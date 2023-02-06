- Home
O'Toole's
118 Quaker Rd
Queensbury, NY 12804
Appetizers
Boneless Wings
Tossed in your favorite Sauce
GF Boneless Wings
Tossed in your favorite Sauce
Cheese Curds
Wisconsin curds deep-fried to a golden brown
Chicken Nachos
GF Chicken Nachos
Chicken Tenders
Chicken Tenders served with BBQ or Ranch
GF Chicken Tenders
Cordon Blue Bites
Lightly breaded chicken bites filled with ham & melted cheese
Frickles
Battered pickel strip dep-fried to golden brown
Jalapeno Poppers
Jalapeno Poppers with chedder cheese
Fried Calamari
Calamari deep-fried to a golden brown
GF Calamari
Loaded Skins
This skins topped with bacon bits cheese and scallion
GF Loaded Skins
Mozzarella Sticks
Mozzarella cheese sticks served with marinara sauce
Nacho Supreme
Tortilla chips with chili or tex-mex chicken, jalapenois, scallions salsa, cheese, peppers and tomatoes
Pizza Logs
Cheese, pizza sauce & pepperoni in a crispy wrap
Premium Pretzels
Soft pretzels, served with beer cheese dip
Shrimp Cocktail
Jumbo shrimp
GF Shrimp Cocktail
CHIPS'N CHZ
DINNER SALAD AS APP
DINNER CAESAR AS APP
Soup, Sal & Deli Sensations
New England Clam Chowder
An O'tooles favorite
Soup Du Jour
Different Every day, Ask Your Server
French Onion Soup
Topped With Croutons and Melted Provolone cheese
Spicy chili
With Shredded cheese and served with tortilla chips
Caesar Salad Sm
With parmesan cheese, and bacon bits
GF Caesar Salad Sm
Garden Salad
With tomao, cucber, peppers, and onions
GF Garden Salad
Stuffed Potato
With cheese, bacon bits, scallions & sour cream
GF Stuffed Potato
Deli sandwiches & Wraps
Turkey, Ham, Roast beef or Corned Beef
GF Deli Sandwich
Buffalo Chicken Salad
Bonless wings over fresh lettuce mixed with peppers, tomatoes and our shredded cheese blend
GF Buffalo Chicken Salad
Chef Salad
With Bacon, ham, turkey and egg diced toato & cucumber and our shredded cheese blend
GF Chef Salad
Chicken Caeser Salad
With parm cheese& bacon bits
GF Chicken Caesar Salad
Grilled Chicken Salad
With peppers, tomatoes, cucmbuers and our shredded cheese blend
GF Grilled Chicken Salad
Salmon Caesar Salad
With parm cheese& bacon bits
GF Salmon Caesar Salad
Shrimp Caesar Salad
With parm cheese& bacon bits
GF Shrimp Caesar Salad
Steak Burger Salad
Our Steak burger choice of cheese, atop fresh lettuce mix with chopped red onion, tomato, pickle and bacon
GF Steak Burger Salad
Taco Salad
With refried beans, taco meat or tex-mex chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, peppers, and shredded cheese
GF Chicken Taco Salad
BLT
GF BLT
O'toole's Famous Chicken Wings
6 Wings
O'toole's Famous Chicken Wings
6 All Drums
O'toole's Famous Chicken Wings
6 All Flats
O'toole's Famous Chicken Wings
12 Wings
O'toole's Famous Chicken Wings
12 All Drums
O'toole's Famous Chicken Wings
12 All Flats
O'toole's Famous Chicken Wings
18 Wings
O'toole's Famous Chicken Wings
18 All Drums
O'toole's Famous Chicken Wings
18 All Flats
O'toole's Famous Chicken Wings
24 Wings
O'toole's Famous Chicken Wings
36 Wings
O'toole's Famous Chicken Wings
48 Wings
O'toole's Famous Chicken Wings
GF 6 Wings
O'toole's Famous Chicken Wings
GF 6 All Drums
O'toole's Famous Chicken Wings
GF 6 All Flats
O'toole's Famous Chicken Wings
GF 12 Wings
O'toole's Famous Chicken Wings
GF 12 All Drums
O'toole's Famous Chicken Wings
GF 12 All Flats
O'toole's Famous Chicken Wings
GF 18 Wings
O'toole's Famous Chicken Wings
GF 18 All Drums
O'toole's Famous Chicken Wings
GF 18 All Flats
O'toole's Famous Chicken Wings
GF 24 Wings
O'toole's Famous Chicken Wings
GF 24 Drums
O'toole's Famous Chicken Wings
GF 24 All Flats
O'toole's Famous Chicken Wings
Shareables
Buffalo Flatbread
Mild Sauce based, topped with shredded mozzarealla and charbroiled chicken
Chicken Alfredo Flatbread
Alfredo Sauce topped with shredded mozzarella cheese and charbroiled chicken
Sweet and Spicy Flatbread
Marinara topped with pepperoni, jalapenos and mozzarella, topped with a honey drizzle
Sweet-Fire Flatbread
Marinara topped with diced chicken, mozzarella, sprinkled with rub-rub and drizzled with honey.
Cheese Quesadilla
Chicken Quesadilla
A flour (or corn) tortilla filled with tex-mex chicken, pepper jack cheese and spicy Pico de Gallo
Irish Nugget Nachos
Potato Nuggets with shredded cheese, sauteed onions, chopped crispy corned beef and scallions
Loaded Fries
Choose, Beer battered, Straight Cut or Potato Nuggets. Served with a side of Sourr cream
Nacho Supreme
Tortilla chips with chili or tex-mex chicken, jalapenois, scallions salsa, cheese, peppers and tomatoes
Onion Ring Platter
Sweet Potato FF Platter
Potato Nugget Platter
Reg Fries Platter
Straight Cut Platter
GF Chicken Nachos
GF Chicken Quesadilla
GF Loaded FF
GF Straight Cut Platter
GF Sweet Potato FF Platter
Pub Burgers & Sandwiches
Classic Cheeseburger
Our half-pound charbroiled to perfection topped with your choice of cheese
Bourbon Burger
Our Classic burger topped with kickin' bourbon glazed, crispy fried onion petals and pepper-jack cheese
Cowboy Burger
Our cheeseburger topped with choice of cheese, Citrus BBQ, sauteed mushrooms and fried onion petals
Boom-Boom Burger
Charbroiled to perfection with the choice of cheese, onion petals & our creamy, spicy, tangy Boom-Boom sauce
Cheeseburger Club
Dbl Cheese Burger
Grilled Chicken BLT
Double Decker Clubs
Philly
Chicken Parm Sandwich
BLT Club
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Boneless wings in Buffalo Sauce, fresh lettuce, tomato peppers, shreded cheese and blue cheese dressing
Chicken Caesar Wrap
Chicken Fajita Wrap
With Sauteed Peppers and onions, fresh mixed greens, tomato, shredded cheese, salsa and sour cream
Haddock Fillet
Reuben Melt
TBC Melt
French Dip
GF Classic Cheeseburger
GF Cheeseburger Club
GF Double Decker Club
GF Chicken Parm
GF Chicken Fajita Wrap
GF Chicken Caesar Wrap
GF Buffalo Chicken Wrap
GF Reuben Melt
GF TBC Melt
GF Grilled Chicken BLT
Fabulous Fajitas
Chicken Fajita
Sizzling Strip of Charbroiled Chicken with teriyaki sauce. Served with Sauteed Peppers and Onions with warm flour(or corn) Tortillas and lettuce, spicy pico degallo or peppers and tomatos, shredded cheese, salsa and sour cream. Add Guacamole for $1
Veggie Fajita
Sizzling stir -fry veggies with teriyaki sauce. Served with Sauteed Peppers and Onions with warm flour(or corn) Tortillas and lettuce, spicy pico degallo or peppers and tomatos, shredded cheese, salsa and sour cream. Add Guacamole for $2
Steak Fajita
Sizzling Strip of Charbroiled Steak with teriyaki sauce. Served with Sauteed Peppers and Onions with warm flour(or corn) Tortillas and lettuce, spicy pico degallo or peppers and tomatos, shredded cheese, salsa and sour cream. Add Guacamole for $3
Steak and Chicken Fajita
Sizzling Strip of Charbroiled Chicken and Steak with teriyaki sauce. Served with Sauteed Peppers and Onions with warm flour(or corn) Tortillas and lettuce, spicy pico degallo or peppers and tomatos, shredded cheese, salsa and sour cream. Add Guacamole for $4
GF Chicken Fajita
GF Veggie Fajita
GF Steak Fajita
GF Steak and Chicken Fajita
Entrees with 2 sides
Salmon Dinner
Our salmon Fillet dinner grille dto perfection
House Sirloin
Our 8 oz sirloin steak Charbroiled it perfection with Montreal sasoning
The Cowboy sirloin
Our 8 oz sirloin steak Charbroiled topped with Citrus BBQ sauteed Mushrooms and fried onin petals
The Adirondack Sirloin
Our 8 oz sirloin steak Charbroiled topped with sauteed onions, peppers, mushrooms and fried onion petals.
Glazed Chicken
Twin Grilled chicken Breasts glaszed with BBQ, Kickin bourbon, raspberry or teriyaki glaze
Friday Fish & Chips
Twin beer battered haddock fillets served with coleslaw, with beer battered fries
GF House Sirloin
GF Glazed Chicken
GF Salmon Dinner
Entrees
Shrimp Dinner
our Fried Shrimp dinner served with coleslaw and straight cut firies
Buffalo Macaroni and Cheese
Crispy Tenders in your choice of wing sauce tossed in a creamy Mac and Cheese served with Garlic Bread
Country Chicken Bowl
Biscuit breaded chicken and corn atop mashed potatoes covered in country style gravy.
Hawk Pasta
Seasoned and seared shrimp tossed in our slightly spicy alfredo sauce with scallions
Chicken Parmesan
Twin breaded chicken breassts topped with marinara and mozzarella cheese
Chicken Broccoli Alfredo
Cahrbroiled chicken strips and broccoli florets tossed in our house alfredo sauce.
GF Shrimp Dinner
GF Hawk Pasta
GF Chicken Parmesan
GF Chicken Broccoli Alfredo
Kids Menu
Kid Mac & Cheese
Our house macaroni and cheese. A kids favorite
Kid Cheeseburger
A kids burger served with thin fries or apple sauce
Kid Grilled Cheese
American Cheese on grilled white. Served with thin fries or apple sauce.
Kid Tenders
Crunchy breaded chicken deep- fried and served with BBQ sauce and thin fries or apple sauce.
Kid Penne
Penne Pasta with a choice of sauce and Garlic bread
GF Kid Cheeseburger
GF Kid Grilled Cheese
GF Kid Tenders
GF Kid Penne
10000 KID Hot dogs
1 KID Hot Dog
2 AL DOGS
Desserts
Reeses Peanut Butter Pie
For the Peanute butter lover, a towering pie of mouth-watering irresistibility
Raspberry Cheescake Chimi's
Cheesecake and raspberry topping wrapped in flour tortilla, sprinkled with powdered sugar and drizzled with raspberry syrup
Dessert of the Month
Please ask Your Server
Gluten free Vanilla Bean Brulee Cheesecase
Vanilla bean crume brulee custard with macerated Madagascar vanilla pods folded into cheesecake batter, with a crispy, baby oat crust...add strawbeeries for $1
Gluten Free Chocolate Lava Cake
A cholate lovers dream...warm, rich, moist chocolate cake filled with an oozing dark dense chocolate center
Ice Cream Ala Mode
Sides
Beer Battered FF Side
Straight Cut FF Side
Sweet Potato FF Side
Tater Tots Side
Onion Rings Side
Applesauce Side
Cottage Cheese Side
Baked Potato
Broccoli
Corn
Coleslaw
Macaroni Salad
Potato Salad
Mashed Potato
Side Garlic Bread
GF Applesauce Side
GF Cottage Cheese Side
GF Baked Potato
GF Broccoli
GF Corn
GF Sweet Potato FF
GF Straight Cut FF
Master Mods
Extra 2oz dressing
Extra 4oz dressing
Extra 2oz Sauce
Extra 4oz Sauce
Cheese
Xtra Bacon
Add Fried Egg
Add Jalapenos
Add Mushrooms
Add Peppers
Add Sauteed Peppers
Add Raw Onions
Add Sauteed Onions
Add Tomato
Add Scallions
Add Pico
Add Cucumbers
Add Fried Onion Petals
Beverages
Pepsi
Diet Pepsi
Mtn Dew
Mug RB
Sierra Mist
Dr Pepper
Lemonade
Ginger ale
Club Soda
Water
Soda Pitcher
Rasp Tea
Sweet Tea
Iced Tea
Gatorade
Coffee
Decaf Coffee
Reg Hot Tea
Decaf Hot Tea
Milk
Chocolate Milk
Btle Water
Blue Gatorade
Lipton Pure Peach
Lipton Pure Sweet
Red Bull Can
SF Red Bull Can
Saratoga 12 oz
Cranberry Juice
Orange Juice
Raspberry Lemonade
Strawberry Lemonade
Arnold Palmer
Shirley Temple
Extra Apple Juice
No Ice
KID SODA
Kid Drinks
Draft Specials
Bottled Beer
Adk Cider Project BTL
Amstel BTL
Bud BTL
Bud Lt BTL
Bud Lt Lime BTL
Coors Lt BTL
Corona BTL
Corona Lt BTL
Dos Equis Lager BTL
Heineken BTL
Heineken Lt BTL
Labatt Blue BTL
Labatt Blue Lt BTL
Michelob Ultra BTL
Miller High Life BTL
Miller Lt BTL
Redbridge BTL
Rolling Rock BTL
Sam Adams
Smirnoff Ice BTL
Stella BTL
Twisted Tea 1/2 & 1/2 BTL
Twisted Tea BTL
Twisted Tea Lt BTL
Twisted Hillary
Canned Beer
ADD GLASS
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:59 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:59 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:59 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:59 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:59 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:59 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:59 pm
WELCOME TO O'TOOLE'S Yes, we're a restaurant first. But second? We're the place to go in Queensbury for Happy Hours, Sports Events on 60 TV's, NY Lottery's Quickdraw & instant games, as well as Terrific Daily Specials Good Food…. Good Friends…. Closer than you think!
118 Quaker Rd, Queensbury, NY 12804