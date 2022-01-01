Phil Sandoval's Mexican Restaurante - Madison
No reviews yet
8217 Highway 72 West
Madison, AL 35758
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
APPETIZERS
QUESO BLANCO
Rich white cheeses blended together with mild peppers.
QUESO AMARILLO
A blend of yellow cheeses, tomato and peppers.
BLACK BEAN CHEESE DIP
A blend of refried black beans, queso blanco and Chihuahua cheese
PHIL'S DELUXE BLANCO
Layers of spicy beef, queso blanco and pico de gallo.
PHIL'S DELUXE AMARILLO
Layers of spicy beef, queso amarillo and pico de gallo.
CASA NACHOS
Spicy beef or chicken and refried black beans, topped with melted Chihuahua cheese. Served with pico de gallo, sour cream, shredded lettuce and jalapeño slices. (Guacamole upon request)
ACAPULCO NACHOS
Grilled chicken and refried black beans topped with raspberry chipotle sauce, diced pineapple, and melted Chihuahua cheese. Served with pico de gallo, sour cream, shredded lettuce and jalapeño slices. (Guacamole upon request)
FAJITA NACHOS
Grilled fajita beef or chicken and refried black beans, topped with melted Chihuahua cheese. Served with pico de gallo, sour cream, shredded lettuce and jalapeño slices. (Guacamole upon request)
FAJITA QUESADILLA
Grilled tortilla filled with fajita beef or chicken and melted Chihuahua cheese. Served with pico de gallo, sour cream and shredded lettuce. (Guacamole upon request)
GUACAMOLE
Freshly smashed avocado mixed with fresh squeezed lime juice, fresh jalapeño peppers, tomato, onions and cilantro.
JALEPENO BITES
Jalapeño slices, lightly breaded and fried golden. Served with ranch dressing.
LUNCH SPECIALS
LUNCH COMBO
Choose two, served with Mexican rice and refried beans.
#1 BIG FISH TACO
Fresh tilapia filet lightly breaded, fried golden brown and rolled up in a warm flour tortilla. Spicy coleslaw and marinated onions on the side. Served with green rice and refried black beans.
#2 SHREDDED PORK BURRITO
Fork-tender shredded pork and a blend of tomatillo and poblano peppers fill a large flour tortilla topped with chile verde sauce and melted Chihuahua cheese. Served with green rice and refried black beans.
#3 LUNCH QUESADILLA
Grilled tortilla filled with sauteed onions, peppers, melted Chihuahua cheese and choice of spicy beef or chicken. Served with Mexican rice and refried beans. (Sour cream upon request)
#4 SOUP AND SALAD COMBO
Choice of poblano chicken soup or black bean soup and a fresh Casa salad. (Guacamole extra)
#5 LUNCH FAJITAS
Served with fresh flour tortillas, sauteed peppers & onions, pico de gallo, sour cream, shredded cheddar cheese, Mexican butter, Mexican rice and borrachos (Guacamole upon request)
#6 POLLO RAJAS
Pan-fried chicken breast filet, topped with a three pepper cream sauce and melted Chihuahua cheese. Served with flour tortillas, green rice and refried black beans.
#7 DOUBLE TOSTADA
Spicy beef or chicken, refried black beans and Chihuahua cheese layered between two crispy corn tortillas, stacked on Mexican rice and topped with shredded lettuce, diced tomato and queso blanco
#8 LUNCH TACO SALAD
Spicy beef or chicken served on a bed of fresh green lettuce and red tortilla strips, with refried beans, diced tomatoes, black olives, avocado slices, cheddar cheese, marinated onions and sour cream
#9 BEEF BURRITO PLATTER
Spicy beef and refried beans fill a flour tortilla topped with chile gravy, queso blanco and melted Chihuahua cheese. Served with Mexican rice and refried beans.
#10 CHICKEN BURRITO
Spicy chicken and refried beans fill a flour tortilla topped with smoked chipotle sour cream sauce and melted Chihuahua cheese. Served with Mexican rice and refried beans
LUNCH POLLO LOCO
Grilled chicken on a bed of Mexican rice, topped with Queso Blanco.
SOPAS Y ENSALADAS
BLACK BEAN SOUP
Black beans slowly simmered with bacon, sausage and red onions. Served with pico de gallo and sour cream.
BORRACHO BEAN SOUP
Pinto beans slowly simmered with bacon, fresh vegetables served pico de gallo and red tortilla strips
CASA SALAD
Fresh salad greens topped with diced tomatoes, shredded cheddar cheese, red tortilla strips and marinated onions
FAJITA SALAD
Fajita beef or chicken served on fresh salad greens with sauteed peppers & onions, red tortilla strips, guacamole, Chihuahua cheese, diced tomatoes, black olives, marinated onions and sour cream
GUACAMOLE SALAD
Fresh salad greens topped with diced tomatoes, shredded cheddar cheese, red tortilla strips and marinated onions with two scoops of homemade guacamole
POBLANO CHICKEN SOUP
Poblano pepper soup with shredded white meat chicken topped with Chihuahua cheese. Served with red tortilla strips and avocado slices.
TACO SALAD
Spicy beef or chicken served on fresh salad greens with refried beans, red tortilla strips, diced tomatoes, black olives, avocado slices, marinated onions, sour cream and cheddar cheese
ENCHILADAS
BEEF ENCHILADAS
Spicy beef enchiladas topped with chile gravy and melted Chihuahua cheese
CHICKEN ENCHILADAS
Enchiladas made with slow-cooked chicken topped with smoked chipotle, sour cream sauce and melted Chihuahua cheese
CHEESE ENCHILADAS
Ruben's Special Recipe cheese enchiladas topped with chile gravy, melted Chihuahua cheese and freshly diced onions
PORK ENCHILADAS
Shredded pork enchiladas topped with chile verde sauce and melted Chihuahua cheese
TRADICIONALES
CHILE RELLENO
Lightly battered and fried poblano pepper filled with a mixture of spicy beef, almonds and sweet raisins. Topped with ranchera sauce and melted Chihuahua cheese
CHICKEN TAMALES
Hand-shredded chicken and green chiles rolled in corn masa. Topped with queso blanco and melted Chihuahua cheese
PORK TAMALES
Seasoned pork rolled in corn masa topped with jalapeno ranchera sauce
CHIMICHANGAS
Two flour tortillas rolled and filled with spicy chicken or beef. Topped with shredded lettuce, diced tomatoes and sour cream. Served with queso blanco
TRIPLE TOSTADA
Spicy beef or chicken, refried black beans and Chihuahua cheese layered between crispy corn tortillas, stacked three high on Mexican rice and topped with shredded lettuce, diced tomato and queso blanco
POLLO LOCO
Grilled chicken on a bed of Mexican rice, topped with Queso Blanco.
TACOS
Crispy or soft shells with choice of spicy beef or chicken. Served with shredded lettuce, diced tomatoes and Chihuahua cheese
BEEF BURRITO
Flour tortilla filled with spicy beef and refried beans. Topped with chile gravy, queso blanco and melted Chihuahua cheese
CHICKEN BURRITO
Flour tortilla filled with spicy chicken and refried beans. Topped with smoked chipotle, sour cream sauce and melted Chihuahua cheese
FLAUTAS
Lightly fried corn tortillas, hand-rolled and filled with spicy chicken or beef. Served with white cheese, sour cream and guacamole
DINNER QUESADILLA
Grilled tortilla filled with beef or chicken and melted Chihuahua cheese. Served with rice and beans. (Sour cream available upon request)
BEAN BURRITO
Flour tortilla filled with refried beans. Topped with queso blanco and melted Chihuahua cheese
FAJITAS
BEEF FAJITAS
Beef served with flour tortillas, sauteed peppers & onions, pico de gallo, sour cream, shredded cheddar cheese, Mexican butter, Mexican rice and borrachos. (Guacamole upon request)
CHICKEN FAJITAS
Chicken served with flour tortillas, sauteed peppers & onions, pico de gallo, sour cream, shredded cheddar cheese, Mexican butter, Mexican rice and borrachos. (Guacamole upon request)
SHRIMP FAJITAS
Shrimp Served with flour tortillas, sauteed peppers & onions, pico de gallo, sour cream, shredded cheddar cheese, Mexican butter, Mexican rice and borrachos. (Guacamole upon request)
VEGTABLE FAJITAS
Sauteed peppers, onions, zucchini, red potatoes, yellow squash and broccoli served with fresh flour tortillas, pico de gallo, sour cream and Chihuahua cheese (Guacamole upon request)
BEEF/CHICKEN FAJITAS
A combination of Beef and Chicken served with flour tortillas, sauteed peppers & onions, pico de gallo, sour cream, shredded cheddar cheese, Mexican butter, Mexican rice and borrachos. (Guacamole upon request)
CHICKEN/SHRIMP FAJITAS
A combination of Chicken and Shrimp served with flour tortillas, sauteed peppers & onions, pico de gallo, sour cream, shredded cheddar cheese, Mexican butter, Mexican rice and borrachos. (Guacamole upon request)
BEEF/SHRIMP FAJITAS
A combination of Beef and Shrimp served with flour tortillas, sauteed peppers & onions, pico de gallo, sour cream, shredded cheddar cheese, Mexican butter, Mexican rice and borrachos. (Guacamole upon request)
(FOR2) BF FAJ
Beef served with flour tortillas, sauteed peppers & onions, pico de gallo, sour cream, shredded cheddar cheese, Mexican butter, Mexican rice and borrachos. (Guacamole upon request)
(FOR2) CKN FAJ
Chicken served with flour tortillas, sauteed peppers & onions, pico de gallo, sour cream, shredded cheddar cheese, Mexican butter, Mexican rice and borrachos. (Guacamole upon request)
(FOR2) SHRIMP FAJ
Shrimp Served with flour tortillas, sauteed peppers & onions, pico de gallo, sour cream, shredded cheddar cheese, Mexican butter, Mexican rice and borrachos. (Guacamole upon request)
(FOR2) BF/CKN
A combination of Beef and Chicken served with flour tortillas, sauteed peppers & onions, pico de gallo, sour cream, shredded cheddar cheese, Mexican butter, Mexican rice and borrachos. (Guacamole upon request)
(FOR2) BF/SHRIMP
A combination of Beef and Shrimp served with flour tortillas, sauteed peppers & onions, pico de gallo, sour cream, shredded cheddar cheese, Mexican butter, Mexican rice and borrachos. (Guacamole upon request)
(FOR2) CKN/SHRIMP
A combination of Chicken and Shrimp served with flour tortillas, sauteed peppers & onions, pico de gallo, sour cream, shredded cheddar cheese, Mexican butter, Mexican rice and borrachos. (Guacamole upon request)
PHIL'S MEXICAN COMBOS
SAN MIGUEL
Two chicken enchiladas, one crispy chicken taco and one chicken tamale served with rice and beans
MONTERREY
Beef burrito and one crispy beef taco served with rice and beans
JUAREZ
Two beef enchiladas and one crispy beef taco served with rice and beans
TAMPICO
Chicken burrito and one crispy chicken taco served with rice and beans
SAN JUAN
One beef enchilada, one chicken enchilada and one cheese enchilada served with rice and beans
MEXICO CITY
One beef enchilada, one cheese enchilada, one chicken tamale and one chile relleno stuffed with beef, almonds, raisins and topped with Chihuahua cheese served with rice and beans
ANY 2 ITEMS
Choose two, served with Mexican rice and refried beans.
ANY 3 ITEMS
Choose three, served with Mexican rice and refried beans.
ANY 4 ITEMS
Choose four, served with Mexican rice and refried beans.
AMERICAN FAVORITES
ALL-AMERICAN RIBEYE
10 oz select ribeye seasoned and grilled, served with a garden salad & your choice of borrachos, green rice or French fries
ALL-AMERICAN CHEESEBURGER
Fresh ground chuck grilled and topped with melted cheddar cheese, served on a toasted buttered bun with lettuce, tomato, onion & French fries
GRILLED CHICKEN SANDWHICH
Fresh 6 oz chicken breast topped with melted cheddar cheese, served on a toasted buttered bun with lettuce, tomato, marinated onions & French fries
ADULT CKN FINGERS
Fried chicken tenders served with French fries and a side of queso blanco
PHIL'S SIGNATURE ENTREES
STREET TACOS
Steak or chicken with sauteed onions, jalapenos and cilantro in a corn tortilla.
SHRIMP TACOS
Shrimp lightly breaded and fried, tossed in sweet, spicy, tangy sauce and placed in a flour tortilla. Served with white rice, black bean soup, coleslaw, avacado and lime.
BIG FISH TACO
Fresh tilapia filets lightly breaded, fried golden brown and rolled up in a warm flour tortilla. Spicy cole slaw and marinated onions on the side.
SHRIMP ENCHILADAS
Two enchiladas filled with jumbo sauteed shrimp and sun-dried tomato sauce topped with a blend of queso blanco and melted Chihuahua cheese.
SHRIMP QUESADILLA
Jumbo sauteed shrimp, sun-dried tomato sauce and melted Chihuahua cheese folded into a grilled sun-dried tomato tortilla. Served with sour cream and pico de gallo.
POLLO EN MOLE
Pan-fried chicken breast filet topped with traditional Mexican chocolate mole sauce and melted Chihuahua cheese. Served with warm flour tortillas.
SHREDDED PORK BURRITO
Fork-tender shredded pork and a blend of tomatillo and poblano peppers fill a large flour tortilla topped with chile verde sauce and melted Chihuahua cheese.
TACOS AL CARBON
Hand-rolled flour tortillas filled with fajita beef or chicken. Served with pico de gallo, sour cream and Mexican butter. (Guacamole upon request)
WHITE SHRIMP FAJITAS
Eight jumbo shrimp, seasoned and sauteed, covered with a blend of queso blanco and Chihuahua cheese. Served with sauteed peppers & onions, flour tortillas, pico de gallo and sour cream. (Guacamole upon request)
POLLO CON RAJAS
Pan-fried chicken breast filet, topped with a three pepper cream sauce and melted Chihuahua cheese. Served with warm flour tortillas.
VEGETARIAN PLATOS
VEGETABLE QUESADILLA
Grilled flour tortilla filled with sauteed broccoli, red potatoes, yellow squash, zucchini, mild peppers, onions and melted Chihuahua cheese. (Sour cream upon request)
VEGETABLE ENCHILADAS
Two enchiladas filled with sauteed broccoli, red potatoes, yellow squash, zucchini, mild peppers and onions. Topped with creamy spinach sauce and melted Chihuahua cheese
VEGETABLE BURRITO
Mixture of sauteed broccoli, red potatoes, yellow squash, zucchini, mild peppers and onions wrapped in a flour tortilla. Topped with creamy spinach sauce and melted Chihuahua cheese
VEGETABLE FAJITAS
Sauteed peppers, onions, zucchini, red potatoes, yellow squash and broccoli served with fresh flour tortillas, pico de gallo, sour cream and Chihuahua cheese (Guacamole upon request)
SIDES
FRIES
CHEESE FRIES
MARINATED ONIONS
COLE SLAW
CHEESE BUMP
PICO DE GALLO BUMP
TOMATO BUMP
LETTUCE/TOMATO BUMP
LETTUCE BUMP
AVOCADO BUMP
GUACAMOLE BUMP
SET-UP BUMP
OLIVE BUMP
SINGLE SCOOP OF SOUR CREAM
JALAPENO BUMP (PICKLED)
SAUTE VEGGIE BUMP
ONION/PEPPER BUMP
SAUTEED ONION BUMP
BELL PEPPER BUMP
FRESH JALAPENO BUMP
CHOPPED CILANTRO BUMP
CHOPPED ONION BUMP
MARINATED ONION BUMP
COLESLAW BUMP
PINEAPPLE BUMP
SAUTEED ONIONS
BELL PEPPERS
ONION/PEPPERS
VEGGIE MIX
REFRIED BEANS
VEG BEANS
REFRIED BLACK BEANS
BORRACHOS
MEXICAN RICE
VEGGIE RICE
VERDE RICE
SMALL SALSA
MEDIUM SALSA
LARGE SALSA
Salsa Picosa
SMALL CHIPS
MEDIUM CHIPS
LARGE CHIPS
3 FLOUR
6 FLOUR
9 FLOUR
12 FLOUR
3 WHEAT
6 WHEAT
9 WHEAT
12 WHEAT
3 CORN
6 CORN
9 CORN
12 CORN
DESSERTS
SOPAPILLAS
Light pastries dusted with cinnamon and sugar. Served with honey.
CHURROS
Lightly fried pastries dusted with cinnamon & sugar and served with brandy creme dipping sauce. Choice of plain or strawed with cinnamon and sugar. Served with honey.
COCONUT FLAN
Light egg custard made with coconut milk and cream. Topped with caramelized brule, fresh coconut, strawberries and whipped cream.
TRES LECHES
An ultra-light cake soaked in Phil’s secret recipe mixture and topped with fresh whipped cream, garnished with seasonal fruit.
FREE SOPAPILLA (1) - REVIEW
LUNCH SPECIALS
LUNCH COMBO
Choose two, served with Mexican rice and refried beans.
#1 BIG FISH TACO
#2 SHREDDED PORK BURRITO
#3 LUNCH QUESADILLA
#4 SOUP AND SALAD COMBO
#7 DOUBLE TOSTADA
#8 LUNCH TACO SALAD NO AVOCADO
#9 BEEF BURRITO PLATTER
#10 CHICKEN BURRITO
CASA NACHOS MEDIUM NO GUAC, NO PICO
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
We have an unmatched passion for quality ingredients and traditional family recipes. From our homes, to your plates, we bring you more than a meal; we bring you a moment in time of memories and laughter.
8217 Highway 72 West, Madison, AL 35758