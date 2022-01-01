Pizza Heights
177 Wadsworth ave
New York, NY 10033
Popular Items
PIZZE
Margherita
Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Parmesan, Fresh Basil, Extra Virgin Olive Oil. IMPORTANT! DIFFERENT CRUST. These are genuine Naples-style pizzas. Just like you would get in Naples. THAT MEANS THE CRUST IS MORE PLIABLE. It is pliable so that you can fold it in on itself as you eat it. If this type crust is NOT to your liking, we suggest you try our fabulous focaccia. It features a flaky delicate crust that is more rigid. (It will also melt in your mouth.)
Pepperoni
Pepperoni, Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Parmesan, Extra Virgin Olive Oil. IMPORTANT! DIFFERENT CRUST. These are genuine Naples-style pizzas. Just like you would get in Naples. THAT MEANS THE CRUST IS MORE PLIABLE. It is pliable so that you can fold it in on itself as you eat it. If this type crust is NOT to your liking, we suggest you try our fabulous focaccia. It features a flaky delicate crust that is more rigid. (It will also melt in your mouth.)
Marinara
Tomato Sauce, Fresh Garlic, Oregano, Fresh Basil, Extra Virgin Olive Oil. IMPORTANT! DIFFERENT CRUST. These are genuine Naples-style pizzas. Just like you would get in Naples. THAT MEANS THE CRUST IS MORE PLIABLE. It is pliable so that you can fold it in on itself as you eat it. If this type crust is NOT to your liking, we suggest you try our fabulous focaccia. It features a flaky delicate crust that is more rigid. (It will also melt in your mouth.)
Diavola
Spicy Italian Salami, Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Parmesan, Fresh Basil, Extra Virgin Olive Oil.
Mushroom & Ham
Mushroom, Ham, Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Fresh Basil, Parmesan, Extra Virgin Olive Oil.
Italian Sausages
Italian Sausages,Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Parmesan, Fresh Basil, Extra Virgin Olive Oil.
Calzone
Filled with Ricotta Cheese, Smoked Mozzarella, Ham, Tomato Sauce, Black Pepper, Parmesan, Extra Virgin Olive Oil.
Siciliana
Eggplants, Parmesan, Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Fresh Basil, Extra Virgin Olive Oil.
4 Cheese
Gorgonzola, Mozzarella, Smoked Mozzarella, Parmesan, Fresh Basil, Extra Virgin Olive Oil.
Burrata
Fresh Burrata, Cherry Tomato, Arugula, Mozzarella, Parmesan, Extra Virgin Olive Oil.
Chicken Pizza
Choice of Buffalo or Plain Chicken, Mozzarella, Parmesan, Fresh Cilantro, Ranch Sauce, Extra Virgin Olive Oil.
Truffle
White Truffle Cream, Black Truffle Shaved, Mozzarella, Parmesan, Extra Virgin Olive Oil.
Vegetariana 🌱
Eggplants, Mushrooms, Zucchini, Artichokes, Black Olives, Cherry Tomato, Mozzarella, Fresh Basil, Parmesan, Extra Virgin Olive Oil.
Vegan Pizza 🌱
Cauliflower Crust, Vegan Mozzarella, Tomato Sauce, Fresh Basil, Extra Virgin Olive Oil.
Impossible Pizza 🌱
Impossible Meat, Mushrooms, Onions, Smoked Mozzarella, Parmesan, Fresh Basil, Extra Virgin Olive Oil.
Nutella Pizza
Imported Italian Nutella topped with icing sugar.
FOCACCIA
Tomato & Mozzarella
Roman style flat pizza, topped with Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Parmesan, Fresh Basil, Extra Virgin Olive Oil.
Pepperoni
Roman style flat pizza, topped with Pepperoni, Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Parmesan, Fresh Basil, Extra Virgin Olive Oil.
Impossible
Roman style flat pizza, Impossible Meat, Mushrooms, Onions, Smoked Mozzarella, Parmesan, Fresh Basil, Extra Virgin Olive Oil.
Vegetariana
Roman style flat pizza, Eggplants, Mushrooms, Zucchini, Artichokes, Black Olives, Cherry Tomato, Mozzarella, Fresh Basil, Parmesan, Extra Virgin Olive Oil.
Hawaiian
Roman style flat pizza, topped with Pineapple, Tomato Sauce, Ham, Mozzarella, BBQ, Black Olives, Parmesan, Extra Virgin Olive Oil.
Mushroom & Ham
Roman style flat Pizza, Mushroom, Ham, Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Fresh Basil, Parmesan, Extra Virgin Olive Oil.
Chicken Ranch
Roman style flat pizza, Chicken, Mozzarella, Parmesan, Fresh Cilantro, Ranch Sauce, Extra Virgin Olive Oil.
Bufalo Chicken
Roman style flat pizza, Buffalo Chicken, Mozzarella, Parmesan, Fresh Cilantro, Ranch Sauce, Extra Virgin Olive Oil.
Mimosa
Roman style flat pizza, Tomato, Mozzarella, Ham, Green Peppers, Corn, Red Onions, Parmesan, Extra Virgin Olive Oil.
PIZZA BOX
Four Cheese
Gorgonzola, Mozzarella, Smoked Mozzarella, Parmesan, Extra Virgin Olive Oil.
RICE BALLS
ITALIAN SPECIALTIES
HOT COFFEE
Espresso Italiano
Single or double shot of authentic Neapolitan Espresso, brewed the way Italians drink espresso.
Espresso Macchiato
Neapolitan style macchiato , a single or double shot of espresso with dollop of milk foam.
Cortado
Equal part of Espresso and steamed milk. Single or Double.
Drip Coffee
Italian medium-dark roast Coffee.
Latte
Our double shot of Neapolitan Espresso plus your choice of milk. Cold or Steamed.
Cappuccino
Our double shot of Neapolitan Espresso plus your choice of foam milk.
Espresso Americano
Single or double shot of our authentic Neapolitan Espresso plus hot water.
Mokaccino
Moka Chocolate Sauce plus double shot of Espresso and your choice of foam milk.
Hot Chocolate
Thick Italian made hot chocolate. Size 8oz
Hot Tea
COLD COFFEE
GLASS DESSERT
Coppa Crème Brulee & Berries
A layer of raspberry sauce topped with a creamy custard and decorated with mixed berries coated in caramel.
Coppa Mascarpone e Fragole
A sponge cake base topped with mascarpone cream studded with chocolate chips, topped with wild strawberries and strawberry sauce.
Coppa Raspberries & Cream
A delicate sponge cake holds a layer of raspberries topped with mascarpone cream and decorated with crushed pistachios.
Tiramisu Glass
Sponge cake soaked in espresso, topped with mascarpone cream and dusted with cocoa powder.
Chocolate Mousse Glass
Rich chocolate mousse and zabaglione, topped with chocolate curls.
CHEESECAKE
Strawberry Cheesecake
This silky NY Cheesecake, crowned with delicious wild strawberries sits on a sponge cake base.
Italian Ricotta Cheesecake
Traditional Italian ricotta cake sits on a cookie crumb base.
Red Fruit Cheesecake
The cream cheese is blended with red fruit jam to create a soft mousse, placed on a crunchy biscuit base.
Lemon Blueberry Cheesecake
A creamy lemon cheesecake topped with blueberries and brown sugar crumbs, sits on a cookie base.
Pistachio Cheesecake
A creamy pistachio cheesecake with pistachio pieces, topped with a light pistachio mousse and sprinkled with pistachios, on a graham cracker base.
Key lime Cheesecake
A graham cracker base topped with New York cheesecake with a splash of key lime, decorated with a key lime glaze.
Chocolate Ganache Cheesecake
New York style cheesecake topped with a thick, rich layer of chocolate ganache, sits on a chocolate sponge cake base, all coated with chocolate sponge cake crumbs.
Pistacchio & Amaretto Cheesecake
The cream cheese is blended with pistachio cream to create a soft mousse, placed on a crunchy biscuit base with pistachio grains on top.
Coconut Chocolate Cheesecake
Coconut ricotta cream e delicate gianduia cream enclosed in two hazelnut biscuits.
Cheesecake Brule`
A cookie base topped with ricotta and mascarpone cream with dollops of caramel, all topped with caramelized sugar.
Nutella Cheesecake
The cream cheese is blended with Nutella to create a soft mousse, placed on a crunchy biscuit base.
Ricotta & Pear
Delicate ricotta and Williams pear cream enclosed in two hazelnut biscuits.
Dulce de Leche Cheesecake
A graham cracker base holds a velvety dulce de leche cheesecake, topped with dulce de leche mousse and chocolate shavings.
Pumpkin Cheesecake
A cookie crumb base with a pumpkin infused cheesecake, topped with pumpkin butter
CAKES
Carrot Cake
Alternating layers of carrot cake spiced with cinnamon, chopped walnuts and pineapple, covered with a smooth cream cheese topping and sprinkled with crushed walnuts.
Grandmother Cake
Pastry cream with a hint of lemon on a base of shortcrust pastry, covered with pine nuts, almonds and powdered sugar.
Hazelnut Cake
Alternating layers of hazelnut cake, hazelnut cream and chocolate cream, topped with praline hazelnuts.
Chocolate Temptation
Layers of chocolate cake made with cocoa from Ecuador, filled with chocolate and hazelnut creams and crunch, covered with a chocolate glaze.
Chocolate Caramel Crunch
A gluten-free flourless chocolate cake filled with crunchy almond bits, topped with creamy caramel and hazelnuts drizzled with chocolate. Gluten Free
Chocolate Fondant
Chocolate layer cake filled with a rich chocolate cream, topped with a chocolate miroir.
Tiramisu
Layers of espresso drenched lady fingers separated by mascarpone cream and dusted with cocoa powder.
Red Velvet
A red hued chocolate layer cake, filled and iced with a smooth cream cheese frosting, finished with chocolate drizzles and surrounded by red cake crumbs.
Italian Cannoli
3 small cannoli shell filled with Italian ricotta, or chocolate chip.
Cappuccino Cake
Alternating layers of espresso drenched chocolate sponge cake and coffee cream, decorated with cocoa powder.
Ricotta & Pistachio Cake
Pistachio and ricotta creams separated by sponge cake, decorated with crushed pistachios and dusted with powdered sugar.
Triple Chocolate Mousse
A sponge base topped with a dark chocolate mousse, vanilla flavored cream and coated with a chocolate hazelnut glaze decorated with white chocolate shavings.
Chocolate Cake
Traditional devil's food style, rich, moist chocolate cake with dark chocolate frosting and chocolate flake decorations.
Tres Leches Cake
Sponge cake soaked in 3 types of milk topped with a whipped cream topping.
Mixed Berry Cup
A rich, creamy mousse topped with mixed berry marmalade. Gluten Free.
Tiramisu ( Gluten Free)
A gluten free sponge base topped with mascarpone cream and dusted with cocoa powder. Gluten Free
Cannoli Cake
A cookie crumb base topped with creamy ricotta studded with chocolate chips and candied orange peel, finished with short pastry crumbles and powdered sugar.
3 Chocolate Mousse
White and dark chocolate mousse on a sponge base, coated with a chocolate hazelnut glaze and topped with white chocolate shavings.
Caramel Apple Walnut Cake
Three layers of apple cake studded with walnuts, filled and iced with caramel cream, decorated with apple cake crumbs and gooey caramel.
TART
Elderberry & Raspberry Tart (Vegan 🌱 )
A multigrain tart shell filled with elderberry and raspberry marmalade. Vegan.
Mixed Berry Tart
Short pastry base filled with Chantilly cream, topped with a layer of sponge cake and lavishly garnished with an assortment of blackberries, blueberries, raspberries, red currants and strawberries.
Lemon & Ginger Tart ( Vegan 🌱 )
Multigrain tart shell topped with a lemon ginger marmalade. Vegan.
Chocolate Tart
A short pastry crust filled with chocolate hazelnut cream.
Apple Tart
Short pastry base filled with sliced apples and glaze, decorated with a lattice of short pastry strips.
Apple & Almond Tart
Almond cream topped with apples on a shortcrust pastry base.
Pear Tart
Almond cream topped with pear halves on a shortcrust pastry base.
GLUTEN FREE & VEGAN DESSERTS
CROISSANT
Plain Croissant
Traditional Italian flaky croissant, plain.
Chocolate Croissant
An Italian style flaky croissant, filled with Nutella.
Vegan Croissant Plain
Plain croissant. Certified vegan.
Apricot Croissant
An Italian style flaky croissant, filled with apricot marmalade.
Almond Croissant
Croissant filled with almond paste and decorated with slivered almonds.
Pastry Cream Croissant
An Italian style flaky croissant, filled with pastry cream.
ITALIAN DONUTS
DRINKS
Coke
Can of Coke 330ml
Coke Zero
Can of Coke Zero 330ml
Sprite
Can of Sprite 330ml
Orange Pellegrino
Italian Sparkling Drink Orange 330ml
Red Orange Pellegrino
Italian Sparkling Drink Red Blood Orange 330ml
Lemon Pellegrino
Italian Sparkling Drink Lemon 330ml
Pellegrino Water
Can of Italian Sparkling Water.
Calypso Lemon Tea
Essentia Water
Essentia Water Plastic Bottle of 591ml
Poland Spring Water
Bottle of Water 500ml
Cup of Ice
Lemonade Homemade
Homemade Lemonade 16oz Cup
Calypso Strawberry Limonade
Calypso Peach Tea
|Sunday
|7:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|7:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|8:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:30 am - 10:00 pm
