Pick-Up Pizza
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Want to Pick-Up Pizza tonight? Then you can call in or order online to pick up pizza!
Location
381 South 30th Street, suite F, Heath, OH 43056
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Big Apple Cafe - Church St - 1627 Church Street
No Reviews
1627 Church Street Newark, OH 43055
View restaurant