Pizza
Salad
Sandwiches
Abie & Bimbo's Pizza
153 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Abie & Bimbo's Pizza has been serving Greensburg, Seton Hill and UPG since 1967! You've Had The Rest, Now Try The BEST! Voted Best Pizza in Greensburg 4 Years in a row!
Location
1017 Highland Ave, Greensburg, PA 15601
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Greensburg
Vallozzi's Greensburg - Greensburg
4.4 • 729
855 Georges Station Rd Greensburg, PA 15601
View restaurant