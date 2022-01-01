  • Home
Phil Sandoval's Mexican Restaurante - Madison

No reviews yet

8217 Highway 72 West

Madison, AL 35758

Order Again

APPETIZERS

QUESO BLANCO

$6.99+

Rich white cheeses blended together with mild peppers.

QUESO AMARILLO

$6.99+

A blend of yellow cheeses, tomato and peppers.

BLACK BEAN CHEESE DIP

$6.99+

A blend of refried black beans, queso blanco and Chihuahua cheese

PHIL'S DELUXE BLANCO

$7.99+

Layers of spicy beef, queso blanco and pico de gallo.

PHIL'S DELUXE AMARILLO

$7.99+

Layers of spicy beef, queso amarillo and pico de gallo.

CASA NACHOS

$11.49+

Spicy beef or chicken and refried black beans, topped with melted Chihuahua cheese. Served with pico de gallo, sour cream, shredded lettuce and jalapeño slices. (Guacamole upon request)

ACAPULCO NACHOS

$12.99+

Grilled chicken and refried black beans topped with raspberry chipotle sauce, diced pineapple, and melted Chihuahua cheese. Served with pico de gallo, sour cream, shredded lettuce and jalapeño slices. (Guacamole upon request)

FAJITA NACHOS

$11.49+

Grilled fajita beef or chicken and refried black beans, topped with melted Chihuahua cheese. Served with pico de gallo, sour cream, shredded lettuce and jalapeño slices. (Guacamole upon request)

FAJITA QUESADILLA

$12.99+

Grilled tortilla filled with fajita beef or chicken and melted Chihuahua cheese. Served with pico de gallo, sour cream and shredded lettuce. (Guacamole upon request)

GUACAMOLE

$4.99+

Freshly smashed avocado mixed with fresh squeezed lime juice, fresh jalapeño peppers, tomato, onions and cilantro.

JALEPENO BITES

$8.99

Jalapeño slices, lightly breaded and fried golden. Served with ranch dressing.

LUNCH SPECIALS

LUNCH COMBO

$11.99

Choose two, served with Mexican rice and refried beans.

#1 BIG FISH TACO

$12.99

Fresh tilapia filet lightly breaded, fried golden brown and rolled up in a warm flour tortilla. Spicy coleslaw and marinated onions on the side. Served with green rice and refried black beans.

#2 SHREDDED PORK BURRITO

$11.99

Fork-tender shredded pork and a blend of tomatillo and poblano peppers fill a large flour tortilla topped with chile verde sauce and melted Chihuahua cheese. Served with green rice and refried black beans.

#3 LUNCH QUESADILLA

$11.99

Grilled tortilla filled with sauteed onions, peppers, melted Chihuahua cheese and choice of spicy beef or chicken. Served with Mexican rice and refried beans. (Sour cream upon request)

#4 SOUP AND SALAD COMBO

$11.99

Choice of poblano chicken soup or black bean soup and a fresh Casa salad. (Guacamole extra)

#5 LUNCH FAJITAS

$13.99+

Served with fresh flour tortillas, sauteed peppers & onions, pico de gallo, sour cream, shredded cheddar cheese, Mexican butter, Mexican rice and borrachos (Guacamole upon request)

#6 POLLO RAJAS

$11.99

Pan-fried chicken breast filet, topped with a three pepper cream sauce and melted Chihuahua cheese. Served with flour tortillas, green rice and refried black beans.

#7 DOUBLE TOSTADA

$12.99

Spicy beef or chicken, refried black beans and Chihuahua cheese layered between two crispy corn tortillas, stacked on Mexican rice and topped with shredded lettuce, diced tomato and queso blanco

#8 LUNCH TACO SALAD

$12.99+

Spicy beef or chicken served on a bed of fresh green lettuce and red tortilla strips, with refried beans, diced tomatoes, black olives, avocado slices, cheddar cheese, marinated onions and sour cream

#9 BEEF BURRITO PLATTER

$11.99+

Spicy beef and refried beans fill a flour tortilla topped with chile gravy, queso blanco and melted Chihuahua cheese. Served with Mexican rice and refried beans.

#10 CHICKEN BURRITO

$11.99+

Spicy chicken and refried beans fill a flour tortilla topped with smoked chipotle sour cream sauce and melted Chihuahua cheese. Served with Mexican rice and refried beans

LUNCH POLLO LOCO

$13.99+

Grilled chicken on a bed of Mexican rice, topped with Queso Blanco.

SOPAS Y ENSALADAS

BLACK BEAN SOUP

$5.99+

Black beans slowly simmered with bacon, sausage and red onions. Served with pico de gallo and sour cream.

BORRACHO BEAN SOUP

$5.99+

Pinto beans slowly simmered with bacon, fresh vegetables served pico de gallo and red tortilla strips

CASA SALAD

$7.99

Fresh salad greens topped with diced tomatoes, shredded cheddar cheese, red tortilla strips and marinated onions

FAJITA SALAD

$14.99+

Fajita beef or chicken served on fresh salad greens with sauteed peppers & onions, red tortilla strips, guacamole, Chihuahua cheese, diced tomatoes, black olives, marinated onions and sour cream

GUACAMOLE SALAD

$11.98

Fresh salad greens topped with diced tomatoes, shredded cheddar cheese, red tortilla strips and marinated onions with two scoops of homemade guacamole

POBLANO CHICKEN SOUP

$5.99+

Poblano pepper soup with shredded white meat chicken topped with Chihuahua cheese. Served with red tortilla strips and avocado slices.

TACO SALAD

$13.99+

Spicy beef or chicken served on fresh salad greens with refried beans, red tortilla strips, diced tomatoes, black olives, avocado slices, marinated onions, sour cream and cheddar cheese

ENCHILADAS

BEEF ENCHILADAS

$12.49+

Spicy beef enchiladas topped with chile gravy and melted Chihuahua cheese

CHICKEN ENCHILADAS

$12.49+

Enchiladas made with slow-cooked chicken topped with smoked chipotle, sour cream sauce and melted Chihuahua cheese

CHEESE ENCHILADAS

$11.99+

Ruben's Special Recipe cheese enchiladas topped with chile gravy, melted Chihuahua cheese and freshly diced onions

PORK ENCHILADAS

$12.49+

Shredded pork enchiladas topped with chile verde sauce and melted Chihuahua cheese

TRADICIONALES

CHILE RELLENO

$14.99

Lightly battered and fried poblano pepper filled with a mixture of spicy beef, almonds and sweet raisins. Topped with ranchera sauce and melted Chihuahua cheese

CHICKEN TAMALES

$12.49+

Hand-shredded chicken and green chiles rolled in corn masa. Topped with queso blanco and melted Chihuahua cheese

PORK TAMALES

$12.49+

Seasoned pork rolled in corn masa topped with jalapeno ranchera sauce

CHIMICHANGAS

$13.99+

Two flour tortillas rolled and filled with spicy chicken or beef. Topped with shredded lettuce, diced tomatoes and sour cream. Served with queso blanco

TRIPLE TOSTADA

$14.49+

Spicy beef or chicken, refried black beans and Chihuahua cheese layered between crispy corn tortillas, stacked three high on Mexican rice and topped with shredded lettuce, diced tomato and queso blanco

POLLO LOCO

$14.99+

Grilled chicken on a bed of Mexican rice, topped with Queso Blanco.

TACOS

$12.99+

Crispy or soft shells with choice of spicy beef or chicken. Served with shredded lettuce, diced tomatoes and Chihuahua cheese

BEEF BURRITO

$14.49+

Flour tortilla filled with spicy beef and refried beans. Topped with chile gravy, queso blanco and melted Chihuahua cheese

CHICKEN BURRITO

$14.49+

Flour tortilla filled with spicy chicken and refried beans. Topped with smoked chipotle, sour cream sauce and melted Chihuahua cheese

FLAUTAS

$13.49+

Lightly fried corn tortillas, hand-rolled and filled with spicy chicken or beef. Served with white cheese, sour cream and guacamole

DINNER QUESADILLA

$11.99+

Grilled tortilla filled with beef or chicken and melted Chihuahua cheese. Served with rice and beans. (Sour cream available upon request)

BEAN BURRITO

$12.99

Flour tortilla filled with refried beans. Topped with queso blanco and melted Chihuahua cheese

FAJITAS

BEEF FAJITAS

$23.99

Beef served with flour tortillas, sauteed peppers & onions, pico de gallo, sour cream, shredded cheddar cheese, Mexican butter, Mexican rice and borrachos. (Guacamole upon request)

CHICKEN FAJITAS

$18.99

Chicken served with flour tortillas, sauteed peppers & onions, pico de gallo, sour cream, shredded cheddar cheese, Mexican butter, Mexican rice and borrachos. (Guacamole upon request)

SHRIMP FAJITAS

$20.99

Shrimp Served with flour tortillas, sauteed peppers & onions, pico de gallo, sour cream, shredded cheddar cheese, Mexican butter, Mexican rice and borrachos. (Guacamole upon request)

VEGTABLE FAJITAS

$15.99

Sauteed peppers, onions, zucchini, red potatoes, yellow squash and broccoli served with fresh flour tortillas, pico de gallo, sour cream and Chihuahua cheese (Guacamole upon request)

BEEF/CHICKEN FAJITAS

$22.99

A combination of Beef and Chicken served with flour tortillas, sauteed peppers & onions, pico de gallo, sour cream, shredded cheddar cheese, Mexican butter, Mexican rice and borrachos. (Guacamole upon request)

CHICKEN/SHRIMP FAJITAS

$20.99

A combination of Chicken and Shrimp served with flour tortillas, sauteed peppers & onions, pico de gallo, sour cream, shredded cheddar cheese, Mexican butter, Mexican rice and borrachos. (Guacamole upon request)

BEEF/SHRIMP FAJITAS

$23.99

A combination of Beef and Shrimp served with flour tortillas, sauteed peppers & onions, pico de gallo, sour cream, shredded cheddar cheese, Mexican butter, Mexican rice and borrachos. (Guacamole upon request)

(FOR2) BF FAJ

$43.99

Beef served with flour tortillas, sauteed peppers & onions, pico de gallo, sour cream, shredded cheddar cheese, Mexican butter, Mexican rice and borrachos. (Guacamole upon request)

(FOR2) CKN FAJ

$34.99

Chicken served with flour tortillas, sauteed peppers & onions, pico de gallo, sour cream, shredded cheddar cheese, Mexican butter, Mexican rice and borrachos. (Guacamole upon request)

(FOR2) SHRIMP FAJ

$38.99

Shrimp Served with flour tortillas, sauteed peppers & onions, pico de gallo, sour cream, shredded cheddar cheese, Mexican butter, Mexican rice and borrachos. (Guacamole upon request)

(FOR2) BF/CKN

$38.99

A combination of Beef and Chicken served with flour tortillas, sauteed peppers & onions, pico de gallo, sour cream, shredded cheddar cheese, Mexican butter, Mexican rice and borrachos. (Guacamole upon request)

(FOR2) BF/SHRIMP

$41.99

A combination of Beef and Shrimp served with flour tortillas, sauteed peppers & onions, pico de gallo, sour cream, shredded cheddar cheese, Mexican butter, Mexican rice and borrachos. (Guacamole upon request)

(FOR2) CKN/SHRIMP

$38.99

A combination of Chicken and Shrimp served with flour tortillas, sauteed peppers & onions, pico de gallo, sour cream, shredded cheddar cheese, Mexican butter, Mexican rice and borrachos. (Guacamole upon request)

PHIL'S MEXICAN COMBOS

SAN MIGUEL

$14.49

Two chicken enchiladas, one crispy chicken taco and one chicken tamale served with rice and beans

MONTERREY

$14.49

Beef burrito and one crispy beef taco served with rice and beans

JUAREZ

$14.49

Two beef enchiladas and one crispy beef taco served with rice and beans

TAMPICO

$14.49

Chicken burrito and one crispy chicken taco served with rice and beans

SAN JUAN

$14.49

One beef enchilada, one chicken enchilada and one cheese enchilada served with rice and beans

MEXICO CITY

$19.99

One beef enchilada, one cheese enchilada, one chicken tamale and one chile relleno stuffed with beef, almonds, raisins and topped with Chihuahua cheese served with rice and beans

ANY 2 ITEMS

$12.49

Choose two, served with Mexican rice and refried beans.

ANY 3 ITEMS

$14.49

Choose three, served with Mexican rice and refried beans.

ANY 4 ITEMS

$14.99

Choose four, served with Mexican rice and refried beans.

AMERICAN FAVORITES

ALL-AMERICAN RIBEYE

$23.99

10 oz select ribeye seasoned and grilled, served with a garden salad & your choice of borrachos, green rice or French fries

ALL-AMERICAN CHEESEBURGER

$12.99

Fresh ground chuck grilled and topped with melted cheddar cheese, served on a toasted buttered bun with lettuce, tomato, onion & French fries

GRILLED CHICKEN SANDWHICH

$11.99

Fresh 6 oz chicken breast topped with melted cheddar cheese, served on a toasted buttered bun with lettuce, tomato, marinated onions & French fries

ADULT CKN FINGERS

$9.95

Fried chicken tenders served with French fries and a side of queso blanco

PHIL'S SIGNATURE ENTREES

STREET TACOS

$12.99+

Steak or chicken with sauteed onions, jalapenos and cilantro in a corn tortilla.

SHRIMP TACOS

$18.99

Shrimp lightly breaded and fried, tossed in sweet, spicy, tangy sauce and placed in a flour tortilla. Served with white rice, black bean soup, coleslaw, avacado and lime.

BIG FISH TACO

$18.99

Fresh tilapia filets lightly breaded, fried golden brown and rolled up in a warm flour tortilla. Spicy cole slaw and marinated onions on the side.

SHRIMP ENCHILADAS

$17.99

Two enchiladas filled with jumbo sauteed shrimp and sun-dried tomato sauce topped with a blend of queso blanco and melted Chihuahua cheese.

SHRIMP QUESADILLA

$17.99

Jumbo sauteed shrimp, sun-dried tomato sauce and melted Chihuahua cheese folded into a grilled sun-dried tomato tortilla. Served with sour cream and pico de gallo.

POLLO EN MOLE

$15.99

Pan-fried chicken breast filet topped with traditional Mexican chocolate mole sauce and melted Chihuahua cheese. Served with warm flour tortillas.

SHREDDED PORK BURRITO

$14.99

Fork-tender shredded pork and a blend of tomatillo and poblano peppers fill a large flour tortilla topped with chile verde sauce and melted Chihuahua cheese.

TACOS AL CARBON

$14.49+

Hand-rolled flour tortillas filled with fajita beef or chicken. Served with pico de gallo, sour cream and Mexican butter. (Guacamole upon request)

WHITE SHRIMP FAJITAS

$20.99

Eight jumbo shrimp, seasoned and sauteed, covered with a blend of queso blanco and Chihuahua cheese. Served with sauteed peppers & onions, flour tortillas, pico de gallo and sour cream. (Guacamole upon request)

POLLO CON RAJAS

$15.99

Pan-fried chicken breast filet, topped with a three pepper cream sauce and melted Chihuahua cheese. Served with warm flour tortillas.

VEGETARIAN PLATOS

VEGETABLE QUESADILLA

$11.99

Grilled flour tortilla filled with sauteed broccoli, red potatoes, yellow squash, zucchini, mild peppers, onions and melted Chihuahua cheese. (Sour cream upon request)

VEGETABLE ENCHILADAS

$11.99+

Two enchiladas filled with sauteed broccoli, red potatoes, yellow squash, zucchini, mild peppers and onions. Topped with creamy spinach sauce and melted Chihuahua cheese

VEGETABLE BURRITO

$11.99

Mixture of sauteed broccoli, red potatoes, yellow squash, zucchini, mild peppers and onions wrapped in a flour tortilla. Topped with creamy spinach sauce and melted Chihuahua cheese

VEGETABLE FAJITAS

$15.99

Sauteed peppers, onions, zucchini, red potatoes, yellow squash and broccoli served with fresh flour tortillas, pico de gallo, sour cream and Chihuahua cheese (Guacamole upon request)

SIDES

FRIES

$3.49

CHEESE FRIES

$4.99

MARINATED ONIONS

$1.29

COLE SLAW

$1.99

CHEESE BUMP

$1.49+

PICO DE GALLO BUMP

$1.49

TOMATO BUMP

$0.99

LETTUCE/TOMATO BUMP

$1.49

LETTUCE BUMP

$0.79

AVOCADO BUMP

$1.49

GUACAMOLE BUMP

$1.99

SET-UP BUMP

$3.99+

OLIVE BUMP

$1.49

SINGLE SCOOP OF SOUR CREAM

$0.99

JALAPENO BUMP (PICKLED)

$1.49

SAUTE VEGGIE BUMP

$2.49

ONION/PEPPER BUMP

$2.49

SAUTEED ONION BUMP

$1.99

BELL PEPPER BUMP

$1.99

FRESH JALAPENO BUMP

$1.29

CHOPPED CILANTRO BUMP

$0.49

CHOPPED ONION BUMP

$0.99

MARINATED ONION BUMP

$1.29

COLESLAW BUMP

$1.99

PINEAPPLE BUMP

$0.99

SAUTEED ONIONS

$2.49

BELL PEPPERS

$3.49

ONION/PEPPERS

$2.99

VEGGIE MIX

$3.99

REFRIED BEANS

$2.99

VEG BEANS

$2.99

REFRIED BLACK BEANS

$2.99

BORRACHOS

$3.00

MEXICAN RICE

$2.99

VEGGIE RICE

$2.99

VERDE RICE

$2.99

SMALL SALSA

$1.29

MEDIUM SALSA

$3.49

LARGE SALSA

$4.49

Salsa Picosa

$1.99

SMALL CHIPS

$1.99

MEDIUM CHIPS

$3.49

LARGE CHIPS

$4.99

3 FLOUR

$0.99

6 FLOUR

$1.99

9 FLOUR

$2.49

12 FLOUR

$3.49

3 WHEAT

$0.99

6 WHEAT

$1.99

9 WHEAT

$2.49

12 WHEAT

$3.49

3 CORN

$0.99

6 CORN

$1.99

9 CORN

$2.49

12 CORN

$3.49

DESSERTS

SOPAPILLAS

$5.99+

Light pastries dusted with cinnamon and sugar. Served with honey.

CHURROS

$5.99+

Lightly fried pastries dusted with cinnamon & sugar and served with brandy creme dipping sauce. Choice of plain or strawed with cinnamon and sugar. Served with honey.

COCONUT FLAN

$6.99

Light egg custard made with coconut milk and cream. Topped with caramelized brule, fresh coconut, strawberries and whipped cream.

TRES LECHES

$9.99

An ultra-light cake soaked in Phil’s secret recipe mixture and topped with fresh whipped cream, garnished with seasonal fruit.

FREE SOPAPILLA (1) - REVIEW

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
We have an unmatched passion for quality ingredients and traditional family recipes. From our homes, to your plates, we bring you more than a meal; we bring you a moment in time of memories and laughter.

