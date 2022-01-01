Mac and cheese in Fort Wayne
Fort Wayne restaurants that serve mac and cheese
Shigs In Pit - Illinois Rd
8506 Illinois Road, Fort Wayne
|Kids Mac & Cheese
|$5.99
Served with 1 side and drink
|Mac & Cheese
|$2.79
07 Pub
3516 Broadway, Fort Wayne
|Mac and Cheese
|$6.00
Mad Anthony's - Warsaw
113 E Center St, Warsaw
|Mad's Mac & Cheese
|$14.00
cavatappi pasta/cheddar ale cheese sauce/cornbread crumb topping
|Mac & Cheese Pulled Pork
|$16.00
cavatappi pasta/cheddar ale cheese sauce/shaved jalapeno/BBQ sauce/cornbread crumb topping
|Mac & Cheese Smoked Chicken
|$16.00
cavatappi pasta/cheddar ale cheese sauce/fire roasted New Mexico chili's/sweet corn/cilantro/cornbread crumb topping
Shigs In Pit - Fairfield
2008 Fairfield Ave, Fort Wayne
|Green Chili Mac & Cheese
|$2.79
|Kids Mac & Cheese
|$5.99
Served with 1 side and drink
Copper Spoon
301 W.Jefferson Blvd Suite 100, Fort Wayne
|Mac & Cheese
|$8.00
Creamy house made Mac & Cheese! Option to add lobster!
Shigs in Pit Maplecrest
6250 Maplecrest Rd., Fort Wayne
|Mac & Cheese
|$2.79
|Kids Mac & Cheese
|$5.99
Served with 1 side and drink
Three Fires Pizza
5215 Illinois Road Suite 101, Fort Wayne
|Three Fires Mac-N-Cheese (Full Portion - serves 2)
|$19.00
rigatoni, mozzarella, provolone, pecorino parmesan, shredded parmesan, parsley, black pepper, olive oil
Mad Anthony's - Ft. Wayne
2002 Broadway, Fort Wayne
|Mac & Cheese Pulled Pork
|$16.00
cavatappi pasta/cheddar ale cheese sauce/shaved jalapeno/BBQ sauce/cornbread crumb topping
|Mad's Mac & Cheese
|$14.00
cavatappi pasta/cheddar ale cheese sauce/cornbread crumb topping
|Kids Mac & Cheese
|$5.99
Served with choice of side and kids drink