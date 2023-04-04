Restaurant header imageView gallery

Ophelia's 1603 N Wells Street

1603 North Wells Street

Fort Wayne, IN 46808

Popular Items

Lady O's Grilled Cheese
Latte
Avocado Toast

Coffee Drinks

Basic Coffee

Espresso

$3.00

Americano

$3.25

Cold Brew

$5.00

Drip Togo 16oz

$3.00

Macchiato

$3.50

Cappuccino

$5.00

Latte

$5.00

Whole Bean For Home

Flatlander Whole Bean 12 oz

$16.50

Flatlander is an approachable and drip coffee. This medium-roast blend will please everyone and is perfect for drinking all day long.

Southpaw Espresso Whole Bean 12 oz

$17.50

Southpaw is a bright and juicy espresso blend. This shot is well-balanced, achieving a complex and sweet flavor profile with enough body to shine in short milk drinks.

Chiapas Tacana Whole Bean 12 oz

$20.00

This smooth decaf opens with aromas of semi-sweet chocolate, prune, roasted almond, and caramel. Notes of dark chocolate and walnut mingle with toasted marshmallow sweetness and orange acidity in the cup.

Cold Drinks

Soda

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Sparkling Water

San Pellegrino Mineral Water

$5.00

Quatreau CBD PASSION FRUIT + GUAVA

$5.00

Quatreau CBD BLUEBERRY + AÇAÍ

$5.00

QUATREAU CBD CUCUMBER & MINT

$5.00

Brunch

Appetizers

Hoosier Hotdish

$12.00

House Tots/ Smoked Pepper Gravy/ Sausage/ Cheddar/Jack/ House Pickles

Two Piece Fresh Buttermilk Biscuits

$8.00

Honey Butter/Sea Salt

Avocado Toast

$11.00

Sourdough Toast/Ripe Avocado/Toasted Sesame Seeds/Micro Radish Greens/Chile Threads/Sriracha/Farm Fresh Sunny Egg

Three Piece Fresh Buttermilk Biscuits

$10.00

Bowls

Truffle Caesar

$12.00

Romaine/ Baby Kale/ Boquerones/ Fried Crouton/ Black Truffle/ Parmesan

Grain Bowl

$15.00

Ancient Grains/ Poached Egg/ Avocado/ Sweet Potato/ Kale/ Marcona Almond/ Roasted Cauliflower/ Radish/ Pickled Shallot & Sweet Peppers

Sandwiches

The "Corridor" Burger

$18.00

Grilled Wood Farms Chuck Patty/ Hufford Cheddar/ Old Major Bacon/ Crispy Onions/ Fried Egg Aioli/ House Pickles/ Everything Bun (Sub Impossible Patty $1.50)

Lady O's Grilled Cheese

$15.00

Challah/ Braeburn Apple/ OnionJam/ Hufford Cheddar/ Chevre/ Arugula

Steak Sandwich

$18.00

Grilled Wood Farms Bavette Steak/Horseradish Aioli/ Baby Kale/ Bleu Cheese/ Crispy Onios

5th & Wells Fried Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

Crispy Buttermilk Brined Chicken Thigh /Baby Kale/Ripe Tomato/ Fried Egg Aioli/House Pickles/ Everything Bun

Breakfast

The Standard

$13.00

2 Farm Eggs/House Tots/Sourdough Toast/Fruit

Migas

$14.00

Border Style Scrambled Eggs/ Cheese/ BlackBeans/ Avocado/ Green Sauce/ Tots/ Flour Tortillas

Steak Benedict

$18.00Out of stock

Espresso Rubbed Bavette Steak/ Tater Cakes/ Poached Eggs/ Arugula/ Jalapeno Hollandaise

Biscuits & Sausage Gravy Benedict

$17.00

House Made Biscuit/PoachedEggs/Old Major Sausage/Smoked Pepper/ Gravy/Tots or Fruit

French Toast

$15.00

Challah/ Brown Sugar Custard/ Blueberry Compote/Brown Butter Cream Cheese Sauce/ Marcona Almond

Sweet Potato Pancakes

$15.00

Candied Pecans/Roasted Apple Butter/ Bourbon Maple Syrup/Brown Sugar Whipped Cream

Side Bacon

$4.00

Side Sausage

$4.00

Side Jam

$1.00

Side Fried Chicken

$6.00

Crispy Buttermilk Brined Fried Chicken Thigh

Side Steak

$9.00

Grilled Wood Farms Steak

Kids Menu

Pick 3

Pick 3 Kids Meal

$9.00

Sides

Sauces

Ketchup

Chili Habanero

$0.75

Fried Egg Aioli

$0.75

Ranch Dressing

$0.75Out of stock

Vinaigrette Dressing

$0.75

Honey Butter

$1.50

Gravy

$3.00

Jam

$1.00

Misc.

Fruit Side

$3.00

Side Tots

$3.00

Toast

$2.00

3 Mini Sweet Potato Pancakes

$8.00

2 Tortillas

$2.00

Avocado

$1.25

Jam

$1.00

Gravy

$3.00

Protein

1 Egg

$2.00

2 Egg

$4.00

Bacon Side

$4.00

Sausage Side

$4.00

Fried Chicken Thigh Side

$6.00

Crispy Buttermilk Brined Fried Chicken Thigh

Steak Side

$9.00

Grilled Wood Farms Steak

All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday9:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Elevated Comfort Food.. To Go!

Location

1603 North Wells Street, Fort Wayne, IN 46808

