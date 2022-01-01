Fort Wayne brewpubs & breweries you'll love
Must-try brewpubs & breweries in Fort Wayne
More about Hop River Brewing Company
Hop River Brewing Company
1515 N Harrison St, Fort Wayne
|Popular items
|Soft Pretzel with Laser Beer Cheese
|$8.00
Lasers beer cheese topped with chives, served with Zinnia’s Bakehouse pretzels
|Lasers in the Dark - 4 Pack
|$10.99
Black IPA 6.2%
Dry-Hopped Black Lasers with a Roasty Resinous Finish.
|Lasers in the Field Growler
|$12.00
Hoppy American Wheat 5% abv
Poundable, grapefruit & pineapple aroma and flavor, bready malt with a dry finish.
More about Trubble Brewing
PIZZA
Trubble Brewing
2725 Broadway, Fort Wayne
|Popular items
|Brewger
|$15.00
We've been told it's the best burger in town! A fresh Seven Sons beef patty with pickled mustard seeds, bacon shallot jam, and house aioli. Served with fries.
|Piggies Up Sando
|$14.00
Our slow-braised pulled pork on a brioche bun and topped with kimchi slaw, pickled jalapeños, and cilantro. Served with hand-cut fries.
|Royale with Cheese
|$14.00
It's a classic American cheeseburger with your choice of cheese, house aioli, and romaine, pickles, and red onion on the side. Our beef patties are farm-fresh and we use a soft bakery brioche bun. Served with hand-cut fries.