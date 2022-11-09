  • Home
Palmetto Bar and Grill 2610 Hwy 161

2610 Hwy 161

York, SC 29745

Appetizers

Crab Cake App

$12.00

Fried Green Tomatoes

$8.00

Fried Oysters

$12.00

Peel and Eat Shrimp

$10.00

Pimento Cheese

$8.00

Raw Oysters

$18.00

Smoked Wings

$12.00

HushPuppy App

$5.00

Onion Rings

$6.00

Adult Chicken Fingers

$11.00

Soups

Brisket Chili

$8.00

Oyster Stew

$8.00

Special

Crawfish

$15.00

LowCountry Boil

$15.00

Oyster Roast

$12.00

Whiting

$11.00

Salmon BLT

$14.00

Hamburger Steak

$15.00

Nashville Hot Fish

$17.00

Salad

House Salad

$4.00

Sandwiches

Flounder Sandwich

$14.00

Pork Sandwich

$10.00

Brisket Sandwich

$15.00

Turkey Sandwich

$12.00

Grilled Pimento Cheese

$8.00

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$10.00

Fried Green BLT

$12.00

Kids

Chicken Tenders

$9.00

Grilled Cheese

$9.00

KIds Calabash

$9.00

Seafood

2 Way Seafood

$22.00

Calabash Shrimp

$11.00+

Catfish Filet

$11.00+

Crab Cake Entree

$19.00

Frog Legs

$11.00+

Grouper

$18.00

Jumbo Shrimp

$11.00+

Oysters

$11.00+

Perch

$11.00+

Scallops

$11.00+

Seafood Platter

$30.00

Snapper

$17.00

Whole Catfish

$11.00+

Flounder

$11.00+

BBQ

Brisket Plate

$18.00

Pork Plate

$12.00

Turkey Plate

$12.00

Half Rack

$15.00

Whole Rack

$30.00

Smoked Chicken

$14.00

2 Way BBQ

$18.00

3 Way BBQ

$25.00

4 Way BBQ

$30.00

BBQ Baked Potato

$12.00

Pork Sandwich (Copy)

$10.00

Sides

Fries

$3.00

Onion Rings

$3.00

Potato Salad

$3.00

Cowboy Beans

$3.00

Slaw

$3.00

Street Corn

$5.00

Broccoli Salad

$3.00

Pasta Salad

$3.00

Mac N Cheese

$5.00

Rice

$3.00

Baked Potato

$1.00

Brisket Chili

$1.00

Side Salad sub

$1.50

Side Salad Entree

$4.00

Dessert

Key Lime Pie

$6.00

Banana Pudding

$6.00

Beer

Bud

$3.00

Bud Light

$3.00

Ultra

$3.00

High Life

$3.00

PBR

$3.00

Miller LIte

$3.00

Coors Lite

$3.00

Yuengling

$3.00

Blue Moon

$4.00

Heineken

$4.00

White Claw

$4.00

Michelada

$5.00

Shiner Bock

$4.00

Draft

$5.00

Mountain Candy

$6.00

Angry Orchard

$6.00

Octoberfest

$6.00

Hop Drop and Roll

$6.00

Corona

$3.00

Ultra Draft

$3.00

Coors Draft

$3.00

OMB Copper

$6.00

Wine

Chardonnay

$4.00

Merlot

$4.00

Pinot Noir

$4.00

Pinot Grigio

$4.00

White Zin

$4.00

Mimosa

$4.00

Champagne

$4.00

Soft Drinks

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Mello Yello

$2.00

Lemonade

$2.00

Dr Pepper

$2.00

Sweet Tea

$2.00

Unsweet Tea

$2.00

Half and Half

$2.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Location

2610 Hwy 161, York, SC 29745

Directions

