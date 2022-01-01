Pal Joey's Batavia 31 N River St.
2030 Main Street
Batavia, IL 60510
Appetizers
Stuffed Clams
$10.00
Red Bell Pepper Bruschetta
$6.50
Calamari
$10.00
Spinach Artichoke Dip
$10.00
Zucchini Sticks
$8.00
Cheese Sticks
$8.00
Fried Mushrooms
$8.00
Stuffed Mushrooms
$9.00
Chicken Fingers
$8.00
Martin's Nachos
$11.75
Fried Shrimp
$9.95
Dough Bites
$6.00
Nachos
$6.00
Nachos Supreme
$8.95
Fried Pickles
$8.00
Onion Rings
$6.00
With Dinner
Wings
House Sandwiches
Chicken Sandwiches
Wraps
Soups
Salads
Traditional Pastas
Specialty Pastas
Seafood
Chicken
Beef/Pork
Non Alcoholic
Bottled/ Canned Beer
Alaskan Amber
$5.00
Angry Orchard
$4.00
Bud Light
$3.75
Budweiser
$3.75
Corona
$4.00
Corona Light
$4.00
Corona Premier
$4.50
Coors Light
$3.75
Guiness
$5.00
Hacker Pschor
$5.25
Hazy Hero
$7.00Out of stock
Heineken
$4.25
Michelob Ultra
$3.75
Mikes Hard Lemonade
$3.75
Miller Lite
$3.75
Miller High Life
$3.75
MGD
$3.75
Miller 64
$3.75
Modelo
$4.00
Sam Adams
$4.25
N/A ST. Pauli
$4.00
312
$4.50
Sam Adams Oktoberfest
$4.25
Seltzers
Draft Beer
Wine
$5 Friday Chardonnay
$5.00
$5 Friday Pinot Grigio
$5.00
$5 Friday Merlot
$5.00
$5 Friday Cabernet
$5.00
House Chardonnay Sycamore Lane
$6.50
House Pinot Grigio Sycamore Lane
$6.50
Josh Chardonnay
$8.00
Jacobs Creek Moscato
$7.75
Joel Gott Pinot Grigio
$8.00
Ruffino Pinot Grigio
$8.00
Mountevst Michelle Reisling
$8.00
Oyster Bay Sauvignon Blanc
$8.00
White Zin
$6.50Out of stock
Rosé
$8.00
House Cabernet Sycamore Lane
$6.50
House Merlot Sycamore Lane
$6.50
Chloe Cabernet
$7.75Out of stock
Coppola Cabernet
$8.00
Josh Cabernet
$8.00
Ruffino Chianti
$7.75
The Show Malbec
$8.00
Meomi Pinot Noir
$8.00
Chole Red Blend
$7.75
Bottle Josh Chardonnay
$25.00
Bottle Ruffino Pinot Grigio
$25.00
Bottle Jacobs Creek Moscato
$25.00
Bottle Monte St. Michelle Riesling
$25.00
Bottle Oyster Bay Sauv. Blanc
$25.00
Red Sangria
$7.00
Pink Sangria
$7.00
Prosecco
$9.00
Classic liquors
Mixed Drinks
Martinis
Daily Drink Specials
$5 Monday Margarita
$5.00
$5 Tuesday Titos
$5.00
$5 Wednesday Well Drinks
$5.00
$3 Thursday Bud Light
$3.00
$3 Thursday Miller Lite
$3.00
$5 Friday Cabernet
$5.00
$5 Friday Chardonnay
$5.00
$5 Friday Merlot
$5.00
$5 Friday Pinot Grigio
$5.00
$5 Friday White Zin
$5.00
$5 Saturday Vodka Mules
$5.00
$5 Bloody Marys
$5.00
$5 Weekend Special
$5.00
Kids Food and Beverage
Kids Apple Juice
$2.50
Kids Burger
$5.50
Kids Cheese Sticks
$5.50
Kids Cheeseburger
$6.00
Kids Chocolate Milk
$2.50
kids Fingers and Fries
$5.50
Kids Grilled Cheese
$5.50
Kids Mac and Cheese
$5.50
Kids Milk
$2.50
Kids Orange Juice
$2.50
Kids POP
$2.00
Kids Spaghetti with Meatball
$5.50
Kids Pizza
$7.50
Kids Buttered Noodles
$5.50
Dinner Specials
Fried Shrimp
$9.95
Romain Conchiglie Salad
$8.95
PJ's Dried Fruit Salad
$8.95
Broccoli Cheddar soup Bowl
$5.00
Broccoli Cheddar Soup Cup
$3.50
Lemon Butter Scallops
$18.95
Seared Veggie Scallops
$18.95
Rigatoni A La Procuitto
$16.00Out of stock
Garlic Noodle Chicken
$16.00
Fried Pollock
$15.95
Grilled Haddock
$16.95
Chocolate Lava Cake
$4.75
Lunch Specials
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Fine Italian food and award winning pizza!
Location
2030 Main Street, Batavia, IL 60510
