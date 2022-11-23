Main picView gallery

Pearl Street Wine Market & Cafe

2523 Market Ave

Cleveland, OH 44113

Order Again

Cocktails

Black Walnut Manhattan

$14.00

Pearl Dirty Martini

$13.00

White Negroni

$14.00

Pearl Sour

$14.00

Wines BTG

GL La Cuadrilla

$11.00

GL Anjou Blanc

$9.00

Raventos Blanc de Blanc

$11.00

El Oso Y La Alemana

$11.00

Mary Taylor Valencay

$8.00

La Fondation de La Mer CDR

$8.00

Liquor

Tito's Vodka

$8.00

Ketel One Vodka

$9.00

Woodford Reserve Bourbon

$11.00

George Dickel Rye

$8.00

Hendricks Gin

$9.00

Espolon Silver

$9.00

Glenlivet 12yr

$13.00

El Jimador Anejo

$9.00

Crown Royal

$8.00

Braulio

$9.00

Corkage Fee

Corkage Fee

$20.00

Wine Club Corkage Fee

$10.00

Beer

Narragansent Lager

$5.00

Deck The Hills

$7.00

Stone Delicious

$7.00

Urban Artifact Teak

$8.00

Bent Ladder Cider

$11.00

Cruvinet

Taste 4 Monos Albillo Real

$6.00

Glass 4 Monos Albillo Real

$18.00

Taste Ridge Grenache Blanc

$4.00

Glass Ridge Grenache Blanc

$14.00

Taste Envinate Albahara

$3.00

Glass Envinate Albahara

$11.00

Taste Guimaro

$4.00

Glass Guimaro

$12.00

Taste Once & Future Zin

$7.00

Glass Once & Future Zin

$20.00

Glass Viola Note di Rosso

$14.00

Taste Barbacan

$4.00

Glass Barbacan

$14.00

Taste Guthrie Carbonic Carignan

$4.00

Glass Guthrie Carbonic Carignan

$14.00

Taste Cos Pithos Bianco

$5.00

Glass Cos Pithos Bianco

$15.00

Taste Le Lush Bourboulenc

$4.00

Glass Le Lush Bourboulenc

$12.00

Taste Mee Godard

$4.00

Glass Mee Godard

$14.00

Taste Tempier Bandol Rouge

$7.00

Glass Tempier Bandol Rouge

$20.00

Taste Shrock Weissburgunder

$3.00

Glass Shrock Weissburgunder

$11.00

Taste Bitouzet

$4.00

Glass Bitouzet

$14.00

Non-Al

Coke

$2.50

Diet

$2.50

Ginger

$2.50

Tonic

$3.50

Soda

$2.50

Juice

$2.50

Dinner

Sourdough & Butter

$7.00

Castelvetrano Olives

$6.00

Cheese Board

$20.00

Ham Board

$20.00

Gougeres

$9.00

Tokyo Turnips

$9.00

Chickpea Panisse

$9.00

Long Island Squash Soup

$8.00

Sauerkraut Balls

$12.00

Carrots

$10.00

Rid-All Green Salad

$14.00

Becky's Fennel Salad

$14.00

Lamb Burger

$19.00

Meatballs

$19.00

Stuffed Pasta

$20.00

Flat Iron

$28.00

Lake Erie Bass

$22.00

Fries

$8.00

Side Comeback Sauce

$1.00

Carte Di Musica

$6.00

Dessert

Apple Crisp

$10.00Out of stock

Pawpaw Ice Cream Sundae

$12.00

Poached Pear

$10.00

Red

Borgogno Dolcetto D'Alba

$22.00

Borgogno No Name

$47.00

Chateau De Bouillerot Bordeaux

$18.00

MT Bordeaux Rouge

$14.00

OCCHIPINTI IL FRAPPATO

$45.00

OCCHIPINTI SICCAGANO NERO D'AVOLA

$45.00

Bernard Baudry Chinon

$35.00

Merry Taylor Douro

$15.00

Merry Taylor Valencay

$19.00

Laleure Cab Franc

M Cellars Meritage

$45.00

M Cellars Pinot Noir

$30.00

DOMAINE DE CHATEAUMAR

$18.00

La Distesa Nocenzio Marche Rosso

$36.00

Nusserhof Lagrein Riserva

$56.00

Raft Wines Primitivo

$38.00

Guthrie Family Wines Carignan

$33.00

Chateau D'Arcins Haut-Medoc

$37.00

Gemischter Satz OTT

$25.00

Altar Uco Edad Moderna Cabernet

$24.00

Bernard Stehelin Sablet Cheval Long

$27.00

Bitouzet-Prieur VOLNAY MITANS

$90.00

Castro Candaz Ribeira Sacra

$22.00

Dashe Cellars Zin

$22.00

LA PETITE BELLANE COTES DU RHONE

$16.00

Le clos de gamot cahors Malbec

$25.00

Les Baux de Provence Mas de Gourgonnier

$20.00

Ultreia Saint Jacques

$20.00

Stolpman La Cuadrilla 2020

$24.00

Terenzuola Vermentino Nero

$20.00

Bachlet-Monnot Maranges

$38.00

Domaine RemeJeanne CDR

$16.00

Sori della Sorba Langhe Nebbiolo

$57.00

In Hand Mourvedre

$32.00

Paolo Bea Pagliaro

$98.00

Bouchard Le Corton

$180.99

Bouchard Santenay

$38.99

Julien Sunier Fleurie

$60.00

JULIEN SUNIER BEAUJOLAIS

$45.00

Litrona Tempranillo

$33.00

MAITRE DE CHAI STAMPEDE ZINFANDEL

$28.00

Once & Future Mataro

$50.00

Once & Future Zin Bedrock 2018

$60.00

Secateur Red

$16.00

Chataue Saint Andre- Corbin

$16.00

LA Chapelle de Meyney Bordeaux

$44.00

Le Cigare Volant Cuvee Oumuanua

$15.00

Maysara Pinot Noir

$35.00

Adelsheim Breaking Ground

$40.00

IL CEO TORO

$29.00

LOS CHUCHAQUIS BANDIDO

$22.00

MARGINS PINOT NOIR

$29.00

Amplify Lightworks

$30.00

Amplify Tempranillo

$30.00

CA'LA BIONDA VALPOLICELLA

$20.00

Cellar de les Aus Merla

$30.00

CENTOPASSI

$25.00

Dolores Carbrera La Arucaria

$25.00

Domaine Chantal lescure Beaune1er Cru Les Chouacheux

$68.00

Enviante La Santa de Ursula

$60.00

Fratelli Alessandria Speziale

$27.00

Grifalco Aglianico Del Vulture

$25.00

Iruai Oh-Man Mondeuse

$30.00

La Senda Vindemiatrix

$25.00

Marcobarba Barbarossa

$18.00

Ruth Lewandowski

$30.00

Ruth Lewandowski boaz

$38.00

Vinaspre Xerico Rioja

$25.00

Chidaine Touraine Rouge

$20.00

Peybonhomme L'Aytpic VDF

$20.00

Vincent Paris Syrah

$20.00

Vincent Paris Cornas

$55.00

Akutain Cosecha Rioja

$20.00

ALTA ALLELA

$30.00

AMPELEIA ALICANTE 2019

$38.00

Amplify Subliminal

$25.00

BENOIT DARIDAN CHEVERNY ROUGE

$20.00

CIRELLI MONTEPULCIANO AMPHORA

$34.00

Cos Frappato

$30.00

DOMAINE CHANTAL LESCURE LES CHOUACHEUX

$68.00

MEE GODARD MORGON

$35.00

ENVINATE ALBAHRA

$25.00

F.NADA BARBARESCO

$80.00

FRATELLI ALESSANDRIA BARBERA D'ALBA

$25.00

Isole e Olena Chianti Classico

$34.00

L'ARCHETIPO PRIMITIVO

$25.00

MEINKLANG

$45.00

Nada Fiorenzo Rombone Barbarescco

$80.00

NANNI COPE

$60.00

PATRICK LAMBERT CHINON

$20.00

Salem Wine Co. Pinot Noir

$25.00

Tissot Arbois Rouge

$40.00

VINCENT PARIS ST. JOSEPH

$40.00

Domaine Tempier Bandol rouge

$60.00

Pax sonoma coast Syrah

$60.00

Pax Sonoma Hill-side Syrah

$50.00

BECKMAN CUVEE LE BEC

$26.00

FITA TINTO

$15.00

Telegramme CDP

$60.00

Ariousios Afstiros

$20.00

Haut-Blanville horus

$20.00

La Fondation de la Mer CDR

$15.00

Markham Merlot Napa Valley

$29.00

DANIELE ARBIS ROS Pignolo

$54.00

CANTINA GIARDINO RE

$30.00

Nicolas Gonin Mondeuse

$25.00

La Collina Lambrusco Quaresimo

$19.00

Podericellario Il Giovanotto

$24.00

Stolpman La Cuadrilla 2021

$24.00

Clos des Mourres Pompette Rouge

$23.00

Pedro Parra Vinista

$16.00

Clos des Fous Pour ma Gueule

$18.00

Chidaine Touraine Rouge

$20.00

Los Bermejos Listan Negra

$32.00

Guimaro Camino Real

$28.00

Anne Pichon Sauvage

$23.00

Two Shepards Carignan

$23.00

Stella Luna Small Fry

$30.00

Nusserhof Lagrein Riserva

$55.00

Division Gamay Gala

$35.00

A Graillot Crozes- Hermitage

$45.00

Matthieu Dumarcher "Leon et Seraphin"

$23.00

Monte Bernardi Chianti Classico

$25.00

Ermitage Tour de Pierres

$23.00

Vino Pelon

$32.00

Cruse Tannat

$45.00

Litrona Summol

$33.00

Matthieu Berret Petit Ours

$34.00

Gioventu Chianti

$21.00

Virevoltant

$30.00

Occhipinti SP68

$30.00

Atilia Montepulciano

$18.00

Marioni Fields Red Blend

$18.00

Withers Cunoise

$32.00

Beckman Syrah

$30.00

Dazed & Carbonic

$30.00

Senza Rosso Cesanese Del Piglio

$24.00

La Barone

$19.00

Envinate Migan Tinto

$57.00

Cati Ribot Escursac

$40.00

Cati Ribot

$25.00

Gustavo Riffo "Lomas de Llahuen"

$20.00

Alessandro Viola Note di Rosso

$33.00

Barbacan Rosso

$33.00

Bitouzet Passetougrains

$35.00

Mee Godard Beaujolais Villages

$25.00

Chateau Les Tours Bordeaux

$20.00

White

Gonzo Militia Vandal

$34.00

MT Anjou Blanc

$15.00

Buttonwood Grove Winery white

$30.00

M Cellars Rkatsiteli

$30.00

Berger Gelber Muskateller

$24.00

Domaine Arlaud Aligote

$25.00

Domaine De La Grange Muscadet

$15.00

Domaine De L'Enchantoir Saumur Terres Blanches

$18.00

Heidi Schrock Weissburgunder

$26.00

La Jacarde Beaujolais Villages Blanc

$19.00

Muller-Catoir Ocheurebe

$18.00

Setzer Symphoniker RV

$27.00

Sylvain Pataille Les Mechalots Bourgogne Blanc

$35.00

Talley Chardonnay

$26.00

Gravner Ribolla

$97.00

William Fevre Montmains 1er Chablis

$107.00

El Oso Y La Alemana

$25.00

Drop by Drop, The Jar fills up

$15.00

Litrona Sumoll

$33.00

Maitre De Chai Kierkegarard Chenin Blanc

$24.00

Maquina y Tabla Paramos de Nicasia

$28.00

Phinca Hapa Elvillar

$36.00

The Supernatural Sauvignon Blanc

$24.00

Ulibarri Artzaik Ulibarri

$25.00

Cataldi Madonna Giulia

$25.00

Montanale montunal

$25.00

Mariana Vihno Bianco

$15.00

Marie-Pierre Manciat Macon Les Morizottes

$25.00

Clos Des Mourres Pompette Blanc

$23.00

Two Shepards Picpoul Blanc

$15.00

4 Manos Albillo Real

$50.00

Amplify Duke & Ella

$25.00

Barbara Ohlzezt Gruner Leader

$20.00

Bernadrd Defaix Chablis

$30.00

Borgo Paglianetto Verdicchio di Matelica

$27.00

Chateu Ducasse Bordeaux Blanc

$20.00

Envinate Palo Blanco

$57.00

Font De La Figura Blanco

$50.00

Iruai Shasta-Cascade white

$26.00

Luigi Baudana Dragon Langhe Bianco

$23.00

Matthiason Linda Vista Chard

$38.00

Salem Wine Co. Chardonnay

$26.00

Vertis Verdicchio

$15.00

Goisot Aligote

$24.00

Sono Montenidoli Vernaccia

$30.00

Tinel Blondelet Sancerre

$30.00

Domaine Gassier Nostre Pais Blanc

$23.00

Les Equilibristes Pic Poul

$20.00

Pergola Dandelion

$30.00

Meinklang Gruner Vetliner

$19.00

Seehof Riesling Sekt

$34.00

Railsback Vermentino

$30.00

L'archetepio Litro Bianco

$19.00

Tissot Arbois Chard

$68.00

Chateau Ducasse White Bordeaux

$20.00

Dom Senechaux CDP Blanc

$40.00

Domaine Du Salvard Cheverny

$18.00

Pax Buddhas Darma Chenin Blanc

$33.00

Yves Leccia Patrimonio

$45.00

Prahova Valley Fetasca Alba

Louis Moreau Petit Chablis

$30.00

Laleure Three dog white

Domaine Rae la Grange Muscadet

$15.00

Heinrich Naked White

$20.00

Pietracupa Greco

$30.00

Broc Cellars Love White

$20.00

Schloss Gobelsburg

$55.00

Peybonhomme Les Tours Blanc

$30.00

Vignoble da Reveur Pierres Sauvages

$23.00

Vignoble du Reveur La Vigne en Rose

$28.00

P. Janvier Jasnieres Cuvee Silex

$30.00

Chidaine Tourine Blanc

Lammidia Bianco

$39.00

Lammidia Frekt

$30.00

Maloof Scrambled Sticks

$30.00

Maloof No Clos Radio Pinot Gris

$27.00

Los Bermejos Malvasia

$29.00

Bea Lapideus

$65.00

Tissot Les Graviers Chardonnay

$68.00

Buttonwood Grove Reisling

$29.00

Meyer fonne Gentil

$23.00

Vandal Gonzo

$30.00

Donkey & Goat Stone Crusher

$45.00

Occhipinti SP68 Blanc

Don't forget to soar

$20.00

William Fevre Grand Cru Bourgos

$141.00

Railsback Feres White

$35.00

Litrona Xarel-lo

$33.00

Ridge Grenache Blanc

$34.00

Guthrie Le Lush Bourboulenc

$30.00

Rose

Aureo D. Marioni Rose

$18.00

Beurer Rose

$25.00

Trollnger (mixed with a few others)

Railsback Freres

$29.00

Mourvedre/Grenache Noir/Cinsault

Donkey & Goat Ramato Pinot Gris

$36.00

Pinot Gris

Ruth Lewandowski Rose Cuvee Zero

$30.00

Tinta Boriz/Souzao/Touriga Nacional

Chateau Peyrassol Cotes De Provence

$17.00

Produtori De Manduria aka Primitivo Rosato

$15.00

Primitivo

Amplify Carignane

$25.00

Carignane

Margins Neutral Oak hotel

$26.00

Veneto Bianco

$20.00

Susucaro Rosato

Sparkling / Pet Nat

Laherte Freres Rose de meunier Champ

$60.00

Pinot Meunier

Pierre Cellier Champagne

$43.00

Sparkling

Schloss Gobelsburg

$55.00

Tissot Cremant du Jura

$34.00

Sparkling

La Collina Lambrusco Quaresimo

$19.00

La Colina Rosa Luna

$20.00

Raventos Blanc de Blancs

$23.00

Sorro Prosecco

$34.00

Les Bulles Pet nat

$18.00

NRG Pet nat

$27.00

Vignetti del Sole Prosecco

$17.00

Two Shepards Natty Pets

$6.00

Two Shepards Bucking Luna

$6.00

L'Ouiblee Pet Nat

$33.00

Orange

Meinklang H17

$21.99

Harslevelu, Orange

Les Equilibristes Seres

$47.00

Orange

En Cavale

Orange

Gulp Hablo

$24.00

Matthieu Barret Jaurai Ta Peau

$46.00

De Levande Genuine Blanc

$30.00

Love you Bunches Orange

$25.00

Indigeno Coco

$25.00

Radikon Sivi

$45.00

Podere Ex Alba

$27.00

COS Pithos Bianco

$38.00

Amaros & Vermouths

Braulio

$48.99

Cocchi Bianco

$29.99

Cheese

Tulip

$13.75

Hazmer

$8.00

Fromage Blanc

$17.25

Elmsted Ash

$12.00

Henley

$11.00

Wetstone

$11.00

Tinned Fish

Siesta Company Mussels

$6.25

Scout Lobster

$14.99

Scout Smoked Salmon

$10.99

Season Sardines

$4.50

Fishwife Campfire Cod

$20.00

Fishwife Smoked Rainbow Trout

$9.00

Ortiz White Tuna

$10.00

Matiz Sardine

$6.50

Ortiz Bonito

$12.00

Dry Goods

Sugar Cane Straws

$7.00

Diplimata Crackers

$6.50

Brighton Bee Pollen

Home Pantry Hibiscus Ginger Sugar

Broad Bent Mustard

$7.50

Tomelo Soap

$10.00

June & December Forest Finds Kitchen Towel

$18.00

June & December Flour Sack Napkins Set of 4

$42.00

June & December Conifers Kitchen Towel

$11.50

June & December Peace Kitchen Towel

$11.50

Brighton Felted Wool Dryer Balls

Torres Chips

$5.00

Stutzman Farms Sorghum Molasses

Jan's Farm House Salted Almond Crisps

$6.99

Brooklyn Slate Company Cheese Board

$29.00

Brooklyn Slate Company Coasters

$27.00

Wooden Boards

$36.00

Saloio Olive Oil

$6.00

Home Pantry Sugar

$4.50

Le Cracker

$6.00

Books

The World of Natural Wine

$40.00

The Magic of Tinned Fish

$24.95

The Drunken Botanist

$24.95

Wine Unfiltered

$18.00

A Spirited Guide to Vermouth

$21.99

Red & White

$30.00

Naked Wine

$24.99

The World Atlas of Wine

$65.00

A Field Guide to Cheese

$27.95

The New Rules of Cheese

$14.99

The Art of the Cheese Plate

$35.00

Friuli Food & Wine

$50.00

Wine Food

$25.00

Natural Wine for the People

$18.99

Wine Simple

$32.50

Wine Folly

$35.00

The Essential Wine Book

$19.99

The New Wine Rules

$14.99

Drinking French

$28.00

Vino

$35.00

Amaro

$26.00

The New California Wine

$35.00

Taste & Technique

$40.00

My America

$35.00

Heirloom

$35.00

Mastering Pasta

$29.99

The Farm House Culture Guide to Fermenting

$35.00

Victuals

$32.50

Dinner in French

$37.50

eat

$27.99

Tender

$40.00

Modern Country Cooking

$35.00

Bread Book

$40.00

Flour Power

$35.00

Beer

6PK Deck The Hills

$11.99

6PK 12oz Narragansent

$6.99

6PK Urban Artifact Teak

$13.99

6PK Stone Delicious

$10.99

Amy Halko Pottery

Serving Bowl

$150.00

Mug

$68.00

Tumbler

$60.00

Pasta Bowl

$68.00
Natural wine market featuring wines from all over the world with an assortment of local cheese & charcuterie

2523 Market Ave, Cleveland, OH 44113

