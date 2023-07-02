Restaurant header imageView gallery

Our Place Kitchen and Bar

No reviews yet

334 Underhill Ave

Yorktown Heights, NY 10598

Lunch Menu

Apps

(cup) Soup of the Day

$7.00

(bowl) Soup of the Day

$10.00

Elote Corn Dip

$14.00

Pork Ribs

$18.00

PEI Mussles

$17.00

Wings

$14.00

Boneless Wings

$12.00

Nachos

$15.00

Buffalo Cauliflower

$13.00

Salads

Arugula, Seasonal Fruit

$16.00

seasonal fruit, changes, please check with kitchen

Southwest Salad

$16.00

Brussels Sprout & Fried Egg Salad

$21.00

Caesar Salad

$14.00

Iceberg Salad

$16.00

Sandwich/Tacos

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

BLT w/ Fried Egg

$16.00

Steak Sandwich

$18.00

Cowboy Fried Chicken Sandwich

$19.00

Fish Po' Boy

$17.00

Cheeseburger

$18.00

Black Bean Burger

$16.00

Friedchicken Taco

$16.00

Fish Tacos

$17.00

Steak Tacos

$17.00

Entree

Lunch Salmon

$28.00

Lunch Steak

$28.00

Pasta of the Day

$25.00

Brunch

Benedict of the Day

Omelette of the Day

Toast of the Day

Breakfast Burrito

Dinner Menu

Apps

(cup) Soup of the Day

$7.00

(bowl) Soup of the Day

$10.00

Elote Corn Dip

$14.00

Pork Ribs

$19.00

Bao Buns

$18.00

Wings

$14.00

Boneless Wings

$12.00

Nachos

$15.00

Buffalo Cauliflower

$14.00

Salads

Arugula, Seasonal Fruit

$16.00

seasonal fruit, changes, please check with kitchen

Southwest Salad

$16.00

Brussels Sprout & Fried Egg Salad

$21.00

Caesar Salad

$14.00

Iceberg Salad

$16.00

Entrees

French Cut Chicken

$27.00

Mussels and Fries

$26.00

NY Strip

$33.00

Grilled Salmon

$29.00

Southern Fried Chicken

$26.00

Short Ribs

$34.00

Michael's Meatloaf

$25.00

Stuffed Peppers

$23.00

Pasta of the Day

$26.00

Sandwich/Tacos

Fish Tacos

$17.00

Steak Tacos

$19.00

Pork Belly Tacos

$19.00

Friedchicken Taco

$16.00

Cheese Burger

$18.00

Black Bean Burger

$17.00

Cowboy Fried Chicken Sandwich

$19.00

Fried Chicken Tacos

$17.00

Brunch

Benedict of the Day

Omelette of the Day

Toast of the Day

Breakfast Burrito

Soft Drinks/Hot Bev

Soft Drinks

Sparkling Water

$6.00

Still Water

$6.00

Cola

$3.00

Diet Pepsi

$3.00

Club Soda

$3.00

Lemon Lime Soda

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Goslings Ginger Beer

$3.50

Unsweetened Iced Tea

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Orange Juice

$4.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.50

Grapefruit Juice

$3.50

Apple Juice

$3.00

VIRGIN Mary

$6.00

Kids Milk

$3.00

Shirley Temple

$3.50

Hot Bev/Coffee Based Drinks

Coffee

$3.00

Decaf Coffee

$3.00

Espresso

$3.50

Decaf Espresso

$3.50

Double Espresso

$4.50

Cappuccino

$5.00

Latte

$5.00

Iced Coffee

$4.00

Tea

$3.00

Americano

$3.50

Macchiato

$3.50

Dessert Menu

Desserts

Flourless Chocolate Cake

$10.00

Carrot Cake

$11.00

Tres Leches

$10.00

Lemon Sorbet

$9.00

Key Lime Pie

Ice Box Cake

Strawberry Shortcake

Not Your Father's RB Float

Kids Root Beer Float

Chocolate Ice Cream

Vanilla Ice Cream

Sides

Fries

$6.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$7.00Out of stock

Frizzled Onions

$5.00Out of stock

Side House Salad

$5.00

Sides Roasted Brussel Sprouts

$8.00

Side of Guac & Chips

$8.00

Mac & Cheese

Sauteed Veg

Out of stock

Bacon

Eggs

Kids Menu

Kids Mac & Cheese

$10.00

Kids Pasta w/ Butter

$10.00

Kids Chicken Tenders and Side

$12.00

Kids Grilled Cheese and Side

$11.00

Kids Grilled Chicken and Side

$12.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info

Thank you so much!!!

Website

Location

334 Underhill Ave, Yorktown Heights, NY 10598

Directions

