baja bean 9 w beverley st
9 w beverley st
staunton, VA 24401
Appetizers
Queso
Warm melted queso blanco with our fresh salsa. Add fresh jalapenos OR chorizo $11
Jalapeno Taquitos
Five crispy corn tortillas filled with cream cheese and pickled jalapenos; served with a side of guacamole.
Grande Nachos
Fresh corn chips, beans, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, jalapenos, guacamole, and sour cream. Add chicken OR ground beef $14
1/2 Grande Nachos
Fresh corn chips, beans, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, jalapenos, guacamole, and sour cream. Add chicken OR ground beef $11
Fajita Nachos
Fresh corn chips covered with queso and shrimp, chicken OR steak grilled with onions, peppers, and salsa.
Lotsa Guacamole
Ripe avocados, lovingly smashed daily.
Salads
Baja Chop
Grilled chicken, guacamole, cotija, bacon, roasted corn salsa, and tomato over iceberg with cilantro cream.
Baja Salad
Baja beans, lettuce, tomato, and cheese on a crispy flour tortilla “plate.” Served with sour cream and guacamole. Add shredded chicken, ground beef, OR vegetables $13
Ensalada del Mar
Seasoned shrimp grilled with salsa over spinach with jack & cilantro cream.
House Salad
Shredded Iceberg, veggies and cheese.
Specials/Make Your Own
2 Tacos
TWO hard OR soft tacos filled with ground beef, shredded chicken, OR beans and cheese; lettuce on the side.
Super Tacos
TWO hard OR soft tacos filled with steak, pollo, chorizo, OR shredded pork and cheese, lettuce and tomato.
Fish Tacos
TWO soft tacos filled beer-battered cod OR shrimp with lettuce, salsa, and cilantro cream.
GF Shrimp Tacos
TWO soft corn tortillas topped with crispy GF battered shrimp, lettuce, salsa and cilantro cream.
Chimichanga
Shredded chicken, ground beef OR black beans with queso in a crispy burrito.
Super Chimichanga
Marinated chicken, steak, shrimp, pork OR chorizo with queso in a crispy burrito.
Chile Relleno
Roasted Anaheim stuffed with jack; battered and fried. These take days to prepare so PLEASE ENJOY!
Enchilada
Ground beef, shredded chicken, pork OR cheese in a flour tortilla topped with enchilada sauce.
Baja Bean & Cheddar Burrito
Shredded Chicken & Cheese Burrito
Ground Beef & Cheese Burrito
Pollo Burrito
Marinated chicken grilled with salsa; rolled up with sour cream in a large flour tortilla.
Carne Burrito
Marinated steak grilled with salsa; rolled up with sour cream in a large flour tortilla.
Roasted Corn Salsa
Krinkle Cut Fries
VEG/PROTEIN plate
Soup Special
WINGS!
Baja Favs
Street Tacos
Marinated chicken, steak, OR shredded pork, avocado, cotija, onions, cilantro, and honey diablo on blistered flour tortillas with Baja beans and rice.
Enchiladas Cubanas
Shredded pork grilled with salsa in flour tortillas topped with tomatillo and cilantro cream over black beans and rice. Add fried eggs on top $14
Combo Caliente
For SPICY food lovers– a Baja bean and homemade chorizo burrito and a chicken, cheese and jalapeno enchilada topped with honey diablo; served with a jalapeno-cream cheese taquito, Baja rice, corn salsa and sour cream.
Queso Burrito
Shredded chicken, cheese, roasted corn salsa and rice topped with queso.
Popeye Burrito
Marinated chicken, spinach, corn salsa, and rice topped with SPICY chipotle OR mild tomatillo and cilantro cream.
Big Burrito
Black beans, rice, guacamole, corn salsa, lettuce, and tomato inside; topped with mild chile ancho, jack and sour cream. VEGAN available!
Vegan Big Burrito
VEGAN TJ Ts
Two crispy flour tacos stuffed with Soyrizo, black beans, roasted corn salsa and shredded potatoes; served over rice with a side of guacamole.
Chori-Pollo
Chicken grilled with SPICY chorizo topped with queso; served with rice, black beans, and tortillas.
Chorizo Hash
House made chorizo over potatoes grilled with peppers and onions; topped with two fried eggs and cheese.
Smothered & Covered Burrito
Shredded pork, black beans, rice, tomatillo and jack. Topped with queso, fresh tomatillo, Pico and avocado.
Arroz con Pollo
Grilled chicken OR shrimp served over rice with grilled vegetables, corn salsa, and creamy queso. Want it SPICY? Ask for Chipotle sauce on top
Arroz con Shrimp
Grilled shrimp served over rice with grilled vegetables, corn salsa, and creamy queso. Want it SPICY? Ask for Chipotle sauce on top
Chili Lime Taco
Grilled chili lime chicken inside two blistered flour tortillas with cotija and jalapeno slaw. Served with a side of black beans and rice.
Word Travels Burrito
Shrimp, pork, bacon, rice, and jack cheese; topped with cilantro cream.
Quesadillas
Cheese Quesadilla
Large flour tortilla filled with cheese and crisped on grill; served with a side of sour cream.
Veggie Quesadilla
Large flour tortilla filled with grilled vegetables & cheese--crisped on grill; served with a side of sour cream.
Espinaca Quesadilla
Large flour tortilla filled with marinated chicken, spinach & cheese--crisped on grill; served with a side of sour cream.
Pollo Quesadilla
Large flour tortilla filled with marinated chicken breast & cheese--crisped on grill; served with a side of sour cream.
Hunter Quesadilla
Large flour tortilla filled with marinated chicken, bacon, jalapenos, spinach & cheese--crisped on grill; served with a side of sour cream.
Carne Quesadilla
Large flour tortilla filled with marinated steak & cheese--crisped on grill; served with a side of sour cream.
Spicy Surf Quesadilla
Large flour tortilla filled with shrimp grilled in our sweet/spicy honey diablo & cheese--crisped on grill; served with a side of sour cream.
Fajitas
Sandwiches/Kids Menu
Baja Burger
Served with fries! Add jack, cheddar, jalapeno slaw, fried egg, bacon, fresh or pickled jalapenos for $1 each.
Chicken BLT Wrap
Chicken BLT Wrap $10 Crunchy chicken, smoked bacon, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, and chipotle ranch.
Kids Taco
Kids Dogs
Kids Quesadilla
Kids Tenders
Adult dogs/FF
Adult Tenders/FF
