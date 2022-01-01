Pal Joey's Batavia 31 N River St.

Pal Joey's Batavia imageView gallery

Pal Joey's Batavia

2030 Main Street

Batavia, IL 60510

Order Again

Pizzas

Pan

$10.25+

Thin

$10.25+

Super Thin

$10.25+

Gluten Free

$13.00

Stuffed

$16.00+

Appetizers

Stuffed Clams

$10.00

Red Bell Pepper Bruschetta

$6.50

Calamari

$10.00

Spinach Artichoke Dip

$10.00

Zucchini Sticks

$8.00

Cheese Sticks

$8.00

Fried Mushrooms

$8.00

Stuffed Mushrooms

$9.00

Chicken Fingers

$8.00

Martin's Nachos

$11.75

Fried Shrimp

$9.95

Dough Bites

$6.00

Nachos

$6.00

Nachos Supreme

$8.95

Fried Pickles

$8.00

Onion Rings

$6.00

With Dinner

Wings

Wings BBQ

$0.80

Wings Hot

$0.80

Wings Mild

$0.80

Wings Parmesan Garlic

$0.80

Wings Teriyaki

$0.80

Wings Chipotle BBQ

$0.80

House Sandwiches

Italian Beef

$10.50

Turkey Club

$10.75

BBQ Pork Sandwiches

$10.00

Italian Sub

$10.00

Combo

$11.00

Rueben

$10.00

Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Grilled Ham and Cheese

$10.00

Italian Sausage Sandwich

$10.00

Meatball Sandwich

$10.00

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$10.00

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$10.00

Chicken Sandwiches

Cajun Chicken Sandwich Hot

$11.00

Cajun Chicken Sandwich Mild

$11.00

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$11.00

Fried Chicken sandwich

$11.00

Wraps

Turkey Wrap

$8.25

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$9.25

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$9.95

Veggie Wrap

$9.25

Southwest Chicken Wrap

$9.95

Burgers

Joey Burger

$10.00

Patty Melt

$10.00

Soups

Minnestrone Cup

$3.50

Minnestrone Bowl

$5.00

Pasta Fagioli cup

$3.50

Pasta Fagioli Bowl

$5.00

Baked Onion

$6.50

Cup Soup Of The Day

$3.50

Bowl Soup Of The Day

$5.00

Salads

Antipasto Salad

$10.75

Chicken Caesar Salad

$10.50

Tomato Avocado Salad

$11.00

Chopped Salad

$11.00

Crab Cake Salad

$11.00Out of stock

Grilled Chicken Salad

$10.75

Dinner Salad

$4.15

Traditional Pastas

Baked Mostaccioli

$13.50

Cheese Ravioli

$12.75

Fettuccini Alfredo

$13.75

Half order Fettuccini Alfredo

$7.00

Half order mostaccioli

$6.75

Half order rigatoni

$6.75

Half order spaghetti

$6.75

Lasagna

$14.25

Manicotti

$13.95

Mostaccioli

$12.25

Rigatoni

$12.25

Spaghetti

$12.25

Tortellini Red

$13.75

Tortellini White

$14.25

Specialty Pastas

Eggplant Parmesan

$14.25

Linguini and Broccoli

$13.25

Linguini Spinach Artichoke Hearts

$14.25

Pasta Mediterranean

$18.95

Pasta Pepe

$15.25

Penne con Spinaci Pomadori

$14.50

Rigatoni Abruzzo

$15.25

Spaghetti Carbonara

$14.75

Seafood

Shrimp George

$18.75

Shrimp Scampi

$18.75

Linguini With Clam Sauce Red

$18.95

Linguini and Clam Sauce White

$18.95

Chicken

Chicken Marsala

$16.95

Chicken Napalitano

$15.95

Joey's Chicken

$18.25

Chicken Franchese

$16.75

Chicken Parmesan

$16.25

Beef/Pork

Beef Brisket

$16.75

London Broil

$17.85

Pork Tenderloin

$17.80

Ribs - Half Slab

$17.80

Ribs - Full Slab

$21.00

Veal Marsala

$18.75

Veal Parmesan

$17.00

Desserts

Cheese Cake

$4.50

Tiramisu

$4.75

Cannoli

$4.50

Ice Cream

$3.00

Cinnamon Sticks

$4.25

Ice Cream with Chocolate

$3.50

Non Alcoholic

Coke

$3.25

Diet Coke

$3.25

Root Beer

$3.25

Sprite

$3.25

Root Beer

$3.25

Mr. Pibb

$3.25

Lemonade

$3.25

Soda

$3.00

Unsweetened Tea

$3.35

Arnold Palmer

$3.25

Coffee

$3.00

Kids Milk

$2.50

Milk

$3.50

Chocolate Milk

$3.75

Kids Cup

$2.00

Juices

Apple

$3.00

Cranberry

$3.00

Orange

$3.00

Pineapple

$3.00

Bottled/ Canned Beer

Alaskan Amber

$5.00

Angry Orchard

$4.00

Bud Light

$3.75

Budweiser

$3.75

Corona

$4.00

Corona Light

$4.00

Corona Premier

$4.50

Coors Light

$3.75

Guiness

$5.00

Hacker Pschor

$5.25

Hazy Hero

$7.00Out of stock

Heineken

$4.25

Michelob Ultra

$3.75

Mikes Hard Lemonade

$3.75

Miller Lite

$3.75

Miller High Life

$3.75

MGD

$3.75

Miller 64

$3.75

Modelo

$4.00

Sam Adams

$4.25

N/A ST. Pauli

$4.00

312

$4.50

Sam Adams Oktoberfest

$4.25

Seltzers

Bud Seltzer

$4.50

Jameson Lemonade

$5.00

Mich Ultra Seltzer

$4.50

Nutrl

$5.00

Truly

$4.50

White Claw

$4.50

Draft Beer

Bud Light

$3.85+

Miller Lite

$5.25+

Stella

$5.50+

Blue Moon

$5.50+

Revolution Antihero

$5.50+

Winter Lager

$5.50+

Psuedo Sue

$5.25+

Kona Big Wave

$5.50+Out of stock

Mango Cart

$5.50+

Triple Berry Cider

$5.50+

Wine

$5 Friday Chardonnay

$5.00

$5 Friday Pinot Grigio

$5.00

$5 Friday Merlot

$5.00

$5 Friday Cabernet

$5.00

House Chardonnay Sycamore Lane

$6.50

House Pinot Grigio Sycamore Lane

$6.50

Josh Chardonnay

$8.00

Jacobs Creek Moscato

$7.75

Joel Gott Pinot Grigio

$8.00

Ruffino Pinot Grigio

$8.00

Mountevst Michelle Reisling

$8.00

Oyster Bay Sauvignon Blanc

$8.00

White Zin

$6.50Out of stock

Rosé

$8.00

House Cabernet Sycamore Lane

$6.50

House Merlot Sycamore Lane

$6.50

Chloe Cabernet

$7.75Out of stock

Coppola Cabernet

$8.00

Josh Cabernet

$8.00

Ruffino Chianti

$7.75

The Show Malbec

$8.00

Meomi Pinot Noir

$8.00

Chole Red Blend

$7.75

Bottle Josh Chardonnay

$25.00

Bottle Ruffino Pinot Grigio

$25.00

Bottle Jacobs Creek Moscato

$25.00

Bottle Monte St. Michelle Riesling

$25.00

Bottle Oyster Bay Sauv. Blanc

$25.00

Red Sangria

$7.00

Pink Sangria

$7.00

Prosecco

$9.00

Classic liquors

Svedks House

$5.50

Absolute

$7.00

Absolute Citron

$7.00

Absolute Peppar

$7.00

Kettle One

$7.00

Kettle One Citron

$7.00

Smirnoff

$6.50

Grey Goose

$8.00

Titos

$7.00

Belvedere

$8.00

Castillo House

$5.50

Bacardi

$6.50

Captain

$6.50

Meyers Dark

$6.50

Bacardi Limon

$6.50

Malibu

$6.50

Seagram's House

$5.50

Tanqueray

$8.50

Beefeaters

$6.50

Bombay

$6.50

Cabin stills house

$6.00

Knob Creek

$7.50

Knob Creek Rye

$7.50

Jameson

$7.50

Woodford Reserve

$7.50

Crown

$7.50

Crown Apple

$7.50Out of stock

Bullet

$7.50Out of stock

Seagram's 7

$7.50

Seagram's VO

$7.50

Southern Comfort

$7.50

Screwball

$7.50

Canadian Club

$7.50

Jim Beam

$7.50

Drambuie

$7.50

Bakers

$7.50

Jack Daniels

$7.00

Makers Mark

$7.00

Whiskey Acres Rye

$7.00

Whiskey Acres Bonded

$8.00

Whiskey Acres Whiskey

$7.00

Jack Fire

$6.50

100 Pipers house

$6.00

Chivas Regal

$7.50

Johnny Walker Red

$7.50

Dewar's

$7.50

Glenmorangie

$7.50

Glenfiddich

$7.50

Bailey's

$7.50

Kahlua

$7.50

Godiva dark

$7.50

Godiva White

$7.50

Chambord

$7.50

St Germain

$7.50

Amaretto House

$6.00

Amaretto Disaronno

$7.50

Frangelico

$7.50

Pama

$7.50

Fireball

$6.00

Rum Chata

$6.50

Sambvca

$6.00

Sauza House

$6.00

Jose Cuervo

$7.50

Petron

$7.50

Petron Anejo

$7.50

1800

$7.50

1800 Anejo

$7.50

Casamigos

$8.00

Mixed Drinks

Margarita

$6.50

Bloody Mary

$6.50

Screwdriver

$6.50

Mimosa

$5.00

Pina Colada

$7.00

Strawberry Daiquiri

$7.00

Old fashions

$8.00

Manhattans

$8.00

Long Island

$8.50

Moscow Mule Well

$7.00

Mai Tai

$8.00

Martinis

Chocolate martini

$9.00

Cosmopolitan

$9.00

French martini

$9.00

Godiva martini

$10.00

Lemon drop

$9.00

Dirty Martini

$9.00

Daily Drink Specials

$5 Monday Margarita

$5.00

$5 Tuesday Titos

$5.00

$5 Wednesday Well Drinks

$5.00

$3 Thursday Bud Light

$3.00

$3 Thursday Miller Lite

$3.00

$5 Friday Cabernet

$5.00

$5 Friday Chardonnay

$5.00

$5 Friday Merlot

$5.00

$5 Friday Pinot Grigio

$5.00

$5 Friday White Zin

$5.00

$5 Saturday Vodka Mules

$5.00

$5 Bloody Marys

$5.00

$5 Weekend Special

$5.00

Kids Food and Beverage

Kids Apple Juice

$2.50

Kids Burger

$5.50

Kids Cheese Sticks

$5.50

Kids Cheeseburger

$6.00

Kids Chocolate Milk

$2.50

kids Fingers and Fries

$5.50

Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.50

Kids Mac and Cheese

$5.50

Kids Milk

$2.50

Kids Orange Juice

$2.50

Kids POP

$2.00

Kids Spaghetti with Meatball

$5.50

Kids Pizza

$7.50

Kids Buttered Noodles

$5.50

Sides

Side Baked Potato

$4.00

Side Asparagus

$3.50

Side Broccoli

$3.50

Side Carrots

$3.50

Cheesy Garlic Bread

$5.75

Side Chicken Breast

$4.75

Garlic Bread

$5.00

Side Meatballs

$4.00

Side Onion Rings

$6.00

Side Sausage

$4.00

Side French Fries

$4.00

Pizza

Pizza Adult

$8.70

Pizza Child

$5.56

Pizza Salad Adult

$10.32

Pizza Salad Child

$7.14

Pizza Salad Pasta Adult

$11.90

Pizza Salad Pasta Child

$8.70

Napoli

Napoli Adult

$18.25

Napoli Child

$12.50

Dinner Specials

Fried Shrimp

$9.95

Romain Conchiglie Salad

$8.95

PJ's Dried Fruit Salad

$8.95

Broccoli Cheddar soup Bowl

$5.00

Broccoli Cheddar Soup Cup

$3.50

Lemon Butter Scallops

$18.95

Seared Veggie Scallops

$18.95

Rigatoni A La Procuitto

$16.00Out of stock

Garlic Noodle Chicken

$16.00

Fried Pollock

$15.95

Grilled Haddock

$16.95

Chocolate Lava Cake

$4.75

Lunch Specials

Pizza Salad Pasta pop lunch

$10.00

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Fine Italian food and award winning pizza!

Location

2030 Main Street, Batavia, IL 60510

Directions

Gallery
Pal Joey's Batavia image

