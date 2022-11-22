Restaurant header imageView gallery

Nostalgia Wood Fired Oven

976 Reviews

$$

57889 Van Dyke Rd

Washington, MI 48094

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Build Your Own
Garlic Cheese Bread
Pepperoni LRG

Apps

Garlic Cheese Bread

Garlic Cheese Bread

A Nostalgia classic: Parmesan, mozzarella, sprinkled with asiago, garlic, & oregano

Arancini

Arancini

$15.00

Three (3) risotto balls filled with our house made meat sauce, peas, and mozzarella

3 Cheese Meatball

3 Cheese Meatball

$13.00

Three (3) large meatballs tossed in a savory red sauce and topped with cheddar, Romano, & bleu cheese. Served with a side of homemade rosemary bread

Calamari

Calamari

$13.00

Flash fried calamari served with a savory tomato dipping sauce.

Caprese

Caprese

$12.00

Fresh mozzarella, sliced tomatoes, extra virgin olive oil, basil, & balsamic glaze. [GF]

Mushroom Risotto

Mushroom Risotto

$10.00

Arborio risotto in a buttery mushroom & parmesan sauce. [GF]

Deep Fried Ravioli

Deep Fried Ravioli

$13.00

Cheese filled ravioli's breaded and fried. Served with a side of our house made palomino sauce

Spicy Salsiccia & Peppers

Spicy Salsiccia & Peppers

$15.00

Spicy Italian sausage, sautéed hot peppers, potatoes, white onion

Goat Cheese Bites

Goat Cheese Bites

$12.00

Red pepper flake infused goat cheese, deep fried and drizzled with honey & balsamic glaze.

Hot Poppers

Hot Poppers

$13.00Out of stock

Hungarian hot peppers, bacon, cream cheese, cheddar. Served with ranch.

Prosciutto & Burrata

Prosciutto & Burrata

$14.00

Prosciutto, arugula, burrata, balsamic glaze, bread

Gillem Toscana

Gillem Toscana

$12.00
Tortellini Bites

Tortellini Bites

$11.00

Breaded & fried cheese tortellini, jalapeños, spicy cheese sauce

Fritto Misto

$14.00Out of stock

Soups/Salads

Stracciatella

Stracciatella

Egg drop soup, spinach, orzo noodles, Parmesan

Tomato Bisque

Tomato Bisque

Creamy tomato, Parmesan, croutons

Soup of the Day

House made soup. Call in and ask!

Caesar

Caesar

Romaine lettuce, croutons, Parmesan

Greek

Greek

Field greens, feta, red onion, mild peppers, kalamata olives, beets

Michigan

Michigan

Raspberry vinaigrette, field greens, red onion, dried cherries, bleu cheese

House

House

Italian dressing, field greens, sliced tomato, croutons, parmesan

BYO

Build your own pizza! Small + GF 10" - 6 slices. Large 14" - 8 Slices.
Build Your Own

Build Your Own

Build Your Own - Split

Build Your Own - Split

Small + GF: 10" - 6 slices Large: 14" - 8 slices

Pizza

Small & GF: 10" - 6 slices Large: 14" - 8 slices
26.2 Runner SML

26.2 Runner SML

$12.00

Hawaiian SML

$12.00

BBQ Chicken SML

$12.00

Cheese Pizza SML

$12.00

Dootz Malone SML

$12.00

Four Seasons SML

$12.00

Grandpa Tony SML

$12.00

Little Guy SML

$12.00

Margherita SML

$12.00

Mediterranean SML

$12.00

Neighbor's Favorite SML

$12.00

Pepperoni SML

$12.00

Saltimboca SML

$12.00

Snow White SML

$12.00

The AP SML

$12.00

26.2 Runner LRG

$19.00

Hawaiian LRG

$19.00

BBQ Chicken LRG

$19.00

Cheese Pizza LRG

$19.00

Dootz Malone LRG

$19.00

Four Seasons LRG

$19.00

Grandpa Tony LRG

$19.00

Little Guy LRG

$19.00

Margherita LRG

$19.00

Mediterranean LRG

$19.00

Neighbor's Favorite LRG

$19.00

Pepperoni LRG

$19.00

Saltimboca LRG

$19.00

Snow White LRG

$19.00

The AP LRG

$19.00

Rapini Pizza LRG

$19.00

26.2 Runner GF

$14.00

BBQ Chicken GF

$14.00

Cheese Pizza GF

$14.00

Dootz Malone GF

$14.00

Four Seasons GF

$14.00

Grandpa Tony GF

$14.00

Hawaiian GF

$14.00

Little Guy Gf

$14.00

Margherita GF

$14.00

Mediterranean GF

$14.00

Neighbor's Favorite GF

$14.00

Pepperoni GF

$14.00

Saltimboca GF

$14.00

Snow White GF

$14.00

The AP GF

$14.00

Pasta/Entrees

Fettuccine Alfredo

Fettuccine Alfredo

$18.00

Parmesan cheese, cream, garlic

Bolognese

Bolognese

$19.00

Fettuccine noodles, meat sauce with minced vegetables

Palamino

Palamino

$16.00

Penne noodles, creamy red sauce

Pomodoro

Pomodoro

$15.00

Penne Noodles, classic savory tomato sauce, Romano cheese, fresh basil

Buttered Noodles

Buttered Noodles

Your choice of penne or fettuccine noodles tossed in a butter and parmesan sauce

Colossal Lasagna

Colossal Lasagna

$21.00

Homemade lasagna layered high with our house made meat sauce.

Homemade Gnocchi

Homemade Gnocchi

$18.00

Homemade potato dumplings with your choice of Palomino or Alfredo sauce

Cheese Ravioli

Cheese Ravioli

$18.00

Savory tomato sauce, Parmesan, basil

Spaghetti & Meatballs

Spaghetti & Meatballs

$18.00

Spaghetti noodles tossed in our homemade tomato sauce, served with two (2) meatballs.

Cedar Plank Salmon

Cedar Plank Salmon

$20.00

Roasted lemon, Jasmine rice

Chicken Piccata

$17.00

Tuscana Tortellini

$16.00

Chicken Marsala

$17.00

Chef Special

$18.00

Rotating Chef Special! Comes with your choice of soup or salad.

Desserts

Cannoli

Cannoli

$4.00

House made cannoli creme filled in a crunchy pastry shell, dipped in semi-sweet chocolate chips

Homemade Tiramisu

Homemade Tiramisu

$9.00

Sponge cake soaked in espresso, mascarpone cream, cocoa powder, chocolate chunks

Cannoli Kit

Cannoli Kit

Out of stock

Pastry bag filled with cannoli cream, cannoli shells, and chocolate chunks. Available in a 4 and 8 pack!

GF Carrot Cake

GF Carrot Cake

$10.00
Homemade Chocolate Cake

Homemade Chocolate Cake

$9.00
Turtle Cheesecake

Turtle Cheesecake

$9.00

Caramel and banana. Contains pecans!

Sides

Ranch

$1.00

House made ranch

Marinara

$1.25

House made pizza sauce

Pesto

Pesto

$1.50

Housemade basil pesto

Balsamic Glaze

$2.50

Thick semi-sweet balsamic

Extra Dressing

$1.50

1 Meatball

$2.50

2 Meatballs

$6.00
Grilled Chicken Breast

Grilled Chicken Breast

$5.00

Seasoned chicken breast that is grilled to order.

Shrimp

Shrimp

$9.60

Side order of shrimp. 5 pieces.

Side Anchovy

Side Anchovy

$3.00

2oz Alfredo Sauce

$3.00

Bottle Of Dressing

$7.00

6" Rosemary Bread

$1.50

Homemade rosemary bread

12" Rosemary Bread

$4.00

Pasta Kit

$12.00
Quart Soup + 12" Bread

Quart Soup + 12" Bread

$12.00

Quart of soup of choice with a loaf of house made Rosemary bread.

Pop

16oz fountain drinks. Coca-Cola Products.

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Root Beer

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Water

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Sparkling Lemonade

$3.00

Milk

$3.00

Vernors

$3.00

Cranberry Sprite

$3.00

Bottle Water

$1.00
Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
We're more than just pizza, though. What makes us unique is our commitment to quality and freshness. That's how it was done back in the day, and that's exactly what's wrong with most of today's restaurants... They've changed their ways. Chef Mario had the unique privilege to study in Rome before opening Nostalgia Wood Fired Oven, and one of the most important things he brought back was to stay true to your roots.

