Restaurant header imageView gallery

Overboard Pub & Grill 186 Ocean BLVD

review star

No reviews yet

186 Ocean BLVD

Seabrook, NH 03874

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Starters

Bang Bang Shrimp

$18.00

(3) Deep fried and coated in a Sriracha and Sweet Chili mayo garlic sauce

Chicken Flight

$15.00

Garlic Parmesan, BBQ, Buffalo, Plain

Crab Cakes

$19.00

Loaded Pub Fries

$12.00

Mussels

$20.00

Overboard Nachos

$10.00+

Spicy Tuna Sushi Roll

$12.00

Lobster Sushi Roll

$15.00

Steamers

$22.00

Native soft shell clams, garlic, butter, stock

Tuna Poke Wonton Stack

$18.00

Sprinkled with sesame seeds, with a drizzle of Wasabi mayo

Wellfleet Oysters

$15.00+

Soup & Salads

Soup of the Day

$9.00

New England Clam Chowder

$9.00

Wedge Salad

$13.00

blue cheese, bacon bits and Tomato

Caesar Salad

$13.00

Hand Sandwiches

Haddock Fish Tacos

$19.00

Choice of either Mango Napa cabbage slaw or coleslaw Drizzled with crème, served with grilled pineapple boat slices on the side

Lobster Roll

$12.99

fresh lobster, mayo, bibb lettuce, split top roll, coleslaw

Oyster Po - Boy

$16.00

On Bow tie bread served with romaine lettuce, pickles, spicy remoulade sauce with fries

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$12.99

Hot Roast Beef & Cheddar

$13.00

Goodfella's Chicken Parm

$13.00

Steak & Cheese Bomb

$15.00

The Scotty Lago Vegan Burger

$16.00

Overboard Burger

$15.00

Served on a buttery brioche bun, choices to build with: American cheese, Swiss cheese, Red onion, Iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, avocado, Bacon, Bourbon bacon jam, grilled mushrooms, caramelized onions, pickles, arugula, Mayo, mustard, ketchup

Tres Taco Taquerias

$14.00+

Village Classic Sandwiches

The Vinny Sutera

$12.99

Roast Beef, Cracked Pepper Turkey, Dill Havarti Cheese

Terry “Taz” O’Reilly

$12.99

BBQ Chicken, Cracked Pepper Turkey, Monterey Jack Cheese

Sides

Basket of Fries

$8.00

Basket of Onion Rings

$10.00

Specials

SUN. Grande Grinder's

$12.99

MON. Wimpy's Burger

$12.99

WED. Spaghetti Dinner

$12.99

THURS. Taco Flight

$14.00

FRI. Prime Rib

$21.99

SAT. Shephard's Pie

$14.00

NA Beverages

Pepsi

$2.50

Diet Pepsi

$2.50

Sierra Mist

$2.50

Ginger Ale

$2.50

Brisk Unsweetened Tea

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Mountain Dew

$2.50

Tonic Water

$2.50

Soda Water

$2.50

Shirley Temple

$2.50

Cranberry Juice

$2.50

Pineapple Juice

$2.50

Apple Juice

$2.50

Grapefruit Juice

$2.50

Coffee

$3.50

Tea

$3.50

Iced Coffee

$5.00

Milk

$2.50

Chocolate Milk

$3.00

Shots

Amaretto Sour

$8.00

B-52

$9.00

Birthday Cake

$9.00

Blowjob

$8.00

Butterball

$8.00

Green Tea

$8.00

Hand Grenade

$9.00

Jager Bomb

$10.00

Kamikaze

$8.00

Lemon Drop

$8.00

PB&J

Vegas Bomb

$9.00

Washington Apple

$8.00

Kids Entrees

Kids Chicken Tenders

$7.00

Kids Hot Dog

$5.00

Dessert

Limoncello Mascarpone

$9.00

Chocolate Lava Cake

$8.00

Event 7\15 NE Finishing breakfast and lunch

Bob Salemi

$1,400.00

Halloween party

Halloween Ticket: Single

$20.00

Halloween Ticket: Couple

$30.00
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Pub and Grill with a key west theme,

Location

186 Ocean BLVD, Seabrook, NH 03874

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Markey's Lobster Pool
orange star3.6 • 859
420 NH-286 Seabrook, NH 03874
View restaurantnext
Coffee Break Cafe - Hampton Beach
orange starNo Reviews
23 Ocean Boulevard Hampton Beach, NH 03842
View restaurantnext
Red's Kitchen & Tavern Seabrook NH
orange star3.7 • 34
530 Lafayette Rd Seabrook, NH 03874
View restaurantnext
Swell Willey's
orange star5.0 • 12
4 broadway Salisbury, MA 01952
View restaurantnext
Groundswell Surf Cafe
orange star4.7 • 250
25 BROADWAY Salisbury, MA 01952
View restaurantnext
Seaglass Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
4 Ocean Front N. Salisbury, MA 01952
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Seabrook
Amesbury
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Hampton
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
Salisbury
review star
Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)
Newburyport
review star
Avg 4.3 (31 restaurants)
Exeter
review star
Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)
Stratham
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Portsmouth
review star
Avg 4.4 (54 restaurants)
Haverhill
review star
Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)
Epping
review star
Avg 4 (6 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston