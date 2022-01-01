Restaurant header imageView gallery

Caldera Brewery & Restaurant

1,386 Reviews

$$

590 Clover Ln

Ashland, OR 97520

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Tap House Burger
White Truffle Mac
Rogue Valley Salad

Specials

Market Salad

Market Salad

$15.00Out of stock

Burrata Caprese fresh basil, burrata cheese, green zebra and golden cherry tomatoes, finished with mogli balsamic reduction and olive oil

Market Vegan Entrée

Market Vegan Entrée

$15.00

Portobello Impossible Burger Vegan Impossible patty, topped with a roasted portobello mushroom, and grilled onions, with lettuce, tomato, and a vegan 1000 island sauce. Served with fries

Market Entrée

Market Entrée

$20.00Out of stock

Lemon Caper Black Cod Fresh Black Cod, pan roasted, and finished with lemon caper beurre blanc Served with mashed potatoes and sautéed broccoli

Dinner Special

Dinner Special

$25.00Out of stock

8oz New York Strip topped with crispy onions and served with baked potato, bourbon braised carrots and a horseradish whipped cream.

Appetizers

House-Made Pretzel

House-Made Pretzel

$7.00

Pilot Rock Porter Stone Ground Mustard and Chipotle Cheese Sauce

Fries

Fries

$8.00

Yep, from Idaho.

Tots

Tots

$8.00
Beer Bread

Beer Bread

$10.00

Garlic hop beer bread served with warm arugula artichoke dip

Pulled Pork Sliders

Pulled Pork Sliders

$14.00

Three pulled pork sliders, pickled onion, arugula, pilot rock porter mustard.

Boneless Wings

Boneless Wings

$15.00

Boneless chicken or vegetarian wings, tossed in rauch ur bock bbq or spicy buffalo sauce, served with ranch dressing.

Salads

Soup & Salad

Soup & Salad

$12.00

Cup of Soup and a Choice of House or Caesar Salad

Caldera House Salad

Caldera House Salad

$14.00+

Mixed greens, carrots, cucumber, tomatoes, radish, croutons, choice of dressing.

Small Caesar Salad

$8.00
Chicken Caesar Salad

Chicken Caesar Salad

$18.00

Romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, herb croutons, grilled chicken breast, tossed with lemon caesar dressing.

Rogue Valley Salad

Rogue Valley Salad

$18.00

Mixed Greens, Candied Hazelnuts, Rogue Creamery Smokey Blue Cheese, Seasonal Fruit, Tossed with Mogli Balsamic Vinaigrette.

Seared Ahi Salad (VE Optional)

Seared Ahi Salad (VE Optional)

$19.00

Togarashi Crusted Seared Ahi, Mixed Greens, Cucumber, Avocado, Citrus Segments, Garbanzo Beans, Radishes, tossed with Passion Fruit Vinaigrette

Wild Salmon Salad

Wild Salmon Salad

$21.00

Mixed greens tossed with strawberry ipa vinaigrette, pan roasted wild salmon, cucumber, radish, tomato, strawberry, toasted almonds.

Soups and Pastas

Ashland Amber Beer Cheese Soup

Ashland Amber Beer Cheese Soup

$7.00+

Ashland Amber, Cheddar Cheese, Onions, Carrots, Celery, Chives. A local favorite.

Soup of the Moment

$5.00+
White Truffle Mac

White Truffle Mac

$16.00

Creamy white truffle alfredo, parmesan, fresh microgreens

Oregon Mushroom Fettuccini

Oregon Mushroom Fettuccini

$17.00

Blend of local and wild mushrooms, shallots, arugula, in creamy parmesan garlic sauce. Vegan option

Chicken Bacon Mac n Cheese

$19.00

Classic cheddar mac, grilled chicken breast, bacon, shallots, sweet peas.

Burgers and More

Tap House Burger

Tap House Burger

$16.00

Seasoned Quality Angus Beef, Tillamook Cheddar Cheese, Mayo, House-made Pretzel Bun.

Vegan Burger

Vegan Burger

$16.00

Vegan Impossible patty, rauch ur bock bbq sauce on a vegan pub bun.

Growler Burger

Growler Burger

$18.00

Bacon, chipotle cheese sauce, ipa pickled jalapenos on a pretzel bun.

Rauch Ür Bock Burger

Rauch Ür Bock Burger

$18.00

Seasoned Quality Angus Beef, Tillamook Cheddar Cheese, Mayo, House-made Pretzel Bun.

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

Crispy chicken tossed in buffalo sauce, blue cheese spread, lettuce, onion on a pretzel bun.

Drunken Fish Tacos

Drunken Fish Tacos

$18.00

Three fresh seasoned fish tacos, toasted cumin crema, tequila lime slaw, pico de gallo, chips and salsa.

Fish and Chips

$18.00

Strips of lawnmower lager beer battered seasonal fish, tequila lime slaw, mosaic ipa tartar sauce, fries.

Flat Breads

Standing Stone

Standing Stone

$17.00

Pesto ,wild mushrooms, blue cheese, fresh grapes, local microgreens.

Grizzly Peak

Grizzly Peak

$18.00

Garlic herb spread, crispy pancetta, cherry tomatoes, fontina, ricotta, mozzarella, basil, mogli balsamic reduction.

Hwy 66

$18.00

Rouch ur bock bbq, ipa pickled jalapenos, shredded chicken, red onions, tomatoes, mozzarella.

Small Bites

Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Tillamook Cheddar Cheese on House-made Sourdough.

Kids Mac & Cheese

Kids Mac & Cheese

$8.00

Cavatappi Pasta, Creamy Alfredo, Mozzarella, Parmesan.

Tap House Slider

Tap House Slider

$8.00

Seasoned Quality Angus Beef, Tillamook Cheddar Cheese, Mayo, House-made Sourdough Bun.

Pulled Pork Slider

$8.00

Desserts

1 House-made Ice Cream Scoop

1 House-made Ice Cream Scoop

$4.00

Choose Between House-made Vanilla or Toasted Coconut Chocolate Porter

2 House-made Ice Cream Scoops

2 House-made Ice Cream Scoops

$7.00

Choose Between House-made Vanilla or Toasted Coconut Chocolate Porter

Root Beer Float

Root Beer Float

$7.00

Caldera House-made Root Beer and House-made Vanilla Ice Cream. Mmmmm

Mogli Brownie

Mogli Brownie

$12.00

Brownie with Pilot Rock Porter Caramel Sauce, House-made Vanilla Ice Cream, Chocolate Drizzle, Seasonal Berry Coulis

Sides

Side Mayo

Side Ranch

$1.00

Side Chipotle Ranch

$1.00

Side Pilot Rock Porter Mustard

$1.00

Side Tartar Sauce

$1.00

Side Chipotle Cheese Sauce

$1.00

Side Blue Cheese Dressing

$1.00

Side BBQ Sauce

$1.00

Buffalo Sauce

$1.00

Side of Fruit

$4.00

Unseasoned Beef Patty/Your dog wants to eat with you too

$6.00

Chicken Breast

$6.00

12oz Cans

25th Anniversary Beer Hoppy Golden Lager 6%

25th Anniversary Beer Hoppy Golden Lager 6%

$12.00+

Golden Lager Brewed with 100% German Malts and Pacific Northwest Whole Flower and Cryo Hops.

541 IPA

$9.00+
Ashland Amber Cans 5.6%

Ashland Amber Cans 5.6%

$9.00+

A crisp, well balanced, refreshing Amber. Simplicity is the key to this recipe. Malts: Premium Two Row, Crystal, Special B. Hops: Centennial, Cascade. IBU 24, SRM 11.

Choc Lavender Pink Peppercorn Imp Stout Cans 8.8%

Choc Lavender Pink Peppercorn Imp Stout Cans 8.8%

$12.00+

Imperial Stout brewed with Chocolate, Lavender, Pink Peppercorns. Malts: Premium Two Row, Munich, Dark Munich, Crystal, Chocolate, Prinz. Hops: Centennial, Willamette. IBU 55, SRM 98

Coco-Nutty Blonde Cans 5.6%

Coco-Nutty Blonde Cans 5.6%

$9.00+

Blonde Ale with hand-toasted coconut and rolled oats for body. Malts: Premium Two Row, Munich, Rolled Oats. Hops: Willamette. IBU 28, SRM 7

Cryo Me A River 5.5%

Cryo Me A River 5.5%

$12.00+

Hazy IPA brewed with Whole Flower Azacca Whole Flower Hops, Mosaic and Idaho 7 Cryo Hops.

Hatch Chili

$9.00+
Hopportunity Knocks IPA Cans 6.8%

Hopportunity Knocks IPA Cans 6.8%

$9.00+

IPA brewed with even more body and a fir needle, perfumy hop profile. Malts: Premium Two Row, Munich, Crystal. Hops: Centennial. IBU 100, SRM 14.

IPA Cans 6.1%

IPA Cans 6.1%

$9.00+

Our original "Yellow Can" American-Style IPA brewed with plenty of body and an assertive hop profile. Malts: Premium Two Row, Munich, Crystal. Hops: Simcoe, Centennial, Amarillo, Mosaic. IBU 94, SRM 10

Kölsch 5.0%

Kölsch 5.0%

$9.00+

German-Style ale that is lagered, originating from Cologne, Germany. Malts: Premium Two Row, Pilsener, Vienna; Hops: German Hallertauer; ABV: 5.0%; IBU: 24; SRM: 4

Lawnmower Lager Cans 3.9%

Lawnmower Lager Cans 3.9%

$7.00+

American-Style Light Lager. Malts: Premium Two Row, Pilsener. Hops: Willamette. IBU 16, SRM 3.

Mosaic IPA Cans 6.5%

Mosaic IPA Cans 6.5%

$9.00+

Tropical-Style IPA brewed with Mosaic hops imparting flavors of ripe mango, passion fruit and papaya. Malts: Premium Two Row, Munich, Crystal. Hops: Mosaic. IBU 100, SRM 9.

No Grain No Pain Gluten Free 5.5%

No Grain No Pain Gluten Free 5.5%

$12.00+

Caldera’s rendition of a 100% gluten-free beer. Malts: None, Brown Rice Syrup, Belgian Candi Sugar, GF Oats. Hops: Willamette, Cascade, Centennial Dry Hop. IBU 44, SRM 4

Pale Ale Cans 5.5%

Pale Ale Cans 5.5%

$9.00+

A West Coast-Style Pale Ale, balancing plenty of hops, with a malty backbone. Malts: Premium Two Row, Munich, Crystal. Hops: Centennial, Cascade. IBU 55, SRM 5

Pilot Rock Porter Cans 6.0%

Pilot Rock Porter Cans 6.0%

$9.00+

A smooth, creamy, chocolate-laden Robust Porter. Malts: Premium Two Row, Crystal, Munich, Brown, Pale Chocolate, Chocolate. Hops: Willamette. IBU: 27, SRM 43

Repeater Repeater Double IPA Cans 7.8%

Repeater Repeater Double IPA Cans 7.8%

$9.00+

A Double IPA using a continuous hopping schedule and pure Simcoe hop resin. Malt: Premium Two Row, Munich, Crystal. Hops: Simcoe. IBU 100, SRM 16.

Saucer Portals Hazy IPA 6.0%

Saucer Portals Hazy IPA 6.0%

$12.00+

Hazy IPA brewed with Azacca whole leaf hops and Cryo Pop Cryo hops.

When Doves Cryo Hazy IPA Cans 6.9%

When Doves Cryo Hazy IPA Cans 6.9%

$12.00+

Hazy IPA brewed with Mosaic whole flower hops and Mosaic Cryo hops. Malt: Premium Two Row, Oats. Hops: Mosaic. IBU 80, SRM 8.

12oz Bottles

Ashland Amber Bottles

Ashland Amber Bottles

$34.00

A crisp, well balanced, refreshing Amber. Simplicity is the key to this recipe. Malts: Premium Two Row, Crystal, Special B. Hops: Centennial, Cascade. ABV: 5.6%, IBU 24, SRM: 11.

Hibiscus Ginger Beer Bottles

Hibiscus Ginger Beer Bottles

$9.00+

A rose-colored ale brewed with real hibiscus flowers and fresh organic ginger. Malts: Premium Two Row, Carafoam, Light Munich. Hops: Willamette. ABV: 4.7%, IBU 32, SRM 20.

Hop Hash IPA Bottles

Hop Hash IPA Bottles

$9.00+

First brewery in the world to use pure hop lupulin resulting in a unique IPA. Malts: Premium Two Row, Munich, Crystal. Hops: Hop Hash, Columbus Cryo hops. ABV 6.5%, IBU 80, SRM 14.

Hopportunity Knocks IPA Bottles

Hopportunity Knocks IPA Bottles

$9.00+

IPA brewed with even more body and a fir needle, perfumy hop profile. Malts: Premium Two Row, Munich, Crystal. Hops: Centennial. ABV 6.8%, IBU 100, SRM 14.

IPA Bottles

IPA Bottles

$34.00

Our original "Yellow Can" American-Style IPA brewed with plenty of body and an assertive hop profile. Malts: Premium Two Row, Munich, Crystal. Hops: Simcoe, Centennial, Amarillo, Mosaic. ABV 6.1%, IBU 94, SRM 10.

Pale Ale Bottles

Pale Ale Bottles

$9.00+

A West Coast-Style Pale Ale, balancing plenty of hops, with a malty backbone. Malts: Premium Two Row, Munich, Crystal. Hops: Centennial, Cascade. ABV 5.5%, IBU 55, SRM 5.

Vanilla Wheat Bottles

Vanilla Wheat Bottles

$9.00+

A filtered wheat beer using real vanilla beans. Malts: Premium Two Row, Malted Wheat, Oats, Real Vanilla Beans. Hops: Willamette. ABV 4.7%, IBU 20, SRM 4.

500ml (16.9oz) Bottles

NEW! 500ml Hemp Seed Brown Ale

NEW! 500ml Hemp Seed Brown Ale

$6.00+

Caldera’s Hemp Seed Brown Ale is an American-style Brown Ale using 20 pounds of steam sterilized hemp seeds per 10 barrel batch. A malty creation that finishes with a slight nutty hemp seed flavor. ABV 8.0%, IBU 23, SRM 26.

500ml Mother Pucker Chocolate Raspberry Sour

500ml Mother Pucker Chocolate Raspberry Sour

$6.00+

Brewed for the 2019 Oregon Brewers Festival, this kettle sour is brewed with Chocolate and Raspberries. Malts: Premium Two Row, Dark Munich, Pale Chocolate, Wheat, Acidulated. Hops: Aged Amarillo. ABV: 6.7, IBU 6, SRM 18.

500ml Mother Pucker Raspberry Sour

500ml Mother Pucker Raspberry Sour

$6.00+

A kettle sour, using a pure lactobacillus yeast culture and time for natural kettle souring, then adding Raspberries. Malts: Premium Two Row, Wheat, Acidulated. Hops: Aged Amarillo. ABV 6.0%, IBU 6, SRM 6.

500ml Mother Pucker POG Sour

500ml Mother Pucker POG Sour

$6.00+

A favorite Caldera kettle sour, brewed with Passion Fruit, Blood Orange and Guava. Malts: Premium Two Row, Wheat, Acidulated. Hops: Aged Amarillo. ABV 6.0%, IBU 6, SRM 6.

500ml Mother Pucker Tangerine Sour

500ml Mother Pucker Tangerine Sour

$6.00+

Kettle sour brewed with Lactobacillus yeast and juicy Tangerines. Malts: Premium Two Row, Wheat, Acidulated. Hops: Citra. ABV 6.0%, IBU 6, SRM 6.

500ml Toasted Coconut Chocolate Porter

500ml Toasted Coconut Chocolate Porter

$6.00+

Hand-toasted coconut and chocolate incorporated into a Robust Porter. Local favorite. Malts: Premium Two Row, Crystal, Munich, Brown, Pale Chocolate, Chocolate. Hops: Willamette. ABV 6.2%, IBU 27, SRM 62.

22oz Bottles

SALE! Hop Hash IPA 22oz

SALE! Hop Hash IPA 22oz

$3.00+

First brewery in the world to use pure hop lupulin resulting in a unique IPA. Malts: Premium Two Row, Munich, Crystal. Hops: Hop Hash. ABV 6.5%, IBU 80, SRM 14.

Ginger Beer 22oz

Ginger Beer 22oz

$6.00+

A light golden ale brewed with organic fresh ginger. Malts: Premium Two Row, Carafoam, Light Munich. Hops: Willamette. ABV 4.7%, IBU 32, SRM 9.

Rose Petal Imperial Golden Ale 22oz

Rose Petal Imperial Golden Ale 22oz

$6.00+

This ale is like a party at Grandma’s house, with an intense aroma of roses. Brewed with real red rose petals. Malts: Premium Two Row, Light Munich. Hops: Willamette. ABV 7.5%, IBU 24, SRM 10.

Rauch Ür Bock Smoked Lager 22oz

Rauch Ür Bock Smoked Lager 22oz

$7.00+

German-Style Bock Lager billowing with intense cherry and beechwood smoke flavors. Malts: Pilsener, Dark Munich, Beechwood, Cherry Wood. Hops: German Hallertauer. ABV 7.4%, IBU 30, SRM 18.

Mogli Imperial Chocolate Porter 22oz

Mogli Imperial Chocolate Porter 22oz

$12.00+

Makers Mark® Bourbon soaked oak spirals, Imperial Chocolate Porter. Malts: Premium Two Row, Crystal, Munich, Brown, Pale Chocolate, Chocolate, Dark, Chocolate. Hops: Centennial, Willamette; ABV 8.5%, IBU 52, SRM 66.

Bourbon Barrel Aged Mogli 22oz

Bourbon Barrel Aged Mogli 22oz

$16.00+

Mogli® aged in Four Roses® Bourbon Barrels. ABV 10.1%.

Old Growth Imperial Stout 22oz

Old Growth Imperial Stout 22oz

$9.00+

The behemoth of all Stouts. If you can see light through this pint, something is wrong. Malts: Premium Two Row, Crystal, Munich, Brown, Pale Chocolate, Chocolate. Hops: Centennial, Willamette. ABV: 8.8%, IBU 53, SRM 100.

Bourbon Barrel Aged Old Growth Imperial Stout 22oz

Bourbon Barrel Aged Old Growth Imperial Stout 22oz

$11.00+

Old Growth® Imperial Stout aged in Four Roses® Bourbon Barrels. ABV 11.2%.

Vas Deferens Belgian Dark Strong Ale 22oz

Vas Deferens Belgian Dark Strong Ale 22oz

$7.00+

Vas Deferens Ale is a Belgian Style Dark Strong Ale with a unique twist incorporating a little snip of this and a little snip of that. This is a rare release, as this ale is not meant to reproduce. Malts: Premium Two Row, Munich, Crystal, Dark Munich, Belgian Candi Sugar. Hops: Willamette. ABV 8.1%, IBU 26, SRM 35.

Hard Seltzers

Huckleberry Lemonade

Huckleberry Lemonade

$10.00+

Caldera Hard Seltzer with Huckleberry Lemonade Natural Flavoring. 4% ABV, Gluten Free, Zero Sugar, 87 Calories per 12 oz can.

Mojito

Mojito

$10.00+

Caldera Hard Seltzer with Mojito Natural Flavoring. 4% ABV, Gluten Free, Zero Sugar, 87 Calories per 12 oz can.

Tangerine

Tangerine

$10.00+

Caldera Hard Seltzer with Tangerine Natural Flavoring. 4% ABV, Gluten Free, Zero Sugar, 87 Calories per 12 oz can.

Non-Alcoholics

Caldera Root Beer

Caldera Root Beer

$7.00+

Low sugar Root Beer. Only 15 grams of sugar per 12 oz can.

Caldera Ginger Ale

Caldera Ginger Ale

$7.00+

Low sugar Ginger Ale. Only 18 grams of sugar per 12 oz can.

Caldera Soda Hop

Caldera Soda Hop

$7.00+

Lemon Lime with Citra Hops. 23 grams of sugar per 12 oz can.

Caldera Hibiscus Rose Petal Iced Tea

Caldera Hibiscus Rose Petal Iced Tea

$7.00+

No Sugar Ice Tea made with Real Hibiscus and Red Rose Petals.

Growlers

New Simple Growler

New Simple Growler

$10.00
New Nice Growler

New Nice Growler

$40.00
Growler Fill

Growler Fill

$21.00

Fun Stuff

SALE T-SHIRTS!!!

SALE T-SHIRTS!!!

$10.00+
Hat: Low Pro Mesh Trucker

Hat: Low Pro Mesh Trucker

$25.00

Hat: Richardson 112

$25.00

T-Shirt 25th Anniversary

$25.00+
T-Shirt Ashland Amber

T-Shirt Ashland Amber

$25.00+
T-Shirt Saucer Portals

T-Shirt Saucer Portals

$25.00+
T-Shirt IPA

T-Shirt IPA

$25.00+
T-Shirt Hop Hash IPA

T-Shirt Hop Hash IPA

$25.00+
T-Shirt Hopportunity Knocks IPA

T-Shirt Hopportunity Knocks IPA

$25.00+
T-Shirt Beer Names

T-Shirt Beer Names

$25.00+
T-Shirt Vas Deferens

T-Shirt Vas Deferens

$25.00+
T-Shirt Root Beer

T-Shirt Root Beer

$25.00+
Pullover Hoody

Pullover Hoody

$40.00+
Zip Hoody

Zip Hoody

$40.00+
Womens Thin Hoody

Womens Thin Hoody

$25.00+
Women's Turquoise V Neck Shirt

Women's Turquoise V Neck Shirt

$25.00+
Women's Purple V Neck Shirt

Women's Purple V Neck Shirt

$25.00+
Infant Onesie

Infant Onesie

$15.00

Size: 12 Month

Pint Glass

Pint Glass

$5.00
Belgian Glass

Belgian Glass

$5.00
25th Anniversary Pint Glass

25th Anniversary Pint Glass

$5.00

Our 25th Anniversary Pint Glass

Taster Glass

Taster Glass

$3.00
Coffee Mug

Coffee Mug

$5.00
Green Beer Sticker

Green Beer Sticker

$1.00
Beer Sticker

Beer Sticker

$1.00
Buy Local Sticker

Buy Local Sticker

$1.00
Soda Sticker

Soda Sticker

$1.00
Oval Sticker

Oval Sticker

$1.00
Rectangle Sticker

Rectangle Sticker

$1.00
4:20 Sticker

4:20 Sticker

$2.00
Beerings

Beerings

$18.00
Metal Tacker Sign

Metal Tacker Sign

$15.00Out of stock
Can Plant

Can Plant

$7.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

With 45 Caldera beers on tap, you are sure to find a great food and beer pairing! Appetizers, Burgers, Sandwiches, Pizzas, Entrees, Desserts.

Website

Location

590 Clover Ln, Ashland, OR 97520

Directions

Gallery
Caldera Brewery & Restaurant image
Caldera Brewery & Restaurant image
Caldera Brewery & Restaurant image

Similar restaurants in your area

Falafel Republic
orange star4.8 • 39
1465 Siskiyou Blvd. Ashland, OR 97520
View restaurantnext
Happy Bowl - 1401 sisikiyou blvd #3
orange starNo Reviews
1401 sisikiyou blvd #3 Ashland, OR 97520
View restaurantnext
Morning Glory - 1149 Siskiyou Blvd
orange star4.6 • 1,559
1149 SISKIYOU BLVD Ashland, OR 97520
View restaurantnext
Pie + Vine
orange star4.1 • 1,027
358 E Main St Ashland, OR 97520
View restaurantnext
NW Raw
orange starNo Reviews
370 E Main St Ashland, OR 97520
View restaurantnext
Pangea
orange star4.6 • 614
272 E Main St Ashland, OR 97520
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Ashland

Greenleaf Restaurant - Ashland
orange star4.4 • 1,718
49 N Main St Ashland, OR 97520
View restaurantnext
Morning Glory - 1149 Siskiyou Blvd
orange star4.6 • 1,559
1149 SISKIYOU BLVD Ashland, OR 97520
View restaurantnext
Peerless Restaurant & Bar - Ashland's Railroad District
orange star4.6 • 1,450
265 4th Street Ashland, OR 97520
View restaurantnext
Caldera Brewing Company - 590 Clover Ln
orange star4.3 • 1,386
590 Clover Ln Ashland, OR 97520
View restaurantnext
Pie + Vine
orange star4.1 • 1,027
358 E Main St Ashland, OR 97520
View restaurantnext
Mezcal Restaurant and Bar
orange star4.5 • 746
23 N. Main St. Ashland, OR 97520
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Ashland
Medford
review star
Avg 4.5 (38 restaurants)
Grants Pass
review star
Avg 3.8 (14 restaurants)
Redding
review star
Avg 4.3 (27 restaurants)
Arcata
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Eugene
review star
Avg 4.5 (40 restaurants)
Bend
review star
Avg 4.4 (62 restaurants)
Redmond
review star
Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)
Lebanon
review star
Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)
Corvallis
review star
Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston