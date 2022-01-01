Restaurant header imageView gallery

Olsons Ice Cream - Eau Claire 80 S. Barstow St.

80 S. Barstow St.

Eau Claire, WI 54701

Order Again

Ice Cream (Deep Copy)

Small Cake Cone/Dish

$2.80

1 scoop of your favorite flavor on a cake cone or dish

Regular Cake Cone/Dish

$3.65

2 scoops of your favorite flavor(s) on a cake cone or dish

Large Cake Cone/Dish

$4.65

3 scoops of your favorite flavor(s) on a cake cone or dish

Small Waffle Cone

$3.60

1 scoop of your favorite flavor on a waffle cone

Regular Waffle Cone

$4.45

2 scoops of your favorite flavor(s) on a waffle cone

Large Waffle Cone

$5.45

3 scoops of your favorite flavor(s) on a waffle cone

Shake

$5.45+

Milkshake

Malt

$6.25+

Milkshake with malt powder

Sundae

$5.45

Ice Cream of choice with toppings, whipped cream, nuts and a cherry

Banana Split

$6.90

Ice Cream of choice with banana toppings, whipped cream, nuts and a cherry

Specialty Sundae

$6.90

Rootbeer Float

$5.00

3 scoops of vanilla ice cream with root beer

Ice Cream Sandwich

$4.00

Scoop of ice cream sandwiched between two homemade chocolate chip cookies

Quart

$5.90

One quart/946 mL of ice cream

Half Gallon

$9.60

Half gallon/1.89L of ice cream

Gallon

$17.50

One Gallon/3.79L of ice cream

2 1/2 Gallon

$38.00

Waffles (Deep Copy)

Banana Split Waffle

$6.50

Large Belgian waffle meets banana split!

Chocolate Peanut Butter Waffle

$6.50

Large Belgian waffle with chocolate ice cream, peanut butter drizzle, mini reeces peanut butter cups and whipped cream

Turtle Waffle

$6.50

Large Belgian waffle with vanilla ice cream hot fudge, caramel, pecans and whipped cream

Cookies & Cream Waffle

$6.50

Large Belgian waffle with cookies & cream ice cream, oreo cookie crumbles, chocolate dizzle, marshmallow drizzle and whipped cream

Build Your Own Waffle

$5.75

Large Belgian waffle created the way you like it!

Popcorn (Copy)

Classic Cheddar

Artisnal popcorn churned in a buttery, cheddar cheese blend

Classic White Cheddar

Artisnal popcorn churned in a buttery, white cheddar cheese blend

Classic Caramel Corn

Artisnal popcorn slow cooked in a rich, buttery, caramel blend

Classic Olson's Blend

Artisnal sweet & Savory popcorn. The best of both worlds, a blend of our own Classic Caramel & Classic Cheddar

Caramel Chocoalate Drizzle

Artisnal popcorn slow cooked in a rich, buttery, caramel blend; drizzled in a decadnt milk chocolate

Caramel Cashew

Artisnal popcorn slow cooked in a rich, buttery, caramel blend mixed with roasted cashews

Caramel Pecan

Artisnal popcorn slow cooked in a rich, buttery, caramel blend mixed with roasted pecans

Birthday Cake

Artisnal popcorn slow cooked in a sweet birthday cake blend, drizzled with white chocolate and fun rainbow sprinkles

Dill Pickle

Artisnal popcorn churned in a rich blend of buttery white cheddar cheese and tangy dill spices

Jalapeno

Artisnal popcorn churned in a rich blend of buttery cheddar cheese and snappy jalapeno spices

Buffalo Blue Cheese

Artisnal popcorn churned in a buttery, buffalo blue cheese blend

Candies (Copy)

Chocolate Covered Espresso Beans

$4.75

Espresso Beans Covered in Chocolate

Chocolate Covered Caramels

$4.75

Caramel Covered in Chocolate

Chocolate Covered Almonds

$4.75

Almonds Covered in Chocolate

Beverages (Copy)

Can of Soda

$1.00

Bottled Water

$1.00

Flavored Water

$1.50

Milk

$1.00

Coffee/Fresh Brew

$2.00

Apparel (Copy)

T-Shirt -Classic

$15.00

Long Sleeve - Classic T-Shirt

$18.00

Long Sleeve - New Era T-Shirt

$25.00

Long Sleeve - Classic Sweat Shirt

$35.00

Long Sleeve - 1/4 zip Shirt

$40.00

Baby Onesie

$15.00

Cap - Classic

$15.00

Cap - Flexfit

$25.00

Cap - Patrol

$15.00

Visor

$15.00

Packaged Coffee/Tea (Copy)

Letterbox Tea - Tins

$12.75

Your favorite Letterbox Tea in a tin can

Miscellaneous

Ice

$1.42
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:15 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:15 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:15 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:15 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:15 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:15 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:15 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Location

80 S. Barstow St., Eau Claire, WI 54701

Directions

