https://toasttab.s3.amazonaws.com/restaurants/restaurant-71049000000000000/restaurant_list_image_1617290632_350.jpg?ts=1639499005312

American
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Good country-style cooking with down home friendly service and moderate pricing. Our Best Restaurant has been a destination location for the past 31 years.
Location
5728 SMITHFIELD ROAD, Smithfield, KY 40068
