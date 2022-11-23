Pearl Street Wine Market & Cafe 2523 Market Ave
2523 Market Ave
Cleveland, OH 44113
Wines BTG
Liquor
Corkage Fee
Beer
Cruvinet
Taste 4 Monos Albillo Real
$6.00
Glass 4 Monos Albillo Real
$18.00
Taste Ridge Grenache Blanc
$4.00
Glass Ridge Grenache Blanc
$14.00
Taste Envinate Albahara
$3.00
Glass Envinate Albahara
$11.00
Taste Guimaro
$4.00
Glass Guimaro
$12.00
Taste Once & Future Zin
$7.00
Glass Once & Future Zin
$20.00
Glass Viola Note di Rosso
$14.00
Taste Barbacan
$4.00
Glass Barbacan
$14.00
Taste Guthrie Carbonic Carignan
$4.00
Glass Guthrie Carbonic Carignan
$14.00
Taste Cos Pithos Bianco
$5.00
Glass Cos Pithos Bianco
$15.00
Taste Le Lush Bourboulenc
$4.00
Glass Le Lush Bourboulenc
$12.00
Taste Mee Godard
$4.00
Glass Mee Godard
$14.00
Taste Tempier Bandol Rouge
$7.00
Glass Tempier Bandol Rouge
$20.00
Taste Shrock Weissburgunder
$3.00
Glass Shrock Weissburgunder
$11.00
Taste Bitouzet
$4.00
Glass Bitouzet
$14.00
Dinner
Sourdough & Butter
$7.00
Castelvetrano Olives
$6.00
Cheese Board
$20.00
Ham Board
$20.00
Gougeres
$9.00
Tokyo Turnips
$9.00
Chickpea Panisse
$9.00
Long Island Squash Soup
$8.00
Sauerkraut Balls
$12.00
Carrots
$10.00
Rid-All Green Salad
$14.00
Becky's Fennel Salad
$14.00
Lamb Burger
$19.00
Meatballs
$19.00
Stuffed Pasta
$20.00
Flat Iron
$28.00
Lake Erie Bass
$22.00
Fries
$8.00
Side Comeback Sauce
$1.00
Carte Di Musica
$6.00
Red
Borgogno Dolcetto D'Alba
$22.00
Borgogno No Name
$47.00
Chateau De Bouillerot Bordeaux
$18.00
MT Bordeaux Rouge
$14.00
OCCHIPINTI IL FRAPPATO
$45.00
OCCHIPINTI SICCAGANO NERO D'AVOLA
$45.00
Bernard Baudry Chinon
$35.00
Merry Taylor Douro
$15.00
Merry Taylor Valencay
$19.00
Laleure Cab Franc
M Cellars Meritage
$45.00
M Cellars Pinot Noir
$30.00
DOMAINE DE CHATEAUMAR
$18.00
La Distesa Nocenzio Marche Rosso
$36.00
Nusserhof Lagrein Riserva
$56.00
Raft Wines Primitivo
$38.00
Guthrie Family Wines Carignan
$33.00
Chateau D'Arcins Haut-Medoc
$37.00
Gemischter Satz OTT
$25.00
Altar Uco Edad Moderna Cabernet
$24.00
Bernard Stehelin Sablet Cheval Long
$27.00
Bitouzet-Prieur VOLNAY MITANS
$90.00
Castro Candaz Ribeira Sacra
$22.00
Dashe Cellars Zin
$22.00
LA PETITE BELLANE COTES DU RHONE
$16.00
Le clos de gamot cahors Malbec
$25.00
Les Baux de Provence Mas de Gourgonnier
$20.00
Ultreia Saint Jacques
$20.00
Stolpman La Cuadrilla 2020
$24.00
Terenzuola Vermentino Nero
$20.00
Bachlet-Monnot Maranges
$38.00
Domaine RemeJeanne CDR
$16.00
Sori della Sorba Langhe Nebbiolo
$57.00
In Hand Mourvedre
$32.00
Paolo Bea Pagliaro
$98.00
Bouchard Le Corton
$180.99
Bouchard Santenay
$38.99
Julien Sunier Fleurie
$60.00
JULIEN SUNIER BEAUJOLAIS
$45.00
Litrona Tempranillo
$33.00
MAITRE DE CHAI STAMPEDE ZINFANDEL
$28.00
Once & Future Mataro
$50.00
Once & Future Zin Bedrock 2018
$60.00
Secateur Red
$16.00
Chataue Saint Andre- Corbin
$16.00
LA Chapelle de Meyney Bordeaux
$44.00
Le Cigare Volant Cuvee Oumuanua
$15.00
Maysara Pinot Noir
$35.00
Adelsheim Breaking Ground
$40.00
IL CEO TORO
$29.00
LOS CHUCHAQUIS BANDIDO
$22.00
MARGINS PINOT NOIR
$29.00
Amplify Lightworks
$30.00
Amplify Tempranillo
$30.00
CA'LA BIONDA VALPOLICELLA
$20.00
Cellar de les Aus Merla
$30.00
CENTOPASSI
$25.00
Dolores Carbrera La Arucaria
$25.00
Domaine Chantal lescure Beaune1er Cru Les Chouacheux
$68.00
Enviante La Santa de Ursula
$60.00
Fratelli Alessandria Speziale
$27.00
Grifalco Aglianico Del Vulture
$25.00
Iruai Oh-Man Mondeuse
$30.00
La Senda Vindemiatrix
$25.00
Marcobarba Barbarossa
$18.00
Ruth Lewandowski
$30.00
Ruth Lewandowski boaz
$38.00
Vinaspre Xerico Rioja
$25.00
Chidaine Touraine Rouge
$20.00
Peybonhomme L'Aytpic VDF
$20.00
Vincent Paris Syrah
$20.00
Vincent Paris Cornas
$55.00
Akutain Cosecha Rioja
$20.00
ALTA ALLELA
$30.00
AMPELEIA ALICANTE 2019
$38.00
Amplify Subliminal
$25.00
BENOIT DARIDAN CHEVERNY ROUGE
$20.00
CIRELLI MONTEPULCIANO AMPHORA
$34.00
Cos Frappato
$30.00
DOMAINE CHANTAL LESCURE LES CHOUACHEUX
$68.00
MEE GODARD MORGON
$35.00
ENVINATE ALBAHRA
$25.00
F.NADA BARBARESCO
$80.00
FRATELLI ALESSANDRIA BARBERA D'ALBA
$25.00
Isole e Olena Chianti Classico
$34.00
L'ARCHETIPO PRIMITIVO
$25.00
MEINKLANG
$45.00
Nada Fiorenzo Rombone Barbarescco
$80.00
NANNI COPE
$60.00
PATRICK LAMBERT CHINON
$20.00
Salem Wine Co. Pinot Noir
$25.00
Tissot Arbois Rouge
$40.00
VINCENT PARIS ST. JOSEPH
$40.00
Domaine Tempier Bandol rouge
$60.00
Pax sonoma coast Syrah
$60.00
Pax Sonoma Hill-side Syrah
$50.00
BECKMAN CUVEE LE BEC
$26.00
FITA TINTO
$15.00
Telegramme CDP
$60.00
Ariousios Afstiros
$20.00
Haut-Blanville horus
$20.00
La Fondation de la Mer CDR
$15.00
Markham Merlot Napa Valley
$29.00
DANIELE ARBIS ROS Pignolo
$54.00
CANTINA GIARDINO RE
$30.00
Nicolas Gonin Mondeuse
$25.00
La Collina Lambrusco Quaresimo
$19.00
Podericellario Il Giovanotto
$24.00
Stolpman La Cuadrilla 2021
$24.00
Clos des Mourres Pompette Rouge
$23.00
Pedro Parra Vinista
$16.00
Clos des Fous Pour ma Gueule
$18.00
Chidaine Touraine Rouge
$20.00
Los Bermejos Listan Negra
$32.00
Guimaro Camino Real
$28.00
Anne Pichon Sauvage
$23.00
Two Shepards Carignan
$23.00
Stella Luna Small Fry
$30.00
Nusserhof Lagrein Riserva
$55.00
Division Gamay Gala
$35.00
A Graillot Crozes- Hermitage
$45.00
Matthieu Dumarcher "Leon et Seraphin"
$23.00
Monte Bernardi Chianti Classico
$25.00
Ermitage Tour de Pierres
$23.00
Vino Pelon
$32.00
Cruse Tannat
$45.00
Litrona Summol
$33.00
Matthieu Berret Petit Ours
$34.00
Gioventu Chianti
$21.00
Virevoltant
$30.00
Occhipinti SP68
$30.00
Atilia Montepulciano
$18.00
Marioni Fields Red Blend
$18.00
Withers Cunoise
$32.00
Beckman Syrah
$30.00
Dazed & Carbonic
$30.00
Senza Rosso Cesanese Del Piglio
$24.00
La Barone
$19.00
Envinate Migan Tinto
$57.00
Cati Ribot Escursac
$40.00
Cati Ribot
$25.00
Gustavo Riffo "Lomas de Llahuen"
$20.00
Alessandro Viola Note di Rosso
$33.00
Barbacan Rosso
$33.00
Bitouzet Passetougrains
$35.00
Mee Godard Beaujolais Villages
$25.00
Chateau Les Tours Bordeaux
$20.00
White
Gonzo Militia Vandal
$34.00
MT Anjou Blanc
$15.00
Buttonwood Grove Winery white
$30.00
M Cellars Rkatsiteli
$30.00
Berger Gelber Muskateller
$24.00
Domaine Arlaud Aligote
$25.00
Domaine De La Grange Muscadet
$15.00
Domaine De L'Enchantoir Saumur Terres Blanches
$18.00
Heidi Schrock Weissburgunder
$26.00
La Jacarde Beaujolais Villages Blanc
$19.00
Muller-Catoir Ocheurebe
$18.00
Setzer Symphoniker RV
$27.00
Sylvain Pataille Les Mechalots Bourgogne Blanc
$35.00
Talley Chardonnay
$26.00
Gravner Ribolla
$97.00
William Fevre Montmains 1er Chablis
$107.00
El Oso Y La Alemana
$25.00
Drop by Drop, The Jar fills up
$15.00
Litrona Sumoll
$33.00
Maitre De Chai Kierkegarard Chenin Blanc
$24.00
Maquina y Tabla Paramos de Nicasia
$28.00
Phinca Hapa Elvillar
$36.00
The Supernatural Sauvignon Blanc
$24.00
Ulibarri Artzaik Ulibarri
$25.00
Cataldi Madonna Giulia
$25.00
Montanale montunal
$25.00
Mariana Vihno Bianco
$15.00
Marie-Pierre Manciat Macon Les Morizottes
$25.00
Clos Des Mourres Pompette Blanc
$23.00
Two Shepards Picpoul Blanc
$15.00
4 Manos Albillo Real
$50.00
Amplify Duke & Ella
$25.00
Barbara Ohlzezt Gruner Leader
$20.00
Bernadrd Defaix Chablis
$30.00
Borgo Paglianetto Verdicchio di Matelica
$27.00
Chateu Ducasse Bordeaux Blanc
$20.00
Envinate Palo Blanco
$57.00
Font De La Figura Blanco
$50.00
Iruai Shasta-Cascade white
$26.00
Luigi Baudana Dragon Langhe Bianco
$23.00
Matthiason Linda Vista Chard
$38.00
Salem Wine Co. Chardonnay
$26.00
Vertis Verdicchio
$15.00
Goisot Aligote
$24.00
Sono Montenidoli Vernaccia
$30.00
Tinel Blondelet Sancerre
$30.00
Domaine Gassier Nostre Pais Blanc
$23.00
Les Equilibristes Pic Poul
$20.00
Pergola Dandelion
$30.00
Meinklang Gruner Vetliner
$19.00
Seehof Riesling Sekt
$34.00
Railsback Vermentino
$30.00
L'archetepio Litro Bianco
$19.00
Tissot Arbois Chard
$68.00
Chateau Ducasse White Bordeaux
$20.00
Dom Senechaux CDP Blanc
$40.00
Domaine Du Salvard Cheverny
$18.00
Pax Buddhas Darma Chenin Blanc
$33.00
Yves Leccia Patrimonio
$45.00
Prahova Valley Fetasca Alba
Louis Moreau Petit Chablis
$30.00
Laleure Three dog white
Domaine Rae la Grange Muscadet
$15.00
Heinrich Naked White
$20.00
Pietracupa Greco
$30.00
Broc Cellars Love White
$20.00
Schloss Gobelsburg
$55.00
Peybonhomme Les Tours Blanc
$30.00
Vignoble da Reveur Pierres Sauvages
$23.00
Vignoble du Reveur La Vigne en Rose
$28.00
P. Janvier Jasnieres Cuvee Silex
$30.00
Chidaine Tourine Blanc
Lammidia Bianco
$39.00
Lammidia Frekt
$30.00
Maloof Scrambled Sticks
$30.00
Maloof No Clos Radio Pinot Gris
$27.00
Los Bermejos Malvasia
$29.00
Bea Lapideus
$65.00
Tissot Les Graviers Chardonnay
$68.00
Buttonwood Grove Reisling
$29.00
Meyer fonne Gentil
$23.00
Vandal Gonzo
$30.00
Donkey & Goat Stone Crusher
$45.00
Occhipinti SP68 Blanc
Don't forget to soar
$20.00
William Fevre Grand Cru Bourgos
$141.00
Railsback Feres White
$35.00
Litrona Xarel-lo
$33.00
Ridge Grenache Blanc
$34.00
Guthrie Le Lush Bourboulenc
$30.00
Rose
Aureo D. Marioni Rose
$18.00
Beurer Rose
$25.00
Trollnger (mixed with a few others)
Railsback Freres
$29.00
Mourvedre/Grenache Noir/Cinsault
Donkey & Goat Ramato Pinot Gris
$36.00
Pinot Gris
Ruth Lewandowski Rose Cuvee Zero
$30.00
Tinta Boriz/Souzao/Touriga Nacional
Chateau Peyrassol Cotes De Provence
$17.00
Produtori De Manduria aka Primitivo Rosato
$15.00
Primitivo
Amplify Carignane
$25.00
Carignane
Margins Neutral Oak hotel
$26.00
Veneto Bianco
$20.00
Susucaro Rosato
Sparkling / Pet Nat
Laherte Freres Rose de meunier Champ
$60.00
Pinot Meunier
Pierre Cellier Champagne
$43.00
Sparkling
Schloss Gobelsburg
$55.00
Tissot Cremant du Jura
$34.00
Sparkling
La Collina Lambrusco Quaresimo
$19.00
La Colina Rosa Luna
$20.00
Raventos Blanc de Blancs
$23.00
Sorro Prosecco
$34.00
Les Bulles Pet nat
$18.00
NRG Pet nat
$27.00
Vignetti del Sole Prosecco
$17.00
Two Shepards Natty Pets
$6.00
Two Shepards Bucking Luna
$6.00
L'Ouiblee Pet Nat
$33.00
Orange
Amaros & Vermouths
Tinned Fish
Dry Goods
Sugar Cane Straws
$7.00
Diplimata Crackers
$6.50
Brighton Bee Pollen
Home Pantry Hibiscus Ginger Sugar
Broad Bent Mustard
$7.50
Tomelo Soap
$10.00
June & December Forest Finds Kitchen Towel
$18.00
June & December Flour Sack Napkins Set of 4
$42.00
June & December Conifers Kitchen Towel
$11.50
June & December Peace Kitchen Towel
$11.50
Brighton Felted Wool Dryer Balls
Torres Chips
$5.00
Stutzman Farms Sorghum Molasses
Jan's Farm House Salted Almond Crisps
$6.99
Brooklyn Slate Company Cheese Board
$29.00
Brooklyn Slate Company Coasters
$27.00
Wooden Boards
$36.00
Saloio Olive Oil
$6.00
Home Pantry Sugar
$4.50
Le Cracker
$6.00
Books
The World of Natural Wine
$40.00
The Magic of Tinned Fish
$24.95
The Drunken Botanist
$24.95
Wine Unfiltered
$18.00
A Spirited Guide to Vermouth
$21.99
Red & White
$30.00
Naked Wine
$24.99
The World Atlas of Wine
$65.00
A Field Guide to Cheese
$27.95
The New Rules of Cheese
$14.99
The Art of the Cheese Plate
$35.00
Friuli Food & Wine
$50.00
Wine Food
$25.00
Natural Wine for the People
$18.99
Wine Simple
$32.50
Wine Folly
$35.00
The Essential Wine Book
$19.99
The New Wine Rules
$14.99
Drinking French
$28.00
Vino
$35.00
Amaro
$26.00
The New California Wine
$35.00
Taste & Technique
$40.00
My America
$35.00
Heirloom
$35.00
Mastering Pasta
$29.99
The Farm House Culture Guide to Fermenting
$35.00
Victuals
$32.50
Dinner in French
$37.50
eat
$27.99
Tender
$40.00
Modern Country Cooking
$35.00
Bread Book
$40.00
Flour Power
$35.00
Beer
Amy Halko Pottery
Natural wine market featuring wines from all over the world with an assortment of local cheese & charcuterie
2523 Market Ave, Cleveland, OH 44113
