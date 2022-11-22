Nostalgia Wood Fired Oven
976 Reviews
$$
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
We're more than just pizza, though. What makes us unique is our commitment to quality and freshness. That's how it was done back in the day, and that's exactly what's wrong with most of today's restaurants... They've changed their ways. Chef Mario had the unique privilege to study in Rome before opening Nostalgia Wood Fired Oven, and one of the most important things he brought back was to stay true to your roots.
57889 Van Dyke Rd, Washington, MI 48094
