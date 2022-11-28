  • Home
  • Derry
  • Pitstop Pizza Sunoco and cafe - 5556 STATE ROUTE 982
Pitstop Pizza Sunoco and cafe 5556 STATE ROUTE 982

No reviews yet

5556 STATE ROUTE 982

Derry, PA 15627

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Large Pizza
Small Pizza
CHICKEN TENDERS w/ FRIES

PIZZAS

All of our Pizzas are made with FRESH dough, Custom Blend cheese and our own homemade pizza sauce!

Small Pizza

$7.49

Large Pizza

$15.99

XL Pizza

$25.99

Party Pizza

$32.99
GLUTEN FREE

GLUTEN FREE

$15.99

Cauliflower

$15.99

Pizza Sub

$3.79

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$19.99

Butter Garlic Sauce , Grilled Chicken Breast , Custom Blend Cheese ,Our Own Homemade Buffalo Sauce , Cheddar Cheese, Diced Onions

BBQ Chicken Pizza

$19.99

Butter Garlic Sauce, Cus- tom Blend Cheese, Grilled Chicken Breast, Cheddar Cheese, Sweet and Tangy BBQ Sauce, Diced Onions

EXTREME MEATLOVERS PIZZA

EXTREME MEATLOVERS PIZZA

$21.99

Ham , Pepperoni , Sausage , Bacon, Onions Hot Pepper rings, Green Peppers, Custom Blend Cheese

STEAK N CHEESE PIZZA

$21.49

Butter Garlic Sauce, USDA Grilled Steak, Green Peppers, Hot Pepper Rings , Onions and Spicy Ranch Dressing

SWEET-N-HOT CHICKEN

$19.99

Grilled Chicken, Sweet- N-Hot Sauce, Custom Blend Cheese, Ched- dar Cheese, Onions, Hot Rings and Deli- cious homemade Spicy Ranch Dressing

Small White Pizza

$8.29

Butter Garlic Sauce & our Custom Cheese Blend with fresh diced Tomatoes

Large White Pizza

$18.99

Butter Garlic Sauce & our Custom Cheese Blend with fresh diced Tomatoes

XL White Pizza

$28.99

Butter Garlic Sauce & our Custom Cheese Blend with fresh diced Tomatoes

Cauliflower Crust White Pizza

$15.49

Cauliflower Crust, Butter Garlic Sauce & our Custom Cheese Blend with fresh diced Tomatoes and dusted with parm cheese!

Gluten Free Crust White Pizza

$15.49

Butter Garlic Sauce & our Custom Cheese Blend with fresh diced Tomatoes

Small Breakfast Pizza

$8.19

Custom Blend Cheese, Scrambled eggs, onions, green peppers

Large Breakfast Pizza

$18.49

Custom Blend Cheese, Scrambled eggs, onions, green peppers

XL Breakfast Pizza

$26.99

Custom Blend Cheese, Scrambled eggs, onions, green peppers

APPETIZERS/SNACKS

CUP OF BACON

CUP OF BACON

$7.99

12 Pieces of bacon

FRIED DOUGH

FRIED DOUGH

$4.99

Our Fresh Dough deep fried and dredged in sugar!

CHEESE FRIES

CHEESE FRIES

$5.49

Fried Golden Brown and drenched in cheese!

BREADED ONION RINGS

BREADED ONION RINGS

$6.99

Served W/ Ranch

FRENCH FRIES

FRENCH FRIES

$3.99

Golden & Crispy

BREADED CHEESE STICKS

BREADED CHEESE STICKS

$7.19

Served with Honey Mustard or Warm Marinara

CHICKEN TENDERS w/ FRIES

CHICKEN TENDERS w/ FRIES

$9.79

Served with Ranch or BBQ Sauce

BUTTER GARLIC BREAD STICKS

BUTTER GARLIC BREAD STICKS

$6.49

Served with Warm Marinara

CHEEESY BREAD

$7.49

Butter Garlic Breadsticks topped with Melted Cheese & Served with Warm Marina

BREADED MUSHROOMS

BREADED MUSHROOMS

$7.29

Served with Warm Marinara or Honey Mustard

BREADED JACK CHEESE CUBES

BREADED JACK CHEESE CUBES

$7.49

Served with Honey Mustard or Marinara

FUNNEL CAKE FRIES

FUNNEL CAKE FRIES

$5.49

With Sugar or Cinnamon

LOADED NACHOS

LOADED NACHOS

$12.99

Grilled Chicken or Beef, Nachos Chips, Sour Cream, Olives & Salsa, Diced Tomatoes & Onions with Warm cheddar Cheese, drizzled with our sweet and hot sauce

CHICKEN TENDERS

$7.49

4 Large all white meat chicken tenders breaded and fried golden brown! Pick a sauce for dipping!

BAVARIAN PRETZLE

$6.99Out of stock

Oh my! You need one of these! absolutely delicious. Great for sharing!

SUBS

ITALIAN SUB

ITALIAN SUB

$6.29+

Salami, Capicole, Ham, Provolone, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Italian Dressing or Mayo.

Steak & Cheese Sub

Steak & Cheese Sub

$6.99+

USDA Grilled Ribeye. Provolone Cheese, Fried Green Peppers & Onions. Mayo or Italian Dressing.

Cowboy Cheesesteak Sub

$7.29+

Our delicious cheese-Steak Sub with a generous portion of bacon And ourTangy BBQ Sauce.

Grilled Chicken & Cheese Sub

$6.99+

Grilled Chicken! Provolone Cheese, Fried Green Peppers & Onions, Mayo or Italian Dressing.

Trojan Sub

$6.99+

Fresh Turkey, Ham, Bacon, Swiss, Breaded Onion Rings Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo

Little Nicky Sub

$6.99+

Sweet and Hot Buffalo Chicken Tenders, Melted Provolone Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, onion and French Fries!

Meatball Sub

Meatball Sub

$6.99+

Homemade Italian Meatballs, Parmesan Cheese, Marinara Sauce, Provolone

Chicken Bacon Cheddar Ranch Sub

$6.99+

Grilled chicken Cheddar Cheese and Bacon

The Big Reffo Sub

$6.29+

A stack of Baked ham, your- choice of cheese, Dressing & veggies

TURKEY SUB

$10.99+

WINGS

AWARD WINNING! Large and delicious! Bone in or Boneless! You choose!

6 Bone-In Wings

$8.99

6 Bone in Wings fried golden brown, pick from one of our delicious sauces.

12 Bone-In Wings

$16.99

12 Bone in Wings fried golden brown, pick from one of our delicious sauces.

48 Bone-In Wings

$62.99

1/2lb. Boneless Wings

$7.49

1lb. Boneless Wings

$12.49

4lb. Boneless Wings

$45.99

SALADS

Fresh Greens and lots of toppings to choose from!

TOSSED SALAD

$5.29

Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pep- peroni and Choice of Dressing

Chef Salad

$11.99

Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pepper- oni, Green Peppers, Turkey, Olives, Ham, Hard Boiled Egg, Provolone Cheese, and Choice of Dressing

Pittsburgh Salad

$11.99

Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, choice of: grilled chicken, steak or chicken tenders.

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$11.99

Lettuce, Tomato, Onion , Hard Boiled Eggs, Fries, Provolone Cheese, Buffalo Chicken Tenders and Choice of Dressing

Family Salad

$14.99

Feeds 4-6 ppl. Lett, tom, onion Croutons. Pepperoni, Cheese and your choice of Italian or Ranch or BOTH!

LOADED FRIES

Loaded Cheddar Cheese Fries

$9.49

LOADED Buffalo Cheddar Fries

$10.79

Crispy golden brown fries, cheddar cheese, your choice of our Buffalo Sauce or our Sweet and Hot sauce

LOADED Pulled Pork Fries

$10.99

Golden brown fries smothered in cheddar cheese with our Signature BBQ pulled pork

LOADED Bacon Cheese Fries

$10.99

Crispy golden fries loaded with Bacon and smothered w/ cheddar cheese

LOADED Garbage Can Fries

$12.49

Crispy Golden Fries, Cheddar Cheese, Bacon, Hot rings, Green Pepper and Onions, Diced Ham & your choice of Pulled Pork, Grilled Chicken or Steak

LOADED Cheddar Bacon Ranch fries

$11.49

Golden Crisp Fries, Grilled Chicken, Real Bacon Bits, Cheddar Cheese & a Drizzle of Ranch Dressing

LOADED Triple Pig Fries

$12.49

Crispy Golden Fries– Cheddar Cheese, Chopped Ham, Crispy Smoked Bacon and BBQ Pulled Pork

BURGERS

Classic Burger

$9.99

CUSTOM GRIND BEEF, SHORTRIB, BRISKET & SIRLOIN. TOASTED BRIOCHE ROLL, YOUR CHOICE OF LETT, TOMATO, ONION & PICKLES!

Cheeseburger

$10.99

CUSTOM GRIND BEEF, SHORTRIB, BRISKET & SIRLOIN. TOASTED BRIOCHE ROLL. YOUR CHOICE OF LETTUCE, TOMATO, ONION AND PICKLES

Bacon Cheeseburger

$11.49

CUSTOM GRIND BEEF, SHORTRIB, BRISKET & SIRLOIN. TOASTED BRIOCHE ROLL. YOUR CHOICE OF LETTUCE, TOMATO, ONION & PICKLE.

Onion Mushroom Melt Burger

$11.49

CUSTOM GRIND BEEF, BRISKET, SIRLOIN & SHORTRIB. TOASTED BRIOCH ROLL, YOUR CHOICE OF LETTUCE, TOMATO, ONION & PICKLE

Godzilla Burger

$11.99

Custom Grind Beef, Brisket, Short rib & Sirloin, 3 Pieces of Thick Sliced Bacon, Fried Egg, Your Choice of Cheese with a drizzle of Sweet & Hot Sauce, Toasted Brioche roll. LTOP

Zoom Zoom Burger

$11.99

Custom Grind Beef, Briskey, Sirloin & Short rib, Two Breaded Mozzarella Cheese Sticks, 3 Slices of Thick Sliced Applewood Bacon, Onion Rings with our Dijon mustard. LTOP

BBQ Blues Bacon Cheeseburger

$11.99

Custom Grind Beef, Brisket, Short Rib & Sirloin. Thick Slab Bacon, BBQ Sauce & Blue Cheese dressing on a Toasted Brioche roll, Your Choice of LTOP! Simply Fabulous!

Texas Mess Burger

$11.99

Custom Grind Beef, Brisket, Short Rib & Sirloin. BBQ Pulled Pork, Melted Jack Cheese & Tangy BBQ Sauce

STROMBOLIS

Fresh dough and cheese on the inside! Add toppings to make it your own. Sauce on the side!
Small Stromboli

Small Stromboli

$8.49

Filled with custom cheese blend and the toppings of your choice, baked golden brown and served with sauce on them side.

Large Stromboli

$14.99

Filled with custom cheese blend and the toppings of your choice, baked golden brown and served with sauce on them side.

XL Stromboli

$23.99

Filled with custom cheese blend and the toppings of your choice, baked golden brown and served with sauce on them side.

MAC AND CHEESE BOWLS

WHITE CHEDDAR MAC BOWL

$8.49

Just the mac and cheese

BBQ PULLED PORK MAC BOWL

$12.49

Our BBQ pulled pork piled high on a bowl of mac & cheese

GRILLED CHICKEN MAC BOWL

$12.49

Grilled and seasoned chicken on a bowl of mac and cheese

BBQ CHICKEN MAC BOWL

$12.49

BBQ chicken on top of a bowl of our mac and cheese

SWEET-N-HOT CHICKEN MAC BOWL

$12.49

Grilled chicken drowned in our signature sweet-n-hot sauce

APPLEWOOD SMOKED BACON BOWL

$12.49

Our slab applewood bacon chopped and mixed with the mac & cheese

CLUCK CLUCK BOWLS

Cluck Cluck Bowl

$13.99

SANDWICHES

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$9.49

Slow Cooked Pulled Pork, Tangy BBQ Sauce, Your Choice of Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$5.69

Old fashioned comfort food. Your choice of cheese

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$9.99

Grilled or Fried Chicken, Jack Cheese, Sweet-N-Hot buffalo Sauce, drizzle of ranch Dressing LTO

Super Freak Chicken Sandwich

Super Freak Chicken Sandwich

$9.99

Chicken, Melted Provolone Cheese, Thick Sliced Bacon, Sweet Habanera Glaze LTO

Triple Pig

$9.99

Grilled Capicole Ham, Thick Smoked Bacon, Pulled Pork, Melted Provolone or American Cheese, Tangy BBQ Sauce

Fat Zombie

$9.99

Breaded Sweet & Hot Buffalo Chicken Tenders, Deep Fried provolone and Melt- ed Jack Cheese

Extreme BLT

$7.99

5 Pieces of Our Thick Sliced Slab Bacon, American Cheese, Mayo, Fresh Sliced Tomato, Lettuce, Onion

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$9.49

Deep Fried or Grilled Chicken Tenders, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion., Mayo or Honey Mustard

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$9.49

Deep Fried or Grilled Chicken Tenders, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion., Mayo or Honey Mustard

Fish Sandwich

$12.49

Deep Fried Breaded Cod, Served with Tartar or Cocktail Sauce

Breakfast Sandwich

$3.79

Made Fresh to Order! Sausage, Ham or Bacon, a Fresh Egg and American Cheese on a Muffin or Bagel

HOT SAUSAGE SANDWHICH

$8.49

Our signature "HOT" Sausage baked in our Marinara with Grilled green peppers and onions and your choice of cheese. Served on a toasted brioche roll. This is a pretty spicy sandwhich!

Specials

LARGE 2 TOPPING PIZZA

$17.99

XL 2 TOPPING PIZZA

$28.99

PARTY PIZZA 2 TOPPING

$34.99

LARGE 1 TOPPING PIZZA & 2LB. WINGS

$38.99

LARGE 2 TOPPING PIZZA & 1LB. WINGS

$28.99
All hours

Call for Open Hours

Restaurant info

The best gas station food you’ll ever try!

Location

5556 STATE ROUTE 982, Derry, PA 15627

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

