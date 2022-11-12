Abie & Bimbo's Pizza imageView gallery
Pizza
Salad
Sandwiches

Abie & Bimbo's Pizza

153 Reviews

$$

1017 Highland Ave

Greensburg, PA 15601

Original Crust Pizza / Sicilian

Small Pizza - Original

$8.99

Med Pizza - Original

$12.99

Lg Pizza - Original

$14.99

X-Lg Pizza - Original

$19.99

Lg Deep Dish Pizza - Original

$16.99

Sicilian

$16.99

Uncooked Pizza

$11.49

Gluten Free Pizza

$10.49

Four Cheese Pizza

4 Cheese Small

$10.49

4 Cheese Medium

$15.99

4 Cheese Large

$18.99

4 Cheese Extra Large

$21.99

4 Cheese Deep Dish

$20.99

Specialty Pizzas

Small Pizza Buffalo Chicken

$11.99

Med Pizza Buffalo Chicken

$16.99

Lg Pizza Buffalo Chicken

$19.99

X-Lg Pizza Buffalo Chicken

$22.99

Lg Deep Dish Pizza Buffalo Chicken

$21.99

Small Pizza —Ranch Steak

$11.99

Med Pizza —Ranch Steak

$16.99

Lg Pizza —Ranch Steak

$19.99

X-Lg Pizza —Ranch Steak

$22.99

Lg Deep Dish Pizza —Ranch Steak

$21.99

Small Pizza —Pierogi

$11.99

Med Pizza —Pierogi

$16.99

Lg Pizza —Pierogi

$19.99

X-Lg Pizza —Pierogi

$22.99

Lg Deep Dish Pizza —Pierogi

$21.99

Small Pizza —Italian White

$11.99

Med Pizza —Italian White

$16.99

Lg Pizza —Italian White

$19.99

X-Lg Pizza —Italian White

$22.99

Lg Deep Dish Pizza —Italian White

$21.99

Small Pizza —Veggie

$11.99

Med Pizza —Veggie

$16.99

Lg Pizza —Veggie

$19.99

X-Lg Pizza —Veggie

$22.99

Lg Deep Dish Pizza —Veggie

$21.99

Small Swinger Pizza

$11.99

Med Swinger Pizza

$16.99

Large Swinger Pizza

$19.99

XLG Swinger Pizza

$22.99

Deep Dish Swinger Pizza

$21.99

Stromboli

Stromboli

$9.99

4 Cheese Stromboli

$10.99

Appetizers & Sides

Bread Sticks

$7.99

Bread Sticks w/Cheese

$9.49

Breaded Cauliflower

$8.49

Breaded Pepperoni (L)

$9.49

Breaded Pepperoni (s)

$7.49

Buffalo Chicken Fries

$9.99

Buffalo French Fries

$6.49

Cheese Sticks

$10.99

Chicken Tenders w/Fries (L)

$12.49

Chicken Tenders w/Fries (s)

$9.49

Cole Slaw

$2.99

Deep Fried Raviolis (1/2 Doz)

$6.49

Deep Fried Raviolis (Dozen)

$10.49

Fresh Cut French Fries (L)

$4.99

Fresh Cut French Fries (s)

$3.99

Fried Dough

$3.99

Fried Veggies

$9.99

Garlic Toast

$4.99

Garlic Toast w/Cheese

$5.99

Homemade Ham Potato Skins

$9.99

Homemade Onion Rings

$9.99Out of stock

Homemade Potato Chips

$6.50

Hot Pepper Cheese Balls (1/2 Doz.)

$5.49

Hot Pepper Cheese Balls (Dozen)

$8.49

Jumbo Wings (1/2 Doz)

$11.99

Jumbo Wings (Dozen)

$21.99

Pepperoni Roll

$5.49

Potato Wedges (L)

$6.49

Potato Wedges (s)

$5.49

Roasted Red Pepper Breadsticks

$9.49

Veggies and Dip

$7.49

Fish

Fish Sandwich (Half-Pound)

$8.99

Fish Sandwich (1-Pound)

$12.99

Fish Platter (Half-Pound)

$10.99

Fish Platter (1-Pound)

$14.99

Piece of Fish

$6.99

Fish Special

$23.00Out of stock

Salads

Antipasto Salad (s)

$9.49

Antipasto Salad (L)

$11.49

Buffalo Chicken Salad (s)

$9.49

Buffalo Chicken Salad (L)

$11.99

Chef Salad (s)

$9.49

Chef Salad (L)

$11.49

Garden Salad (s)

$8.49

Garden Salad (L)

$9.49

Grilled Chicken Salad (s)

$9.49

Grilled Chicken Salad (L)

$11.99

Spicy Antipasto Salad (s)

$9.49

Spicy Antipasto Salad (L)

$11.99

Steak Salad (s)

$9.49

Steak Salad (L)

$11.49

Turkey Salad (s)

$9.49

Turkey Salad (L)

$11.49

Subs / Sandwiches

5 Cheese Sub (Half)

$9.99

5 Cheese Sub (Whole)

$11.99

Ham & Cheese Sub (Half)

$9.99

Ham & Cheese Sub (Whole)

$11.99

Meatball Sub (Half)

$9.99

Meatball Sub (Whole)

$11.99

Pizza Steak Sub (Half)

$9.99

Pizza Steak Sub (Whole)

$11.99

Steak & Cheese Sub (Half)

$9.99

Steak & Cheese Sub (Whole)

$11.99

Swinger Sub (Half)

$9.99

Swinger Sub (Whole)

$11.99

Turkey & Cheese Sub (Half)

$9.99

Turkey & Cheese Sub (Whole)

$11.99

Club Sub ( Half)

$9.99

Club Sub (Whole)

$12.99

Pizzaroni Sub (Half)

$9.99

Pizzaroni Sub (Whole)

$11.99

Breaded Chicken Tender Sub (Half)

$10.49

Breaded Chicken Tender Sub (Whole)

$12.99

Capicola Deluxe Sub (Half)

$10.49

Capicola Deluxe Sub (Whole)

$12.49

Super Swinger Sub (Half)

$10.49

Super Swinger Sub (Whole)

$12.99

Veggie Sub (Half)

$9.99

Veggie Sub (Whole)

$11.99

Warehouse Special Sub (Half)

$10.49

Warehouse Special Sub (Whole)

$12.99

White Pizza Sub (Half)

$9.99

White Pizza Sub (Whole)

$11.99

Hot Sausage

$8.99

Beverages

2 Liter

$3.49

20 Oz

$2.49
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Abie & Bimbo's Pizza has been serving Greensburg, Seton Hill and UPG since 1967! You've Had The Rest, Now Try The BEST! Voted Best Pizza in Greensburg 4 Years in a row!

Website

Location

1017 Highland Ave, Greensburg, PA 15601

Directions

Abie & Bimbo's Pizza image
Abie & Bimbo's Pizza image

