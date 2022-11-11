  • Home
  • One Nine Bar - 4220 Northwest Cary Parkway
One Nine Bar 4220 Northwest Cary Parkway

4220 Northwest Cary Parkway

Cary, NC 27513

Popular Items

Cheesesteak
Chicken Club

Appetizers

Chicken Wings

$15.00

Crispy fried wings hand-tossed in your choice of 3 house made sauces: 4-Alarm Buffalo, Sweet & Spicy BBQ, or Hot Honey Garlic...celery, carrots, Ranch or Bleu Cheese.

Pork Wings

$12.00

Pork rib "lollipops," deep fried and served with Hot Honey Garlic sauce and mac & cheese

Cheddar Cheese Curds

$11.00

Savory cheese curds served with our special comeback sauce.

Fried Oysters

$11.00Out of stock

Plump oysters, lightly dredged in flour & spice mix; deep fried to perfection. Served with a side of slaw & your choice of cocktail sauce or comeback sauce.

Buffalo Sidewinders

$15.00

Sidewinder fries smothered in our 4-Alarm Buffalo sauce, topped with Bleu cheese queso, shredded lettuce, fresh tomato, chopped scallions. *Add chicken $5

Hummus

$8.00

Flavorful homemade hummus topped with olive oil, served with soft pita bread, cucumbers, & an assortment of pitted olives.

Slider App Special

$8.00

Salads

House Salad

$9.00

Mixed Greens, fresh tomato, cucumber, & your choice of balsamic, blue cheese or ranch dressing.

Caesar Salad

$9.00

Classic Caesar served with savory croutons & parmesan.

Main Menu

Burger

$15.00

4oz Certified Angus Beef patty; served on soft toasted brioche bun with lettuce, tomato, onion, & pickles. Choose your cheese: Cheddar, Swiss, American, Bleu. *Add patty $6 *Add bacon $5

Chicken Club

$13.00

Marinated grilled chicken thigh on brioche bun with lettuce, tomato, onions, bacon, & mayo

Cheesesteak

$14.00

Classic. Savory ribeye steak, thin-sliced and grilled to perfection with onions, peppers, Swiss, & our house-made cheese sauce.

BLT

$12.00

Lightly toasted white bread, crispy bacon, lettuce, sliced beefsteak tomato. Finished with cracked black pepper and Duke's mayo.

Grilled Cheese

$10.00

Choice of cheese--pick 6 slices! Swiss, American, Cheddar.

Breakfast Sandwich

$8.00

Sides

Sidewinder Fries

$4.00

Onion Rings

$4.00

Mac & Cheese

$4.00

House Side Salad

$4.00

Potato Salad

$4.00

Side Sauce

$0.50

Side Caesar

$4.00

Dessert

Donut Holes

$9.00

18 Fluffy dough balls deep-fried, drizzled with caramel sauce and dusted with powdered sugar.

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
