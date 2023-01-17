Restaurant header imageView gallery

baja bean 9 w beverley st

review star

No reviews yet

9 w beverley st

staunton, VA 24401

Order Again

Appetizers

Queso

$8.00

Warm melted queso blanco with our fresh salsa. Add fresh jalapenos OR chorizo $11

Jalapeno Taquitos

$9.00

Five crispy corn tortillas filled with cream cheese and pickled jalapenos; served with a side of guacamole.

Grande Nachos

$11.00

Fresh corn chips, beans, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, jalapenos, guacamole, and sour cream. Add chicken OR ground beef $14

1/2 Grande Nachos

$7.00

Fresh corn chips, beans, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, jalapenos, guacamole, and sour cream. Add chicken OR ground beef $11

Fajita Nachos

$13.00

Fresh corn chips covered with queso and shrimp, chicken OR steak grilled with onions, peppers, and salsa.

Lotsa Guacamole

$7.00

Ripe avocados, lovingly smashed daily.

Salads

Baja Chop

$11.00

Grilled chicken, guacamole, cotija, bacon, roasted corn salsa, and tomato over iceberg with cilantro cream.

Baja Salad

$10.00

Baja beans, lettuce, tomato, and cheese on a crispy flour tortilla “plate.” Served with sour cream and guacamole. Add shredded chicken, ground beef, OR vegetables $13

Ensalada del Mar

$10.00

Seasoned shrimp grilled with salsa over spinach with jack & cilantro cream.

House Salad

$5.00

Shredded Iceberg, veggies and cheese.

Specials/Make Your Own

2 Tacos

$5.00

TWO hard OR soft tacos filled with ground beef, shredded chicken, OR beans and cheese; lettuce on the side.

Super Tacos

$7.00

TWO hard OR soft tacos filled with steak, pollo, chorizo, OR shredded pork and cheese, lettuce and tomato.

Fish Tacos

$6.00

TWO soft tacos filled beer-battered cod OR shrimp with lettuce, salsa, and cilantro cream.

GF Shrimp Tacos

$7.00

TWO soft corn tortillas topped with crispy GF battered shrimp, lettuce, salsa and cilantro cream.

Chimichanga

$7.00

Shredded chicken, ground beef OR black beans with queso in a crispy burrito.

Super Chimichanga

$8.00

Marinated chicken, steak, shrimp, pork OR chorizo with queso in a crispy burrito.

Chile Relleno

$7.00

Roasted Anaheim stuffed with jack; battered and fried. These take days to prepare so PLEASE ENJOY!

Enchilada

$3.00

Ground beef, shredded chicken, pork OR cheese in a flour tortilla topped with enchilada sauce.

Baja Bean & Cheddar Burrito

$5.00

Shredded Chicken & Cheese Burrito

$6.00

Ground Beef & Cheese Burrito

$6.00

Pollo Burrito

$9.00

Marinated chicken grilled with salsa; rolled up with sour cream in a large flour tortilla.

Carne Burrito

$9.00

Marinated steak grilled with salsa; rolled up with sour cream in a large flour tortilla.

Roasted Corn Salsa

$2.00

Krinkle Cut Fries

$4.00

VEG/PROTEIN plate

Soup Special

$8.00

WINGS!

$10.00

Cordon Blue

$11.00

Cordon Bleu

$11.00

Baja Favs

Street Tacos

$14.00

Marinated chicken, steak, OR shredded pork, avocado, cotija, onions, cilantro, and honey diablo on blistered flour tortillas with Baja beans and rice.

Enchiladas Cubanas

$12.00

Shredded pork grilled with salsa in flour tortillas topped with tomatillo and cilantro cream over black beans and rice. Add fried eggs on top $14

Combo Caliente

$14.00

For SPICY food lovers– a Baja bean and homemade chorizo burrito and a chicken, cheese and jalapeno enchilada topped with honey diablo; served with a jalapeno-cream cheese taquito, Baja rice, corn salsa and sour cream.

Queso Burrito

$11.00

Shredded chicken, cheese, roasted corn salsa and rice topped with queso.

Popeye Burrito

$11.00

Marinated chicken, spinach, corn salsa, and rice topped with SPICY chipotle OR mild tomatillo and cilantro cream.

Big Burrito

$10.00

Black beans, rice, guacamole, corn salsa, lettuce, and tomato inside; topped with mild chile ancho, jack and sour cream. VEGAN available!

Vegan Big Burrito

$10.00

VEGAN TJ Ts

$11.00

Two crispy flour tacos stuffed with Soyrizo, black beans, roasted corn salsa and shredded potatoes; served over rice with a side of guacamole.

Chori-Pollo

$15.00

Chicken grilled with SPICY chorizo topped with queso; served with rice, black beans, and tortillas.

Chorizo Hash

$14.00

House made chorizo over potatoes grilled with peppers and onions; topped with two fried eggs and cheese.

Smothered & Covered Burrito

$14.00

Shredded pork, black beans, rice, tomatillo and jack. Topped with queso, fresh tomatillo, Pico and avocado.

Arroz con Pollo

$14.00

Grilled chicken OR shrimp served over rice with grilled vegetables, corn salsa, and creamy queso. Want it SPICY? Ask for Chipotle sauce on top

Arroz con Shrimp

$14.00

Grilled shrimp served over rice with grilled vegetables, corn salsa, and creamy queso. Want it SPICY? Ask for Chipotle sauce on top

Chili Lime Taco

$13.00

Grilled chili lime chicken inside two blistered flour tortillas with cotija and jalapeno slaw. Served with a side of black beans and rice.

E Pop

$11.00

Word Travels Burrito

$14.00

Shrimp, pork, bacon, rice, and jack cheese; topped with cilantro cream.

Quesadillas

Cheese Quesadilla

$7.00

Large flour tortilla filled with cheese and crisped on grill; served with a side of sour cream.

Veggie Quesadilla

$9.00

Large flour tortilla filled with grilled vegetables & cheese--crisped on grill; served with a side of sour cream.

Espinaca Quesadilla

$12.00

Large flour tortilla filled with marinated chicken, spinach & cheese--crisped on grill; served with a side of sour cream.

Pollo Quesadilla

$12.00

Large flour tortilla filled with marinated chicken breast & cheese--crisped on grill; served with a side of sour cream.

Hunter Quesadilla

$14.00

Large flour tortilla filled with marinated chicken, bacon, jalapenos, spinach & cheese--crisped on grill; served with a side of sour cream.

Carne Quesadilla

$12.00

Large flour tortilla filled with marinated steak & cheese--crisped on grill; served with a side of sour cream.

Spicy Surf Quesadilla

$12.00

Large flour tortilla filled with shrimp grilled in our sweet/spicy honey diablo & cheese--crisped on grill; served with a side of sour cream.

Fajitas

Veggie Fajitas

$15.00

Your choice of

Chicken Fajitas

$15.00

Your choice of

Steak Fajitas

$15.00

Your choice of

Chorizo Fajitas

$15.00

Your choice of

Pork Fajitas

$15.00

Your choice of

MIXED Fajitas (Pick TWO!)

$18.00

Your choice of TWO

Fajitas for Two

$22.00

Your choice of TWO

Shrimp Fajitas

$15.00

Sandwiches/Kids Menu

Baja Burger

$11.00

Served with fries! Add jack, cheddar, jalapeno slaw, fried egg, bacon, fresh or pickled jalapenos for $1 each.

Chicken BLT Wrap

$10.00

Chicken BLT Wrap $10 Crunchy chicken, smoked bacon, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, and chipotle ranch.

Kids Taco

$6.00

Kids Dogs

$7.00

Kids Quesadilla

$6.00

Kids Tenders

$7.00

Adult dogs/FF

$10.00

Adult Tenders/FF

$13.00

Desserts

Fried Ice Cream

$6.00

Churros

$6.00

Drinks

Soda

$3.00

Tea

$3.00

Coffee

$3.00

Pints

Coors

$5.00

Coors

$5.00

Bold Rock

$6.00

2 Hearted

$6.00

Great Lakes

$6.00

Pumpkin

$7.00

HS Tropic

$7.00

BM Kolsch

$6.50

3N WCIPA

$6.00

BC Mex Choc

$7.00

Drekker Ecto

$9.00

RadenB

$6.50

Bottles

Abita Amber

$4.01

Bells 2 Hearted

$5.34

BLAST!

$3.00

Claw Can

$5.34

Corona

$4.45

Corona Light

$4.45

Crabbies Ginger

$6.23

Drekker Can

$10.00

Guiness

$6.23

Miller Lite

$3.12

Negra

$4.45

Osin

$5.35

PBR

$3.12

Utica

$4.00

XX Amber

$4.45

XX Special

$4.45

Youngs Stout

$6.23

Yuengling

$3.12

Rails

Amaretto

$8.00

Bourbon

$8.00

Cacao

$8.00

Gin

$8.00

Irish Cream

$8.00

Melon

$8.00

Peach

$8.00

Rum

$8.00

Triple Sec

$8.00

2 Fingers

$8.00

Vodka

$8.00

Calls

Aperol

$8.00

Bacardi

$9.00

Baileys

$10.00

Basil Hayden

$11.00

Beam

$9.00

Bombay

$10.00

Bulleit

$10.00

Bulleit Rye

$10.00

Captain

$9.00

Crown

$10.00

Crown Apple

$10.00

Dewars

$10.00

Eddy Fruit

$9.00

Eddy Lemon

$9.00

Eddy Lime

$9.00

Fireball

$9.00

Gran Gala

$10.00

Grand Marnier

$12.00

Hennessy

$11.00

Jack Daniels

$10.00

Jager

$7.00

Jameson

$10.00

Khalua

$10.00

Ketel One

$9.00

Makers

$10.00

Malibu

$9.00

Rum Chata

$9.00

Rum Chata Limon

$9.00

Skrewball

$9.00

Tanqueray

$9.00

Tequila

$8.00

Titos

$9.00

Vida Tequila

$10.00

Tequila

Commemorativo

$10.00

Cuervo

$9.00

Espolon Anejo

$10.00

Espolon Reposado

$9.00

Espolon Silver

$9.00

Hornitos

$9.00

Patron

$11.00

1800

$10.00

House Drinks

Ruby Rita

$11.00

Dr. Frank's

$10.00

Cat's Meow

$10.00

La Linda

$11.00

Strawberry Margarita

$10.00

Merlorita

$9.00

House Margarita

$8.00

Paloma

$10.00

Date Nite

$9.00

Electric Lemonade

$10.00

PB Trash

$10.00

Rad Plaid

$11.00

Craven Haven

$9.00

Lemon Drop Tini

$10.00

Monster Drinks

Baltimore Zoo

$13.00

Blue Moto

$13.00

Dirty Bong Water

$13.00

Green Dino

$13.00

Liquid Marijuana

$13.00

Long Island

$13.00

Wine

Sauv Blanc

$6.00

Chard

$6.00

Malbec

$6.00

Sangria

$5.00

SB bottle

$18.00

Chard bottle

$18.00

Malbec bottle

$18.00

Bubbles bottle

$16.00

Smokes

Smokes

$10.00

HH Specs

PBR

$2.00

Lite

$2.00

Marg

$6.00

Rail

$5.00

Wine

$5.00

Bottles

Wine Bottle

$18.00

Claw 12

$22.00

EMP Claw 3

$7.00

Claw 6

$14.00

Bells 4

$16.00

Blast Case

$25.00

Blast Single

$3.00

PBR 12

$15.00

Miller 12

$15.00

Mexican 12

$16.00

Drekker 4

$30.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 1:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 1:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 1:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 1:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 1:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 1:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 1:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

9 w beverley st, staunton, VA 24401

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

