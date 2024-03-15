Queen City Bistro 23 E Beverley St.
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|4:30 pm - 10:30 pm
|Monday
|4:30 pm - 10:30 pm
|Tuesday
|4:30 pm - 10:30 pm
|Wednesday
|4:30 pm - 10:30 pm
|Thursday
|4:30 pm - 10:30 pm
|Friday
|4:30 pm - 10:30 pm
|Saturday
|4:30 pm - 10:30 pm
Restaurant info
A Full Service Restaurant providing a Fine Dining Experience in a Casual Atmosphere, serving Local Cuisine with an Italian Twist in the heart of Downtown Staunton Virginia.
Location
23 E Beverley St., Staunton, VA 24411
Gallery