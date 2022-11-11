Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Bars & Lounges
Pizza

Sharky's Cafe - 3960 Route 30

464 Reviews

$$

3960 Route 30

Latrobe, PA 15650

Order Again

Popular Items

Wings
Pizza
Philly Style Cheesesteak

Appetizers

Spinach Dip

Spinach Dip

$12.50

Served with Tortilla Chips

Buffalo Dip

Buffalo Dip

$12.50

Served with Tortilla Chips

Banana Peppers

Banana Peppers

$13.50
Buffalo Fries

Buffalo Fries

$10.50

Topped with Choice of Wing Sauce, Cheese and Bacon

Chippers

Chippers

$7.50
Onion Ring Basket

Onion Ring Basket

$6.99
Chicken Tenders

Chicken Tenders

$10.00
Cheese Sticks

Cheese Sticks

$8.00

Boardwalk Fries

$5.25
Wings Boneless

Wings Boneless

$11.50
Wings

Wings

$8.00
Peel and Eat Shrimp

Peel and Eat Shrimp

$14.50
Quesadilla

Quesadilla

$8.75

Served with Side of Salsa and Sour Cream

Nachos and Cheese

$9.00
Hot Cheese Balls

Hot Cheese Balls

$8.00
Polish Wings (Fried Pierogies)

Polish Wings (Fried Pierogies)

$11.00
Side Salad

Side Salad

$4.99
Chicken Tenders w/Side

Chicken Tenders w/Side

$12.50

Truffle Parm Fries

$7.99
Sharky's Bread Stix

Sharky's Bread Stix

$6.99
Avocado Toast

Avocado Toast

$12.00

Grilled Rye toast, smashed avocado, sea salt, EVOO, lime juice and marinated garlic tomatoes

3 Jars of Dip

3 Jars of Dip

$18.00

Eggplant and Vidalia onion dip, pimento cheese dip, hummus, feta cheese, black olives with multigrain tortillas and veggie sticks

Elote Dip

$13.00
New Nacho Grande

New Nacho Grande

Mini Nacho Grande

Mini Nacho Grande

Homemade Soups

Soup Du Jour

$4.50

Wedding Soup

$4.50

Quart Of Soup

$14.00

Salads

Steak Salad

Steak Salad

$16.00
Buffalo Chicken Salad

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$14.50
Large Tossed Salad

Large Tossed Salad

$10.00
Blackened Salad

Blackened Salad

$13.00
Grilled Chicken Salad

Grilled Chicken Salad

$14.00
Fruit & Feta Chicken Salad

Fruit & Feta Chicken Salad

$14.50
Avocado Salad

Avocado Salad

$13.50

Garlic marinated tomatoes, grilled corn, roasted redskins potatoes, avocado, feta cheese with a choice of protein.

Burgers

Classic Burger

Classic Burger

$13.99

Black Angus beef seasoned and grilled to perfection with your choice of toppings.

Southwest Burger

Southwest Burger

$15.50

10 oz. burger with BBQ sauce, onion rings and pepper jack cheese

Bacon Bleu Cheese Burger

$15.50

10 oz burger, bacon and creamy bleu cheese.

The Grilled Cheese Cheeseburger

The Grilled Cheese Cheeseburger

$16.99

10 oz burger smothered in American cheese topped with lettuce, pickles, onions, tomatoes and bacon. All enveloped in two grilled cheese sandwiches making this the ultimate burger lover's dream and a Steelers training camp favorite.

Impossible Burger

$15.50
Avocado Burger

Avocado Burger

$16.50

10 oz. burger with avocado, sriracha mayo, red onion, marinated garlic tomatoes and a sunny side egg

Dirty South Burger

Dirty South Burger

$17.00

10 oz. burger with pimento cheese, smoked pork belly, red onions, tomatoes, fresh jalapenos and southern white BBQ sauce

Cheesesteaks

Philly Style Cheesesteak

Philly Style Cheesesteak

$15.00

Sauteed onions, mushrooms and green peppers smothered with provolone cheese and served with red sauce on the side.

California Style Cheesesteak

California Style Cheesesteak

$15.00

Topped with provolone cheese, crisp lettuce, onions and fresh tomatoes.

Coast to Coast Style Cheesesteak

$15.50

The best of the west and east coast! Sauteed onions, mushrooms and green peppers with Provolone cheese, crisp lettuce, raw onions and fresh tomatoes.

Sandwiches

Classic Grilled Chicken Sandwich

Classic Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$12.99

Fresh chicken breast grilled to perfection. Ask for it blackened or Cajun for some extra spice.

The Buffingwich

The Buffingwich

$12.99

Grilled or fried chicken tossed in one of your favorite wing sauces topped with provolone cheese.

Chicken Parmesan Sandwich

$14.00

Fried chicken smothered with homemade red sauce topped with melted provolone cheese.

Shark Attack

Shark Attack

$16.50

Giant Atlantic cod breaded and deep fried

Reuben

Reuben

$14.50

Mounds of shaved corned beef piled high on thick cut rye, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese and 1,000 island dressing.

Italian Hoagie

Italian Hoagie

$14.50

Virginia baked ham, hard salami, capicola and provolone cheese topped with fresh tomatoes, onions and lettuce. Served hot and finished with Italian dressing.

Sharky's Club

Sharky's Club

$14.50

Sliced turkey, ham and bacon with American & Provolone cheeses, lettuce and tomato on your choice of bread.

Sliced Turkey

$14.00
Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$11.00

Your choice of bread and cheese for this cheesy classic

Rachel

$14.50
Fried Bologna Sandwich

Fried Bologna Sandwich

$12.50

Fried bologna, pepper jack cheese, sweet and spicy pickles and peppers, onion rings and sweet and spicy mustard.

Pizza

Pizza

Stromboli

Stromboli

$16.00

Sharky's homemade hand tossed dough stuffed with cheese and your choice of two meat toppings and two vegetable toppings baked to a golden brown. Served with our delicious red sauce on the side.

Hot n Spicy Chicken Pizza

$18.99

Medium hand tossed only. Grilled chicken and our special blend of cheeses over your favorite wing sauce.

CHEESESTEAK PIZZA

CHEESESTEAK PIZZA

$19.50

Medium hand tossed only. Thinly sliced Philly steak, sauteed mushrooms, onions and green peppers on a ranch sauce.

Banana Pepper Pizza

$25.00

Large hand tossed only. Our pizza sauce topped with slices of our delicious stuffed banana peppers covered with provolone cheese.

Pierogi Pizza

$18.50

Medium hand tossed only. Homemade mashed potatoes and sauteed onions topped with a blend of cheddar and provolone cheese.

Tacos

Fish Tacos

Fish Tacos

$16.50

Fried cod with kolorabi slaw on flour tortillas. 3 tacos per order.

Chicken Bacon Ranch Tacos

Chicken Bacon Ranch Tacos

$15.50

Flour tortillas topped with blackened chicken, bacon, cheddar cheese & ranch slaw. 3 tacos per order

House Specialties

Shrimp, fried onions and peppers in a sizzling skillet. Flour tortillas, cheese, salsa, lettuce, tomato & sour cream on the side.

Half a Broasted Chicken Dinner

$19.00

Crispy breaded and juicy!

Half Rack BBQ Ribs Platter

Half Rack BBQ Ribs Platter

$19.99

Succulent Baby Back Ribs served with a side salad and choice of 1 side

Full Rack BBQ Ribs Platter

Full Rack BBQ Ribs Platter

$29.99

Succulent baby back ribs served with a side salad and choice of 1 side

Chicken Fajitas

Chicken Fajitas

$17.99

Chicken, fried onions and peppers in a sizzling skillet. Flour tortillas, cheese, salsa, lettuce, tomato & sour cream on the side.

Steak Fajitas

$18.99

Steak, fried onions and peppers in a sizzling skillet. Flour tortillas, cheese, salsa, lettuce, tomato & sour cream on the side.

Shrimp Fajitas

$17.99

Half Rack Ribs

$16.99

Full Rack Alone

$25.99

Dinners

8oz Filet

$52.00

Banana Pepper Parmesan

$21.00

Banana Peppers stuffed with Italian sausage and smothered in red sauce finished with melted provolone cheese and served with pasta and salad.

Cajun Baked Fish

Cajun Baked Fish

$21.00

Fresh fish prepared with the chef's special sauce and lightly dusted with Cajun seasoning and bread crumbs.

Chicken Marsala

$21.00

Chicken Parmesan

$19.50

Boneless breast of chicken breaded and smothered in red sauce finished with melted provolone cheese and served with a side of pasta and salad.

Grilled Fish

$21.00

Fresh, perfectly grilled fish of your choice.

Jack Daniels Chicken

Jack Daniels Chicken

$21.00

Fresh chicken fillets sauteed with onions, red and green peppers and hot pepper flakes. Finished with pepper jack cheese and a Jack Daniels brown sauce.

Petite Filet

Petite Filet

$26.50

An 8 oz (4-5 oz for the petite) portion of the most tender cuts cooked to perfection.

Stuffed Chicken

Stuffed Chicken

$19.00

Stuffed Pork Chop

$19.00
Pork Belly Mac & Cheese

Pork Belly Mac & Cheese

$21.50

Macaroni and Cheese with BBQ marinated pork belly and pimento cheese

Herb Butter Grouper

Herb Butter Grouper

$23.50

Pasta

Seafood Alfredo

Seafood Alfredo

$21.50

Our homemade Alfredo sauce tossed with jumbo sea scallops and shrimp served over Fettuccini pasta.

Spaghetti

$14.99

Kids Menu

Kid's Burger

$7.99

Kids Cheeseburger

$7.99

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$7.99
Kid's Spaghetti

Kid's Spaghetti

$7.99

Kid's Chicken Tenders

$7.99

Desserts

Strawberry Cheesecake

$6.00

Caramel Apple Pie

$6.00

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$1.75

A LA MODE ICE CREAM

$2.00

NEW DESSERT

$9.00

Chocolate Ice Cream

$3.00

Vanilla Ice Cream

$3.00

SUNDAE

$4.00

A La Carte Sides

Shoestring Fries

$4.99

Mashed Potatoes

$3.50

Loaded Mashed Potatoes

$5.00

Vegetable Du Jour

$3.50

Please call restaurant for Today's Vegetable Option

Side Salad

$4.99

Side Spaghetti

$4.50

Served with Red Sauce

Side Spaghetti with Meat Sauce

$5.50

Truffle Parm Fries

$7.99

Boardwalk Fries

$5.25+

Applesauce

$2.99

Cottage Cheese

$2.99

Add Shrimp (6)

$8.50

Small Buffalo Fries

$6.99

Side Meatballs

$5.00

Jumbo Shoestring

$5.99

Avocado Corn Smash

$5.99

Mac & Cheese

$3.99

Loaded Mac & Cheese

$5.99

Cheesy Country Potatoes

$4.50

The Pier Menu

Pot Roast Dip

$17.00

BBQ pot roast topped with bubbly cheese and breadsticks for dipping.

Asiago Chicken Peppers

$18.00

Chicken, roasted red potatoes, broccoli & sweet peppers topped with Asiago cheese.

Dill Salmon

$18.50

Roasted red potatoes & broccoli topped with grilled salmon and creamy dill sauce.

Pork Belly Tacos

$16.50

Shredded pork belly topped with creamy slaw and cilantro. 4 tacos per order.

Oven Roasted Wings

$11.00

5 cast iron roasted wings topped with rosemary.

Snow Pea Martini

$3.00

Marinated & sautéed snow peas served with a Dijon Aioli.

Pierogies and Kielbasa

Pierogies and Kielbasa

$12.00

Pierogies and Kielbasa topped with fried onions

Ahi Tuna

$20.00Out of stock

Sushi grade Ahi tuna seared and sliced thin. Served with ponzu sauce and wasabi.

Gobble Tacos

$16.00

Southern Mojo Pizza

$22.00

Roasted Red Pepper Dip

$13.00

Bourbon Scallops

$28.00Out of stock

Extra Pier Breadsticks

$4.00

Lunch Specials

Lowcountry Mashed Potato Bowl

$9.99

Carolina Wedge Salad

$9.99

2 Slices of Pizza with Slide Salad

$9.99

Frozen Custard

Pint Meadows Chocolate

$6.50

Pint Meadows Vanilla

$6.50

Pint Meadows Flavor of the Day

$6.75

Quart Meadows Chocolate

$7.75

Quart Meadows Vanilla

$7.75

Quart Meadows Flavor of The Day

$8.00

NA Beverages

Aquafina

$3.00

Gatorade

$3.00

Apple Juice

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Diet Pepsi

$3.00

Pepsi

$3.00

Root Beer

$3.50

Orange Soda

$3.50

Vanilla Soda

$3.50

Black Cherry Soda

$3.50

Red Bull

$5.00

Milk

$3.00

Mountain Dew

$3.15

Sierra Mist

$3.15

Dr. Pepper

$3.15

Schweppes Ginger Ale

$3.15

Brisk Raspberry Tea

$3.15

Tropicana Lemonade

$3.15

Pepsi

$3.15

Diet Pepsi

$3.15

Freshly Brewed Sweet Tea

$3.15

Freshly Brewed Unsweet Tea

$3.15

Coffee

$3.15

Tea

$3.15

Soda Pitcher

$9.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

3960 Route 30, Latrobe, PA 15650

Directions

