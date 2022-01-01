- Home
PA House 662 Front St
662 Front St
Hellertown, PA 18055
Appetizers
Roasted Olives
marinated & oven-roasted olive medley, pepperoncini peppers and grilled bread
Avocado Hummus
creamy avocado hummus, garden salsa roasted garlic oil, grilled bread
Charcuterie
Prosciutto, Salami, Hot Sopressata, Mortadella. Meats will be subject to change
Burrata
Fire Roasted Cherry Tomatoes, Fresh Burrata, Infused EVOO, Whole Roasted Garlic, and Grilled Bread.
Cacio e Pepe Patate
hand-cut fries, truffle oil, cracked pepper, parmesan, white wine garlic aioli
PA House Fries
hand-cut fries with three dipping sauces
PA House Garlic Bread
spreadable roasted garlic, roasted garlic evoo, shaved parmesan, ground pepper
Roasted Cauliflower
wood-fired, evoo+romesco sauce, parsley
Chip Bowl
Formaggi
Selection of Cheeses, House Made Jam, Dried Fruit, Seasoned Nuts
Side Sauce
Greens & Grains
Arugula & Parmesan Salad
arugula, lemon, white balsamic, evoo, cherry tomatoes, shaved fennel, parmesan
Bibb Ceasar
bibb lettuce, crispy prosciutto, chopped olives, house croutons, garlic parmesan dressing, tomato, onion
Beet & Goat Cheese Salad
goat cheese, roasted beets, golden raisins, supreme orange wedges, orange vinaigrette, pistachios
Cippolini & Mushroom
Creamed Sherry Cippolini Onions, Braised Mushrooms, Fried Sage Potatoes, Agrodolce, Red Wine Demi.
Seasonal Veg Special
balsamic grilled asparagus, red pepper coulis, parmesan, confit leeks, blistered cherry tomatoes
Feature Salad
Sandwiches
Chicken Sausage
grilled chicken sausage, caramelized peppers & onions, house made yellow mustard, on a grilled roll
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
lemon pepper chicken, charred balsamic rapini, arugula, tomato, stone ground mustard aioli, and pickled shallots
The Burger
8oz. angus burger, lettuce, tomato, onion, ketchup, house made yellow mustard on a sesame seed bun
The Sea Burger
grilled yellowfin tuna steak, togarashi aioli, lettuce, tomato, and sweet+spicy pickles
Veg Out Sandwich
grilled eggplant, mozzarella, pickled shallots, pesto aioli, balsamic drizzle, lettuce, tomato
Pizza
Artichoke & Spinach
roasted marinated artichoke, spinach, ricotta, cream cheese, and fresh mozzarella
Bandiera
bechamel sauce, camembert, sliced tomatoes, fresh basil, and pistachio pesto
Broccoli & Sausage
Fresh Ricotta, Roasted Broccolini, Sausage, Mozzarella, and Lemon Zest.
Fun Guy
chef's mix of mushrooms, truffle oil, fromage blanc, fresh mozzarella, topped with fresh arugula
Prosciutto & Arugula
fresh mozzarella, prosciutto, arugula, with a balsamic glaze
Holy Trinity
tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, sausage, pepperoni, pancetta, peperoncini
Margherita
tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, basil, and olive oil
Marinara
tomato sauce, olive oil, roasted garlic, and oregano
Roasted Eggplant
sliced eggplant, garlic, caramelized onions, fresh mozzarella, and rosemary
S.O.P
tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, chicken sausage, roasted onions and peppers
The Bee Sting
tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, hot sopressata, and hot honey
Feature Pizza
Dessert
Pasta
Liquor
House-made Infusions
Absolut
Grey Goose
Ketel One
Tito's
RX Absolut Peppar
RX Absolut
RX Belvedere
RX Grey Goose
RX Ketel One
RX Tito's
UP Absolut Peppar
UP Absolut
UP Belvedere
UP Grey Goose
UP Ketel One
UP Tito's
Bluecoat
Grey Whale
Plymouth
Bombay Sapphire
Tanqueray
RX Bluecoat
RX Grey Whale
RX Plymouth
RX Bombay Sapphire
RX Tanqueray
UP Bluecoat
UP Grey Whale
UP Plymouth
UP Bombay Sapphire
UP Tanqueray
Bacardi
Captain Morgan
Gosling'S Dark Rum
Mount Gay
RX Bacardi
RX Captain Morgan
RX Gosling'S Dark Rum
RX Mount Gay
UP Bacardi
UP Captain Morgan
UP Gosling'S Dark Rum
UP Mount Gay
Espolon Blanco
Don Julio 1942 Anejo
Don Julio PRIMAVERA
Teremana Reposado
Monte Alban Mezcal
Teremana Blanco
RX Casamigos Blanco
RX Casamigos Reposado
RX Don Julio 1942 Anejo
RX Don Julio PRIMAVERA
RX Espolon Blanco
RX Monte Alban Mezcal
RX Teremana Reposado
UP Casamigos Blanco
UP Casamigos Reposado
UP Don Julio 1942 Anejo
UP Don Julip PRIMAVERA
UP Espolon Blanco
UP Monte Alban Mezcal
UP Teremana Reposado
Jameson Irish Whiskey
Jack Daniel's Tennessee Whiskey
Michter's
Crown Apple
RX Jameson Irish Whiskey
RX Jack Daniel's Tennessee Whiskey
RX Michter's
UP Jameson Irish Whiskey
UP Jack Daniel's Tennessee Whiskey
UP Michter's
Glenfiddich 15
Laphroig 10
Oban 14
Lagavulin 16
Macallan 12
Glenmorangie 18
Red Breast
RX Glenfiddich 15
RX Oban 14
RX Lagavulin 16
RX Macallan 12
RX Glenmorangie 18
RX Glenmorangie 18
RX Red Breast
Glenfiddich 12 RX
UP Glenfiddich 15
UP Glenmorangie 18
UP Oban 14
UP Lagavulin 16
UP Macallan 12
Glenmorangie 18
UP Red Breast
Chambord
Cointreau
DiSaronno
Dolin's Dry Vermouth
Domaine De Canton
Grand Marnier
Lillet Blanc
Luxardo
Martini Rossi Dry
Martini Rossi Sweet
Peach Schnapps
Sambuca
St. Germain
Vieux Carre Absinthe
RX Chambord
RX Cointreau
RX DiSaronno
RX Dolin's Dry Vermouth
RX Domaine De Canton
RX Grand Marnier
RX Lillet Blanc
RX Luxardo
RX Martini Rossi Dry
RX Martini Rossi Sweet
RX Noilly Prat Dry
RX Peach Schnapps
RX Sambuca
RX St. Germain
RX Vieux Carre Absinthe
UP Chambord
UP Cointreau
UP DiSaronno
UP Dolin's Dry Vermouth
UP Domaine De Canton
UP Grand Marnier
UP Lillet Blanc
UP Luxardo
UP Martini Rossi Dry
UP Martini Rossi Sweet
UP Noilly Prat Dry
UP Peach Schnapps
UP Sambuca
UP St. Germain
UP Vieux Carre Absinthe
Blanton's
Knob Creek
Maker's Mark
Woodford Reserve
High West
Whistle Pig
Eagle Rare
Buffalo Trace
Monkey Shoulder
RX Blanton's
RX Buffalo Trace
RX Eagle Rare
RX Knob Creek
RX Maker's Mark
RX Woodford Reserve
RX High West
RX Whistle Pig
RX Monkey Shoulder
UP Blanton's
UP Buffalo Trace
UP Eagle Rare
UP Knob Creek
UP Maker's Mark
UP Woodford Reserve
UP High West
UP Whistle Pig
UP Monkey Shoulder
Basil Hayden's Dark Rye
Knob Creek Rye
Redemption Rye
Rittenhouse Rye
Woodford Reserve Rye
High West Rye
Whistle Pig
RX Basil Hayden's Dark Rye
RX Knob Creek Rye
RX Redemption Rye
RX Rittenhouse Rye
RX Woodford Reserve Rye
RX High West Rye
UP Basil Hayden's Dark Rye
UP Knob Creek Rye
UP Redemption Rye
UP Rittenhouse Rye
UP Woodford Reserve Rye
UP High West Rye
UP High West Rye
Aperol
Averna
Caffo Vecchio Amaro
Campari
Carpano Antica
Cynar
Fernet
Montenegro
RX Aperol
RX Averna
RX Caffo Vecchio Amaro
RX Campari
RX Carpano Antica
RX Cynar
RX Fernet
RX Montenegro
RX Select Apertivo
UP Aperol
UP Averna
UP Caffo Vecchio Amaro
UP Campari
UP Carpano Antica
UP Cynar
UP Fernet
UP Montenegro
UP Select Apertivo
Non Alcoholic Drinks
Sparkling
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Low Key but Premium Restaurant Wood Fired oven and Craft Bar
662 Front St, Hellertown, PA 18055