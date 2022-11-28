Pitstop Pizza Sunoco and cafe 5556 STATE ROUTE 982
5556 STATE ROUTE 982
Derry, PA 15627
Popular Items
PIZZAS
Small Pizza
Large Pizza
XL Pizza
Party Pizza
GLUTEN FREE
Cauliflower
Pizza Sub
Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Butter Garlic Sauce , Grilled Chicken Breast , Custom Blend Cheese ,Our Own Homemade Buffalo Sauce , Cheddar Cheese, Diced Onions
BBQ Chicken Pizza
Butter Garlic Sauce, Cus- tom Blend Cheese, Grilled Chicken Breast, Cheddar Cheese, Sweet and Tangy BBQ Sauce, Diced Onions
EXTREME MEATLOVERS PIZZA
Ham , Pepperoni , Sausage , Bacon, Onions Hot Pepper rings, Green Peppers, Custom Blend Cheese
STEAK N CHEESE PIZZA
Butter Garlic Sauce, USDA Grilled Steak, Green Peppers, Hot Pepper Rings , Onions and Spicy Ranch Dressing
SWEET-N-HOT CHICKEN
Grilled Chicken, Sweet- N-Hot Sauce, Custom Blend Cheese, Ched- dar Cheese, Onions, Hot Rings and Deli- cious homemade Spicy Ranch Dressing
Small White Pizza
Butter Garlic Sauce & our Custom Cheese Blend with fresh diced Tomatoes
Large White Pizza
Butter Garlic Sauce & our Custom Cheese Blend with fresh diced Tomatoes
XL White Pizza
Butter Garlic Sauce & our Custom Cheese Blend with fresh diced Tomatoes
Cauliflower Crust White Pizza
Cauliflower Crust, Butter Garlic Sauce & our Custom Cheese Blend with fresh diced Tomatoes and dusted with parm cheese!
Gluten Free Crust White Pizza
Butter Garlic Sauce & our Custom Cheese Blend with fresh diced Tomatoes
Small Breakfast Pizza
Custom Blend Cheese, Scrambled eggs, onions, green peppers
Large Breakfast Pizza
Custom Blend Cheese, Scrambled eggs, onions, green peppers
XL Breakfast Pizza
Custom Blend Cheese, Scrambled eggs, onions, green peppers
APPETIZERS/SNACKS
CUP OF BACON
12 Pieces of bacon
FRIED DOUGH
Our Fresh Dough deep fried and dredged in sugar!
CHEESE FRIES
Fried Golden Brown and drenched in cheese!
BREADED ONION RINGS
Served W/ Ranch
FRENCH FRIES
Golden & Crispy
BREADED CHEESE STICKS
Served with Honey Mustard or Warm Marinara
CHICKEN TENDERS w/ FRIES
Served with Ranch or BBQ Sauce
BUTTER GARLIC BREAD STICKS
Served with Warm Marinara
CHEEESY BREAD
Butter Garlic Breadsticks topped with Melted Cheese & Served with Warm Marina
BREADED MUSHROOMS
Served with Warm Marinara or Honey Mustard
BREADED JACK CHEESE CUBES
Served with Honey Mustard or Marinara
FUNNEL CAKE FRIES
With Sugar or Cinnamon
LOADED NACHOS
Grilled Chicken or Beef, Nachos Chips, Sour Cream, Olives & Salsa, Diced Tomatoes & Onions with Warm cheddar Cheese, drizzled with our sweet and hot sauce
CHICKEN TENDERS
4 Large all white meat chicken tenders breaded and fried golden brown! Pick a sauce for dipping!
BAVARIAN PRETZLE
Oh my! You need one of these! absolutely delicious. Great for sharing!
SUBS
ITALIAN SUB
Salami, Capicole, Ham, Provolone, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Italian Dressing or Mayo.
Steak & Cheese Sub
USDA Grilled Ribeye. Provolone Cheese, Fried Green Peppers & Onions. Mayo or Italian Dressing.
Cowboy Cheesesteak Sub
Our delicious cheese-Steak Sub with a generous portion of bacon And ourTangy BBQ Sauce.
Grilled Chicken & Cheese Sub
Grilled Chicken! Provolone Cheese, Fried Green Peppers & Onions, Mayo or Italian Dressing.
Trojan Sub
Fresh Turkey, Ham, Bacon, Swiss, Breaded Onion Rings Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo
Little Nicky Sub
Sweet and Hot Buffalo Chicken Tenders, Melted Provolone Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, onion and French Fries!
Meatball Sub
Homemade Italian Meatballs, Parmesan Cheese, Marinara Sauce, Provolone
Chicken Bacon Cheddar Ranch Sub
Grilled chicken Cheddar Cheese and Bacon
The Big Reffo Sub
A stack of Baked ham, your- choice of cheese, Dressing & veggies
TURKEY SUB
WINGS
SALADS
TOSSED SALAD
Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pep- peroni and Choice of Dressing
Chef Salad
Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pepper- oni, Green Peppers, Turkey, Olives, Ham, Hard Boiled Egg, Provolone Cheese, and Choice of Dressing
Pittsburgh Salad
Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, choice of: grilled chicken, steak or chicken tenders.
Buffalo Chicken Salad
Lettuce, Tomato, Onion , Hard Boiled Eggs, Fries, Provolone Cheese, Buffalo Chicken Tenders and Choice of Dressing
Family Salad
Feeds 4-6 ppl. Lett, tom, onion Croutons. Pepperoni, Cheese and your choice of Italian or Ranch or BOTH!
LOADED FRIES
Loaded Cheddar Cheese Fries
LOADED Buffalo Cheddar Fries
Crispy golden brown fries, cheddar cheese, your choice of our Buffalo Sauce or our Sweet and Hot sauce
LOADED Pulled Pork Fries
Golden brown fries smothered in cheddar cheese with our Signature BBQ pulled pork
LOADED Bacon Cheese Fries
Crispy golden fries loaded with Bacon and smothered w/ cheddar cheese
LOADED Garbage Can Fries
Crispy Golden Fries, Cheddar Cheese, Bacon, Hot rings, Green Pepper and Onions, Diced Ham & your choice of Pulled Pork, Grilled Chicken or Steak
LOADED Cheddar Bacon Ranch fries
Golden Crisp Fries, Grilled Chicken, Real Bacon Bits, Cheddar Cheese & a Drizzle of Ranch Dressing
LOADED Triple Pig Fries
Crispy Golden Fries– Cheddar Cheese, Chopped Ham, Crispy Smoked Bacon and BBQ Pulled Pork
BURGERS
Classic Burger
CUSTOM GRIND BEEF, SHORTRIB, BRISKET & SIRLOIN. TOASTED BRIOCHE ROLL, YOUR CHOICE OF LETT, TOMATO, ONION & PICKLES!
Cheeseburger
CUSTOM GRIND BEEF, SHORTRIB, BRISKET & SIRLOIN. TOASTED BRIOCHE ROLL. YOUR CHOICE OF LETTUCE, TOMATO, ONION AND PICKLES
Bacon Cheeseburger
CUSTOM GRIND BEEF, SHORTRIB, BRISKET & SIRLOIN. TOASTED BRIOCHE ROLL. YOUR CHOICE OF LETTUCE, TOMATO, ONION & PICKLE.
Onion Mushroom Melt Burger
CUSTOM GRIND BEEF, BRISKET, SIRLOIN & SHORTRIB. TOASTED BRIOCH ROLL, YOUR CHOICE OF LETTUCE, TOMATO, ONION & PICKLE
Godzilla Burger
Custom Grind Beef, Brisket, Short rib & Sirloin, 3 Pieces of Thick Sliced Bacon, Fried Egg, Your Choice of Cheese with a drizzle of Sweet & Hot Sauce, Toasted Brioche roll. LTOP
Zoom Zoom Burger
Custom Grind Beef, Briskey, Sirloin & Short rib, Two Breaded Mozzarella Cheese Sticks, 3 Slices of Thick Sliced Applewood Bacon, Onion Rings with our Dijon mustard. LTOP
BBQ Blues Bacon Cheeseburger
Custom Grind Beef, Brisket, Short Rib & Sirloin. Thick Slab Bacon, BBQ Sauce & Blue Cheese dressing on a Toasted Brioche roll, Your Choice of LTOP! Simply Fabulous!
Texas Mess Burger
Custom Grind Beef, Brisket, Short Rib & Sirloin. BBQ Pulled Pork, Melted Jack Cheese & Tangy BBQ Sauce
STROMBOLIS
Small Stromboli
Filled with custom cheese blend and the toppings of your choice, baked golden brown and served with sauce on them side.
Large Stromboli
Filled with custom cheese blend and the toppings of your choice, baked golden brown and served with sauce on them side.
XL Stromboli
Filled with custom cheese blend and the toppings of your choice, baked golden brown and served with sauce on them side.
MAC AND CHEESE BOWLS
WHITE CHEDDAR MAC BOWL
Just the mac and cheese
BBQ PULLED PORK MAC BOWL
Our BBQ pulled pork piled high on a bowl of mac & cheese
GRILLED CHICKEN MAC BOWL
Grilled and seasoned chicken on a bowl of mac and cheese
BBQ CHICKEN MAC BOWL
BBQ chicken on top of a bowl of our mac and cheese
SWEET-N-HOT CHICKEN MAC BOWL
Grilled chicken drowned in our signature sweet-n-hot sauce
APPLEWOOD SMOKED BACON BOWL
Our slab applewood bacon chopped and mixed with the mac & cheese
CLUCK CLUCK BOWLS
SANDWICHES
Pulled Pork Sandwich
Slow Cooked Pulled Pork, Tangy BBQ Sauce, Your Choice of Cheese
Grilled Cheese
Old fashioned comfort food. Your choice of cheese
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
Grilled or Fried Chicken, Jack Cheese, Sweet-N-Hot buffalo Sauce, drizzle of ranch Dressing LTO
Super Freak Chicken Sandwich
Chicken, Melted Provolone Cheese, Thick Sliced Bacon, Sweet Habanera Glaze LTO
Triple Pig
Grilled Capicole Ham, Thick Smoked Bacon, Pulled Pork, Melted Provolone or American Cheese, Tangy BBQ Sauce
Fat Zombie
Breaded Sweet & Hot Buffalo Chicken Tenders, Deep Fried provolone and Melt- ed Jack Cheese
Extreme BLT
5 Pieces of Our Thick Sliced Slab Bacon, American Cheese, Mayo, Fresh Sliced Tomato, Lettuce, Onion
Fried Chicken Sandwich
Deep Fried or Grilled Chicken Tenders, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion., Mayo or Honey Mustard
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Deep Fried or Grilled Chicken Tenders, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion., Mayo or Honey Mustard
Fish Sandwich
Deep Fried Breaded Cod, Served with Tartar or Cocktail Sauce
Breakfast Sandwich
Made Fresh to Order! Sausage, Ham or Bacon, a Fresh Egg and American Cheese on a Muffin or Bagel
HOT SAUSAGE SANDWHICH
Our signature "HOT" Sausage baked in our Marinara with Grilled green peppers and onions and your choice of cheese. Served on a toasted brioche roll. This is a pretty spicy sandwhich!
