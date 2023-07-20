Drinks

Drip Coffee

$2.75+

Hot water brewed over freshly ground, locally sourced from Dayton, VA, Crazy Fox Coffee Roasting Company blends

Americano

$3.40+

Espresso, hot water, and your choice of optional flavors and milk.

Iced Americano

$3.40+

Espresso, chilled water, and your choice of optional flavors and milk served over ice.

Hot Latte

$4.45+

Espresso, steamed milk, and milk foam topping. Additional flavors can be added.

Iced Latte

$4.45+

Espresso, chilled milk of your choice, ice, and additional flavors can be added.

Hot Macchiato

$5.00+

Steamed milk topped with espresso. Additional flavors can be added.

Iced Macchiato

$5.00+

Chilled milk of your choice, ice, and topped with espresso. Additional flavors can be added.

Hot Breve

$5.00+

Steamed half and half, espresso and your choice of flavors and milk.

Iced Breve

$5.00+

Chilled half and half, ice, and espresso. Additional flavors can be added.

Cappuccino

$4.45+

Espresso and hot milk topped with steamed milk foam. Additional flavors can be added.

Shaken Espresso

$5.00+

Espresso and ice shaken together until chilled and frothy. Topped with your choice of milk and additional flavors can be added.

Cold Brew

$4.00+

Crazy Fox Coffee Roasting Company's Back Porch Blend grounds are steeped in cold water overnight to create a bold cold coffee. Additional flavors can be added.

Arnold Palmer

$2.75+

Equal parts lemonade and tea (sweet or unsweet) served over ice.

Cafe Au Lait

$3.40+

Hot coffee with hot milk added. Additional flavors can be added.

Cortado

$4.45

Espresso mixed with equal parts of steamed, texturized milk. Additional flavors can be added. 8 oz Only

Frozen Coffee

$4.75+

Iced Coffee blended with ice and your choice of milk. Additional flavors can be added.

Single Espresso

$2.75

2 oz of espresso.

Double Espresso

$4.25

4 oz of espresso.

Hot Dirty Chai

$5.45+

Steamed milk, spiced chai, and espresso. Additional flavors can be added.

Iced Dirty Chai

$5.45+

Chilled milk, ice, spiced chai, and espresso. Additional flavors can be added.

Chai Latte

$4.45+

Creamy spiced chai with hot milk of your choice. Additional flavors can be added.

Iced Chai Latte

$4.45+

Chilled milk, and spiced chai, are poured over ice. Additional flavors can be added.

Hot Sugar Free Chai

$4.45+

Steamed milk and sugar-free chai. Additional flavors can be added.

Iced Sugar Free Chai

$4.50+

Chilled milk, sugar-free chai, and ice. Additional flavors can be added.

Hot Matcha

$4.75+

Steamed milk and sweetened matcha. Additional flavors can be added.

Iced Matcha

$4.75+

Chilled milk and sweetened matcha. Additional flavors can be added.

London Fog

$4.00+

SerendipiTea's Marquise Grey tea blend, lavender & vanilla syrup, and topped with frothed milk.

Hot Tea

$2.85+

Your choice of serendipiTea's blends.

Iced Tea

$1.50+

Sweet or unsweet. Additional flavors can be added.

Lemonade

$2.50+

Refreshing lemonade that can be mixed with your choice of flavors.

Sparkling Lemonade

$3.50+

Refreshing lemonade topped with sparkling water. Additional flavors can be added.

Smoothie

$5.25

Your choice of fresh fruit (mixed berry, mango, or strawberry banana) blended with ice and milk.

Frozen Chocolate

$4.25+

Dark chocolate, cream, and ice blended until smooth. Topped with whip cream and drizzle.

Hot Chocolate

$3.50+

Dark chocolate combined with steamed milk and topped with whip cream. Additional flavors can be added.

Bottled Juice

$2.25

Apple or Orange.

Smart Water

$2.50

20 fl oz bottle.

Bottled Soda

$1.99

Coke, Diet Coke, Coke Zero, Sprite, Mr. Pibb, and Fanta.

Pellegrino Sparkling Water

$2.00

Cup of Water

$0.50

Kid's Milk

$1.50

Mt. Crawford Creamery whole milk. Also available in chocolate and strawberry.

Drink Special: Employee Picks

The Anna

The Anna

$2.00+

Our barista Anna's favorite drink is a Peach Lemonade! Try it at a discounted price, this week only!

The Raegan

The Raegan

$4.00+

Our barista Raegan's favorite drink is a Iced Caramel Latte with cold foam! Try it at a discounted price, this week only!

The Celeste

The Celeste

$5.00+

Our barista Celeste's favorite drink is a Smore's Latte with Oat Milk! Try it at a discounted price, this week only!

The Joe

The Joe

$2.00+

Our sous chef Joe's favorite drink is a Peach Tea made with unsweet tea! Try it at a discounted price, this week only!

The Meghan

The Meghan

$4.00+

Our barista Meghan's favorite drink is a Iced Latte with cinnamon & honey! Try it at a discounted price, this week only!

The Genesis

The Genesis

$5.00+

Our barista Genesis's favorite drink is a iced matcha with cold foam! Try it at a discounted price, this week only!

The Lily

The Lily

$5.00+

Our manager Lily's favorite drink is a Iced Vanilla Americano with Cold foam! Try it at a discounted price, this week only!

The Sam

The Sam

$3.00+

Our barista Sam's favorite drink is an Iced Chai Latte! Try it at a discounted price, this week only!

The Kent

The Kent

$3.00+

Our Owner Kent's favorite drink is an Iced London Fog! Try it at a discounted price, this week only!

The John

The John

$4.00+

Our Chef John's favorite drink is an Iced Americano with almond-milk & hazelnut! Try it at a discounted price, this week only!

The Hannah

The Hannah

$4.00+

Our shift lead Hannah's favorite drink is an Iced Vanilla Latte! Try it at a discounted price, this week only!

The Lindsay

The Lindsay

$4.00+

Our barista Lindsay's favorite drink is an Iced Green Tea Peach Lemonade! Try it at a discounted price, this week only!

The Ahre

The Ahre

$5.00+

Our barista Ahre's favorite drink is an Iced Vanilla Chai Latte! Try it at a discounted price, this week only!

All Day Breakfast

Bacon, Egg & Cheese Taquitos

Bacon, Egg & Cheese Taquitos

$7.75

Two taquitos filled with scrambled eggs, savory bacon, and melted cheese in a flour tortilla. Served with salsa and sour cream. Add Guacamole + 1.50

Egg, Spinach & Cheese Taquitos

Egg, Spinach & Cheese Taquitos

$7.00

Two taquitos filled with scrambled eggs, fresh spinach, and melted cheese in a flour tortilla. Served with salsa and sour cream. Add Guacamole + 1.50

Quiche of the Day

Quiche of the Day

$8.00

Savory egg and cream custard baked with fresh ingredients in a pie crust. Served with a side of fresh fruit.

Belgian Waffles

Belgian Waffles

$9.75

Light, crisp waffles served with fresh berries, whipped topping, and maple syrup.

Bagel

$2.95

Side Bacon

$3.75

Side Toast

$2.75

Bowl of Fruit

$5.95

Strawberry Parfait

$4.95

Strawberry yogurt, fresh strawberries, and topped with granola.

Blueberry Parfait

$4.95

Vanilla yogurt, fresh blueberries, and topped with granola.

Bakery

Scones

$4.25

Muffins

$4.25

Lemon Bar

$3.25

Jumbo Cinnamon Roll

$4.95

Gluten Free Brownie

$5.25

Brownie

$3.00

Lemon coconut Bundt cake

$5.00

Bourbon Pecan Tarte

$5.00

Strawberry Bars

$3.00

Chocolate Mocha Bundt Cake

$5.00

Appetizers

Spinach Artichoke Dip

$8.00

Chopped spinach, artichokes, and cream cheese topped with parmesan and baked; served with pita chips.

Hummus & Pita Chips

$7.50

House-made roasted red pepper hummus served with crispy, pita chips.

Loaded Potato Skins

$8.00

Baked russet potato halves topped with crispy bacon, mixed cheese, and green onions with a side of our house-made ranch.

Cheesy Herb Flatbread

$7.50

House flatbread, baked with herbs and topped with mozzarella and parmesan cheese; served with a side of classic marinara.

Salads

Strawberry Fields Salad

Strawberry Fields Salad

$10.00

Mixed greens topped with fresh strawberries, feta cheese, candied pecans, and balsamic dressing. Served with grilled pita bread. Add Grilled Chicken + 1.50

Southwest Chicken Salad

Southwest Chicken Salad

$10.00

Chopped romaine lettuce, mixed cheese, seasoned chicken, black bean corn salsa, and tortilla strips. Served with sides of house-made salsa and Southwest ranch dressing. Add Guacamole + 1.50

Garden Salad

Garden Salad

$6.50

Mixed greens topped with cucumbers, Roma tomatoes, carrots, and a grilled pita.

Chicken Caesar Salad

Chicken Caesar Salad

$10.00

Chopped romaine lettuce tossed with Caesar dressing, parmesan cheese, house-made croutons, and seasoned chicken, and served with a grilled pita.

Caesar Salad

$8.00

Chopped romaine lettuce tossed with Caesar dressing, parmesan cheese, and house-made croutons, and served with a grilled pita.

Asian Salad w/Chicken

Asian Salad w/Chicken

$10.00

Chopped romaine lettuce, grilled chicken, green onions, carrots, and toasted almonds tossed in an oriental sesame dressing. Topped with wonton strips and toasted sesame seeds.

Sandwiches

Smokehouse Panini

$10.50

Rotisserie seasoned chicken, savory bacon, tangy barbeque sauce, and melted cheddar cheese on grilled ciabatta bread.

Rotisserie Chicken Salad Croissant

$10.00

Roasted rotisserie chicken with chopped celery, green onion, and creamy mayo on a grilled croissant. Served with lettuce and tomato.

Grilled Pimento Cheese & Bacon Panini

$10.00

Our house-made pimento cheese and savory bacon on grilled ciabatta bread melted to perfection.

Grilled Ham & Gouda Panini

Grilled Ham & Gouda Panini

$10.00

Ham, smoked gouda, apricot jam, and Dijon mustard on grilled ciabatta bread.

Grilled Caprese Panini w/Chicken

$10.50

Fresh basil, Roma tomatoes, mozzarella, arugula, seasoned chicken, and balsamic drizzle on grilled ciabatta bread.

Grilled Caprese Panini

$9.00

Fresh basil, Roma tomatoes, mozzarella, arugula, and balsamic drizzle on grilled ciabatta bread.

Grilled BLAT

$10.50

Savory bacon, red leaf lettuce, sliced avocado, and Roma tomato on wheat-berry or white bread.

Club Wrap

Club Wrap

$10.00

Deli ham and turkey, savory bacon, American cheese, red leaf lettuce, and Roma tomatoes on a flour tortilla. Served with a side of honey mustard dressing.

Classic Grilled Cheese

$7.25

American cheese melted to perfection on your choice of grilled bread.

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$10.00

Seasoned chicken with creamy Caesar dressing, chopped romaine, and parmesan cheese on a white or spinach wrap.

Sides

Route 11 Chips

$2.00

Salted, Sour Cream, and Crab.

Tortellini Pasta Salad

$2.00

Tri-Color cheese tortellini with fresh vegetables tossed in a vinaigrette and topped with parmesan.

Lemon Orzo Salad

$2.00

Orzo, fresh lemon, olive oil, roasted red peppers, edamame and roasted corn.

Fresh Fruit

$2.00

A seasonal mix of freshly cut fruit.

Deluxe Sides

Side Salad

$3.75

Mixed greens topped with cucumbers, Roma tomatoes, carrots, and a choice of dressing.

Pimento Cheese & Pita Chips

$3.75

Sharp Cheddar, tangy cream cheese, mayonnaise, roasted red peppers, and zest spices blended into an irresistible spread. Served with pita chips.

Macaroni & Cheese

$3.75

A classic blend of cheddar and jack cheese, cream, and noodles baked to gooey perfection.

Hummus & Pita Chips

$3.75

Our house-made roasted red pepper hummus with pita chips.

Cup of Loaded Potato Soup

$3.75

Creamy potato soup topped with savory bacon, cheese, and green onions.

Chicken Salad & Pita Chips

$3.75

Our house-made chicken salad with pita chips.

Soups

Loaded Potato Soup

$6.00

Creamy potato soup topped with savory bacon, cheese, and green onions.

Kid's Meals

Classic Grilled Cheese

$6.50

Mac & Cheese

$6.50

Cheese Pizza

$6.50

Quesadilla

$6.50

Chicken or Cheese.

Grab & Go

Chicken Salad Pound

$10.00

Half Pound Chicken Salad

$5.50

Pimento Cheese Pound

$12.00

Half Pound Pimento Cheese

$6.50

Half Pound Roasted Red Pepper Hummus

$4.00

Lemon Orzo Pound

$7.50

Lemon Orzo Half Pound

$4.00

Quart of Potato Soup

$11.50

Italian Pasta Salad

$5.00Out of stock

Chicken Wings

$5.00