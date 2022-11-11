Sharky's Cafe - 3960 Route 30
3960 Route 30
Latrobe, PA 15650
Popular Items
Appetizers
Spinach Dip
Served with Tortilla Chips
Buffalo Dip
Served with Tortilla Chips
Banana Peppers
Buffalo Fries
Topped with Choice of Wing Sauce, Cheese and Bacon
Chippers
Onion Ring Basket
Chicken Tenders
Cheese Sticks
Boardwalk Fries
Wings Boneless
Wings
Peel and Eat Shrimp
Quesadilla
Served with Side of Salsa and Sour Cream
Nachos and Cheese
Hot Cheese Balls
Polish Wings (Fried Pierogies)
Side Salad
Chicken Tenders w/Side
Truffle Parm Fries
Sharky's Bread Stix
Avocado Toast
Grilled Rye toast, smashed avocado, sea salt, EVOO, lime juice and marinated garlic tomatoes
3 Jars of Dip
Eggplant and Vidalia onion dip, pimento cheese dip, hummus, feta cheese, black olives with multigrain tortillas and veggie sticks
Elote Dip
New Nacho Grande
Mini Nacho Grande
Homemade Soups
Salads
Burgers
Classic Burger
Black Angus beef seasoned and grilled to perfection with your choice of toppings.
Southwest Burger
10 oz. burger with BBQ sauce, onion rings and pepper jack cheese
Bacon Bleu Cheese Burger
10 oz burger, bacon and creamy bleu cheese.
The Grilled Cheese Cheeseburger
10 oz burger smothered in American cheese topped with lettuce, pickles, onions, tomatoes and bacon. All enveloped in two grilled cheese sandwiches making this the ultimate burger lover's dream and a Steelers training camp favorite.
Impossible Burger
Avocado Burger
10 oz. burger with avocado, sriracha mayo, red onion, marinated garlic tomatoes and a sunny side egg
Dirty South Burger
10 oz. burger with pimento cheese, smoked pork belly, red onions, tomatoes, fresh jalapenos and southern white BBQ sauce
Cheesesteaks
Philly Style Cheesesteak
Sauteed onions, mushrooms and green peppers smothered with provolone cheese and served with red sauce on the side.
California Style Cheesesteak
Topped with provolone cheese, crisp lettuce, onions and fresh tomatoes.
Coast to Coast Style Cheesesteak
The best of the west and east coast! Sauteed onions, mushrooms and green peppers with Provolone cheese, crisp lettuce, raw onions and fresh tomatoes.
Sandwiches
Classic Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Fresh chicken breast grilled to perfection. Ask for it blackened or Cajun for some extra spice.
The Buffingwich
Grilled or fried chicken tossed in one of your favorite wing sauces topped with provolone cheese.
Chicken Parmesan Sandwich
Fried chicken smothered with homemade red sauce topped with melted provolone cheese.
Shark Attack
Giant Atlantic cod breaded and deep fried
Reuben
Mounds of shaved corned beef piled high on thick cut rye, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese and 1,000 island dressing.
Italian Hoagie
Virginia baked ham, hard salami, capicola and provolone cheese topped with fresh tomatoes, onions and lettuce. Served hot and finished with Italian dressing.
Sharky's Club
Sliced turkey, ham and bacon with American & Provolone cheeses, lettuce and tomato on your choice of bread.
Sliced Turkey
Grilled Cheese
Your choice of bread and cheese for this cheesy classic
Rachel
Fried Bologna Sandwich
Fried bologna, pepper jack cheese, sweet and spicy pickles and peppers, onion rings and sweet and spicy mustard.
Pizza
Pizza
Stromboli
Sharky's homemade hand tossed dough stuffed with cheese and your choice of two meat toppings and two vegetable toppings baked to a golden brown. Served with our delicious red sauce on the side.
Hot n Spicy Chicken Pizza
Medium hand tossed only. Grilled chicken and our special blend of cheeses over your favorite wing sauce.
CHEESESTEAK PIZZA
Medium hand tossed only. Thinly sliced Philly steak, sauteed mushrooms, onions and green peppers on a ranch sauce.
Banana Pepper Pizza
Large hand tossed only. Our pizza sauce topped with slices of our delicious stuffed banana peppers covered with provolone cheese.
Pierogi Pizza
Medium hand tossed only. Homemade mashed potatoes and sauteed onions topped with a blend of cheddar and provolone cheese.
Tacos
House Specialties
Half a Broasted Chicken Dinner
Crispy breaded and juicy!
Half Rack BBQ Ribs Platter
Succulent Baby Back Ribs served with a side salad and choice of 1 side
Full Rack BBQ Ribs Platter
Succulent baby back ribs served with a side salad and choice of 1 side
Chicken Fajitas
Chicken, fried onions and peppers in a sizzling skillet. Flour tortillas, cheese, salsa, lettuce, tomato & sour cream on the side.
Steak Fajitas
Steak, fried onions and peppers in a sizzling skillet. Flour tortillas, cheese, salsa, lettuce, tomato & sour cream on the side.
Shrimp Fajitas
Half Rack Ribs
Full Rack Alone
Dinners
8oz Filet
Banana Pepper Parmesan
Banana Peppers stuffed with Italian sausage and smothered in red sauce finished with melted provolone cheese and served with pasta and salad.
Cajun Baked Fish
Fresh fish prepared with the chef's special sauce and lightly dusted with Cajun seasoning and bread crumbs.
Chicken Marsala
Chicken Parmesan
Boneless breast of chicken breaded and smothered in red sauce finished with melted provolone cheese and served with a side of pasta and salad.
Grilled Fish
Fresh, perfectly grilled fish of your choice.
Jack Daniels Chicken
Fresh chicken fillets sauteed with onions, red and green peppers and hot pepper flakes. Finished with pepper jack cheese and a Jack Daniels brown sauce.
Petite Filet
An 8 oz (4-5 oz for the petite) portion of the most tender cuts cooked to perfection.
Stuffed Chicken
Stuffed Pork Chop
Pork Belly Mac & Cheese
Macaroni and Cheese with BBQ marinated pork belly and pimento cheese
Herb Butter Grouper
Pasta
Kids Menu
Desserts
A La Carte Sides
Shoestring Fries
Mashed Potatoes
Loaded Mashed Potatoes
Vegetable Du Jour
Please call restaurant for Today's Vegetable Option
Side Salad
Side Spaghetti
Served with Red Sauce
Side Spaghetti with Meat Sauce
Truffle Parm Fries
Boardwalk Fries
Applesauce
Cottage Cheese
Add Shrimp (6)
Small Buffalo Fries
Side Meatballs
Jumbo Shoestring
Avocado Corn Smash
Mac & Cheese
Loaded Mac & Cheese
Cheesy Country Potatoes
The Pier Menu
Pot Roast Dip
BBQ pot roast topped with bubbly cheese and breadsticks for dipping.
Asiago Chicken Peppers
Chicken, roasted red potatoes, broccoli & sweet peppers topped with Asiago cheese.
Dill Salmon
Roasted red potatoes & broccoli topped with grilled salmon and creamy dill sauce.
Pork Belly Tacos
Shredded pork belly topped with creamy slaw and cilantro. 4 tacos per order.
Oven Roasted Wings
5 cast iron roasted wings topped with rosemary.
Snow Pea Martini
Marinated & sautéed snow peas served with a Dijon Aioli.
Pierogies and Kielbasa
Pierogies and Kielbasa topped with fried onions
Ahi Tuna
Sushi grade Ahi tuna seared and sliced thin. Served with ponzu sauce and wasabi.
Gobble Tacos
Southern Mojo Pizza
Roasted Red Pepper Dip
Bourbon Scallops
Extra Pier Breadsticks
NA Beverages
Aquafina
Gatorade
Apple Juice
Orange Juice
Cranberry Juice
Diet Pepsi
Pepsi
Root Beer
Orange Soda
Vanilla Soda
Black Cherry Soda
Red Bull
Milk
Mountain Dew
Sierra Mist
Dr. Pepper
Schweppes Ginger Ale
Brisk Raspberry Tea
Tropicana Lemonade
Pepsi
Diet Pepsi
Freshly Brewed Sweet Tea
Freshly Brewed Unsweet Tea
Coffee
Tea
Soda Pitcher
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
3960 Route 30, Latrobe, PA 15650