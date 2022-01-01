Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken sandwiches in Fort Wayne

Go
Fort Wayne restaurants
Toast

Fort Wayne restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Item pic

 

Shigs In Pit - Illinois Rd

8506 Illinois Road, Fort Wayne

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chopped Chicken Sandwich$8.49
Served on a butter toasted bun
More about Shigs In Pit - Illinois Rd
Bagger Dave's Tavern image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Bagger Dave's Tavern

2886 E Dupont Rd, Fort Wayne

Avg 4.3 (1281 reviews)
Takeout
Backyard BBQ Chicken Sandwich$10.95
Brown sugar BBQ dry-rubbed all-natural chicken breast, Sweet BBQ sauce, cheddar cheese, mayonnaise, lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion, grilled brioche bun.
More about Bagger Dave's Tavern
Item pic

PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

07 Pub

3516 Broadway, Fort Wayne

Avg 4.7 (806 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Sandwich$11.00
Hand-Breaded, Never Frozen Chicken Breast, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayonnaise
More about 07 Pub
Item pic

 

Burger Bar

223 West Jefferson Boulevard, Fort Wayne

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$5.75
Served with Lettuce, Pickles, and Sriracha Mayo
More about Burger Bar
Item pic

 

Hop River Brewing Company

1515 N Harrison St, Fort Wayne

Avg 4 (48 reviews)
Takeout
White BBQ Chicken Sandwich$11.00
Chicken tossed in our Hop River White BBQ Sauce topped with our House-Made Pickles on a Brioche Bun.
More about Hop River Brewing Company
Item pic

 

Shigs In Pit - Fairfield

2008 Fairfield Ave, Fort Wayne

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chopped Chicken Sandwich$8.49
Served on a butter toasted bun
More about Shigs In Pit - Fairfield
Hot Chicken Sandwich (With Fries) image

 

Copper Spoon

301 W.Jefferson Blvd Suite 100, Fort Wayne

Avg 4.8 (1579 reviews)
Takeout
Hot Chicken Sandwich (With Fries)$12.00
Gunthorp Farms chicken breast & local honey bun. Comes with Fries!
More about Copper Spoon
Corner Pocket Pub image

 

Corner Pocket Pub

3215 St Joe Center Rd, Fort Wayne

Avg 3.6 (63 reviews)
Takeout
Cajun Chicken Sandwich$10.98
More about Corner Pocket Pub
Item pic

 

Shigs in Pit Maplecrest

6250 Maplecrest Rd., Fort Wayne

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chopped Chicken Sandwich$8.49
Served on a butter toasted bun
More about Shigs in Pit Maplecrest
Item pic

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

Savery Vegan Grill

1122 Taylor St, Fort Wayne

Avg 5 (36 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich$9.99
Our chicken tossed in Sweet Baby Ray's Nashville Hot sauce and topped with lettuce, tomato, pickle and mayo on a brioche bun.
Value Chicken Sandwich$4.49
A small chicken filet with pickle and our house Hunny sauce on a toasted brioche bun.
More about Savery Vegan Grill
Item pic

 

Mad Anthony's - Ft. Wayne

2002 Broadway, Fort Wayne

Avg 4.3 (1675 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Kids Grilled Chicken Sandwich$5.99
Served with choice of side and kids drink
More about Mad Anthony's - Ft. Wayne

