Pizza Heights

177 Wadsworth ave

New York, NY 10033

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Margherita
Pepperoni
Italian Sausages

PIZZE

IMPORTANT! DIFFERENT CRUST. These are genuine Naples-style pizzas. Just like you would get in Naples. THAT MEANS THE CRUST IS MORE PLIABLE. It is pliable so that you can fold it in on itself as you eat it. If this type crust is NOT to your liking, we suggest you try our fabulous focaccia. It features a flaky delicate crust that is more rigid. (It will also melt in your mouth.)
Margherita

Margherita

$13.99

Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Parmesan, Fresh Basil, Extra Virgin Olive Oil. IMPORTANT! DIFFERENT CRUST. These are genuine Naples-style pizzas. Just like you would get in Naples. THAT MEANS THE CRUST IS MORE PLIABLE. It is pliable so that you can fold it in on itself as you eat it. If this type crust is NOT to your liking, we suggest you try our fabulous focaccia. It features a flaky delicate crust that is more rigid. (It will also melt in your mouth.)

Pepperoni

Pepperoni

$15.99

Pepperoni, Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Parmesan, Extra Virgin Olive Oil. IMPORTANT! DIFFERENT CRUST. These are genuine Naples-style pizzas. Just like you would get in Naples. THAT MEANS THE CRUST IS MORE PLIABLE. It is pliable so that you can fold it in on itself as you eat it. If this type crust is NOT to your liking, we suggest you try our fabulous focaccia. It features a flaky delicate crust that is more rigid. (It will also melt in your mouth.)

Marinara

Marinara

$12.99

Tomato Sauce, Fresh Garlic, Oregano, Fresh Basil, Extra Virgin Olive Oil. IMPORTANT! DIFFERENT CRUST. These are genuine Naples-style pizzas. Just like you would get in Naples. THAT MEANS THE CRUST IS MORE PLIABLE. It is pliable so that you can fold it in on itself as you eat it. If this type crust is NOT to your liking, we suggest you try our fabulous focaccia. It features a flaky delicate crust that is more rigid. (It will also melt in your mouth.)

Diavola

Diavola

$15.99

Spicy Italian Salami, Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Parmesan, Fresh Basil, Extra Virgin Olive Oil.

Mushroom & Ham

Mushroom & Ham

$15.99

Mushroom, Ham, Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Fresh Basil, Parmesan, Extra Virgin Olive Oil.

Italian Sausages

Italian Sausages

$15.99

Italian Sausages,Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Parmesan, Fresh Basil, Extra Virgin Olive Oil.

Calzone

Calzone

$17.99

Filled with Ricotta Cheese, Smoked Mozzarella, Ham, Tomato Sauce, Black Pepper, Parmesan, Extra Virgin Olive Oil.

Siciliana

Siciliana

$15.99

Eggplants, Parmesan, Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Fresh Basil, Extra Virgin Olive Oil.

4 Cheese

4 Cheese

$15.99

Gorgonzola, Mozzarella, Smoked Mozzarella, Parmesan, Fresh Basil, Extra Virgin Olive Oil.

Burrata

Burrata

$19.99

Fresh Burrata, Cherry Tomato, Arugula, Mozzarella, Parmesan, Extra Virgin Olive Oil.

Chicken Pizza

$18.99

Choice of Buffalo or Plain Chicken, Mozzarella, Parmesan, Fresh Cilantro, Ranch Sauce, Extra Virgin Olive Oil.

Truffle

Truffle

$20.99

White Truffle Cream, Black Truffle Shaved, Mozzarella, Parmesan, Extra Virgin Olive Oil.

Vegetariana 🌱

Vegetariana 🌱

$18.99

Eggplants, Mushrooms, Zucchini, Artichokes, Black Olives, Cherry Tomato, Mozzarella, Fresh Basil, Parmesan, Extra Virgin Olive Oil.

Vegan Pizza 🌱

Vegan Pizza 🌱

$16.99

Cauliflower Crust, Vegan Mozzarella, Tomato Sauce, Fresh Basil, Extra Virgin Olive Oil.

Impossible Pizza 🌱

Impossible Pizza 🌱

$19.99

Impossible Meat, Mushrooms, Onions, Smoked Mozzarella, Parmesan, Fresh Basil, Extra Virgin Olive Oil.

Nutella Pizza

Nutella Pizza

$13.99

Imported Italian Nutella topped with icing sugar.

FOCACCIA

Italian Flat Bread with toppings.
Tomato & Mozzarella

Tomato & Mozzarella

$3.44+

Roman style flat pizza, topped with Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Parmesan, Fresh Basil, Extra Virgin Olive Oil.

Pepperoni

Pepperoni

$4.36+

Roman style flat pizza, topped with Pepperoni, Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Parmesan, Fresh Basil, Extra Virgin Olive Oil.

Impossible

$4.36+

Roman style flat pizza, Impossible Meat, Mushrooms, Onions, Smoked Mozzarella, Parmesan, Fresh Basil, Extra Virgin Olive Oil.

Vegetariana

$4.36+

Roman style flat pizza, Eggplants, Mushrooms, Zucchini, Artichokes, Black Olives, Cherry Tomato, Mozzarella, Fresh Basil, Parmesan, Extra Virgin Olive Oil.

Hawaiian

$4.36+

Roman style flat pizza, topped with Pineapple, Tomato Sauce, Ham, Mozzarella, BBQ, Black Olives, Parmesan, Extra Virgin Olive Oil.

Mushroom & Ham

$4.36+

Roman style flat Pizza, Mushroom, Ham, Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Fresh Basil, Parmesan, Extra Virgin Olive Oil.

Chicken Ranch

$4.36+

Roman style flat pizza, Chicken, Mozzarella, Parmesan, Fresh Cilantro, Ranch Sauce, Extra Virgin Olive Oil.

Bufalo Chicken

$4.36+

Roman style flat pizza, Buffalo Chicken, Mozzarella, Parmesan, Fresh Cilantro, Ranch Sauce, Extra Virgin Olive Oil.

Mimosa

$4.36+

Roman style flat pizza, Tomato, Mozzarella, Ham, Green Peppers, Corn, Red Onions, Parmesan, Extra Virgin Olive Oil.

PIZZA BOX

$0.91

Four Cheese

$4.36+

Gorgonzola, Mozzarella, Smoked Mozzarella, Parmesan, Extra Virgin Olive Oil.

RICE BALLS

Balls of risotto stuffed with a savory filling, coated in breadcrumbs, and lightly fried.
Ham & Cheese

Ham & Cheese

$5.75

Balls of risotto stuffed with Ham & Cheese.

Spinach & Mozzarella

Spinach & Mozzarella

$5.75 Out of stock

Balls of risotto stuffed with Spinach & Cheese.

ITALIAN SPECIALTIES

Traditional Homemade Italian Dishes.
Gnocchi al Pomodoro

Gnocchi al Pomodoro

$12.99

Potato dumplings with tomato sauce, mozzarella, parmesan and basil.

Eggplant Parmigiana

Eggplant Parmigiana

$12.99

Eggplant parmigiana with tomato sauce, mozzarella, basil, Parmesan.

HOT COFFEE

Espresso Italiano

$2.75+

Single or double shot of authentic Neapolitan Espresso, brewed the way Italians drink espresso.

Espresso Macchiato

$3.00+

Neapolitan style macchiato , a single or double shot of espresso with dollop of milk foam.

Cortado

$3.50+

Equal part of Espresso and steamed milk. Single or Double.

Drip Coffee

$2.53+

Italian medium-dark roast Coffee.

Latte

$4.27+

Our double shot of Neapolitan Espresso plus your choice of milk. Cold or Steamed.

Cappuccino

$4.27+

Our double shot of Neapolitan Espresso plus your choice of foam milk.

Espresso Americano

$3.00+

Single or double shot of our authentic Neapolitan Espresso plus hot water.

Mokaccino

$4.77+

Moka Chocolate Sauce plus double shot of Espresso and your choice of foam milk.

Hot Chocolate

$5.05

Thick Italian made hot chocolate. Size 8oz

Hot Tea

$3.25

COLD COFFEE

Ice Coffee

$3.50

16oz Of our cold drip coffee.

Iced Cappuccino

$5.05

Iced Latte

$5.05

Iced Mokaccino

$5.25

Nitro Coffee

$5.05 Out of stock

16oz of Nitro Brew Coffee

GLASS DESSERT

Coppa Crème Brulee & Berries

Coppa Crème Brulee & Berries

$7.25

A layer of raspberry sauce topped with a creamy custard and decorated with mixed berries coated in caramel.

Coppa Mascarpone e Fragole

Coppa Mascarpone e Fragole

$7.25

A sponge cake base topped with mascarpone cream studded with chocolate chips, topped with wild strawberries and strawberry sauce.

Coppa Raspberries & Cream

Coppa Raspberries & Cream

$7.25 Out of stock

A delicate sponge cake holds a layer of raspberries topped with mascarpone cream and decorated with crushed pistachios.

Tiramisu Glass

Tiramisu Glass

$7.25

Sponge cake soaked in espresso, topped with mascarpone cream and dusted with cocoa powder.

Chocolate Mousse Glass

Chocolate Mousse Glass

$7.25

Rich chocolate mousse and zabaglione, topped with chocolate curls.

CHEESECAKE

Strawberry Cheesecake

Strawberry Cheesecake

$6.25

This silky NY Cheesecake, crowned with delicious wild strawberries sits on a sponge cake base.

Italian Ricotta Cheesecake

Italian Ricotta Cheesecake

$6.25

Traditional Italian ricotta cake sits on a cookie crumb base.

Red Fruit Cheesecake

Red Fruit Cheesecake

$6.25

The cream cheese is blended with red fruit jam to create a soft mousse, placed on a crunchy biscuit base.

Lemon Blueberry Cheesecake

Lemon Blueberry Cheesecake

$6.25 Out of stock

A creamy lemon cheesecake topped with blueberries and brown sugar crumbs, sits on a cookie base.

Pistachio Cheesecake

Pistachio Cheesecake

$6.25 Out of stock

A creamy pistachio cheesecake with pistachio pieces, topped with a light pistachio mousse and sprinkled with pistachios, on a graham cracker base.

Key lime Cheesecake

Key lime Cheesecake

$6.25 Out of stock

A graham cracker base topped with New York cheesecake with a splash of key lime, decorated with a key lime glaze.

Chocolate Ganache Cheesecake

Chocolate Ganache Cheesecake

$6.25

New York style cheesecake topped with a thick, rich layer of chocolate ganache, sits on a chocolate sponge cake base, all coated with chocolate sponge cake crumbs.

Pistacchio & Amaretto Cheesecake

Pistacchio & Amaretto Cheesecake

$6.25 Out of stock

The cream cheese is blended with pistachio cream to create a soft mousse, placed on a crunchy biscuit base with pistachio grains on top.

Coconut Chocolate Cheesecake

Coconut Chocolate Cheesecake

$6.25 Out of stock

Coconut ricotta cream e delicate gianduia cream enclosed in two hazelnut biscuits.

Cheesecake Brule`

Cheesecake Brule`

$6.25

A cookie base topped with ricotta and mascarpone cream with dollops of caramel, all topped with caramelized sugar.

Nutella Cheesecake

Nutella Cheesecake

$6.25

The cream cheese is blended with Nutella to create a soft mousse, placed on a crunchy biscuit base.

Ricotta & Pear

Ricotta & Pear

$6.25 Out of stock

Delicate ricotta and Williams pear cream enclosed in two hazelnut biscuits.

Dulce de Leche Cheesecake

Dulce de Leche Cheesecake

$6.25 Out of stock

A graham cracker base holds a velvety dulce de leche cheesecake, topped with dulce de leche mousse and chocolate shavings.

Pumpkin Cheesecake

$6.25 Out of stock

A cookie crumb base with a pumpkin infused cheesecake, topped with pumpkin butter

CAKES

Carrot Cake

Carrot Cake

$6.25

Alternating layers of carrot cake spiced with cinnamon, chopped walnuts and pineapple, covered with a smooth cream cheese topping and sprinkled with crushed walnuts.

Grandmother Cake

Grandmother Cake

$6.25 Out of stock

Pastry cream with a hint of lemon on a base of shortcrust pastry, covered with pine nuts, almonds and powdered sugar.

Hazelnut Cake

Hazelnut Cake

$7.00 Out of stock

Alternating layers of hazelnut cake, hazelnut cream and chocolate cream, topped with praline hazelnuts.

Chocolate Temptation

Chocolate Temptation

$6.25 Out of stock

Layers of chocolate cake made with cocoa from Ecuador, filled with chocolate and hazelnut creams and crunch, covered with a chocolate glaze.

Chocolate Caramel Crunch

Chocolate Caramel Crunch

$7.00

A gluten-free flourless chocolate cake filled with crunchy almond bits, topped with creamy caramel and hazelnuts drizzled with chocolate. Gluten Free

Chocolate Fondant

Chocolate Fondant

$6.25 Out of stock

Chocolate layer cake filled with a rich chocolate cream, topped with a chocolate miroir.

Tiramisu

Tiramisu

$6.25 Out of stock

Layers of espresso drenched lady fingers separated by mascarpone cream and dusted with cocoa powder.

Red Velvet

Red Velvet

$6.25

A red hued chocolate layer cake, filled and iced with a smooth cream cheese frosting, finished with chocolate drizzles and surrounded by red cake crumbs.

Italian Cannoli

Italian Cannoli

$6.25

3 small cannoli shell filled with Italian ricotta, or chocolate chip.

Cappuccino Cake

Cappuccino Cake

$6.25 Out of stock

Alternating layers of espresso drenched chocolate sponge cake and coffee cream, decorated with cocoa powder.

Ricotta & Pistachio Cake

Ricotta & Pistachio Cake

$6.25 Out of stock

Pistachio and ricotta creams separated by sponge cake, decorated with crushed pistachios and dusted with powdered sugar.

Triple Chocolate Mousse

Triple Chocolate Mousse

$6.25 Out of stock

A sponge base topped with a dark chocolate mousse, vanilla flavored cream and coated with a chocolate hazelnut glaze decorated with white chocolate shavings.

Chocolate Cake

Chocolate Cake

$6.25

Traditional devil's food style, rich, moist chocolate cake with dark chocolate frosting and chocolate flake decorations.

Tres Leches Cake

Tres Leches Cake

$5.25

Sponge cake soaked in 3 types of milk topped with a whipped cream topping.

Mixed Berry Cup

Mixed Berry Cup

$7.50

A rich, creamy mousse topped with mixed berry marmalade. Gluten Free.

Tiramisu ( Gluten Free)

Tiramisu ( Gluten Free)

$7.50

A gluten free sponge base topped with mascarpone cream and dusted with cocoa powder. Gluten Free

Cannoli Cake

Cannoli Cake

$6.50 Out of stock

A cookie crumb base topped with creamy ricotta studded with chocolate chips and candied orange peel, finished with short pastry crumbles and powdered sugar.

3 Chocolate Mousse

3 Chocolate Mousse

$6.70

White and dark chocolate mousse on a sponge base, coated with a chocolate hazelnut glaze and topped with white chocolate shavings.

Caramel Apple Walnut Cake

Caramel Apple Walnut Cake

$6.25

Three layers of apple cake studded with walnuts, filled and iced with caramel cream, decorated with apple cake crumbs and gooey caramel.

TART

Elderberry & Raspberry Tart (Vegan 🌱 )

Elderberry & Raspberry Tart (Vegan 🌱 )

$6.25 Out of stock

A multigrain tart shell filled with elderberry and raspberry marmalade. Vegan.

Mixed Berry Tart

Mixed Berry Tart

$7.25

Short pastry base filled with Chantilly cream, topped with a layer of sponge cake and lavishly garnished with an assortment of blackberries, blueberries, raspberries, red currants and strawberries.

Lemon & Ginger Tart ( Vegan 🌱 )

Lemon & Ginger Tart ( Vegan 🌱 )

$6.25 Out of stock

Multigrain tart shell topped with a lemon ginger marmalade. Vegan.

Chocolate Tart

Chocolate Tart

$6.25 Out of stock

A short pastry crust filled with chocolate hazelnut cream.

Apple Tart

Apple Tart

$6.25 Out of stock

Short pastry base filled with sliced apples and glaze, decorated with a lattice of short pastry strips.

Apple & Almond Tart

Apple & Almond Tart

$6.25

Almond cream topped with apples on a shortcrust pastry base.

Pear Tart

Pear Tart



Almond cream topped with pear halves on a shortcrust pastry base.

GLUTEN FREE & VEGAN DESSERTS

Tiramisu ( Gluten Free)

Tiramisu ( Gluten Free)

$7.50

A gluten free sponge base topped with mascarpone cream and dusted with cocoa powder. Gluten Free

Mixed Berry Cup

Mixed Berry Cup

$7.50

A rich, creamy mousse topped with mixed berry marmalade. Gluten Free.

Elderberry & Raspberry Tart (Vegan 🌱 )

Elderberry & Raspberry Tart (Vegan 🌱 )

$6.25Out of stock

A multigrain tart shell filled with elderberry and raspberry marmalade. Vegan.

Lemon & Ginger Tart ( Vegan 🌱 )

Lemon & Ginger Tart ( Vegan 🌱 )

$6.25Out of stock

Multigrain tart shell topped with a lemon ginger marmalade. Vegan.

Chocolate Caramel Crunch

Chocolate Caramel Crunch

$7.00

A gluten-free flourless chocolate cake filled with crunchy almond bits, topped with creamy caramel and hazelnuts drizzled with chocolate. Gluten Free

CROISSANT

Plain Croissant

Plain Croissant

$3.31Out of stock

Traditional Italian flaky croissant, plain.

Chocolate Croissant

Chocolate Croissant

$3.31Out of stock

An Italian style flaky croissant, filled with Nutella.

Vegan Croissant Plain

Vegan Croissant Plain

$3.31Out of stock

Plain croissant. Certified vegan.

Apricot Croissant

Apricot Croissant

$3.31Out of stock

An Italian style flaky croissant, filled with apricot marmalade.

Almond Croissant

Almond Croissant

$3.31

Croissant filled with almond paste and decorated with slivered almonds.

Pastry Cream Croissant

Pastry Cream Croissant

$3.31

An Italian style flaky croissant, filled with pastry cream.

ITALIAN DONUTS

Donut Plain

Donut Plain

$3.31

A soft, fluffy lightly fried dough, rolled in sugar. Plain

Donut Nutella

Donut Nutella

$3.31

Italian Donuts, A soft, fluffy lightly fried dough, rolled in sugar, filled with Nutella.

Donut Pastry Cream

Donut Pastry Cream

$3.31

A soft, fluffy lightly fried dough filled with a velvety pastry cream.

DRINKS

Coke

Coke

$2.00

Can of Coke 330ml

Coke Zero

Coke Zero

$2.00

Can of Coke Zero 330ml

Sprite

Sprite

$2.00

Can of Sprite 330ml

Orange Pellegrino

Orange Pellegrino

$2.00

Italian Sparkling Drink Orange 330ml

Red Orange Pellegrino

Red Orange Pellegrino

$2.00

Italian Sparkling Drink Red Blood Orange 330ml

Lemon Pellegrino

Lemon Pellegrino

$2.00

Italian Sparkling Drink Lemon 330ml

Pellegrino Water

Pellegrino Water

$2.00

Can of Italian Sparkling Water.

Calypso Lemon Tea

Calypso Lemon Tea

$3.25
Essentia Water

Essentia Water

$2.50

Essentia Water Plastic Bottle of 591ml

Poland Spring Water

Poland Spring Water

$1.50

Bottle of Water 500ml

Cup of Ice

$1.84
Lemonade Homemade

Lemonade Homemade

$2.75

Homemade Lemonade 16oz Cup

Calypso Strawberry Limonade

Calypso Strawberry Limonade

$3.25
Calypso Peach Tea

Calypso Peach Tea

$3.25Out of stock
All hours
Sunday7:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday7:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday7:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday7:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday7:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday8:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday8:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

IMPORTANT! DIFFERENT CRUST. These are genuine Naples-style pizzas. Just like you would get in Naples. THAT MEANS THE CRUST IS MORE PLIABLE. It is pliable so that you can fold it in on itself as you eat it. If this type of crust is NOT to your liking, we suggest you try our fabulous focaccia. It features a flaky delicate crust that is more rigid. (It will also melt in your mouth.)

Location

177 Wadsworth ave, New York, NY 10033

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

