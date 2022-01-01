Main picView gallery

PA House 662 Front St

662 Front St

Hellertown, PA 18055

Appetizers

Roasted Olives

$8.00

marinated & oven-roasted olive medley, pepperoncini peppers and grilled bread

Avocado Hummus

$10.00

creamy avocado hummus, garden salsa roasted garlic oil, grilled bread

Charcuterie

$24.00

Prosciutto, Salami, Hot Sopressata, Mortadella. Meats will be subject to change

Burrata

$15.00

Fire Roasted Cherry Tomatoes, Fresh Burrata, Infused EVOO, Whole Roasted Garlic, and Grilled Bread.

Cacio e Pepe Patate

$12.00

hand-cut fries, truffle oil, cracked pepper, parmesan, white wine garlic aioli

PA House Fries

$10.00

hand-cut fries with three dipping sauces

PA House Garlic Bread

$6.00

spreadable roasted garlic, roasted garlic evoo, shaved parmesan, ground pepper

Roasted Cauliflower

$12.00

wood-fired, evoo+romesco sauce, parsley

Chip Bowl

$4.00

Formaggi

$22.00

Selection of Cheeses, House Made Jam, Dried Fruit, Seasoned Nuts

Side Sauce

$0.50

Greens & Grains

Arugula & Parmesan Salad

$12.00

arugula, lemon, white balsamic, evoo, cherry tomatoes, shaved fennel, parmesan

Bibb Ceasar

$14.00

bibb lettuce, crispy prosciutto, chopped olives, house croutons, garlic parmesan dressing, tomato, onion

Beet & Goat Cheese Salad

$14.00

goat cheese, roasted beets, golden raisins, supreme orange wedges, orange vinaigrette, pistachios

Cippolini & Mushroom

$14.00Out of stock

Creamed Sherry Cippolini Onions, Braised Mushrooms, Fried Sage Potatoes, Agrodolce, Red Wine Demi.

Seasonal Veg Special

$12.00

balsamic grilled asparagus, red pepper coulis, parmesan, confit leeks, blistered cherry tomatoes

Feature Salad

$15.00

Sandwiches

Chicken Sausage

$14.00Out of stock

grilled chicken sausage, caramelized peppers & onions, house made yellow mustard, on a grilled roll

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

lemon pepper chicken, charred balsamic rapini, arugula, tomato, stone ground mustard aioli, and pickled shallots

The Burger

$15.00

8oz. angus burger, lettuce, tomato, onion, ketchup, house made yellow mustard on a sesame seed bun

The Sea Burger

$18.00

grilled yellowfin tuna steak, togarashi aioli, lettuce, tomato, and sweet+spicy pickles

Veg Out Sandwich

$14.00

grilled eggplant, mozzarella, pickled shallots, pesto aioli, balsamic drizzle, lettuce, tomato

Pizza

Artichoke & Spinach

$15.00

roasted marinated artichoke, spinach, ricotta, cream cheese, and fresh mozzarella

Bandiera

$15.00

bechamel sauce, camembert, sliced tomatoes, fresh basil, and pistachio pesto

Broccoli & Sausage

$15.00Out of stock

Fresh Ricotta, Roasted Broccolini, Sausage, Mozzarella, and Lemon Zest.

Fun Guy

$16.00

chef's mix of mushrooms, truffle oil, fromage blanc, fresh mozzarella, topped with fresh arugula

Prosciutto & Arugula

$17.00

fresh mozzarella, prosciutto, arugula, with a balsamic glaze

Holy Trinity

$17.00

tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, sausage, pepperoni, pancetta, peperoncini

Margherita

$14.00

tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, basil, and olive oil

Marinara

$12.00

tomato sauce, olive oil, roasted garlic, and oregano

Roasted Eggplant

$15.00

sliced eggplant, garlic, caramelized onions, fresh mozzarella, and rosemary

S.O.P

$16.00

tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, chicken sausage, roasted onions and peppers

The Bee Sting

$16.00

tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, hot sopressata, and hot honey

Feature Pizza

$25.00

Dessert

Nutella Pizza

$10.00

nutella spread, hazelnuts, and powdered sugar

Fritelli

$10.00

warm fried dough, powdered sugar, chocolate sauce

Cheesecake

$12.00

vanilla bean batter, graham cracker crust, rasberry pearls, white peach coulis

Birthday Fritelli

Cutting Fee

$2.50

Affogato

$9.00

Feature Desert

$12.00

Pasta

Feature Pasta

$25.00

Liquor

House-made Infusions

$15.00

Absolut

$8.00

Grey Goose

$11.00

Ketel One

$9.00

Tito's

$8.00

RX Absolut Peppar

$10.00

RX Absolut

$10.00

RX Belvedere

$12.00

RX Grey Goose

$13.00

RX Ketel One

$11.00

RX Tito's

$10.00

UP Absolut Peppar

$14.00

UP Absolut

$14.00

UP Belvedere

$16.00

UP Grey Goose

$16.00

UP Ketel One

$14.00

UP Tito's

$14.00

Bluecoat

$8.00

Grey Whale

$9.00Out of stock

Plymouth

$10.00

Bombay Sapphire

$10.00

Tanqueray

$10.00

RX Bluecoat

$10.00

RX Grey Whale

$11.00Out of stock

RX Plymouth

$12.00

RX Bombay Sapphire

$12.00

RX Tanqueray

$12.00

UP Bluecoat

$12.00

UP Grey Whale

$15.00Out of stock

UP Plymouth

$16.00

UP Bombay Sapphire

$16.00

UP Tanqueray

$16.00

Bacardi

$6.00

Captain Morgan

$8.00

Gosling'S Dark Rum

$6.00

Mount Gay

$11.00

RX Bacardi

$8.00

RX Captain Morgan

$10.00

RX Gosling'S Dark Rum

$8.00

RX Mount Gay

$14.00

UP Bacardi

$10.00

UP Captain Morgan

$12.00

UP Gosling'S Dark Rum

$10.00

UP Mount Gay

$17.00

Espolon Blanco

$8.00

Don Julio 1942 Anejo

$31.00

Don Julio PRIMAVERA

$31.00

Teremana Reposado

$9.00Out of stock

Monte Alban Mezcal

$8.00

Teremana Blanco

$9.00

RX Casamigos Blanco

$17.50

RX Casamigos Reposado

$17.50

RX Don Julio 1942 Anejo

$41.00

RX Don Julio PRIMAVERA

$41.00

RX Espolon Blanco

$10.00

RX Monte Alban Mezcal

$10.00

RX Teremana Reposado

$11.00Out of stock

UP Casamigos Blanco

$26.00

UP Casamigos Reposado

$26.00

UP Don Julio 1942 Anejo

$51.00

UP Don Julip PRIMAVERA

$51.00

UP Espolon Blanco

$14.00

UP Monte Alban Mezcal

$14.00

UP Teremana Reposado

$15.00

Jameson Irish Whiskey

$8.00

Jack Daniel's Tennessee Whiskey

$8.00

Michter's

$20.00

Crown Apple

$9.00

RX Jameson Irish Whiskey

$10.00

RX Jack Daniel's Tennessee Whiskey

$10.00

RX Michter's

$18.00

UP Jameson Irish Whiskey

$14.00

UP Jack Daniel's Tennessee Whiskey

$14.00

UP Michter's

$22.00

Glenfiddich 15

$19.00

Laphroig 10

$16.00

Oban 14

$22.00

Lagavulin 16

$28.00

Macallan 12

$19.00

Glenmorangie 18

$30.00

Red Breast

$16.00

RX Glenfiddich 15

$26.00

RX Oban 14

$29.00

RX Lagavulin 16

$35.00

RX Macallan 12

$23.00

RX Glenmorangie 18

$38.00

RX Glenmorangie 18

$44.00

RX Red Breast

$20.00

Glenfiddich 12 RX

$14.00

UP Glenfiddich 15

$33.00

UP Glenmorangie 18

$55.00

UP Oban 14

$38.00

UP Lagavulin 16

$48.00

UP Macallan 12

$35.00

Glenmorangie 18

$30.00

UP Red Breast

$26.00

Chambord

$10.00

Cointreau

$10.00

DiSaronno

$8.00

Dolin's Dry Vermouth

Domaine De Canton

$10.00

Grand Marnier

$11.00

Lillet Blanc

$6.00

Luxardo

$12.00

Martini Rossi Dry

Martini Rossi Sweet

Peach Schnapps

$5.00

Sambuca

$6.00

St. Germain

$10.00

Vieux Carre Absinthe

$16.00

RX Chambord

$12.00

RX Cointreau

$12.00

RX DiSaronno

$10.00

RX Dolin's Dry Vermouth

RX Domaine De Canton

$12.00

RX Grand Marnier

$13.00

RX Lillet Blanc

$8.00

RX Luxardo

$14.00

RX Martini Rossi Dry

RX Martini Rossi Sweet

RX Noilly Prat Dry

RX Peach Schnapps

RX Sambuca

$8.00

RX St. Germain

$12.00

RX Vieux Carre Absinthe

$19.00

UP Chambord

$18.00

UP Cointreau

$18.00

UP DiSaronno

$14.00

UP Dolin's Dry Vermouth

UP Domaine De Canton

$18.00

UP Grand Marnier

$19.00

UP Lillet Blanc

$8.00

UP Luxardo

$20.00

UP Martini Rossi Dry

UP Martini Rossi Sweet

UP Noilly Prat Dry

UP Peach Schnapps

UP Sambuca

$10.00

UP St. Germain

$18.00

UP Vieux Carre Absinthe

$30.00

Blanton's

$20.00

Knob Creek

$11.00

Maker's Mark

$11.00

Woodford Reserve

$11.00

High West

$11.00

Whistle Pig

$20.00

Eagle Rare

$15.00

Buffalo Trace

$15.00

Monkey Shoulder

$11.00

RX Blanton's

$22.00

RX Buffalo Trace

$14.00

RX Eagle Rare

$16.50

RX Knob Creek

$13.00

RX Maker's Mark

$13.00

RX Woodford Reserve

$13.00

RX High West

$14.00

RX Whistle Pig

$28.00

RX Monkey Shoulder

$13.00

UP Blanton's

$30.00

UP Buffalo Trace

$17.00

UP Eagle Rare

$16.00

UP Knob Creek

$20.00

UP Maker's Mark

$16.00

UP Woodford Reserve

$18.00

UP High West

$19.00

UP Whistle Pig

$36.00

UP Monkey Shoulder

$18.00

Basil Hayden's Dark Rye

$13.00

Knob Creek Rye

$11.00

Redemption Rye

$9.00

Rittenhouse Rye

$8.00

Woodford Reserve Rye

$11.00

High West Rye

$20.00

Whistle Pig

$20.00

RX Basil Hayden's Dark Rye

$16.00

RX Knob Creek Rye

$14.00

RX Redemption Rye

$11.00

RX Rittenhouse Rye

$10.00

RX Woodford Reserve Rye

$14.00

RX High West Rye

$25.00

UP Basil Hayden's Dark Rye

$22.00

UP Knob Creek Rye

$18.00

UP Redemption Rye

$17.00

UP Rittenhouse Rye

$14.00

UP Woodford Reserve Rye

$18.00

UP High West Rye

UP High West Rye

$32.00

Aperol

$8.00

Averna

$10.00

Caffo Vecchio Amaro

$10.00

Campari

$9.00

Carpano Antica

$9.00

Cynar

$8.00

Fernet

$10.00

Montenegro

$9.00

RX Aperol

$10.00

RX Averna

$12.00

RX Caffo Vecchio Amaro

$13.00

RX Campari

$11.00

RX Carpano Antica

$11.00

RX Cynar

$8.00

RX Fernet

$12.00

RX Montenegro

$11.00

RX Select Apertivo

$8.00

UP Aperol

$14.00

UP Averna

$18.00

UP Caffo Vecchio Amaro

$18.00

UP Campari

$17.00

UP Carpano Antica

$17.00

UP Cynar

$11.00

UP Fernet

$18.00

UP Montenegro

$7.00

UP Select Apertivo

$11.00

Non Alcoholic Drinks

Soda

$3.00

Aqua Panna

$5.00

Cappuccino

$4.00

Coffee

$2.50

Espresso Shot

$3.00

Hot Tea

$2.50

Ice Tea

$3.00

Juice

$2.50

Lemonade

$4.00

Pellegrino

$2.50

Milk

$2.50

Mocktail

$4.00

Sparkling

Prosecco

$8.00

Veuve Cliquot

$125.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Low Key but Premium Restaurant Wood Fired oven and Craft Bar

Location

662 Front St, Hellertown, PA 18055

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

