https://toasttab.s3.amazonaws.com/restaurants/restaurant-71049000000000000/restaurant_list_image_1617290632_350.jpg?ts=1639499005312

American

No reviews yet

5728 SMITHFIELD ROAD

Smithfield, KY 40068

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Fried Chicken 3 Piece
Full Pork Chops
Chicken Livers

Catering

Smith Berry Meal

$15.00

Appetizers

Fried Green Tomatoes

$9.99

Garden fresh green tomatoes, hand sliced and lightly coated in our own distinct blend of seasonings. An absolute must with your visit to Our Best.

Fried Button Mushrooms

$8.99

Button mushrooms, generously breaded and served with tangy sauce.

Fried Breaded Pickles

$9.99

Lightly coated and perfectly spiced, these dill pickle chips are addictive!

Old Time Country

$4.99

Your choice of Great Northern or Pinto Bean Soup garnished with pickle relish and onions.

Fried Chicken Livers

$8.99

Country Cookin' at it's best.

Onion Rings

$10.99

Bean Soup

Bean Soup and Cornbread

$5.99

Salads

Our Best Chef Salad

$11.99

Flavorful garden greens and veggies topped with your choice of seasoned chicken, bacon or crispy fried chicken

Tossed Garden Salad

$4.99

Fresh mixed greens, carrots, tomatoes and cucumbers

Peaches and Cottage Cheese

$3.99

Cottage cheese topped with freestone peaches for a light start to a great meal

Kentucky Lime Salad

$3.99

A cousin to our Congealed Applesauce, this refreshing salad is made with lime jello, pecans, marshmellows and a few other things we can't mention here!

Specialties

One Piece Atlantic Cod

$13.49

Keep it simple? Of course! Why would we want to tamper with perfection? Fresh Atlantic Cod - boneless and skinless - delivered to our kitchen two days a week from the Boston Fish Market.

Two Piece Atlantic Cod

$16.49

Keep it simple? Of course! Why would we want to tamper with perfection? Fresh Atlantic Cod - boneless and skinless - delivered to our kitchen two days a week from the Boston Fish Market.

Full Pork Chops

Full Pork Chops

$14.99

Pork Chops have been a favorite here for over 30 years!! Grilled or Fried

Single Pork Chop

$12.99

Pork Chops have been a favorite here for over 30 years!! Grilled or Fried

Fresh Pork Tenderloin

$12.99

You can always count on Uncle Charlie's for the most fork tender, melt in your mouth tenderloin you've ever tasted! Grilled or Fried

Chicken Livers

$12.49

Fresh chicken livers rolled lightly in our featured flour, and served ever so crisp.

Herb & Garlic Chicken Breast

$13.99

Grilled breast of Chicken spiked with our own special blend of herbs and garlic.

Grilled Glazed Salmon

$14.99

Want to get away from the fried foods? Beautiful grilled salmon fillet with our special glaze.

Homemade Meatloaf

$12.49

Our Meatloaf is made fresh in our kitchen daily. Made the way Mom used to make it! Topped with our zesty tomato sauce.

Hot Roast Beef Sandwich

$12.49

Served the old-fashioned way. Bountiful portions of hot roast beef served between two slices of your choice of bread, then smothered in real beef gravy.

Country Fried Beef Steak

$12.49

6 ounces of tenderized round steak breaded and cooked "Fork Tender" with your choice of white or brown gravy.

Fried Chicken 4 Piece

$14.49

Gently dusted then fried to a golden brown with our exceptional mixture of seasonings. Four Piece

Fried Chicken 3 Piece

$12.49

Gently dusted then fried to a golden brown with our exceptional mixture of seasonings. Three Piece

Fried Chicken 2 Piece

$10.99

Gently dusted then fried to a golden brown with our exceptional mixture of seasonings. Two Piece

Fried Oysters

$14.99

These breaded oysters are plump, select oysters that are tumble dusted in a light, perfectly seasoned flour recipe for a delicate crunch.

Combo Feast

$17.99

For those who can't decide! Includes salad of your choice and two side dishes. Please choose two of the following. Fried Chicken, Country Ham, Homemade Meatloaf, Our Best Chicken Livers, Atlantic Cod, Pork Chop / Grilled or Fried Add Oysters Only 1.99 More

Catfish

$13.49

Fresh Farm raised catfish deep-fried in our special crumb coat. A pure, clean catfish experience.

Vegetable Plate

$10.49

Can't decide which side dishes to get? Get four of your choice.

Country Ham

$13.99

A big slice of pure country heaven! You don't get it at home this good.

Salmon Patties

$13.99

This Salmon is wild-caught and rich in omega-3, flavor, and protein.

Grilled Beef Liver & Onions

$12.99

Sandwiches

Mill Burger

$11.49

Three freshly ground patties, melted American cheese, dill pickle slices, with shredded lettuce and homemade 1000 Island dressing.

Grilled Reuben Melt

$10.49

Freshly sliced corned beef, melty Swiss cheese, Tangy Sauerkraut, Homemade 1000 Island Dressing, and grilled on rye bread!

Angus Chuck Burger

$9.99

8 ounces of fresh Angus Chuck grilled and seasoned. Add cheese .50

Smithfield Club

$10.49

Back to basics with this one. Generous portions of Turkey layered with bacon, lettuce, tomato, and slices of boiled egg.

Fried Atlantic Cod Sandwich

$10.49

Fresh Atlantic Cod hand cut in our kitchen then deep fried.

Chicken Breast Sandwich

$10.99

A plump 8 oz. breast of chicken seasoned with herbs and garlic. (Grilled or Fried)

Sides

Pickled Beets

$3.25

Green Beans

$3.25

Fried Green Tomatoes Side

$3.25

Buttered Corn

$3.25

Peas

$3.25

Fried Apples

$3.25

Real Mashed Potatoes

$3.25

Buttered Lima Beans

$3.25

Applesauce

$3.25

Great Northern Beans

$3.25

Kale

$3.25

Fried Okra

$3.25

Pinto Beans

$3.25

Baked Potato

$3.25

Fries

$3.25

Cole slaw

$3.25

Home Fries

$3.25

Onion Rings Side

$3.99

Fried Mushrooms Side

$3.25

Loaded Mashed Potato Bombs

$3.25

Desserts

Chocolate Pie

$3.89

Coconut Pie

$3.89

Special Pie

$3.89

Cherry Cobbler

$4.99

Peach Cobbler

$4.99

Blackberry Cobbler

$4.99

Ice Cream x2 scoops

$2.99

Drinks

Beverage

$2.19

Ale 8

$2.19

Water

Daily Specials (Copy)

All You Can Eat Wings

$12.99

Cod & Shrimp

$13.99

Grillled Shrimp

$12.99
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Good country-style cooking with down home friendly service and moderate pricing. Our Best Restaurant has been a destination location for the past 31 years.

Location

5728 SMITHFIELD ROAD, Smithfield, KY 40068

Directions

Gallery
Our Best Restaurant image
Our Best Restaurant image
Our Best Restaurant image
Our Best Restaurant image


