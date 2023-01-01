  • Home
Furniture Factory Bar and Grill - Providence 7 Town Center Drive Northwest

No reviews yet

7 Town Center Drive Northwest

Huntsville, AL 35806

Order Again

Appetizers

40 Tenders Platter

$75.00

50 Wings Platter

$75.00

Artichoke Dip

$14.00

Baked Burrata & Bruschetta

$12.00

Cheese Curds

$11.00

Cheese Sticks

$10.00

Chicken Salad Appetizer

$11.00

Chicken Tenders

$12.00

Chip Refill

$1.00

Chips & Queso

$11.00

Chips & Salsa

$9.00

Crabby Cakes

$17.00

Dip Sampler

$12.00

Fiesta Corn Queso Dip

$12.00

Four Cheese Pizza

$13.00

Fried Jalapenos

$10.00

Fried Pickles

$11.00

Fries Basket

$8.00

Green Beans Basket

$9.00

Grilled Chicken & Shrimp

$17.00

Onion Rings Basket

$9.00

Pepperoni & Sausage Pizza

$13.00

Pepperoni Pizza

$13.00

Pot Stickers (chicken)

$10.00

Pot Stickers (pork)

$10.00

Potato Wedges Basket

$8.00

Pretzel Sticks

$9.00

Southwestern Rolls

$10.00

Supreme Pizza

$13.00

Sweet Potato Fries Basket

$9.00

Wings

$13.00

Sandwiches

BLT

$9.00

Chicken Salad SAND

$13.00

Classic Reuben

$14.00

Courthouse Club

$14.00

Cuban

$15.00

Factory Cheeseburger

$13.00

Factory Hamburger

$13.00

Fried Buffalo Chicken

$14.00

Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Grilled Chicken

$14.00

Prime rib w/ Wedges

$16.00

Tilapia Sandwich

$16.00

South of the Border

Trash Panda Nachos

$12.00

Blanco Nachos

$15.00

Chef's Burritos

$16.00

Mexican Pasta

$22.00

Chicken Quesadilla

$15.00

Two Fish Tacos

$16.00

Two Hard Tacos

$14.00

Two Soft Tacos

$14.00

Fajitas

$16.00

Salads & Wraps

Meridian Salad

$16.00

Salmon Salad

$20.00

Pecan Crusted Chicken Salad

$17.00

Iceberg Wedge

$11.00

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$15.00

Steak & Blue Cheese Wrap

$16.00

Thai Lettuce Wrap

$17.00

Entrees

Alfredo Pasta

$17.00

Hamburger Steak

$20.00

Chicken Dinner

$16.00

8oz. Filet

$36.00

14oz. Ribeye

$35.00

Fish & Chips

$20.00

Kids

KIDS Cheeseburger 'n Fries

$8.00

KIDS Mac 'n Cheese

$7.00

KIDS Chicken Tenders & Fries

$8.00

KIDS Chicken Taco w/ Chips 'n Salsa

$7.00

Kids Corndog & Fries

$7.00

A La Carte

Add Grilled Chicken

$6.00

Add Grilled Shrimp

$8.00

Bowl Chili

$8.00

Broccoli

$5.00

Cole Slaw

$5.00

Cup Chili

$5.00

Extra Sauce

$1.00+

Fries

$5.00

Fruit

$5.00

Green Beans

$5.00

Onion Rings

$5.00

Potato Salad

Potato Salad

$5.00

Potato Wedges

$5.00

Seasonal Veggies

$5.00

Side Salad

$6.00

Side Salad

$5.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.00

Dessert

Fried Cheesecake

$10.00
Cookie Dessert

Cookie Dessert

$10.00

Key Lime Pie

$10.00

Promotions

Bruschetta & Wine

$25.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 1:59 am
Monday10:00 am - 1:59 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 1:59 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 1:59 am
Thursday10:00 am - 1:59 am
Friday10:00 am - 1:59 am
Saturday10:00 am - 1:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

7 Town Center Drive Northwest, Huntsville, AL 35806

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

