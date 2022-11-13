Restaurant header imageView gallery

NAWA - Fort Wayne on the Landing

No reviews yet

126 W. Columbia St

Fort Wayne, IN 46802

Bao Bao

Crab Mandalay

Crab Mandalay

$8.00

wonton dumpling, green onion, cream cheese, Surimi crab

Spring Roll (5 count)

Spring Roll (5 count)

$9.00

wonton wrap, celery, carrot, cabbage, glass noodle, salt & pepper

Calamari Goreng

Calamari Goreng

$9.00

light crispy calamari, fried basil, sweet chili sauce

Pork Belly Bun (3)

Pork Belly Bun (3)

$9.00Out of stock

grilled pork belly, carrot, cucumber, green onion

Roasted Duck Bun (3)

Roasted Duck Bun (3)

$10.00Out of stock

roasted Maple Leaf Farms duck, carrot, cucumber, green onion

Gyoza Fried

Gyoza Fried

$9.00

chicken dumpling crispy pan seared with sweet soy sauce

Gyoza Panang

Gyoza Panang

$9.00

chicken dumpling steamed with Panang Curry Sauce

Shumai

Shumai

$10.00

chicken & shrimp, wonton wrap, onion, dried shiitake mushroom, water chestnut, egg, soy sauce

Lettuce Wrap

Lettuce Wrap

$10.00Out of stock

chicken, shrimp, lettuce leaves, water chestnut, ginger, shiitake mushroom, green onion

Thai Beef Jerky

Thai Beef Jerky

$10.00

marinated tender beef strips, house Sriracha

Satay Chicken

Satay Chicken

$11.00

grilled chicken skewers, peanut sauce, cucumber vinaigrette

Tempura Sampler

Tempura Sampler

$12.00

deep fried shrimp, pumpkin, cauliflower, onion, sweet potato, broccoli, carrot, tempura sauce

Curry flight

Curry flight

$12.00

3 pieces of Roti, Massaman curry, Rama curry, green curry

Fried Chicken Wings

Fried Chicken Wings

$11.00

Chicken Egg Roll

$9.00

Firecracker Shrimps

$10.00

Soup

Siam Noodle Soup

Siam Noodle Soup

$14.00

rice noodle, bok-choy, garlic oil, bean sprout

Thai Curry Noodle(Khao Soi)

Thai Curry Noodle(Khao Soi)

$15.00

protein choice, crispy egg noodle, pickled cabbage, red onion, cilantro, lime, yellow curry

Tom Kha Chicken

Tom Kha Chicken

$6.00

sweet & sour, coconut milk, galangal, mushroom, cilantro

Tom Yum Shrimp Soup

Tom Yum Shrimp Soup

$7.00

spicy & sour broth, lemongrass, Kaffir lime, mushroom, chili, cilantro

Ramen Noodle

Ramen Noodle

$14.00

pork belly/tempura shrimp, bean sprout, boiled egg, steamed fish cake, bok choy, Shoyu broth

Greens

Fresh Roll

Fresh Roll

$8.00

rice paper, avocado, basil, lettuce, cucumber, purple cabbage, carrot, honey wasabi sauce

Papaya Salad + Grilled Chicken

Papaya Salad + Grilled Chicken

$14.00

green papaya, Thai chili, peanut, grilled chicken breast, carrot, lime

Avocado Salad

Avocado Salad

$15.00

mixed greens, crab meat, avocado, cucumber, spicy mayo

Spicy Beef Salad

Spicy Beef Salad

$15.00

sliced beef, cucumber, red onion, mint, cilantro, tomato, lime, spicy sauce

Jumbo Shrimp Lemongrass Salad

Jumbo Shrimp Lemongrass Salad

$16.00

grilled shrimp, red onion, lemongrass, mint, green onion, lime, chili paste

Nawa Chicken Salad

Nawa Chicken Salad

$14.00

grilled chicken breast, mixed greens, cucumber vinaigrette dressing

Ginger Lime salad Chicken (Grilled Chicken)

$14.00

ground chicken, ginger, red onion, lime, red pepper, cilantro, roasted peanut, green onion, mixed greens

Orange Salad (Side Salad)

$3.00

Curry

Massaman

Massaman

$16.00

protein choice, Massaman curry, white potato, sweet potato, avocado, carrot, white onion, cashew nut

Panang

Panang

$16.00

protein choice, Panang curry, fried green bean, mild peppers, pumpkin, basil

Green Curry

Green Curry

$16.00

protein choice, green curry, fried green bean, mild peppers, bamboo shoot, Thai eggplant, basil

Rama Curry

Rama Curry

$16.00

protein choice, rich & creamy Thai peanut red curry, bok choy, steamed veggies

Red Curry

Red Curry

$16.00

protein choice, red curry paste, fried green bean, mild peppers, bamboo shoot, Thai eggplant, basil

Wok Action

Teriyaki (Dinner)

Teriyaki (Dinner)

$15.00

teriyaki sauce, broccoli, carrot, mushroom, cauliflower, jasmine rice

Veg Out (Dinner )

$15.00

cauliflower, carrot, broccoli, mushroom, water chestnuts, oyster sauce

Cashew Nuts Stir Fry (Dinner)

Cashew Nuts Stir Fry (Dinner)

$15.00

protein choice, cashew nut, yellow onion, carrot, mild peppers, sweet chili paste

Basil Stir Fry (Dinner)

Basil Stir Fry (Dinner)

$15.00

protein choice, basil, yellow onion, bell peppers, green bean, basil sauce

Spicy Eggplant (Dinner )

Spicy Eggplant (Dinner )

$15.00

Szechuan style braised eggplant, yellow onion, mild peppers, chili paste, garlic

Drunken Lomein Noodle (Dinner)

Drunken Lomein Noodle (Dinner)

$15.00

protein choice, Lomein noodle, yellow onion, basil, mild peppers, green bean, basil sauce

Pad Thai me up (Dinner)

Pad Thai me up (Dinner)

$15.00

protein choice, rice noodle, bean sprout, egg, green onion, sweet radish, tofu, peanut

Fried Rice (Dinner)

Fried Rice (Dinner)

$15.00

protein choice, egg, yellow onion, green onion, scallion, peas, carrot

Hawaiian Fried Rice (Dinner)

Hawaiian Fried Rice (Dinner)

$16.00

protein choice, pineapple, yellow onion, cashews, tomato, mild curry

Pad Se Ew (Dinner)

Pad Se Ew (Dinner)

$15.00

protein choice, flat rice noodle, egg, broccoli, sweet soy

GARLIC PEPPER (Dinner)

GARLIC PEPPER (Dinner)

$15.00

protein choice, garlic, pepper, soy sauce, oyster sauce, scallions, cucumber

Fried Rice Basil ( Dinner )

$15.00

protein choice, basil, yellow onion, bell peppers, basil sauce

Kung Pao Cauliflower (Dinner)

Kung Pao Cauliflower (Dinner)

$15.00

protein choice, cauliflower, mild peppers, peanut, roasted red peppers, Kung Pao sauce

Chef's Signature

Asian Ginger Chilean Sea Bass

Asian Ginger Chilean Sea Bass

$38.00

8 oz. seared chilean sea bass, ginger-soy sauce, bok choy, carrot, broccoli, side salad, rice

Boxing Chicken

Boxing Chicken

$21.00

moist roasted half-chicken, garlic, lemongrass, Thai tamarind sauce, sticky rice, papaya salad

Green Curry Salmon

Green Curry Salmon

$28.00

pan seared Faroe Island, Green Curry sauce, green bean, coconut milk, Kaffir lime, basil

Nawa Pork Chop

Nawa Pork Chop

$25.00

2 marinated bone-in loin chops, garlic, honey, cilantro, oyster sauce, Japanese BBQ sauce, side salad

Pad Thai Palooza

Pad Thai Palooza

$32.00

glass noodles, jumbo scallops, jumbo shrimp, lump crab meat, bean sprout, egg, green onion, sweet radish, tofu, peanut, Pad Thai sauce 

Salmon Japanese Style

Salmon Japanese Style

$27.00

grilled Faroe Island salmon, spinach, bok choy, onion, seaweed, Sesame seed, carrot, Shoyu sauce

Salmon Panang

Salmon Panang

$28.00

pan seared Faroe Island, Panang Curry sauce, green bean, coconut milk, Kaffir lime, basil

Salmon Terriyaki

Salmon Terriyaki

$27.00

grilled Faroe Island salmon, spinach, bok choy, onion, seaweed, Sesame seed, carrot, Teriyaki sauce

Seafood Curry Pasta

Seafood Curry Pasta

$28.00

shrimp, calamari, scallops, mussels, peppers, carrot, broccoli, green curry sauce, angel hair

Thai Duck Panang

Thai Duck Panang

$34.00

roasted Maple Leaf Farms duck breast, bok choy, red/green peppers, carrot, broccoli, basil, Panang sauce

Sides

Brown Jasmine Rice

$4.00

Roti Flatbread

$3.00

Steamed Veggie

$5.00

Sticky Rice

$3.00

Sweet Sticky Rice

$4.00

White Jasmine Rice

$3.00

Crispy Fried Egg

$2.00

Simple Fried Rice

$5.00

Sauteed Mushroom

$5.00

Grilled Beef

$11.00

Grilled Salmon

$15.00

Steamed Noodle

$4.00

Cashew nuts

$1.00

Sauces

Extra Sauce

Extra Curry Sauce

$2.00

Extra Wok Sauce

$2.00

Family Portion

Pad Thai Me Up (Family)

Pad Thai Me Up (Family)

$50.00Out of stock

Serves 3-5 people.

Pad Se Ew (Family)

$50.00Out of stock

Serves 3-5 people.

Fried Rice (Family)

Fried Rice (Family)

$50.00Out of stock

Serves 3-5 people.

Basil Fried Rice (Family)

$50.00Out of stock

Serves 3-5 people.

Hawaiian Fried Rice (Family)

$50.00Out of stock

Severs 3-5 people.

Crab Mandalay (24)

Crab Mandalay (24)

$25.00Out of stock

24 Pieces of Crab Mandalay

Non Alcoholic

Coca-Cola

$3.00

Utopian Coffee

$5.00

Diet coke

$3.00

Fanta Orange

$3.00

Hi C Fruit Punch

$3.00

Mello Yello

$3.00

Minute Maid Lemonade

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Tea - Non Sweet

$3.00

Thai Ice Coffee

$4.00

Thai Ice Tea

$4.00

Dessert

Mango Sticky Rice

$8.00

Vanilla Coconut Puree Cheesecake

$8.00
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
"Nawa" means "New Beginning" in Thai Nawa features distinctive small and large plate dining, with culinary influences from Thailand, Japan, China, Korea and elsewhere in Asia. The emphasis on everything we present is based on distinctiveness and excellence. Part of our uniquely Asian experience includes custom-crafted beverages that showcase herbal and fruit flavors of the Far East.

Location

126 W. Columbia St, Fort Wayne, IN 46802

