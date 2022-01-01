Fort Wayne brewpubs & breweries you'll love

Must-try brewpubs & breweries in Fort Wayne

Hop River Brewing Company image

 

Hop River Brewing Company

1515 N Harrison St, Fort Wayne

Avg 4 (48 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Soft Pretzel with Laser Beer Cheese$8.00
Lasers beer cheese topped with chives, served with Zinnia’s Bakehouse pretzels
Lasers in the Dark - 4 Pack$10.99
Black IPA 6.2%
Dry-Hopped Black Lasers with a Roasty Resinous Finish.
Lasers in the Field Growler$12.00
Hoppy American Wheat 5% abv
Poundable, grapefruit & pineapple aroma and flavor, bready malt with a dry finish.
More about Hop River Brewing Company
Trubble Brewing image

PIZZA

Trubble Brewing

2725 Broadway, Fort Wayne

Avg 4.3 (1054 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Brewger$15.00
We've been told it's the best burger in town! A fresh Seven Sons beef patty with pickled mustard seeds, bacon shallot jam, and house aioli. Served with fries.
Piggies Up Sando$14.00
Our slow-braised pulled pork on a brioche bun and topped with kimchi slaw, pickled jalapeños, and cilantro. Served with hand-cut fries.
Royale with Cheese$14.00
It's a classic American cheeseburger with your choice of cheese, house aioli, and romaine, pickles, and red onion on the side. Our beef patties are farm-fresh and we use a soft bakery brioche bun. Served with hand-cut fries.
More about Trubble Brewing
Trubble Riverside Cafe & Tap image

 

Trubble Riverside Cafe & Tap

202 W Superior St Suite B, Fort Wayne

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Trubble Riverside Cafe & Tap

