PappaRoti - Rochester Hills

Popular Items

Signature Bun
Signature Bun & Karak
Karak Tea

Espresso Drinks

Espresso

$1.99+

Espresso Macchiato

$2.19+

Espresso Con Panna

$2.29+

Affogato Espresso

$3.99+

Coffee Drinks

Black Coffee

$1.59+

Cappuccino

$3.99+

Caramel Macchiato

$4.25+

Americano

$2.75+

Cafe Latte

$3.75+

Vanilla Latte

$3.99+

Mocha Latte

$4.25+

Caramel Latte

$4.25+

Salted Caramel Latte

$4.25+

White Chocolate Latte

$4.25+

Hot Chocolate

$3.25+

Ginger Milk

$2.75+

Steamed Milk

$2.50+

BIB American Coffee 96 oz

$24.99

Signature Drinks

Karak Tea

$3.49+

Horlicks

$3.49+

Turkish Coffee

$2.99

BIB Karak Tea 96 oz

$45.99

Tea Drinks

Matcha Tea

$3.50+

Matcha Latte

$3.99+

Chai Latte

$3.99+

London Fog Latte

$3.99+

Mint Tea

$2.50+

Hibiscus Tea

$2.50+

Green Tea

$2.50+

Tea Flavors

$2.50+

Pappuccino

Caramel Pappuccino

$5.49+

Salted Caramel Pappuccino

$5.49+

Mocha Pappuccino

$5.49+

Coffee Pappuccino

$5.49+

Vanilla Pappuccino

$5.49+

White Chocolate Pappuccino

$5.49+

Dark Chocolate Pappuccino

$5.49+

Karak Tea Pappuccino

$5.49+

Espresso Pappuccino

$5.49+

Matcha Tea Pappuccino

$5.49+

Smoothies

Strawberry Banana Smoothie

$5.49+

Mango Smoothie

$5.49+

Guava Smoothie

$5.49+

Pina Colada Smoothie

$5.49+

Pineapple Smoothie

$5.49+

Berries Mix Smoothie

$5.49+

Polo - Minted Lemonade Smoothie

$5.49+Out of stock

Avocado Smoothie

$5.49+Out of stock

Milkshakes

Ferrero Rocher Milkshake

$6.49+

Oreo Milkshake

$6.49+

Mona Lisa Milkshake

$6.49+

Nuts For Nutella Milkshake

$6.49+

Biscoff Milkshake

$6.49+

Vanilla Milkshake

$5.49+

Chocolate Milkshake

$5.49+

Fresh Juices

Fresh Orange Juice

$5.99+

Fresh Apple Juice

$5.99+

Polo Minted - Lemonade

$5.99+

Fresh Carrot Juice

$5.99+

FIJI Water

$1.99

Cup of Water

$0.50

Fresh Lemonade

$5.99+

Pop

Pepsi

$1.99

Diet Pepsi

$1.99

7up

$1.99

Buns

Signature Bun

$4.25

Ferrero Rocher Bun

$10.99

Oreo Bun

$10.99

Mona Lisa

$10.99

Nuts For Nutella

$10.99

ICloud

$9.99

Berries Delights

$9.99

Cotton Candy Bun

$9.99

Basca-Bun

$9.99

Up North

$10.49

Kaya

$8.99

4 Signature Buns

$15.96

8 Signature Buns

$31.95

12 Signature Buns

$47.88

Sandwiches

Smoked Salmon

$10.99

Chicken Escalope

$9.99

Fresh Mozzarella Chz

$9.99Out of stock

Kafta Sandwich

$10.99Out of stock

Salads

Pappa-Salad

$9.99Out of stock

Garden Salad

$7.99

Italian Pasta Salad

$6.99Out of stock

Tabboule Salad

$7.99Out of stock

Soup

Broccoli Cheddar Soup

$5.29Out of stock

All Day Breakfast

Granola Parfait Cup

$4.99

Cinna-Bun

$8.99

Cheese & Honey

$8.99

Early Tweet Ashta

$8.99

Early Tweet Cream Cheese & Jam

$8.99

Early Tweet Peanut Butter

$8.99

Ice Cream

1 Scoop Ice Cream

$2.99

2 Scoop Ice Cream

$5.49

3 Scoop Ice Cream

$7.49

4 Scoop Ice Cream

$10.99

Ice Cream Buns

Mango Strawberry Bun

$9.99

Nutella & Banana Bun

$9.99

Chocolate Brownie Bun

$9.99

Vanilla Toffee

$9.99

CYO Bun

$9.99

Ice Cream Oreo Bun

$9.99

Promotions

Signature Bun & Med Black Coffee

$5.99

Signature Bun & Karak

$5.99+

Buy 12 get 4 Free Signature Buns

$43.49Out of stock

Buy 6 get 2 Free Signature Buns

$23.94Out of stock

Treat on Us (Bun & Sandwich)

$8.50Out of stock

Combo Meal

$15.99Out of stock

Buy 1 get 1 Free

$4.25Out of stock

Coffee Beans 1 LB

French Beans

$19.99

House Blend Beans

$19.99

Appfront Items

App order notes

Snacks

Samosa - 3 Pcs

$4.99

Onion Rings - 8 Pcs

$4.99

Cheese Sticks - 6 Pcs

$4.99

Jalapeno Poppers - 6 Pcs

$5.99

Side French Fries

$2.99

Mac & Cheese - 6 Pcs

$5.99

Chicken Strips - 3 Pcs

$4.99

Chicken Nuggets - 10 Pcs

$5.99

Chicken wings - 8 Pcs

$8.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy the best buns and coffee in town!

Location

2595 South Rochester Road, Rochester Hills, MI 48307

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

