsi

$2.75

Mtn Dew

$2.75

Mug RB

$2.75

Sierra Mist

$2.75

Dr Pepper

$2.75

Lemonade

$2.75

Ginger ale

$2.75

Club Soda

$2.75

Water

Soda Pitcher

$7.99

Rasp Tea

$2.75

Sweet Tea

$2.75

Iced Tea

$2.75

Gatorade

$2.49

Coffee

$2.75

Decaf Coffee

$2.75

Reg Hot Tea

$2.75

Decaf Hot Tea

$2.75

Milk

$2.49

Chocolate Milk

$2.49

Btle Water

$2.50

Blue Gatorade

$3.50

Lipton Pure Peach

$3.50

Lipton Pure Sweet

$3.50

Red Bull Can

$4.00

SF Red Bull Can

$4.00

Saratoga 12 oz

$3.50

Cranberry Juice

$2.49

Orange Juice

$2.49

Raspberry Lemonade

$2.99

Strawberry Lemonade

$2.99

Arnold Palmer

$2.75

Shirley Temple

$2.99

Extra Apple Juice

$1.00

No Ice

KID SODA

$1.00

Kid Drinks

Kid Pepsi

Kid Diet Pepsi

Kid Sprite

Kid Mountain Dew

Kid Shirley Temple

Kid Root Beer

Kid Dr. Pepper

Kid Ginger Ale

Kid Cranberry

Kid OJ

Kid Pineapple

Kid Grapefruit

Kid Milk

Kid Chocolate Milk

Kid Water

Kid Iced Tea

Kid Sweet Tea

Kid Raspberry Tea

Kid Lemonade

Kid Club Soda

Draft Specials

Tues Miller

$4.50

Wed Coors Light

$4.50

Thur Bud Light

$4.50

Fri Blue Moon

$5.99

Sat/Sun Domestics

$4.50

Bottled Beer

Adk Cider Project BTL

$7.50

Amstel BTL

$6.00

Bud BTL

$4.50

Bud Lt BTL

$4.50

Bud Lt Lime BTL

$5.00

Coors Lt BTL

$4.50

Corona BTL

$6.00

Corona Lt BTL

$6.00

Dos Equis Lager BTL

$5.75

Heineken BTL

$6.00

Heineken Lt BTL

$6.00

Labatt Blue BTL

$4.50

Labatt Blue Lt BTL

$4.50

Michelob Ultra BTL

$4.50

Miller High Life BTL

$4.50

Miller Lt BTL

$4.50

Redbridge BTL

$5.75

Rolling Rock BTL

$5.50

Sam Adams

$5.25

Smirnoff Ice BTL

$5.75

Stella BTL

$5.75

Twisted Tea 1/2 & 1/2 BTL

$5.75

Twisted Tea BTL

$5.75

Twisted Tea Lt BTL

$5.75

Twisted Hillary

$7.25

Canned Beer

Bud Lt Next

$5.00

Brooklyn Pulp Art

$6.00

High Noon Lime

$7.50

High Noon Peach

$7.50

Labatt Big Deal

$5.00

New Belgium Fat Tire

$6.00

Nutrl Pineapple

$7.00

Nutrl Watermelon

$7.00

Omission IPA

$7.00

PBR

$4.50

Truly

$6.00

Truly Blackberry/Lemon Vodka

$7.50

White Claw Black Cherry

$6.00

N/A Beer

Odouls BTL

$4.00

Heineken Zero BTL

$5.75

ADD GLASS

ADD GLASS

DONT MAKE

DONT MAKE

Boneless Monday

Boneless Wings

$6.50

Tossed in your favorite Sauce

GF Boneless Wings

$6.50

Tossed in your favorite Sauce

Country Bowl

Country Chicken Bowl

$11.50

Biscuit breaded chicken and corn atop mashed potatoes covered in country style gravy.

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:59 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:59 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:59 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:59 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:59 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:59 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:59 pm
Restaurant info

WELCOME TO O'TOOLE'S Yes, we're a restaurant first. But second? We're the place to go in Queensbury for Happy Hours, Sports Events on 60 TV's, NY Lottery's Quickdraw & instant games, as well as Terrific Daily Specials Good Food…. Good Friends…. Closer than you think!

Website

Location

118 Quaker Rd, Queensbury, NY 12804

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Epicurean Feast @ BD - (EMPLOYEES ONLY)
orange starNo Reviews
289 Bay Road Queensbury, NY 12804
View restaurantnext
Spot Coffee - Glens Falls
orange starNo Reviews
221 Glen Street Glens Falls, NY 12801
View restaurantnext
Downtown Social
orange star4.1 • 627
190 Glen St Glens Falls, NY 12801
View restaurantnext
Downtown City Tavern
orange star4.7 • 3,843
21 Elm St Glens Falls, NY 12801
View restaurantnext
Backdoor Burger & Davidson Brothers
orange starNo Reviews
184 Glen Street Glens Falls, NY 12801
View restaurantnext
Mint Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
80 Warren Street GLENS FALLS, NY 12801
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Queensbury
Glens Falls
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Schuylerville
review star
No reviews yet
Saratoga Springs
review star
Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
Manchester Center
review star
Avg 4.2 (16 restaurants)
Clifton Park
review star
Avg 3.9 (11 restaurants)
Schenectady
review star
Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)
Latham
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Troy
review star
Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)
Albany
review star
Avg 4.4 (40 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston