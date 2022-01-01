Caldera Brewery & Restaurant
590 Clover Ln
Ashland, OR 97520
Popular Items
Specials
Market Salad
Burrata Caprese fresh basil, burrata cheese, green zebra and golden cherry tomatoes, finished with mogli balsamic reduction and olive oil
Market Vegan Entrée
Portobello Impossible Burger Vegan Impossible patty, topped with a roasted portobello mushroom, and grilled onions, with lettuce, tomato, and a vegan 1000 island sauce. Served with fries
Market Entrée
Lemon Caper Black Cod Fresh Black Cod, pan roasted, and finished with lemon caper beurre blanc Served with mashed potatoes and sautéed broccoli
Dinner Special
8oz New York Strip topped with crispy onions and served with baked potato, bourbon braised carrots and a horseradish whipped cream.
Appetizers
House-Made Pretzel
Pilot Rock Porter Stone Ground Mustard and Chipotle Cheese Sauce
Fries
Yep, from Idaho.
Tots
Beer Bread
Garlic hop beer bread served with warm arugula artichoke dip
Pulled Pork Sliders
Three pulled pork sliders, pickled onion, arugula, pilot rock porter mustard.
Boneless Wings
Boneless chicken or vegetarian wings, tossed in rauch ur bock bbq or spicy buffalo sauce, served with ranch dressing.
Salads
Soup & Salad
Cup of Soup and a Choice of House or Caesar Salad
Caldera House Salad
Mixed greens, carrots, cucumber, tomatoes, radish, croutons, choice of dressing.
Small Caesar Salad
Chicken Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, herb croutons, grilled chicken breast, tossed with lemon caesar dressing.
Rogue Valley Salad
Mixed Greens, Candied Hazelnuts, Rogue Creamery Smokey Blue Cheese, Seasonal Fruit, Tossed with Mogli Balsamic Vinaigrette.
Seared Ahi Salad (VE Optional)
Togarashi Crusted Seared Ahi, Mixed Greens, Cucumber, Avocado, Citrus Segments, Garbanzo Beans, Radishes, tossed with Passion Fruit Vinaigrette
Wild Salmon Salad
Mixed greens tossed with strawberry ipa vinaigrette, pan roasted wild salmon, cucumber, radish, tomato, strawberry, toasted almonds.
Soups and Pastas
Ashland Amber Beer Cheese Soup
Ashland Amber, Cheddar Cheese, Onions, Carrots, Celery, Chives. A local favorite.
Soup of the Moment
White Truffle Mac
Creamy white truffle alfredo, parmesan, fresh microgreens
Oregon Mushroom Fettuccini
Blend of local and wild mushrooms, shallots, arugula, in creamy parmesan garlic sauce. Vegan option
Chicken Bacon Mac n Cheese
Classic cheddar mac, grilled chicken breast, bacon, shallots, sweet peas.
Burgers and More
Tap House Burger
Seasoned Quality Angus Beef, Tillamook Cheddar Cheese, Mayo, House-made Pretzel Bun.
Vegan Burger
Vegan Impossible patty, rauch ur bock bbq sauce on a vegan pub bun.
Growler Burger
Bacon, chipotle cheese sauce, ipa pickled jalapenos on a pretzel bun.
Rauch Ür Bock Burger
Seasoned Quality Angus Beef, Tillamook Cheddar Cheese, Mayo, House-made Pretzel Bun.
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
Crispy chicken tossed in buffalo sauce, blue cheese spread, lettuce, onion on a pretzel bun.
Drunken Fish Tacos
Three fresh seasoned fish tacos, toasted cumin crema, tequila lime slaw, pico de gallo, chips and salsa.
Fish and Chips
Strips of lawnmower lager beer battered seasonal fish, tequila lime slaw, mosaic ipa tartar sauce, fries.
Flat Breads
Standing Stone
Pesto ,wild mushrooms, blue cheese, fresh grapes, local microgreens.
Grizzly Peak
Garlic herb spread, crispy pancetta, cherry tomatoes, fontina, ricotta, mozzarella, basil, mogli balsamic reduction.
Hwy 66
Rouch ur bock bbq, ipa pickled jalapenos, shredded chicken, red onions, tomatoes, mozzarella.
Small Bites
Desserts
1 House-made Ice Cream Scoop
Choose Between House-made Vanilla or Toasted Coconut Chocolate Porter
2 House-made Ice Cream Scoops
Choose Between House-made Vanilla or Toasted Coconut Chocolate Porter
Root Beer Float
Caldera House-made Root Beer and House-made Vanilla Ice Cream. Mmmmm
Mogli Brownie
Brownie with Pilot Rock Porter Caramel Sauce, House-made Vanilla Ice Cream, Chocolate Drizzle, Seasonal Berry Coulis
Sides
Side Mayo
Side Ranch
Side Chipotle Ranch
Side Pilot Rock Porter Mustard
Side Tartar Sauce
Side Chipotle Cheese Sauce
Side Blue Cheese Dressing
Side BBQ Sauce
Buffalo Sauce
Side of Fruit
Unseasoned Beef Patty/Your dog wants to eat with you too
Chicken Breast
12oz Cans
25th Anniversary Beer Hoppy Golden Lager 6%
Golden Lager Brewed with 100% German Malts and Pacific Northwest Whole Flower and Cryo Hops.
541 IPA
Ashland Amber Cans 5.6%
A crisp, well balanced, refreshing Amber. Simplicity is the key to this recipe. Malts: Premium Two Row, Crystal, Special B. Hops: Centennial, Cascade. IBU 24, SRM 11.
Choc Lavender Pink Peppercorn Imp Stout Cans 8.8%
Imperial Stout brewed with Chocolate, Lavender, Pink Peppercorns. Malts: Premium Two Row, Munich, Dark Munich, Crystal, Chocolate, Prinz. Hops: Centennial, Willamette. IBU 55, SRM 98
Coco-Nutty Blonde Cans 5.6%
Blonde Ale with hand-toasted coconut and rolled oats for body. Malts: Premium Two Row, Munich, Rolled Oats. Hops: Willamette. IBU 28, SRM 7
Cryo Me A River 5.5%
Hazy IPA brewed with Whole Flower Azacca Whole Flower Hops, Mosaic and Idaho 7 Cryo Hops.
Hatch Chili
Hopportunity Knocks IPA Cans 6.8%
IPA brewed with even more body and a fir needle, perfumy hop profile. Malts: Premium Two Row, Munich, Crystal. Hops: Centennial. IBU 100, SRM 14.
IPA Cans 6.1%
Our original "Yellow Can" American-Style IPA brewed with plenty of body and an assertive hop profile. Malts: Premium Two Row, Munich, Crystal. Hops: Simcoe, Centennial, Amarillo, Mosaic. IBU 94, SRM 10
Kölsch 5.0%
German-Style ale that is lagered, originating from Cologne, Germany. Malts: Premium Two Row, Pilsener, Vienna; Hops: German Hallertauer; ABV: 5.0%; IBU: 24; SRM: 4
Lawnmower Lager Cans 3.9%
American-Style Light Lager. Malts: Premium Two Row, Pilsener. Hops: Willamette. IBU 16, SRM 3.
Mosaic IPA Cans 6.5%
Tropical-Style IPA brewed with Mosaic hops imparting flavors of ripe mango, passion fruit and papaya. Malts: Premium Two Row, Munich, Crystal. Hops: Mosaic. IBU 100, SRM 9.
No Grain No Pain Gluten Free 5.5%
Caldera’s rendition of a 100% gluten-free beer. Malts: None, Brown Rice Syrup, Belgian Candi Sugar, GF Oats. Hops: Willamette, Cascade, Centennial Dry Hop. IBU 44, SRM 4
Pale Ale Cans 5.5%
A West Coast-Style Pale Ale, balancing plenty of hops, with a malty backbone. Malts: Premium Two Row, Munich, Crystal. Hops: Centennial, Cascade. IBU 55, SRM 5
Pilot Rock Porter Cans 6.0%
A smooth, creamy, chocolate-laden Robust Porter. Malts: Premium Two Row, Crystal, Munich, Brown, Pale Chocolate, Chocolate. Hops: Willamette. IBU: 27, SRM 43
Repeater Repeater Double IPA Cans 7.8%
A Double IPA using a continuous hopping schedule and pure Simcoe hop resin. Malt: Premium Two Row, Munich, Crystal. Hops: Simcoe. IBU 100, SRM 16.
Saucer Portals Hazy IPA 6.0%
Hazy IPA brewed with Azacca whole leaf hops and Cryo Pop Cryo hops.
When Doves Cryo Hazy IPA Cans 6.9%
Hazy IPA brewed with Mosaic whole flower hops and Mosaic Cryo hops. Malt: Premium Two Row, Oats. Hops: Mosaic. IBU 80, SRM 8.
12oz Bottles
Ashland Amber Bottles
A crisp, well balanced, refreshing Amber. Simplicity is the key to this recipe. Malts: Premium Two Row, Crystal, Special B. Hops: Centennial, Cascade. ABV: 5.6%, IBU 24, SRM: 11.
Hibiscus Ginger Beer Bottles
A rose-colored ale brewed with real hibiscus flowers and fresh organic ginger. Malts: Premium Two Row, Carafoam, Light Munich. Hops: Willamette. ABV: 4.7%, IBU 32, SRM 20.
Hop Hash IPA Bottles
First brewery in the world to use pure hop lupulin resulting in a unique IPA. Malts: Premium Two Row, Munich, Crystal. Hops: Hop Hash, Columbus Cryo hops. ABV 6.5%, IBU 80, SRM 14.
Hopportunity Knocks IPA Bottles
IPA brewed with even more body and a fir needle, perfumy hop profile. Malts: Premium Two Row, Munich, Crystal. Hops: Centennial. ABV 6.8%, IBU 100, SRM 14.
IPA Bottles
Our original "Yellow Can" American-Style IPA brewed with plenty of body and an assertive hop profile. Malts: Premium Two Row, Munich, Crystal. Hops: Simcoe, Centennial, Amarillo, Mosaic. ABV 6.1%, IBU 94, SRM 10.
Pale Ale Bottles
A West Coast-Style Pale Ale, balancing plenty of hops, with a malty backbone. Malts: Premium Two Row, Munich, Crystal. Hops: Centennial, Cascade. ABV 5.5%, IBU 55, SRM 5.
Vanilla Wheat Bottles
A filtered wheat beer using real vanilla beans. Malts: Premium Two Row, Malted Wheat, Oats, Real Vanilla Beans. Hops: Willamette. ABV 4.7%, IBU 20, SRM 4.
500ml (16.9oz) Bottles
NEW! 500ml Hemp Seed Brown Ale
Caldera’s Hemp Seed Brown Ale is an American-style Brown Ale using 20 pounds of steam sterilized hemp seeds per 10 barrel batch. A malty creation that finishes with a slight nutty hemp seed flavor. ABV 8.0%, IBU 23, SRM 26.
500ml Mother Pucker Chocolate Raspberry Sour
Brewed for the 2019 Oregon Brewers Festival, this kettle sour is brewed with Chocolate and Raspberries. Malts: Premium Two Row, Dark Munich, Pale Chocolate, Wheat, Acidulated. Hops: Aged Amarillo. ABV: 6.7, IBU 6, SRM 18.
500ml Mother Pucker Raspberry Sour
A kettle sour, using a pure lactobacillus yeast culture and time for natural kettle souring, then adding Raspberries. Malts: Premium Two Row, Wheat, Acidulated. Hops: Aged Amarillo. ABV 6.0%, IBU 6, SRM 6.
500ml Mother Pucker POG Sour
A favorite Caldera kettle sour, brewed with Passion Fruit, Blood Orange and Guava. Malts: Premium Two Row, Wheat, Acidulated. Hops: Aged Amarillo. ABV 6.0%, IBU 6, SRM 6.
500ml Mother Pucker Tangerine Sour
Kettle sour brewed with Lactobacillus yeast and juicy Tangerines. Malts: Premium Two Row, Wheat, Acidulated. Hops: Citra. ABV 6.0%, IBU 6, SRM 6.
500ml Toasted Coconut Chocolate Porter
Hand-toasted coconut and chocolate incorporated into a Robust Porter. Local favorite. Malts: Premium Two Row, Crystal, Munich, Brown, Pale Chocolate, Chocolate. Hops: Willamette. ABV 6.2%, IBU 27, SRM 62.
22oz Bottles
SALE! Hop Hash IPA 22oz
First brewery in the world to use pure hop lupulin resulting in a unique IPA. Malts: Premium Two Row, Munich, Crystal. Hops: Hop Hash. ABV 6.5%, IBU 80, SRM 14.
Ginger Beer 22oz
A light golden ale brewed with organic fresh ginger. Malts: Premium Two Row, Carafoam, Light Munich. Hops: Willamette. ABV 4.7%, IBU 32, SRM 9.
Rose Petal Imperial Golden Ale 22oz
This ale is like a party at Grandma’s house, with an intense aroma of roses. Brewed with real red rose petals. Malts: Premium Two Row, Light Munich. Hops: Willamette. ABV 7.5%, IBU 24, SRM 10.
Rauch Ür Bock Smoked Lager 22oz
German-Style Bock Lager billowing with intense cherry and beechwood smoke flavors. Malts: Pilsener, Dark Munich, Beechwood, Cherry Wood. Hops: German Hallertauer. ABV 7.4%, IBU 30, SRM 18.
Mogli Imperial Chocolate Porter 22oz
Makers Mark® Bourbon soaked oak spirals, Imperial Chocolate Porter. Malts: Premium Two Row, Crystal, Munich, Brown, Pale Chocolate, Chocolate, Dark, Chocolate. Hops: Centennial, Willamette; ABV 8.5%, IBU 52, SRM 66.
Bourbon Barrel Aged Mogli 22oz
Mogli® aged in Four Roses® Bourbon Barrels. ABV 10.1%.
Old Growth Imperial Stout 22oz
The behemoth of all Stouts. If you can see light through this pint, something is wrong. Malts: Premium Two Row, Crystal, Munich, Brown, Pale Chocolate, Chocolate. Hops: Centennial, Willamette. ABV: 8.8%, IBU 53, SRM 100.
Bourbon Barrel Aged Old Growth Imperial Stout 22oz
Old Growth® Imperial Stout aged in Four Roses® Bourbon Barrels. ABV 11.2%.
Vas Deferens Belgian Dark Strong Ale 22oz
Vas Deferens Ale is a Belgian Style Dark Strong Ale with a unique twist incorporating a little snip of this and a little snip of that. This is a rare release, as this ale is not meant to reproduce. Malts: Premium Two Row, Munich, Crystal, Dark Munich, Belgian Candi Sugar. Hops: Willamette. ABV 8.1%, IBU 26, SRM 35.
Hard Seltzers
Huckleberry Lemonade
Caldera Hard Seltzer with Huckleberry Lemonade Natural Flavoring. 4% ABV, Gluten Free, Zero Sugar, 87 Calories per 12 oz can.
Mojito
Caldera Hard Seltzer with Mojito Natural Flavoring. 4% ABV, Gluten Free, Zero Sugar, 87 Calories per 12 oz can.
Tangerine
Caldera Hard Seltzer with Tangerine Natural Flavoring. 4% ABV, Gluten Free, Zero Sugar, 87 Calories per 12 oz can.
Non-Alcoholics
Caldera Root Beer
Low sugar Root Beer. Only 15 grams of sugar per 12 oz can.
Caldera Ginger Ale
Low sugar Ginger Ale. Only 18 grams of sugar per 12 oz can.
Caldera Soda Hop
Lemon Lime with Citra Hops. 23 grams of sugar per 12 oz can.
Caldera Hibiscus Rose Petal Iced Tea
No Sugar Ice Tea made with Real Hibiscus and Red Rose Petals.
Fun Stuff
SALE T-SHIRTS!!!
Hat: Low Pro Mesh Trucker
Hat: Richardson 112
T-Shirt 25th Anniversary
T-Shirt Ashland Amber
T-Shirt Saucer Portals
T-Shirt IPA
T-Shirt Hop Hash IPA
T-Shirt Hopportunity Knocks IPA
T-Shirt Beer Names
T-Shirt Vas Deferens
T-Shirt Root Beer
Pullover Hoody
Zip Hoody
Womens Thin Hoody
Women's Turquoise V Neck Shirt
Women's Purple V Neck Shirt
Infant Onesie
Size: 12 Month
Pint Glass
Belgian Glass
25th Anniversary Pint Glass
Our 25th Anniversary Pint Glass
Taster Glass
Coffee Mug
Green Beer Sticker
Beer Sticker
Buy Local Sticker
Soda Sticker
Oval Sticker
Rectangle Sticker
4:20 Sticker
Beerings
Metal Tacker Sign
Can Plant
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
With 45 Caldera beers on tap, you are sure to find a great food and beer pairing! Appetizers, Burgers, Sandwiches, Pizzas, Entrees, Desserts.
590 Clover Ln, Ashland, OR 97520