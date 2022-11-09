Restaurant header imageView gallery
Sandwiches
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

Pangea

614 Reviews

$$

272 E Main St

Ashland, OR 97520

Popular Items

Mains

Bill's Wrap

$10.29

Bread, Focaccia (2 slices)

$1.70

Buffalo Bleu

$11.99

Create Your Own

Drunken BBQ

$12.99

Eat Your Heart Out

$11.99

French Kiss

$14.99

Gimmie the Greek

$12.99

Grill from Ipanema

$12.99

Hummus Wrapture

$9.99

Indian Curry

$12.99

Maharissa

$10.99

Spicy berber chicken or tempeh with cucumber, lemon-mint chermoula aioli, raita, carrots, red onions, roasted red peppers, and lettuce

Mambo Italiano

$13.99

Mother Stuffer

$10.99

Much Ado About Cheese

$11.99

Mushrooms Wild

$14.99

Ranch Blues

$11.99

Spring Chicken

$10.99

Sultans Treasure

$10.99

Tangled up in Bleu

$10.99

Taste of Ethiopia

$9.99

Teriyaki

$12.99

The Bold Italic

$13.99

The Tempehst

$12.99

Uptown Grill Wrap

$13.99

What She's Having

$11.99

Wherefore Heart Thou

$11.99

Wrap of Khan

$11.99

Bacon Bleu

$11.99

Jolly Green Giant

$12.99

Athens AM

$11.49

Soup/Salad/Sides

Soup

Cleopatra

$8.99+

Squirrel Nut

$8.99+

Hummus Plate

$8.49

Chips

$1.99

Side Salad

$4.79

Sauerkraut

$2.00

Pepperoncini (cup)

$1.75

Curry Goodness

$10.99+

Bread for Soup

$1.00

Misc

Raspberry Iced Tea

$3.50

Black Iced Tea

$3.50

Rose Lemonade

$3.95

Milk

$2.75

Hibiscus Cooler

$3.95

Espresso & Hot Drinks

Coffee

$3.25

Americano

$3.50

Espresso (2 shots)

$3.50

Latte

$4.75

Cappuccino

$4.75

Mocha

$5.25

Iced Coffee

$3.95

Chai

$4.95

Hot Chocolate

$3.95

Hot tea

$2.95

Hot Water with Lemon

Soda/Freezes

Pepsi

$3.25

Diet Pepsi

$3.25

Sierra Mist

$3.25

Dr. Pepper

$3.25

Root Beer

$3.25

Orange Crush

$3.25

Italian Soda

$4.75

Chocolate Cherry Bomb

$6.99

Chocolate Chai Divine

$6.99

Guava Delight

$6.99

Club Soda with Lemon

$0.25

catering

Cleopatra for 10-15

$52.49

Cleopatra for 20-28

$94.67

Squirrel Nut for 10-15

$52.49

Squirrel Nut or 20-28

$94.67

Hummus Platter

$68.33

Boxed Lunch

$23.99

Kids

PB&J

$4.99

Grilla Cheese

$5.49

Chickadilla

$6.49
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Inspired food made from scratch, utilizing seasonally regional and organic produce, hormone-free and humanely raised meats, and exotic global ingredients

272 E Main St, Ashland, OR 97520

