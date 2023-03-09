Restaurant header imageView gallery

Papi's Taqueria

review star

No reviews yet

1012 Ocean Blvd

Isle Of Palms, SC 29451

Food

Apps

Chips + Salsa

$6.00

Chips + Guac

$8.00

Chips + Queso

$8.00

Chips w/ all 3

$12.00

Chip Refill

$3.00

Nacho Libre

$12.00

Nachos with Beef

$16.00

Nachos with Chicken

$16.00

Nachos with Steak

$17.00

Nachos with Shrimp

$17.00

Salad Bowl

$12.00

Salad Bowl with Beef

$16.00

Salad Bowl with Chicken

$16.00

Salad Bowl with Steak

$17.00

Salad Bowl with Shrimp

$17.00

Cup Soup

$4.00Out of stock

Bowl Soup

$7.00Out of stock

Tacos

Juan Corleone

$6.00

Fishin' in the Dark

$7.00

Gringo Veggie

$6.00

Gringo Bean

$6.00

Gringo Chicken

$7.00

Gringo Beef

$7.00

Gringo Steak

$8.00

Gringo Shrimp

$8.00

Nashville Hot Chicken

$6.00

Nashville Hot Shrimp

$8.00

Tuna Taco

$8.00

Special Taco

$8.00

Sides & Add Ons

Tomato Rice

$4.00

Black Beans

$4.00

Street Corn

$6.00

Kids Side Fries

$4.00

Side of Veggies

$3.00

Side of Chicken

$4.00

Side of Beef

$4.00

Side of Steak

$5.00

Side of Shrimp

$5.00

Side Of Grilled Shrimp

Side Of Fish

$5.00

Side of Roja

$2.00

Side of Pico

$2.00

Side of Guac

$3.00

Side of Queso

$5.00

Side of Jalapenos

$1.00

Avocado Ranch

Vinaigrette

DO NOT MAKE

Kids Menu

Chicken Fingers

$6.00

Kids Bean Taco

$7.00

Kids Veggie Taco

$7.00

Kids Chicken Taco

$7.00

Kids Beef Taco

$7.00

Kids Steak Taco

$8.00

Kids Shrimp Taco

$8.00

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

$6.00

Kids Bean Quesadilla

$8.00

Kids Veggie Quesadilla

$8.00

Kids Chicken Quesadilla

$8.00

Kids Beef Quesadilla

$8.00

Kids Steak Quesadilla

$9.00

Kids Shrimp Quesadilla

$9.00

Kids Side Rice

$4.00

Kids Side Beans

$4.00

Kids Side Fries

$4.00

Kid Plain Corn

$4.00

Desserts

Churro Beignets

$8.00

Tres Leches

$8.00Out of stock

Beverages

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Mr. Pibb

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Unsweet Tea

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Strawberry Lemonade

$3.50

Milk

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$3.00

Red Bull

$3.00

Emp Red Bull

$1.50

Take Home Papi-Rita Mix

$14.00

Merch

20 oz Tumbler

$25.00

Beanie

$25.00

Blue Tie-Dye T-Shirt

$25.00

Bus Hoodie

$50.00

Dia De Los Muertos Tee

$25.00

Gift Card

Golf Polo Shirt

$35.00

Ladies Peach Tank

$25.00

Ladies V-Neck T-Shirt

$25.00

Ladies VW Tank

$25.00

Long Sleeve OG T-Shirt

$30.00

Multi Tie-Dye T-Shirt

$25.00

OG Black T-Shirt

$25.00

Papi's Sketch T-Shirt

$25.00

Peace Love Hat

$25.00

Peace Love T-Shirt

$25.00

Pom Beanie

$25.00

Stickers

$2.00

VW Bus Aqua T-Shirt

$25.00

VW Bus Hat

$25.00

Booze Bandages

$10.00

Dia De Los Muertos Tee (EMP)

$15.00

Papi's Sketch T-Shirt (EMP)

$15.00

Multi Tie-Dye T-Shirt (EMP)

$15.00

Blue Tie-Dye T-Shirt (EMP)

$15.00

Peace Love T-Shirt (EMP)

$15.00

Peace Love Tank Top (EMP)

$15.00

OG Black T-Shirt (EMP)

$15.00

OG White T-Shirt (EMP)

$15.00

Ladies V-Neck T-Shirt (EMP)

$15.00

Aqua VW Tank (EMP)

$15.00

Mint VW Tank (EMP)

$15.00

Golf Polo Shirt (EMP)

$20.00

Beanie (EMP)

$15.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Taco's and Tequila on the Beach!

Website

Location

1012 Ocean Blvd, Isle Of Palms, SC 29451

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

