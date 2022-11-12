Restaurant header imageView gallery
Brewpubs & Breweries

Hop River Brewing Company

48 Reviews

$$

1515 N Harrison St

Fort Wayne, IN 46808

Order Again

Popular Items

Hop River Quesadilla
Pesto Grilled Cheese
Caesar Salad

Appetizers

Black Bean Hummus

Black Bean Hummus

$8.00

Made with Black Beans, Lime, Tahini, Garlic, Cilantro, and a Bit of Jalapeno. Served with Pita, Tortilla Chips, and Assorted Veggies.

Caramelized Onion Dip

Caramelized Onion Dip

$8.00

Creamy Caramelized Onion Dip w/ Kettle Chips & Veggies

Chili Con Queso

Chili Con Queso

$8.00
Black Bean & Corn Pico De Gallo w/ Chips

Black Bean & Corn Pico De Gallo w/ Chips

$6.00
River Bar Mix

River Bar Mix

$6.00

House made bar mix baked in a honey spice glaze (includes peanuts)

Soft Pretzel w/ Hop River Beer Cheese

Soft Pretzel w/ Hop River Beer Cheese

$8.00

Lasers beer cheese topped with chives, served with Zinnia’s Bakehouse pretzels

Bacon Cheddar Loaded Tots

Bacon Cheddar Loaded Tots

$11.00
Spicy Loaded Tots

Spicy Loaded Tots

$11.00
Chili & Beer Cheese Loaded Tots

Chili & Beer Cheese Loaded Tots

$12.00
Vegan Loaded Tots

Vegan Loaded Tots

$12.00

Entrees

Sandwiches come with your choice of kettle chips or side salad.
Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$7.00
Chicago Beef Sandwich

Chicago Beef Sandwich

$13.00

Thinly Sliced Italian Beef, House Made Giardiniera, On a Toasted Hoagie Roll, Add a Cup of Au Jus for $2.

Chicken, Bacon, Ranch Sandwich

Chicken, Bacon, Ranch Sandwich

$12.00

Chopped chicken,bacon, melty american cheese, creamy ranch, sliced tomato and red onion. Served on a brioche bun.

Greek Salad

Greek Salad

$9.00

Feta, Kalamata Olive, and Red Onion with Sun-Dried Tomato Vinaigrette. (Add chicken for $2).

Hop River Quesadilla

Hop River Quesadilla

$11.00

Tortilla filled with Black bean hummus, pico de gallons, american and Cheddar Cheese, Roasted Red Peppers, Caramelized Onions, served with Chili Verde Salsa, sour cream, and Tortilla Chips.

Italian Grinder

Italian Grinder

$14.00
Pastrami Melt

Pastrami Melt

$13.00
Pesto Grilled Cheese

Pesto Grilled Cheese

$11.00

Pest, American Cheese, Parmesan, Tomato, Red Onion, Grilled with Garlic Aioli on Sourdough Bread.

Roasted Mushroom and Blue Cheese Salad

Roasted Mushroom and Blue Cheese Salad

$9.00
Spicy Grilled Cheese

Spicy Grilled Cheese

$11.00

Fresh Jalapeno, Cream Cheese, Pepper Jack, Bacon, Grilled with Aioli on Sourdough Bread.

Vegan Quesadilla

$12.00
Beef Dip Sandwich

Beef Dip Sandwich

$13.00
Hop River Meatloaf Sandwich

Hop River Meatloaf Sandwich

$14.00

Kids Menu

12 & Under Comes With Kettle Chips
Kids Grilled Cheese

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.00

American Cheese on local Zinnia's Bakehouse white bread

Kids Quesadilla

$5.00

You guessed it. Cheddar cheese in a Toasted Tortilla.

Kids Veggies & Dip

Kids Veggies & Dip

$5.00

With Tuscan White Bean Dip or Buttermilk Herb Dressing.

Mini Corn Dogs & Tater Tots

$7.00

Popcorn Chicken & Tater Tots

$7.00

Desserts

Brownie Cheesecake

Brownie Cheesecake

$5.00

Specials

Hop River Meatloaf Sandwich

Hop River Meatloaf Sandwich

$14.00

4 PACKS

Mix & Match any six 4-Packs for the price of a case. Use Code CASEOFBEER at checkout.
Angel’s Paw - 4 Pack

Angel's Paw - 4 Pack

$13.99

Belgian Golden Strong 7.5% Fruity, spicy Belgium Golden Ale that is dangerously drinkable.

Czech Pilsner - 4 Pack

Czech Pilsner - 4 Pack

$10.99
Fat Bob's Porter - 4 Pack

Fat Bob's Porter - 4 Pack

$10.99

Porter 5.4% Full-bodied ale, notes of light caramel and citrus with strong dark chocolate.

First Step To Helles - 4 Pack

First Step To Helles - 4 Pack

$10.99

Helles 4.7% Refreshing clean, pale lager with a full-bodied grainy-sweet maltiness and soft, dry German hop finish.

Harrison Street - 4 Pack

Harrison Street - 4 Pack

$10.99

Hefeweizen 4.8% Banana, Clove, and Sweet Wheat

Hop Tsunami - 4 Pack

Hop Tsunami - 4 Pack

$14.99
Hurly Burly - 4 Pack

Hurly Burly - 4 Pack

$15.99

Scotch Ale 7.8% A malt-forward ruby-red beauty with significant caramel flavor. Brewed with imported Golden Promise malt by a patient brewer, this is a rich, boozy friend.

Kayak Trails - 4 pack

Kayak Trails - 4 pack

$10.99
Kolsch - 4 Pack

Kolsch - 4 Pack

$10.99

Light German Ale 5.4% A classic easy-drinking German ale, crafted in the traditional style with imported European ingredients. A refreshing and delicate pint that looks like the beer your dad drinks but tastes like something your younger cousin would share.

Lasers in the Dark - 4 Pack

Lasers in the Dark - 4 Pack

$10.99

Black IPA 6.2% Dry-Hopped Black Lasers with a Roasty Resinous Finish.

Lasers in the Fields - 4 Pack

Lasers in the Fields - 4 Pack

$10.99

Hoppy American Wheat 5% Poundable, grapefruit & pineapple aroma and flavor, bready malt with a dry finish.

Lasers In The Jungle - 4 Pack

Lasers In The Jungle - 4 Pack

$10.99

IPA - 6% A modern India Pale Ale brewed with two new school American bred hops-Mosaic and Citra.Bitterness is overall low; while the aroma is complex and tropical.

Live & Let Hop - 4 Pack

Live & Let Hop - 4 Pack

$14.99
Midnight Retreat - 4 Pack

Midnight Retreat - 4 Pack

$15.99

Imperial Stout 8.7% Extremely dark with a thick tan head, dark chocolate, and complex roasted malt flavors.

Oktoberfest - 4 Pack

Oktoberfest - 4 Pack

$10.99
Red Beauty - 4 Pack

Red Beauty - 4 Pack

$10.99

Irish Red 4.9% Smooth, Rich Caramel Malt with Subtle Hop Notes, and Brilliant Red Clarity

Ruby in the Rye - 4 Pack

Ruby in the Rye - 4 Pack

$10.99

Belgium Dubbel w/ Rye 6.75% Malty complex Trappist-style ale with stone fruit flavors, spicy rye, and a modest dry finish

Tis But A Schwarz - 4 Pack

Tis But A Schwarz - 4 Pack

$10.99

Schwarzbier 4.3% German Style Black Lager Prost! Delicious low abv German Style Black Lager that “none shall pass.” No arms required, straws available upon request. (Thank you, Monty Python!)

You Only Hop Twice - 4 Pack

You Only Hop Twice - 4 Pack

$10.99
HopRaker Hazy IPA - 4 Pack

HopRaker Hazy IPA - 4 Pack

$15.99
One Eyed Ian ESB - 4 Pack

One Eyed Ian ESB - 4 Pack

$10.99

CROWLER

1894 Stout Crowler

1894 Stout Crowler

$8.00
Bock Clocker Crowler

Bock Clocker Crowler

$8.00
Czech Pilsner Crowler

Czech Pilsner Crowler

$8.00
Every Hop is Sacred Crowler

Every Hop is Sacred Crowler

$8.00
Fat Bob's Porter Crowler

Fat Bob's Porter Crowler

$8.00

Porter 5.4% Full-bodied ale, notes of light caramel and citrus with strong dark chocolate.

First Step to Helles Crowler

First Step to Helles Crowler

$8.00

Helles 4.7% Refreshing clean, pale lager with a full-bodied grainy-sweet maltiness and soft, dry German hop finish.

Harrison Street Wheat Crowler

Harrison Street Wheat Crowler

$8.00

Hefeweizen 4.8% Banana, Clove, and Sweet Wheat

Kayak Trails Crowler

Kayak Trails Crowler

$8.00
Kolsch Crowler

Kolsch Crowler

$8.00

A classic easy-drinking German ale, crafted in the traditional style with imported European ingredients. A refreshing and delicate pint that looks like the beer your dad drinks but tastes like something your younger cousin would share. 5.4%

Lasers In The Jungle IPA Crowler

Lasers In The Jungle IPA Crowler

$8.00

A modern India Pale Ale brewed with two new school American bred hops-Mosaic and Citra.Bitterness is overall low; while the aroma is complex and tropical.

Live and Let Hop Crowler

Live and Let Hop Crowler

$10.00
Mid-West Coast IPA Crowler

Mid-West Coast IPA Crowler

$10.00
Oktoberfest Crowler

Oktoberfest Crowler

$8.00

Marzen 5.75% Drink this in a tall stein, at a long table of new friends, while you sing and shout. Orange color, medium body, almost mythical malt complexity—but very, very drinkable.

Red Beauty Crowler

Red Beauty Crowler

$8.00

Smooth, Rich Caramel Malt with Subtle Hop Notes, and Brilliant Red Clarity

Saison des Trois Rivieres Crowler

Saison des Trois Rivieres Crowler

$10.00
You Only Hop Twice Crowler

You Only Hop Twice Crowler

$8.00

GROWLER

1st Step to Helles Growler

1st Step to Helles Growler

$12.00

Helles 4.7% Refreshing clean, pale lager with a full-bodied grainy-sweet maltiness and soft, dry German hop finish.

Bock Clocker Growler

Bock Clocker Growler

$12.00
Czech Pilsner Growler

Czech Pilsner Growler

$12.00
Every Hop is Sacred Growler

Every Hop is Sacred Growler

$12.00
Fat Bob's Porter Growler

Fat Bob's Porter Growler

$12.00

Porter 5.4% Full-bodied ale, notes of light caramel and citrus with strong dark chocolate.

Harrison Street Wheat Growler

Harrison Street Wheat Growler

$12.00

Hefeweizen 4.8% Banana, Clove, and Sweet Wheat

Kayak Trails Growler

Kayak Trails Growler

$12.00
Kolsch Growler

Kolsch Growler

$12.00

A classic easy-drinking German ale, crafted in the traditional style with imported European ingredients. A refreshing and delicate pint that looks like the beer your dad drinks but tastes like something your younger cousin would share. 5.4%

Lasers In The Jungle Growler

Lasers In The Jungle Growler

$12.00

A modern India Pale Ale brewed with two new school American bred hops-Mosaic and Citra. Bitterness is overall low; while the aroma is complex and tropical. 6%

Live and Let Hop Growler

Live and Let Hop Growler

$14.00
Mid-West Coast IPA Growler

Mid-West Coast IPA Growler

$12.00
Oktoberfest Growler

Oktoberfest Growler

$12.00

Marzen 5.5% Drink this in a tall stein, at a long table of new friends, while you sing and shout. Orange color, medium body, almost mythical malt complexity—but very, very drinkable.

Red Beauty Growler

Red Beauty Growler

$12.00

Irish Red 4.9% Smooth, Rich Caramel Malt with Subtle Hop Notes, and Brilliant Red Clarity

Saison des Trois Rivieres Growler

Saison des Trois Rivieres Growler

$14.00
You Only Hop Twice Growler

You Only Hop Twice Growler

$12.00

1/6BBL KEG

Fat Bob's Porter 1/6 Keg

Fat Bob's Porter 1/6 Keg

$100.00

Porter 5.4% Full-bodied ale, notes of light caramel and citrus with strong dark chocolate.

First Step To Helles 1/6 Keg

First Step To Helles 1/6 Keg

$100.00

Helles 4.7% Refreshing clean, pale lager with a full-bodied grainy-sweet maltiness and soft, dry German hop finish.

Harrison Street 1/6 Keg

Harrison Street 1/6 Keg

$100.00

Hefeweizen 4.8% Banana, Clove, and Sweet Wheat

Kolsch 1/6 Keg

Kolsch 1/6 Keg

$100.00

Light German Ale 5.4% Light, Crisp, and Easy Drinking

Lasers In The Jungle IPA 1/6 Keg

Lasers In The Jungle IPA 1/6 Keg

$100.00Out of stock

IPA - 6% A modern India Pale Ale brewed with two new school American bred hops-Mosaic and Citra.Bitterness is overall low; while the aroma is complex and tropical.

Red Beauty 1/6 Keg

Red Beauty 1/6 Keg

$100.00

Irish Red 4.9% Smooth, Rich Caramel Malt with Subtle Hop Notes, and Brilliant Red Clarity

You Only Hop Twice 1/6 Keg

You Only Hop Twice 1/6 Keg

$100.00
Every Hop Is Sacred 1/6 Keg

Every Hop Is Sacred 1/6 Keg

$100.00Out of stock
Saison 1/6 Keg

Saison 1/6 Keg

$100.00
Bockclocker 1/6 Keg

Bockclocker 1/6 Keg

$100.00
Czech Pilsner 1/6 Keg

Czech Pilsner 1/6 Keg

$100.00
Mid-West Coast IPA 1/6 Keg

Mid-West Coast IPA 1/6 Keg

$110.00

BOMBERS

BA Angel's Paw

BA Angel's Paw

$12.99

Glass

HRBC Howler Glass

HRBC Howler Glass

$3.50
HRBC Pint Glass

HRBC Pint Glass

$6.00
HRBC Growler Glass

HRBC Growler Glass

$6.00
HRBC Stein Only

HRBC Stein Only

$15.00

Hop River Brewing Company Oktoberfest 42oz Stein (Glass only)

HRBC 2019 Stein Only

HRBC 2019 Stein Only

$5.00

2019 Oktoberfest 42oz Glass Steins

HRBC 13oz Belgian Glass

HRBC 13oz Belgian Glass

$6.00
HRBC 5oz Belgian Taster

HRBC 5oz Belgian Taster

$5.00
HRBC Ceramic Mug

HRBC Ceramic Mug

$10.00
HRBC 10oz Pub Taster

HRBC 10oz Pub Taster

$6.00

Tees & Sweatshirts

Kids Tee

Kids Tee

$15.00

Maroon Color with limited sizes

Hop River Logo T-shirt

Hop River Logo T-shirt

$20.00

Hop River Fall Fest Shirt

$20.00

German Script Crew Neck

$35.00

Hurly Dog Crew Neck

$35.00

Lasers Tiger T-Shirt

$20.00

Skelly Hop River T-Shirt

$25.00

Hats & Accessories

Fat Bob's Porter Bandana

Fat Bob's Porter Bandana

$5.00
HRBC Soccer Scarf

HRBC Soccer Scarf

$25.00
Sticker Packs

Sticker Packs

$3.00
Hop River Dad Hat

Hop River Dad Hat

$25.00
Hop River Leather Patch Hat

Hop River Leather Patch Hat

$28.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markCurbside Pickup
check markOutdoor Seating
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Delivery will be between 4 an 7PM each Friday.

Website

Location

1515 N Harrison St, Fort Wayne, IN 46808

Directions

Gallery
Hop River Brewing Company image
Hop River Brewing Company image

