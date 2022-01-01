Chicken sandwiches in Fort Wayne
Fort Wayne restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
Shigs In Pit - Illinois Rd
8506 Illinois Road, Fort Wayne
|Chopped Chicken Sandwich
|$8.49
Served on a butter toasted bun
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Bagger Dave's Tavern
2886 E Dupont Rd, Fort Wayne
|Backyard BBQ Chicken Sandwich
|$10.95
Brown sugar BBQ dry-rubbed all-natural chicken breast, Sweet BBQ sauce, cheddar cheese, mayonnaise, lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion, grilled brioche bun.
PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
07 Pub
3516 Broadway, Fort Wayne
|Chicken Sandwich
|$11.00
Hand-Breaded, Never Frozen Chicken Breast, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayonnaise
Burger Bar
223 West Jefferson Boulevard, Fort Wayne
|Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$5.75
Served with Lettuce, Pickles, and Sriracha Mayo
Hop River Brewing Company
1515 N Harrison St, Fort Wayne
|White BBQ Chicken Sandwich
|$11.00
Chicken tossed in our Hop River White BBQ Sauce topped with our House-Made Pickles on a Brioche Bun.
Shigs In Pit - Fairfield
2008 Fairfield Ave, Fort Wayne
|Chopped Chicken Sandwich
|$8.49
Served on a butter toasted bun
Copper Spoon
301 W.Jefferson Blvd Suite 100, Fort Wayne
|Hot Chicken Sandwich (With Fries)
|$12.00
Gunthorp Farms chicken breast & local honey bun. Comes with Fries!
Corner Pocket Pub
3215 St Joe Center Rd, Fort Wayne
|Cajun Chicken Sandwich
|$10.98
Shigs in Pit Maplecrest
6250 Maplecrest Rd., Fort Wayne
|Chopped Chicken Sandwich
|$8.49
Served on a butter toasted bun
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS
Savery Vegan Grill
1122 Taylor St, Fort Wayne
|Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich
|$9.99
Our chicken tossed in Sweet Baby Ray's Nashville Hot sauce and topped with lettuce, tomato, pickle and mayo on a brioche bun.
|Value Chicken Sandwich
|$4.49
A small chicken filet with pickle and our house Hunny sauce on a toasted brioche bun.